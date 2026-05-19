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The UK is known for many things, from great music to questionable weather. But if there’s one thing it really shines at, it’s humor. Witty, dry, and as strong as the cuppas people love to make, it has a way of showing up pretty much everywhere, whether that’s with friends at the pub or even in a serious work meeting.

And sometimes, it appears in much more unlikely places too. Like signs. Yes, signs of all sorts. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest ones people spotted across the country and decided to share with the internet. Enjoy!

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#1

I Hope It's Hummus

Road sign warning of a hidden dip with countryside background

MetricSuperstar Report

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    #2

    Someone In My Hometown Keeps Putting Up Posters Like This. Sound Advice Though

    Joking government sign advising stay home and get drunk instead of going to work

    Willyamsss Report

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    #3

    Did Anyone Attend This Today? I Saw This Poster On Market Street On Monday

    Poster inviting people to have a shot with woman in Manchester

    shirnatla Report

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    #4

    Seen In Bath (England)

    Weathered sign asking people not to lick the walls

    Glittering_Maybe4438 Report

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    richataunk avatar
    ʁɨɂɥɒ
    ʁɨɂɥɒ
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every warning sign contain a story !

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    #5

    How Fast Do You Have To Run To Cross The Field Faster Than The Bull?

    Funny British sign warning not to cross field unless faster than the bull

    orangeit019384 Report

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    #6

    What Does This Sign Mean?

    British roadside sign stating sign is not in use

    KiwiGaming02 Report

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    #7

    Outside A British Pub

    Pub sign in England jokingly requires all Americans to be accompanied by an adult

    DanielAlpert Report

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    #8

    Seen In A London Pub

    Bar sign saying afraid of change leave it here in a humorous way

    skarvin Report

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    #9

    Found This In My Camera Roll That I Took A While Back Whilst In Cambridge. Still Makes Me Chuckle

    Creative British road sign with green arrows and lyrics joke

    Laurencehb1989 Report

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    #10

    These Warning Signs Have Changed Slightly Since Moving To Dover From Central London

    Humorous British sign warning to shield food from seagulls

    Jsyourboy91 Report

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    #11

    I Found This Sign At The London Zoo

    Warning sign humorously showing how tigers see visitors as meat

    Middleparkers Report

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    #12

    Northern Train Is Having An Existential Crisis

    Funny bus interior sign displaying I dont know message on screen

    kaiserjose1993 Report

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    #13

    Have Any Cyclists Seen These Around?

    Cyclist warning sign about telling the difference between red and green

    fingals_cave Report

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    #14

    Pub In The UK

    Chalkboard sign warning unattended children will get Red Bull and learn to swear

    ILikePie30509 Report

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    #15

    No Running With Big Fish

    Warning sign forbidding fishing and feeding fish in UK environment area

    StephenHunterUK Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Awesome Bus Sign (UK)

    Red London bus with message some people are gay get over it

    JamieDeSmet Report

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    #17

    A Multi-Lingual Sign Near My Local River, The River Trent. Sawley, Nottingham, UK

    British sign reminding dog owners to pick up after pets

    Unkle1977 Report

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    #18

    Saw A Great Sign At The London Marathon

    Funny British sign telling people not to wee in gardens

    pyrojuggler Report

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    #19

    Saw This In London

    British funny sign warning unattended children will be sold

    WRUSSELL111 Report

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    #20

    A Sign Outside A Pub In London

    Funny British sign advertising 3D Tinder experience at The Glassblower

    GoblinQueenForever Report

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    #21

    I’m No Brit, But I’m Pretty Sure There’s Rubbish Right Under The Sign

    Funny British sign asking people not to leave rubbish here on brick wall

    Historical-Quiet-739 Report

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    #22

    Time Travel

    Funny British bar sign about time travel meeting last Thursday

    Lawlkitties Report

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    #23

    This Sign At Ally Pally

    Alexandra Palace sign with multiple no BBQ and no littering icons

    I live locally to the area and regularly walk around and by Ally Pally, but somehow never noticed this sign! Gave me a much-needed laugh over the weekend!

