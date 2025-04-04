80 Dogs Who Baffled Their Owners With Their “Malfunctioning” Shenanigans (New Pics)
If you're a (proud) dog owner, you've probably seen your dog doing a weird thing or two. Whether it's assuming a strange pose, a derpy facial expression, or quirky behavior that other owners would deem suspicious, it probably just makes you love your doggo even more, right?
Well, there's a community online dedicated to owners sharing photos like these. It's the What's Wrong With Your Dog? subreddit, where people post their dogs doing the weirdest stuff. But don't worry – there's nothing really wrong with these doggos, except maybe an occasional case of the sillies.
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
I've Tried Resetting Him To Factory Settings But I'm Still Having Issues. Any Advice?
Xerxes Livin’ That Couch Life
"Daddy. Daddy. Daddy. Daddy. Hi."
I Brought You This. Are You Proud? I Bet You’re Really Proud
All Aboard The Poop Train. Very Rare
Another Day, Another Questionable Poop Spot
She'll Literally Sit There For An Entire Hour When I'm Cooking
Watching TV When I Heard Heavy Breathing Behind Me
Won't Leave Her Leg Bandage Alone. Escaped Two Cones. Vet Suggested Putting An Old Shirt On Her. Maximum Pout
How Angel Likes To Greet People At The Window
First Time At The Dog Park And He’s Just In Love With This Bench 😅
My Parents’ Dog (Jrt, 3) Escaped From Her Travel Carrier And Then Made This Face
She’s Been Staring At The Fireplace All Day
She Saw A Fly Here Exactly One Time. She Checks Every. Single. Day
Why He Sit Like That?
Foldable For Easy Storage
I Don't Know Why She Does This Lip Thing
This Is How She Begs Sometimes When Someone Is Giving Her Love Or Food
From Street Dog Rescue To Day Care Pool Parties
Three Beds Taking Up Valuable Real Estate, Yet He Chooses To Sleep Here 🥰🤣🥰
Oh Lawd She Smilin
Mom Said I Could Be Anything So I Became The Couch
Dude Loves To Swim, Ate A Whole Bar Of Soap Once, And Enjoys Every Other Type Of Pampering…
No Room? No Problem
He Sleeps Like This For About An Hour Most Evenings. Only An Hour And Only In The Evening
My Dog Got Into The Bathroom Garbage And Now He Has A Hat
Heat Comes Up Behind The Couch
His Crate Blanky Is In The Washer And I Think He's Worried About Its Safety
After Nearly A Year, My Chihuahua Still Hates His Big Great Dane Sister 😭
Is It Rude To Tell Someone They Assembled Their Dog Wrong? I'm Just The Pet Sitter And He Came This Way
My Older Dog's Way Of Getting Attention, Sitting Like A Groundhog
Idiot Chews Holes Through Blankets Then Sits There Like He's Getting A Fade
I’ll Just Take A Nap. Standing Up. Against Your Leg. Peak Comfort
Pinkman Has People Teeth
Just Starving To Death
Oogie's Best Trick: The Pity Party. Pretending He's The Saddest And Most Mistreated Dog Everytime We're In Public So That He Commands All The Attention In The Room. Works Everytime
They Don’t Understand Why They’re In Jail
Lucy Is Not The Most Photogenic Dog…
Where Does The Neck Start?
They Have Multiple Beds, Blankets, Couches, And More, But They Crave The Dirt
All I Did Was Exhale In Proximity To His Face And He Does This
Pearly Whites
She Woke Me Up This Morning By Groaning Loudly Until I Gained Consciousness, Then Slapping My Face Until I Started Petting Her
Dory Knows She’s Not Supposed To Break Into The Chicken Coop And Eat Poop
He's Been A Bit Tied Up Lately
Turn Around After Sweeping Car Off
Must Be A Really Good Stretch
One Is Normal, The Other Is Covert
October Last Year I Posted A Video Of A Pup I Found In The Woods. Just Want To Give Everyone An Update (Yes I Kept Him) Of My Little Shadow Who Has Become The Best Dog To Ever Exist. So Here's A Bunch Of New Photos Of Mr. Snoop
Potato > Toys
Squirrel Police. The Nose…
"If You're Cold, They're Cold" My Tuchus
Dog.exe Has Stopped Working
She Lays Her Head On My Hand Whenever I Hold It Out. Almost Every Time
Stole Half My Sandwich And Now She's Snoring With Her Eyes Open
What's Wrong? Nothing! She's Crazy But Perfect :)
What Even Is That Toe Hair ? 🤣🐾
Toe fur! Melvin has toe fur/hair and does not like it when you touch the toe fur/hair!