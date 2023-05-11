Every dog has their own personality, and some of them can be just as weird as some people you probably know. That’s what the /r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog subreddit shares - pictures of dogs that aren’t quite dogging right.

There’s tons of ways to take an /r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog pic. The most important criteria is that your dog being a weirdo. Dog chewing their own feet? Good. Dog sitting on its bum like a chubby old man? Good. Dog have a bad case of the zoomies? Good.

But before we get too comfortable calling these dogs silly weirdos, consider this: dogs are social creatures, and many owners feel that their dogs can become dog-shaped reflections of themselves. Could it be, then, that if your dog is a weirdo, then you yourself are also a weirdo? A troubling thought, to be sure. One worth pondering as you scroll through this fun collection and upvote your favorite broken doggo pics!

#1

Just Walking Through A Door

Just Walking Through A Door

#2

I Wake Up To This Every Morning

I Wake Up To This Every Morning

#3

No Difference

No Difference

Bored Panda also contacted the moderator who created this fun online community to hear the story behind the /r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog subreddit. "I created this subreddit when I found a picture of a dog with an awful grooming job. I figured that dogs being the silly goofs they are, folks would have plenty of images to share of the same. /r/WhatsWrongWithYourCat was similarly inspired. My favorite part is a reason to visit the sub daily."
#4

Clementine Says Hiyeeee

Clementine Says Hiyeeee

The Doom Song
The Doom Song
I don't know what this is. But it's funny as!

#5

I Was Making A Snack After Putting Odin To Bed, And Heard A Sound Behind Me

I Was Making A Snack After Putting Odin To Bed, And Heard A Sound Behind Me

Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
‘You were making a snack? Without me?’

#6

???

???

When asked what types of dog pics are their favorites, the admin said: "All kinds, really. My favorites are dogs caught in the act and dogs trying to hide their guilt when caught." How about yours? Let us know in the comments!
#7

Corgibalism

Corgibalism

#8

She Has Seen Things That Cannot Be Unseen

She Has Seen Things That Cannot Be Unseen

#9

He Loves Oranges And Fruit In General

He Loves Oranges And Fruit In General

Spidercat
Spidercat
European Citrus Hound... Very rare, very cute.

#10

Mastering Yoga Since The Day He Was Born

Mastering Yoga Since The Day He Was Born

Ga Di
Ga Di
The infamous "updog" pose

It's no surprise that the admin loves dogs, as they are a dog owner as well. "I have two dogs, a pom and a shi tzu and they are perfectly normal and never do anything weird. Ahem." ;)
#11

A Whole Bed And She Chooses To Sleep Like This

A Whole Bed And She Chooses To Sleep Like This

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
She is using it, just as only a tushion cushion.

#12

I Know It’s Cold Outside, But This Isn’t The Answer, Betty

I Know It's Cold Outside, But This Isn't The Answer, Betty

The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Oh hi mum! I thought I saw a $20

#13

This Adorably Derpy Smile From A Dog That Goes To “Daycare” With Mine

This Adorably Derpy Smile From A Dog That Goes To "Daycare" With Mine

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Hey, Tobby's mom, can he stay a little longer?

#14

Everyday He Stairs At Me From The Bathroom, Posing As A Christmas Goose

Everyday He Stairs At Me From The Bathroom, Posing As A Christmas Goose

#15

Any Hole In The Ground, She Has To Stick Her Whole Face In It

Any Hole In The Ground, She Has To Stick Her Whole Face In It

Toxic
Toxic
Is she part ostrich?

#16

My Dog With His Entire Paw In His Mouth

My Dog With His Entire Paw In His Mouth

#17

Totally Normal Way To Sit On The Sofa

Totally Normal Way To Sit On The Sofa

The Doom Song
The Doom Song
I don't know how that could possibly be comfy?

#18

“The Nose Knows” Dog Snot On Glass, By Sally (B. 2020- ). An Artistic Abstract Impressionist Work

"The Nose Knows" Dog Snot On Glass, By Sally (B. 2020- ). An Artistic Abstract Impressionist Work

#19

Snax?

Snax?