    TsukiFireheart Report

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    #24

    I Moved To The UK, And GBM Is How I Get Updated On Current Events

    Funny apology message on a Lidl coffee machine screen losing strength

    popeurbanfox Report

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    #25

    "Through Tough, Thorough Thought, Though" - Well, That Seems Simple Enough. Spotted In Harrogate

    Chalkboard joke about English language being tough but understandable

    Lover_of_Sprouts Report

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    #26

    It's Maths

    Greggs card only sign humorously citing staff can't do math

    heydeevad Report

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    #27

    Clever Wildlife Warning Sign Seen In The UK

    Playful road sign saying For Fox Sake Slow Down in countryside

    sugarhickup Report

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    #28

    Incredible Optimism. I’ve Never Seen A Branch Of WH Smith With More Than About 5 People In It

    Humorous WHSmith sign limiting customers to 32 at one time

    InfiniteVanilla Report

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    #29

    I Wasn’t Expecting This At The Crossing This Morning

    Humorous street sign advising only press button if cars are coming

    Snorlaxlacks Report

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    #30

    Disappointed Man In Kingston

    Funny pedestrian sign reading wherever I go is disappointing

    ukinimod Report

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    #31

    Somewhere In The UK, A Fountain Ceased To Exist

    Plaque humorously describing a Fiat 500 parked in a former water fountain

    O_N_Factorial Report

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    #32

    Interesting

    Red road sign indicating changed priorities ahead in UK city street

    GryphonSK Report

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    #33

    Thickly Settled Signs Are Fairly Common In New England In Places Where There Is Less Than 200 Ft Between Buildings

    Road sign indicating a thickly settled area with 30 mph speed limit

    probablyborednh Report

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    #34

    Had A Little Chuckle Finding This Sign Outside. Had A Little Chuckle Finding This Sign Outside B&Q Yesterday

    Polite notice forbidding toilets in a British shop for display only

    Old-Presence6385 Report

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    #35

    Weirdly Specific Britishness. At A Seaside Café In Southwest England

    Red sign asking not to put tea bags or nappies in toilet

    Whoooshingsound Report

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    #36

    I’m Sorry, What? Seen In South Wales, UK

    British street sign showing tow truck monitored by satellite

    ginaburly Report

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    #37

    This Sign On A Car (UK)

    Funny British sign on red car with abstinence message about church growth

    bluemako Report

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    #38

    A Sign In Bristol, UK

    Funny British directional signpost with a Mars reference

    iklegemma Report

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    #39

    Saw This Sign Outside A Shop Today In London

    Witty British sign with free shoes, beer and false advertising

    chickaboomba Report

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    #40

    Whoever Put This Sign Here Knew Exactly What They Were Doing

    British highway sign urging people to take litter home with humor

    JoydeScent Report

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    #41

    Another Sign At The London Marathon Today

    British protest sign about the difficulty of dating in London

    JudgeJudyJr Report

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    #42

    Sign On Underground

    Funny British sign asking if you've spent enough time on your phone today

    opanm Report

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    #43

    Not You Mate

    Person standing in front of red traffic light with wait here sign

    MrJoeKing Report

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    #44

    British Passive Aggressiveness At Its Best

    Notice asking person leaving gates open to discuss the objection politely

    ChopsMagee Report

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    #45

    I Knew There Was A Reason Why I Love This Country

    Chalkboard sign humorously contrasting booze food fun with real life

    ZealousidealSwim8111 Report

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    #46

    My Local Post Office Is Letting You Know Antisocial Behaviour Comes With A Cost

    Sign humorously charging £10 for tolerating grouchy or rude behavior

    Zer0daveexpl0it Report

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    #47

    Signs Around The Harbour In My Hometown In Cumbria

    Funny sign asking people not to feed seagulls no matter what they say

    HBTitan Report

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    #48

    If You Can Read This, You Are Not A Train

    Humorous British sign warning to stay off train tracks if you can read

    TropicalTito Report

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    #49

    Someone Put Ainsley Harriott Stickers All Over The Cycling Signs In Bournemouth

    Funny Bournemouth council sign warning to look out for cyclists

    fatinternetcat Report

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    #50

    "Lost Pet" Sign In Oxford, UK

    Lost teddy bear flyer with humorous message in park

    cilbirwithostrichegg Report

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    #51

    Spotted In Liverpool, UK

    British butcher shop sign claiming pork is 100% David Cameron free

    DontMakeMeDoStuff Report

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    #52

    I Know I Need To Lose A Bit Of Weight, But Delaying My Train Like This Is A Bit Harsh

    Amusing train departure board warning about unusually large passenger

    unknown Report

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    #53

    Spotted This Yesterday. Who’s Brave Enough? Be Sure To Report Back

    Humorous seeking volunteers sign to wear ex's favorite perfume for conditioning

    Purple-Internet6133 Report

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    #54

    Mysterious Flyer In Crookes

    Sign about a contest to eat rice cakes within 30 minutes at Weston Park

    Found this when I was out on a jog... A great premise, but I'm not particularly impressed by "In under 30 minutes". Under 30 seconds, maybe. And why schedule it so far in the future?

