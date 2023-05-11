70 Of The Silliest New Pics Of Doggos ‘Malfunctioning’, As Shared On This Online Group Interview With Owner
Every dog has their own personality, and some of them can be just as weird as some people you probably know. That’s what the /r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog subreddit shares - pictures of dogs that aren’t quite dogging right.
There’s tons of ways to take an /r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog pic. The most important criteria is that your dog being a weirdo. Dog chewing their own feet? Good. Dog sitting on its bum like a chubby old man? Good. Dog have a bad case of the zoomies? Good.
But before we get too comfortable calling these dogs silly weirdos, consider this: dogs are social creatures, and many owners feel that their dogs can become dog-shaped reflections of themselves. Could it be, then, that if your dog is a weirdo, then you yourself are also a weirdo? A troubling thought, to be sure. One worth pondering as you scroll through this fun collection and upvote your favorite broken doggo pics!
Just Walking Through A Door
I Wake Up To This Every Morning
No Difference
Bored Panda also contacted the moderator who created this fun online community to hear the story behind the /r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog subreddit. "I created this subreddit when I found a picture of a dog with an awful grooming job. I figured that dogs being the silly goofs they are, folks would have plenty of images to share of the same. /r/WhatsWrongWithYourCat was similarly inspired. My favorite part is a reason to visit the sub daily."
Clementine Says Hiyeeee
I Was Making A Snack After Putting Odin To Bed, And Heard A Sound Behind Me
???
When asked what types of dog pics are their favorites, the admin said: "All kinds, really. My favorites are dogs caught in the act and dogs trying to hide their guilt when caught." How about yours? Let us know in the comments!
Corgibalism
She Has Seen Things That Cannot Be Unseen
He Loves Oranges And Fruit In General
Mastering Yoga Since The Day He Was Born
It's no surprise that the admin loves dogs, as they are a dog owner as well. "I have two dogs, a pom and a shi tzu and they are perfectly normal and never do anything weird. Ahem." ;)
A Whole Bed And She Chooses To Sleep Like This
I Know It’s Cold Outside, But This Isn’t The Answer, Betty
This Adorably Derpy Smile From A Dog That Goes To “Daycare” With Mine
Hey, Tobby's mom, can he stay a little longer?
Everyday He Stairs At Me From The Bathroom, Posing As A Christmas Goose
Any Hole In The Ground, She Has To Stick Her Whole Face In It
My Dog With His Entire Paw In His Mouth
Totally Normal Way To Sit On The Sofa
“The Nose Knows” Dog Snot On Glass, By Sally (B. 2020- ). An Artistic Abstract Impressionist Work
Snax?
Rebellious Teen Throwing Gang Signs At Heartbroken Mom
Ace Is A Very Suspicious Of Many Things …
All My Goods Are Always With Me
I Think My Dog Has A Secret Tindr Account
They Were Like This For At Least 5 Mins….whatswrongwithyourdog(S)?
I Dont Know Why... He Never Did This Before. Just Stands There On Three Legs And Enjoying His Meal
My Dog Shoves His Nose Under Our Arms To Smell The Food At Dinner. He Never Tries To Eat It, Just A Sniff
No Thoughts Just Vibes… And A Flexible Nose
Asking For The Treat In My Hand. He Looks Traumatized
Porter Has A Peanut Butter Addiction
so does my dog hoku <3 to be fair she also loves everything else that's food, and some stuff that isn't (like the taste of floor)
Such A Beautiful Derp
The Face My Dog Makes When The Amount Of Attention I'm Providing Him Is Unsatisfactory
“Mind Turning Off The Light? Thanks.”
She's Squinting At Me Again. Is This Normal? Am I In Danger?
I’ve Spent Hundreds Of Dollars On Toys And What’s The Only Toy My Dog Wants To Play With? A Dirty Sock Wrapped In Twine
I Guess I Just Don't Understand Fashion
New Puppy Likes To Stick His Head In My Shoes For No Reason
An Efficient Killing Machine
We Left Our Dog With The Boarders While We Went On A Trip. She Seems To Be Having... A Time?
This Is Baldur. We Found Him Like This When We Got Home Yesterday. He Managed To Get A Hold Of His Bag Of Food While He Was Home Alone. On Top Of That He's Not Allowed On The Couch
I've never understood why people forbid dogs from furniture... doggos like to lounge and be comfy, too! I stick to leather furniyure and buy sofa covers (easy to clean that way). Can't even imagine all the wonderful cuddles I would miss out on if pups were not allowed up there with me. They have an orthopedic dog bed if they want to use it or hang out elsewhere, but are most often on the sofa with mom.
Friday!
A Very Dejected Boy. (Not Mine, Just A Picture From Facebook)
Sonia Naps So Hard She Wakes Up On Another Planet
She Won't Stop Staring At Me Like This
My New Rescue Might Need A Hot Minute To Get Used To His New Creature Comforts
Did Somebody Say Lasagna?
My Dog Had Pants Waiting For Me When I Came Home From Work. What Does This Mean? Wrong Answers Only
Someone Always Needs To Be The Center Of Attention
Apparently Ehlers-Danlos-Syndrome
Why Does My Dog Sit Like This ?
This Is Pepper And She's Oddly Photogenic
I Was Telling Him About Work Drama
The Famous “Italian Presepe”
She Will Be 16 In A Few Weeks, Back Legs Don’t Always Get Her Completely Into Bed
Sleeping On A Tennis Ball…
Our Boy Does Not Agree With The Vegetable Garden Being Fenced Off (Because He's Digging Holes In It Like A Groundhog)
Sometimes My Dog Falls Asleep Mid Playing-With-Ball Time
When U Open The Front Camera
Joy Of Motherhood
The First Thing I See When I Open My Eyes In The Morning
He Insists On Sleeping In The Tub
No Homeworks, Only Daisy
Been there! Anytime I leave the dog gates open (we have several throughout the house for various "traffic contol" needs) and I'm on the computer in my home office, my 75 lb *thinks he's a lap dog* APBT gets under my desk and puts his head in my lap... and then - as I wheel back a bit in the chair to pet him - he instantly seizes the opportunity to climb onto my lap. Very hard to do work when the dog blocks your view and reach of computer... but also very freaking cute.