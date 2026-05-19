And sometimes, it appears in much more unlikely places too. Like signs . Yes, signs of all sorts. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest ones people spotted across the country and decided to share with the internet. Enjoy!

The UK is known for many things, from great music to questionable weather. But if there’s one thing it really shines at, it’s humor . Witty, dry, and as strong as the cuppas people love to make, it has a way of showing up pretty much everywhere, whether that’s with friends at the pub or even in a serious work meeting.

#1 I Hope It's Hummus

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#2 Someone In My Hometown Keeps Putting Up Posters Like This. Sound Advice Though

#3 Did Anyone Attend This Today? I Saw This Poster On Market Street On Monday

#4 Seen In Bath (England)

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#5 How Fast Do You Have To Run To Cross The Field Faster Than The Bull?

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#6 What Does This Sign Mean?

#7 Outside A British Pub

#8 Seen In A London Pub

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#9 Found This In My Camera Roll That I Took A While Back Whilst In Cambridge. Still Makes Me Chuckle

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#10 These Warning Signs Have Changed Slightly Since Moving To Dover From Central London

#11 I Found This Sign At The London Zoo

#12 Northern Train Is Having An Existential Crisis

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#13 Have Any Cyclists Seen These Around?

#14 Pub In The UK

#15 No Running With Big Fish

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#16 Awesome Bus Sign (UK)

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#17 A Multi-Lingual Sign Near My Local River, The River Trent. Sawley, Nottingham, UK

#18 Saw A Great Sign At The London Marathon

#19 Saw This In London

#20 A Sign Outside A Pub In London

#21 I’m No Brit, But I’m Pretty Sure There’s Rubbish Right Under The Sign

#22 Time Travel

#23 This Sign At Ally Pally I live locally to the area and regularly walk around and by Ally Pally, but somehow never noticed this sign! Gave me a much-needed laugh over the weekend!



#24 I Moved To The UK, And GBM Is How I Get Updated On Current Events

#25 "Through Tough, Thorough Thought, Though" - Well, That Seems Simple Enough. Spotted In Harrogate

#26 It's Maths

#27 Clever Wildlife Warning Sign Seen In The UK

#28 Incredible Optimism. I’ve Never Seen A Branch Of WH Smith With More Than About 5 People In It

#29 I Wasn’t Expecting This At The Crossing This Morning

#30 Disappointed Man In Kingston

#31 Somewhere In The UK, A Fountain Ceased To Exist

#32 Interesting

#33 Thickly Settled Signs Are Fairly Common In New England In Places Where There Is Less Than 200 Ft Between Buildings

#34 Had A Little Chuckle Finding This Sign Outside. Had A Little Chuckle Finding This Sign Outside B&Q Yesterday

#35 Weirdly Specific Britishness. At A Seaside Café In Southwest England

#36 I’m Sorry, What? Seen In South Wales, UK

#37 This Sign On A Car (UK)

#38 A Sign In Bristol, UK

#39 Saw This Sign Outside A Shop Today In London

#40 Whoever Put This Sign Here Knew Exactly What They Were Doing

#41 Another Sign At The London Marathon Today

#42 Sign On Underground

#43 Not You Mate

#44 British Passive Aggressiveness At Its Best

#45 I Knew There Was A Reason Why I Love This Country

#46 My Local Post Office Is Letting You Know Antisocial Behaviour Comes With A Cost

#47 Signs Around The Harbour In My Hometown In Cumbria

#48 If You Can Read This, You Are Not A Train

#49 Someone Put Ainsley Harriott Stickers All Over The Cycling Signs In Bournemouth

#50 "Lost Pet" Sign In Oxford, UK

#51 Spotted In Liverpool, UK

#52 I Know I Need To Lose A Bit Of Weight, But Delaying My Train Like This Is A Bit Harsh

#53 Spotted This Yesterday. Who’s Brave Enough? Be Sure To Report Back

#54 Mysterious Flyer In Crookes Found this when I was out on a jog... A great premise, but I'm not particularly impressed by "In under 30 minutes". Under 30 seconds, maybe. And why schedule it so far in the future?



#55 Salvation Comes With A Service Charge

#56 What A Find In London

#57 Oh, The Church In Whitby (UK) Is Done With Answering This Question

#58 The Height Of Pettiness Seen In A UK Car Park Today

#59 Best Cafe In The UK

#60 Amusing Indian Restaurant Sign (Manchester, UK)

#61 I Saw This Sign Outside A Pub In England

#62 Can't Blame Them Really

#63 Crispy

#64 This Sign On A Vending Machine At My Work

#65 This Sign On The Co-Op At Caledonian Road

#66 I Was Walking Through London, And I Came Across This Bench

#67 This Sign I Saw On A Pub A Few Years Ago I visited this pub a few years ago because my name is the pub's name. It was very much a "local pub for local people," and my joke about getting a free pint for sharing my name with the pub was met with a stern "no"!



#68 These Roadside Signs In The UK Countryside

#69 I Went To The Tropical Butterfly House Yesterday, And This Fella Was Mocking Me I went last year for the first time after being paralysed and thought it was hilarious, forgot it was there, so I had to get a photo with it this year.



#70 The Council Is Finally Telling The Truth About How Long The Roadworks Will Take

#71 Proudly Displayed In The Back Of The Restaurant, Never Seen One This Low Before

#72 Finally, A Worthy Excuse For Roadworks. Which Ancient God Do You Think They Accidentally Dug Up This Time?

#73 Found The Solution To The USA's Problems In A Street Of London

#74 Proud

#75 You Know You Live In The Posh Area Of London When

#76 A Good Sign

#77 Just Seen This Sign On The M11. What Does It Mean? Never Seen It Before

#78 Why Does This Lift At Liverpool Street Need Such A Large Sign?

#79 Found An Interesting Sign. Just Noticed This Sign Today In Kingston. Does Anyone Know Who Put It Up?

#80 This Help-Wanted Sign In Scarborough, UK

#81 Arrestable Thoughts. I Found This Poster Around Tower Bridge. How Are They Going To Enforce It?

#82 This Chip Shop Has No Chill