    Adventurous_Eye2158 Report

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    #55

    Salvation Comes With A Service Charge

    Parking spot sign reserved for church minister with a yellow car parked

    Cptpaincakes Report

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    #56

    What A Find In London

    Chalkboard sign humorously asking for customers with no experience needed

    AprilBoon Report

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    #57

    Oh, The Church In Whitby (UK) Is Done With Answering This Question

    Notices stating Dracula's grave does not exist and church visiting rules

    lindyloo1982 Report

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    #58

    The Height Of Pettiness Seen In A UK Car Park Today

    Sign on car accusing uninsured driver Sarah of causing damage

    en2ropy Report

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    #59

    Best Cafe In The UK

    Sign for Andres Café in England, voted best by local endorsements, 25 yards

    Captin_Banana Report

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    #60

    Amusing Indian Restaurant Sign (Manchester, UK)

    British humorous sign welcoming tourists who speak English

    Geralt_opens_WinRAR Report

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    #61

    I Saw This Sign Outside A Pub In England

    British pub sign offering free ale for over 70s with grandparents

    Own-worst-enemy1836 Report

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    #62

    Can't Blame Them Really

    Humorous British sign saying dogs welcome people tolerated

    DarthScabies Report

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    #63

    Crispy

    British news headline about McDonald's removing tasteless sign near crematorium

    NoContextBrits , Hungryghost02 Report

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    #64

    This Sign On A Vending Machine At My Work

    British government sugar tax notice on high sugar drinks pricing

    AlphaOmniWolf Report

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    #65

    This Sign On The Co-Op At Caledonian Road

    Humorous British sign thanking customers and warning shoplifters

    DressureProp Report

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    #66

    I Was Walking Through London, And I Came Across This Bench

    Funny memorial plaque for Roger Bucklesby who hated the park and everyone in it

    KennyKeeton Report

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    #67

    This Sign I Saw On A Pub A Few Years Ago

    British pub rules sign limiting strangers without regular's recommendation

    I visited this pub a few years ago because my name is the pub's name. It was very much a "local pub for local people," and my joke about getting a free pint for sharing my name with the pub was met with a stern "no"!

    acdbrnout Report

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    #68

    These Roadside Signs In The UK Countryside

    Funny British litter signs warning David Attenborough would be disappointed

    RealWorldJunkie Report

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    #69

    I Went To The Tropical Butterfly House Yesterday, And This Fella Was Mocking Me

    Funny sign challenging how long you can stand on one leg with flamingo

    I went last year for the first time after being paralysed and thought it was hilarious, forgot it was there, so I had to get a photo with it this year.

    Playful_Ad_2911 Report

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    #70

    The Council Is Finally Telling The Truth About How Long The Roadworks Will Take

    Road closed joke sign with closure until year 9027 from Lincolnshire council

    oanarchia Report

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    #71

    Proudly Displayed In The Back Of The Restaurant, Never Seen One This Low Before

    Food hygiene rating sticker showing urgent improvement needed with zero rating

    UncleBenders Report

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    #72

    Finally, A Worthy Excuse For Roadworks. Which Ancient God Do You Think They Accidentally Dug Up This Time?

    Playful Thames Water sign about unearthing cursed bones of an ancient god

    Mr___Bizarre Report

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    #73

    Found The Solution To The USA's Problems In A Street Of London

    Funny graffiti sign saying make America Great Britain again

    Tefallio Report

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    #74

    Proud

    Certificate for Lower Downs Bridge for most bashed railway bridges in UK

    fleecemygibbon Report

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    #75

    You Know You Live In The Posh Area Of London When

    Sign warning not to cut pampas grass with CCTV monitoring notice

    Swisskommando Report

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    #76

    A Good Sign

    British humorous traffic sign warning cyclists about riding into a pole

    KasaBen Report

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    #77

    Just Seen This Sign On The M11. What Does It Mean? Never Seen It Before

    Road sign on British highway showing the word End

    Megalodon-5 Report

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    #78

    Why Does This Lift At Liverpool Street Need Such A Large Sign?

    Safe lift loading rules sign at British station elevator

    AdIndependent3454 Report

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    #79

    Found An Interesting Sign. Just Noticed This Sign Today In Kingston. Does Anyone Know Who Put It Up?

    Signpost with romantic message waiting for you over there my love

    Ruslkim10 Report

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    #80

    This Help-Wanted Sign In Scarborough, UK

    Funny staff wanted sign requiring laziness and misery to join existing team

    strongbowblade Report

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    #81

    Arrestable Thoughts. I Found This Poster Around Tower Bridge. How Are They Going To Enforce It?

    Funny British sign about controlled thought zone and punishable thoughts by law

    AdventurousBug238 Report

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    #82

    This Chip Shop Has No Chill

    Fish and chips shop sign named Frying Nemo with cartoon fish

    wbbigdave Report

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    #83

    "These Doors Are Closed Whilst Our New Church Cat Gets Used To His Home". London, 2018

    Church sign asking visitors to enter from Stratford Road due to cat adjustment

    ScreamInternally84 Report

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