#20

That's My Car. That's Not My Dog

That's My Car. That's Not My Dog

Ga Di
Ga Di
what a strange kitty

#21

Rebellious Teen Throwing Gang Signs At Heartbroken Mom

Rebellious Teen Throwing Gang Signs At Heartbroken Mom

#22

Ace Is A Very Suspicious Of Many Things …

Ace Is A Very Suspicious Of Many Things …

#23

All My Goods Are Always With Me

All My Goods Are Always With Me

The Doom Song
The Doom Song
I would have to throw all of them

#24

I Think My Dog Has A Secret Tindr Account

I Think My Dog Has A Secret Tindr Account

#25

They Were Like This For At Least 5 Mins….whatswrongwithyourdog(S)?

They Were Like This For At Least 5 Mins….whatswrongwithyourdog(S)?

Ga Di
Ga Di
dogs are fine - but the lazy dog should get up to work^^

#26

I Dont Know Why... He Never Did This Before. Just Stands There On Three Legs And Enjoying His Meal

I Dont Know Why... He Never Did This Before. Just Stands There On Three Legs And Enjoying His Meal

Ga Di
Ga Di
whatever feels comfortable

#27

My Dog Shoves His Nose Under Our Arms To Smell The Food At Dinner. He Never Tries To Eat It, Just A Sniff

My Dog Shoves His Nose Under Our Arms To Smell The Food At Dinner. He Never Tries To Eat It, Just A Sniff

#28

No Thoughts Just Vibes… And A Flexible Nose

No Thoughts Just Vibes… And A Flexible Nose

#29

Asking For The Treat In My Hand. He Looks Traumatized

Asking For The Treat In My Hand. He Looks Traumatized

#30

Porter Has A Peanut Butter Addiction

Porter Has A Peanut Butter Addiction

green penguin (she/they) <333
green penguin (she/they) <333
so does my dog hoku <3 to be fair she also loves everything else that's food, and some stuff that isn't (like the taste of floor)

#31

Such A Beautiful Derp

Such A Beautiful Derp

#32

The Face My Dog Makes When The Amount Of Attention I'm Providing Him Is Unsatisfactory

The Face My Dog Makes When The Amount Of Attention I'm Providing Him Is Unsatisfactory

Ga Di
Ga Di
"meh, just a Silver Medal" vibes

#33

“Mind Turning Off The Light? Thanks.”

"Mind Turning Off The Light? Thanks."

#34

She's Squinting At Me Again. Is This Normal? Am I In Danger?

She's Squinting At Me Again. Is This Normal? Am I In Danger?

Ga Di
Ga Di
yes, you are definitely endangered

#35

I’ve Spent Hundreds Of Dollars On Toys And What’s The Only Toy My Dog Wants To Play With? A Dirty Sock Wrapped In Twine

I've Spent Hundreds Of Dollars On Toys And What's The Only Toy My Dog Wants To Play With? A Dirty Sock Wrapped In Twine

#36

I Guess I Just Don't Understand Fashion

I Guess I Just Don't Understand Fashion

Toxic
Toxic
It looks horrified

#37

New Puppy Likes To Stick His Head In My Shoes For No Reason

New Puppy Likes To Stick His Head In My Shoes For No Reason

#38

An Efficient Killing Machine

An Efficient Killing Machine

#39

We Left Our Dog With The Boarders While We Went On A Trip. She Seems To Be Having... A Time?

We Left Our Dog With The Boarders While We Went On A Trip. She Seems To Be Having... A Time?

Ga Di
Ga Di
Boarderline she went

#40

This Is Baldur. We Found Him Like This When We Got Home Yesterday. He Managed To Get A Hold Of His Bag Of Food While He Was Home Alone. On Top Of That He's Not Allowed On The Couch

This Is Baldur. We Found Him Like This When We Got Home Yesterday. He Managed To Get A Hold Of His Bag Of Food While He Was Home Alone. On Top Of That He's Not Allowed On The Couch

Ladedah
Ladedah
I've never understood why people forbid dogs from furniture... doggos like to lounge and be comfy, too! I stick to leather furniyure and buy sofa covers (easy to clean that way). Can't even imagine all the wonderful cuddles I would miss out on if pups were not allowed up there with me. They have an orthopedic dog bed if they want to use it or hang out elsewhere, but are most often on the sofa with mom.

