If you're a (proud) dog owner, you've probably seen your dog doing a weird thing or two. Whether it's assuming a strange pose, a derpy facial expression, or quirky behavior that other owners would deem suspicious, it probably just makes you love your doggo even more, right?

Well, there's a community online dedicated to owners sharing photos like these. It's the What's Wrong With Your Dog? subreddit, where people post their dogs doing the weirdest stuff. But don't worry – there's nothing really wrong with these doggos, except maybe an occasional case of the sillies.

More info: Reddit

#1

I've Tried Resetting Him To Factory Settings But I'm Still Having Issues. Any Advice?

A dog lying upside down on a bed with a silly expression, displaying malfunctioning shenanigans.

Awesomeness314 Report

6points
    #2

    Xerxes Livin’ That Couch Life

    A black dog resting with its face squished on a green blanket, looking cute and relaxed indoors.

    Sizzle_The_Bacon Report

    6points
    #3

    "Daddy. Daddy. Daddy. Daddy. Hi."

    Dog with a confused expression nestled between denim-clad legs, showcasing a quirky behavior.

    GingerNinja1982 Report

    6points
    #4

    I Brought You This. Are You Proud? I Bet You’re Really Proud

    Black dog sitting on cushions, staring at a piece of celery in confusion.

    TheBatNat44 Report

    5points
    #5

    All Aboard The Poop Train. Very Rare

    Brown dog tugging on black dog's tail in a grassy field, showcasing dogs' malfunctioning shenanigans.

    biolojoey Report

    5points
    #6

    Another Day, Another Questionable Poop Spot

    White dog stuck awkwardly against a wall, showcasing hilarious shenanigans.

    lesierk Report

    5points
    #7

    She'll Literally Sit There For An Entire Hour When I'm Cooking

    Golden retriever sitting awkwardly on a tiled floor, showcasing its unique dog shenanigans.

    AstrologicalSyzygy Report

    5points
    #8

    Watching TV When I Heard Heavy Breathing Behind Me

    A puzzled dog nestled awkwardly among couch cushions, creating a comical scene.

    maawri Report

    Vote arrow up
    5points
    Add photo comments
    #9

    Won't Leave Her Leg Bandage Alone. Escaped Two Cones. Vet Suggested Putting An Old Shirt On Her. Maximum Pout

    Dog in a colorful striped outfit looking perplexed with a bent posture.

    GingerNinja1982 Report

    5points
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a "I will pee on something of yours" look.

    0points
    #10

    How Angel Likes To Greet People At The Window

    Dog pressing its face against a window screen, showing teeth in a humorous manner.

    obitoismyboo Report

    5points
    #11

    First Time At The Dog Park And He’s Just In Love With This Bench 😅

    A dog sitting humorously on a bench, appearing to malfunction, with a joyful expression and open mouth.

    wheresthesoap_sg Report

    5points
    #12

    My Parents’ Dog (Jrt, 3) Escaped From Her Travel Carrier And Then Made This Face

    A dog with a quirky expression in a car, head tilted and tongue out, showcasing a funny shenanigan moment.

    VisibleAnteater1359 Report

    5points
    #13

    She’s Been Staring At The Fireplace All Day

    Spotted dog with head in fireplace, surrounded by plants, creating a humorous scene of shenanigans.

    save_the_tacos Report

    5points
    #14

    She Saw A Fly Here Exactly One Time. She Checks Every. Single. Day

    Dog staring at a wall, showcasing a curious and baffling behavior indoors.

    coupetroupe Report

    5points
    #15

    Why He Sit Like That?

    A dog sitting on a bench like a human next to a woman wearing a cap, showcasing its funny shenanigans.

    wearsredsox Report

    4points
    #16

    Foldable For Easy Storage

    A dog curled up awkwardly on a couch, amusing its owner with a peculiar pose.

    Emergency_Cost3525 Report

    4points
    #17

    I Don't Know Why She Does This Lip Thing

    A dog looks puzzled on a couch, exhibiting a comical "malfunctioning" expression.

    CloudTheFluffy Report

    4points
    #18

    This Is How She Begs Sometimes When Someone Is Giving Her Love Or Food

    A dog sitting upright on a couch, looking confused, showcasing its “malfunctioning” shenanigans.

    LilMissy1246 Report

    4points
    #19

    From Street Dog Rescue To Day Care Pool Parties

    Dogs swimming in a pool, looking puzzled, showcasing funny malfunctioning shenanigans.

