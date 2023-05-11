Every dog has their own personality, and some of them can be just as weird as some people you probably know. That’s what the /r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog subreddit shares - pictures of dogs that aren’t quite dogging right.

There’s tons of ways to take an /r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog pic. The most important criteria is that your dog being a weirdo. Dog chewing their own feet? Good. Dog sitting on its bum like a chubby old man? Good. Dog have a bad case of the zoomies? Good.

But before we get too comfortable calling these dogs silly weirdos, consider this: dogs are social creatures, and many owners feel that their dogs can become dog-shaped reflections of themselves. Could it be, then, that if your dog is a weirdo, then you yourself are also a weirdo? A troubling thought, to be sure. One worth pondering as you scroll through this fun collection and upvote your favorite broken doggo pics!