#41

Friday!

Friday!

Ga Di
Ga Di
Don´t let your doggo watch Ice Age (or was it Puss in Boots?) for to long

#42

A Very Dejected Boy. (Not Mine, Just A Picture From Facebook)

A Very Dejected Boy. (Not Mine, Just A Picture From Facebook)

Toxic
Toxic
"I give up. This is life now "

#43

Sonia Naps So Hard She Wakes Up On Another Planet

Sonia Naps So Hard She Wakes Up On Another Planet

Ga Di
Ga Di
I know what you are feeling, Sonia...

#44

She Won't Stop Staring At Me Like This

She Won't Stop Staring At Me Like This

#45

My New Rescue Might Need A Hot Minute To Get Used To His New Creature Comforts

My New Rescue Might Need A Hot Minute To Get Used To His New Creature Comforts

#46

Did Somebody Say Lasagna?

Did Somebody Say Lasagna?

Dodo
Dodo
Omg I mistook the nose for an eye and it looked like a weird snake peeking out 🤣

#47

My Dog Had Pants Waiting For Me When I Came Home From Work. What Does This Mean? Wrong Answers Only

My Dog Had Pants Waiting For Me When I Came Home From Work. What Does This Mean? Wrong Answers Only

Ga Di
Ga Di
cause yous asked so nicely, here comes your wrong answer: "Welcome home, make yourself comfortable, I already shat your pants"

#48

Someone Always Needs To Be The Center Of Attention

Someone Always Needs To Be The Center Of Attention

#49

Apparently Ehlers-Danlos-Syndrome

Apparently Ehlers-Danlos-Syndrome

Ga Di
Ga Di
from wikipedia: "The doggo uses its frill to scare off predators and display to other individuals."

#50

Why Does My Dog Sit Like This ?

Why Does My Dog Sit Like This ?

#51

This Is Pepper And She's Oddly Photogenic

This Is Pepper And She's Oddly Photogenic

#52

I Was Telling Him About Work Drama

I Was Telling Him About Work Drama

#53

The Famous “Italian Presepe”

The Famous “Italian Presepe”

#54

She Will Be 16 In A Few Weeks, Back Legs Don’t Always Get Her Completely Into Bed

She Will Be 16 In A Few Weeks, Back Legs Don’t Always Get Her Completely Into Bed

Dodo
Dodo
Buy her a bigger bed 🥺

#55

Sleeping On A Tennis Ball…

Sleeping On A Tennis Ball…

#56

Our Boy Does Not Agree With The Vegetable Garden Being Fenced Off (Because He's Digging Holes In It Like A Groundhog)

Our Boy Does Not Agree With The Vegetable Garden Being Fenced Off (Because He's Digging Holes In It Like A Groundhog)

#57

Sometimes My Dog Falls Asleep Mid Playing-With-Ball Time

Sometimes My Dog Falls Asleep Mid Playing-With-Ball Time

#58

He Heard The Camera

He Heard The Camera

#59

When U Open The Front Camera

When U Open The Front Camera

#60

Joy Of Motherhood

Joy Of Motherhood

#61

The First Thing I See When I Open My Eyes In The Morning

The First Thing I See When I Open My Eyes In The Morning

#62

He Insists On Sleeping In The Tub

He Insists On Sleeping In The Tub

#63

No Homeworks, Only Daisy

No Homeworks, Only Daisy

Ladedah
Ladedah
Been there! Anytime I leave the dog gates open (we have several throughout the house for various "traffic contol" needs) and I'm on the computer in my home office, my 75 lb *thinks he's a lap dog* APBT gets under my desk and puts his head in my lap... and then - as I wheel back a bit in the chair to pet him - he instantly seizes the opportunity to climb onto my lap. Very hard to do work when the dog blocks your view and reach of computer... but also very freaking cute.

#64

90lb Dog vs. Cat Bed… She Loves To Do This And Has No Idea Why We’re Laughing

90lb Dog vs. Cat Bed… She Loves To Do This And Has No Idea Why We’re Laughing

Ga Di
Ga Di
just to p**s off the cat?

#65

He Was Just Exhausted After Playing

He Was Just Exhausted After Playing

