Well, there's a community online dedicated to owners sharing photos like these. It's the What's Wrong With Your Dog? subreddit, where people post their dogs doing the weirdest stuff. But don't worry – there's nothing really wrong with these doggos , except maybe an occasional case of the sillies.

If you're a (proud) dog owner, you've probably seen your dog doing a weird thing or two. Whether it's assuming a strange pose, a derpy facial expression, or quirky behavior that other owners would deem suspicious, it probably just makes you love your doggo even more, right?

#1 I've Tried Resetting Him To Factory Settings But I'm Still Having Issues. Any Advice? Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Xerxes Livin’ That Couch Life Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I Brought You This. Are You Proud? I Bet You’re Really Proud Share icon

#5 All Aboard The Poop Train. Very Rare Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Another Day, Another Questionable Poop Spot Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 She'll Literally Sit There For An Entire Hour When I'm Cooking Share icon

#8 Watching TV When I Heard Heavy Breathing Behind Me Share icon

#9 Won't Leave Her Leg Bandage Alone. Escaped Two Cones. Vet Suggested Putting An Old Shirt On Her. Maximum Pout Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 How Angel Likes To Greet People At The Window Share icon

#11 First Time At The Dog Park And He’s Just In Love With This Bench 😅 Share icon

#12 My Parents’ Dog (Jrt, 3) Escaped From Her Travel Carrier And Then Made This Face Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 She’s Been Staring At The Fireplace All Day Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 She Saw A Fly Here Exactly One Time. She Checks Every. Single. Day Share icon

#15 Why He Sit Like That? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Foldable For Easy Storage Share icon

#17 I Don't Know Why She Does This Lip Thing Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 This Is How She Begs Sometimes When Someone Is Giving Her Love Or Food Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 From Street Dog Rescue To Day Care Pool Parties Share icon

#20 Three Beds Taking Up Valuable Real Estate, Yet He Chooses To Sleep Here 🥰🤣🥰 Share icon

#21 Oh Lawd She Smilin Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Mom Said I Could Be Anything So I Became The Couch Share icon

#23 Dude Loves To Swim, Ate A Whole Bar Of Soap Once, And Enjoys Every Other Type Of Pampering… Share icon

#24 No Room? No Problem Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 He Sleeps Like This For About An Hour Most Evenings. Only An Hour And Only In The Evening Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My Dog Got Into The Bathroom Garbage And Now He Has A Hat Share icon

#27 Heat Comes Up Behind The Couch Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 His Crate Blanky Is In The Washer And I Think He's Worried About Its Safety Share icon

#29 After Nearly A Year, My Chihuahua Still Hates His Big Great Dane Sister 😭 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Is It Rude To Tell Someone They Assembled Their Dog Wrong? I'm Just The Pet Sitter And He Came This Way Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 My Older Dog's Way Of Getting Attention, Sitting Like A Groundhog Share icon

#32 Idiot Chews Holes Through Blankets Then Sits There Like He's Getting A Fade Share icon

#33 I’ll Just Take A Nap. Standing Up. Against Your Leg. Peak Comfort Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Pinkman Has People Teeth Share icon

#35 Just Starving To Death Share icon

#36 Oogie's Best Trick: The Pity Party. Pretending He's The Saddest And Most Mistreated Dog Everytime We're In Public So That He Commands All The Attention In The Room. Works Everytime Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 They Don’t Understand Why They’re In Jail Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Lucy Is Not The Most Photogenic Dog… Share icon

#39 Where Does The Neck Start? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 They Have Multiple Beds, Blankets, Couches, And More, But They Crave The Dirt Share icon

#41 All I Did Was Exhale In Proximity To His Face And He Does This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Pearly Whites Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 She Woke Me Up This Morning By Groaning Loudly Until I Gained Consciousness, Then Slapping My Face Until I Started Petting Her Share icon

#44 Dory Knows She’s Not Supposed To Break Into The Chicken Coop And Eat Poop Share icon

#45 He's Been A Bit Tied Up Lately Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Turn Around After Sweeping Car Off Share icon

#47 Must Be A Really Good Stretch Share icon

#48 One Is Normal, The Other Is Covert Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 October Last Year I Posted A Video Of A Pup I Found In The Woods. Just Want To Give Everyone An Update (Yes I Kept Him) Of My Little Shadow Who Has Become The Best Dog To Ever Exist. So Here's A Bunch Of New Photos Of Mr. Snoop Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Potato > Toys Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Squirrel Police. The Nose… Share icon

#52 "If You're Cold, They're Cold" My Tuchus Share icon

#53 Dog.exe Has Stopped Working Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 She Lays Her Head On My Hand Whenever I Hold It Out. Almost Every Time Share icon

#55 Stole Half My Sandwich And Now She's Snoring With Her Eyes Open Share icon

#56 What's Wrong? Nothing! She's Crazy But Perfect :) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 What Even Is That Toe Hair ? 🤣🐾 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Butthole Connected Share icon

#59 This Absolute Moron Is Convinced That The Bone He Just Ate Is On Top Of The Fireplace Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 Finn Just Had Surgery Give Him A Break Share icon

#61 After 6 Years, I Still Don’t Know Whats Wrong With Him Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 The Worst Day Of Her Life (Happens Twice A Month) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 My Mom’s Dog (On The Right) Looks So Clueless About The Fact That Our Friend’s Dog (On The Left) Doesn’t Like Sharing The Chair With Him Share icon

#64 I Woke Up Late And Didn't Feed Him On Time Share icon

#65 Not A Single Thought Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Shout Out To Sandy, She Almost Got Hit By A Car Yesterday But She’s So Smol She Went Under The Car And Came Out Unharmed Share icon

#67 Never Had A Dog Who Loved Fireworks Share icon

#68 He’s Just That Excited To See Us After Staying With My Brother For A Few Hours Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Someone Left The Door Open And A Wolf Walked In Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 The Big Bad Wolf Stole My Drink 😤 Share icon

#71 My Friend's Derp, Marco, In His Glory Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 Sandy Has Recently Discovered That She Loves Our White Chair. She’s Also Discovering Some Unique Ways To Sit In It Share icon

#73 I Would Literally Take Several Bullets For This Lil Goofball Oh My God Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Heard Whimpering From The Bedroom.. Found A Stuck Houndini Trying To Escape His Donut Of Shame Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 Their House Got Robbed, And She Licked And Played With The Robbers Share icon

#76 She's Sitting On The Edge Of The Bed, Begging, But Doesn't Want Anything Share icon

#77 Whenever I Go To Pee And I Come Back To That!!! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 I Can’t Imagine This Is Comfortable, But What Do I Know? Share icon

#79 Sjena And Her Smile When I Come Home Share icon

#80 Our Dog Has 1 Leg That Doesn’t Work Well Due To An Old Injury. Today I Noticed A Trend In What She Does To Her Toys Share icon