    Fear_and_confusion Report

    4points
    #20

    Three Beds Taking Up Valuable Real Estate, Yet He Chooses To Sleep Here 🥰🤣🥰

    Large dog humorously sleeping on narrow staircase steps, showcasing amusing dog shenanigans indoors.

    Wrigleyville-Brit Report

    4points
    #21

    Oh Lawd She Smilin

    A dog with a humorous expression lying on a couch, ears perked and eyes wide, embodying malfunctioning shenanigans.

    realjayrage Report

    4points
    #22

    Mom Said I Could Be Anything So I Became The Couch

    Dog half-hidden under sofa, head and paws visible, displaying amusing shenanigans on the carpet.

    LowBlackberry0 Report

    4points
    #23

    Dude Loves To Swim, Ate A Whole Bar Of Soap Once, And Enjoys Every Other Type Of Pampering…

    Dog standing awkwardly in a bathtub, appearing confused, with front legs on tub sides.

    Best-Subject-7253 Report

    4points
    #24

    No Room? No Problem

    Two dogs sleeping on a green couch, one resting on top of the other, showcasing their adorable shenanigans.

    linsninu Report

    4points
    #25

    He Sleeps Like This For About An Hour Most Evenings. Only An Hour And Only In The Evening

    Dog curled up on a couch, hiding its face, illustrating funny malfunctioning behavior.

    Slow_Sherbert_5181 Report

    4points
    #26

    My Dog Got Into The Bathroom Garbage And Now He Has A Hat

    Dog with a bowl on its head, sitting in a kitchen, displaying comical shenanigans.

    kingevanxii Report

    4points
    #27

    Heat Comes Up Behind The Couch

    Dog sleeping in a funny position on a couch by the window, showcasing its quirky shenanigans.

    DignityThief80 Report

    4points
    #28

    His Crate Blanky Is In The Washer And I Think He's Worried About Its Safety

    Dog sitting by a washing machine, showing curious shenanigans.

    SoldMySoulForHairDye Report

    4points
    #29

    After Nearly A Year, My Chihuahua Still Hates His Big Great Dane Sister 😭

    Two dogs with funny expressions, one large and one small, sitting together on a sofa, showcasing their shenanigans.

    onthefrontlinegaming Report

    3points
    #30

    Is It Rude To Tell Someone They Assembled Their Dog Wrong? I'm Just The Pet Sitter And He Came This Way

    A Bernese Mountain Dog, appearing curious, lies on a tiled floor with paws in an unusual position.

    MarthaMatildaOToole Report

    3points
    #31

    My Older Dog's Way Of Getting Attention, Sitting Like A Groundhog

    Dog sitting upright like a human, ears perked up, giving a curious look. Malfunctioning shenanigans in action.

    FrostyGranite Report

    3points
    #32

    Idiot Chews Holes Through Blankets Then Sits There Like He's Getting A Fade

    Dog wrapped in an orange blanket sitting on a couch with a cat nearby in a cozy living room setting.

    UrbanSafariGuide Report

    3points
    #33

    I’ll Just Take A Nap. Standing Up. Against Your Leg. Peak Comfort

    A dog hilariously sprawls over its owner's legs, showcasing amusing dog shenanigans.

    ohheysarahjay Report

    3points
    #34

    Pinkman Has People Teeth

    Dog with mouth wide open, looking playful and quirky indoors, showcasing a funny shenanigan.

    haydenkristal Report

    3points
    #35

    Just Starving To Death

    Dog laying on a patterned rug between two empty bowls, looking up with a puzzled expression.

    Good_With_Tools Report

    3points
    #36

    Oogie's Best Trick: The Pity Party. Pretending He's The Saddest And Most Mistreated Dog Everytime We're In Public So That He Commands All The Attention In The Room. Works Everytime

    Dog in a security vest sits against a corrugated wall, showcasing malfunctioning shenanigans.

    TheOogs Report

    3points
    #37

    They Don’t Understand Why They’re In Jail

    Dogs acting silly behind a pet gate, one dog with tongue out, creating a humorous scene for their owners.

    cormeretrix Report

    3points
    #38

    Lucy Is Not The Most Photogenic Dog…

    A dog looking confused indoors, showcasing amusing shenanigans.

    MegWaters012502 Report

    3points
    #39

    Where Does The Neck Start?

    Dog sitting awkwardly on a couch, looking puzzled, with humorous text overlay.

    srimp909 Report

    3points
    #40

    They Have Multiple Beds, Blankets, Couches, And More, But They Crave The Dirt

    Two dogs lounging separately on a sunny day, one on a stone ledge, baffling their owners with their "malfunctioning" behavior.

    robertsmiths Report

    3points
    #41

    All I Did Was Exhale In Proximity To His Face And He Does This

    Malfunctioning dog acting playfully on a blue starry blanket.

    A1kaline2nd Report

    3points
    #42

    Pearly Whites

    Dog with a humorous expression on a wooden floor, showcasing a funny "malfunctioning" look.

    lovelyxcastle Report

    3points
    #43

    She Woke Me Up This Morning By Groaning Loudly Until I Gained Consciousness, Then Slapping My Face Until I Started Petting Her

    A dog with a goofy expression and tongue sticking out, capturing a funny malfunction moment.

    SingularRoozilla Report

    3points
    #44

    Dory Knows She’s Not Supposed To Break Into The Chicken Coop And Eat Poop

    Dog in chicken pen staring through netting, surrounded by several chickens in a backyard setting.

    savillas Report

    3points
    #45

    He's Been A Bit Tied Up Lately

    Dog curled up asleep on a couch, showcasing amusing behavior.

    Cool_Bodybuilder7419 Report

    3points
    #46

    Turn Around After Sweeping Car Off

    Dog covered in snow looks up curiously, sitting on a snowy ground, showcasing a cute malfunctioning shenanigan.

    froggywest35 Report

    3points
    #47

    Must Be A Really Good Stretch

    Dog lying belly up on a bed with paws and tail visible, showcasing a playful shenanigan.

    ohheysarahjay Report

    3points
    #48

    One Is Normal, The Other Is Covert

    A dog sits confused on a wooden platform, displaying funny shenanigans.

    ElleWinter Report

    3points
    #49

    October Last Year I Posted A Video Of A Pup I Found In The Woods. Just Want To Give Everyone An Update (Yes I Kept Him) Of My Little Shadow Who Has Become The Best Dog To Ever Exist. So Here's A Bunch Of New Photos Of Mr. Snoop

    A puzzled dog sits on a patterned chair, looking curious and slightly confused.

    Only_Half_Irish Report

    3points
    #50

    Potato > Toys

    Hairless dog on carpet, gnawing a bone, engaging in funny shenanigans.

    afrohoney Report

    3points
    #51

    Squirrel Police. The Nose…

    Dog staring intently out a window, seemingly confused by the glass barrier, exemplifying "malfunctioning" behavior.

    myasslovesgrass Report

    3points
    #52

    "If You're Cold, They're Cold" My Tuchus

    Dog covered in snow playing outside, showcasing its charming shenanigans.

    dwooding1 Report

    3points
    #53

    Dog.exe Has Stopped Working

    Fluffy dog lying on back with paws up, looking comically confused, showcasing adorable dog shenanigans.

    GirlOverboard Report

    3points
    #54

    She Lays Her Head On My Hand Whenever I Hold It Out. Almost Every Time

    Dog playfully resting head on owner's arm in a cozy living room setting.

    kodycat Report

    3points
    #55

    Stole Half My Sandwich And Now She's Snoring With Her Eyes Open

    A dog lying awkwardly on a sofa, surrounded by colorful blankets.

    50FtQueenie__ Report

    3points
    #56

    What's Wrong? Nothing! She's Crazy But Perfect :)

    Black dog lying upside down, mouth open, appearing to be malfunctioning in a playful way.

    kingfishnw Report

    3points
    #57

    What Even Is That Toe Hair ? 🤣🐾

    Dog resting with paws stretched out, looking confused on a bed.

    ohyonkavich Report

    3points
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Toe fur! Melvin has toe fur/hair and does not like it when you touch the toe fur/hair!

    0points
    #58

    Butthole Connected

    Dog sitting on owner's legs on a wooden deck, showcasing quirky behavior.

    CriticalSpruce Report

    2points
    #59

    This Absolute Moron Is Convinced That The Bone He Just Ate Is On Top Of The Fireplace

    Corgi with its head against a wall, showing a funny dog shenanigan indoors.

    Loveforbass Report

    2points
    #60

    Finn Just Had Surgery Give Him A Break

    Dog resting awkwardly on a sofa with its paw bandaged, showcasing a humorous and quirky expression.

    TheRealArmadillo Report

    2points
    #61

    After 6 Years, I Still Don’t Know Whats Wrong With Him

    Dog with wide-open mouth, looking surprised at home, displaying malfunctioning shenanigans.

    6junkie6 Report

    2points
    #62

    The Worst Day Of Her Life (Happens Twice A Month)

    Wet dog standing in a kitchen sink, looking bewildered during a bath.

    tengallonfishtank Report

    2points
    #63

    My Mom’s Dog (On The Right) Looks So Clueless About The Fact That Our Friend’s Dog (On The Left) Doesn’t Like Sharing The Chair With Him

    Two small dogs on a chair, one growling playfully while the other watches, exemplifying funny dog shenanigans.

    Perkeleen_Kaljami Report

    2points
    #64

    I Woke Up Late And Didn't Feed Him On Time

    Dog with a puzzled expression sitting on a bed, showcasing its quirky shenanigans.

    FrozenNord Report

    2points
    #65

    Not A Single Thought

    Dog with a blue chew toy, displaying a quirky expression in a cozy living room setting.

    BlackViperMWG Report

    2points
    #66

    Shout Out To Sandy, She Almost Got Hit By A Car Yesterday But She’s So Smol She Went Under The Car And Came Out Unharmed

    Cute dog looking upwards, showcasing its playful shenanigans on a wooden floor.

    Visible_Ad4167 Report

    2points
    #67

    Never Had A Dog Who Loved Fireworks

    Dog looking out over city lights at night from a balcony.

    beautifullifede Report

    2points
    #68

    He’s Just That Excited To See Us After Staying With My Brother For A Few Hours Today

    A gray dog with a playful expression, tongue out, embodying malfunctioning dog shenanigans.

    smollestsnek Report

    2points
    #69

    Someone Left The Door Open And A Wolf Walked In

    Black dog sitting indoors, looking curious and alert, by a vent on a wooden floor.

    sultics Report

    2points
    #70

    The Big Bad Wolf Stole My Drink 😤

    Black dog humorously holding a drink bottle in its mouth, showing a funny malfunctioning moment in the backyard.

    sultics Report

    2points
    #71

    My Friend's Derp, Marco, In His Glory

    A dog lying upside down on a couch, looking amusingly confused.

    TheInfinitePymp Report

    2points
    #72

    Sandy Has Recently Discovered That She Loves Our White Chair. She’s Also Discovering Some Unique Ways To Sit In It

    Dog sitting in a chair with a funny posture, resembling human behavior, showcasing its quirky shenanigans.

    BloatedBanana9 Report

    2points
    #73

    I Would Literally Take Several Bullets For This Lil Goofball Oh My God

    Dog on its back with a surprised expression, nestled between cushions.

    alexundefined Report

    2points
    #74

    Heard Whimpering From The Bedroom.. Found A Stuck Houndini Trying To Escape His Donut Of Shame

    Golden retriever with a blue inflatable collar lying on a bed, playfully holding a frisbee.

    Emi_lemonade Report

    2points
    #75

    Their House Got Robbed, And She Licked And Played With The Robbers

    Golden retriever with Christmas tree in background, displaying amusing behavior next to owner.

    ethiobirds Report

    1point
    #76

    She's Sitting On The Edge Of The Bed, Begging, But Doesn't Want Anything

    A dog with a surprised look, sitting on the floor next to a striped cushion, displaying its quirky shenanigans.

    Good_With_Tools Report

    1point
    #77

    Whenever I Go To Pee And I Come Back To That!!!

    A dog lying in bed, looking surprised under white sheets.

    Kesse84 Report

    1point
    #78

    I Can’t Imagine This Is Comfortable, But What Do I Know?

    Dog with a curious expression lying on a couch, showing off its quirky personality.

    Midwestern_Mouse Report

    1point
    #79

    Sjena And Her Smile When I Come Home

    Dog peering through wooden railing, appearing playful and mischievous in a kitchen setting.

    okanagan_life Report

    1point
    #80

    Our Dog Has 1 Leg That Doesn’t Work Well Due To An Old Injury. Today I Noticed A Trend In What She Does To Her Toys

    A dog wearing a blue polka dot sweater stands with its paws on a person's leg, looking curious.

    BumpyRide01 Report

    1point
