“Please Do Not Lick The Walls”: 83 Ridiculous Signs That Prove How Funny British People Are
The UK is known for many things, from great music to questionable weather. But if there’s one thing it really shines at, it’s humor. Witty, dry, and as strong as the cuppas people love to make, it has a way of showing up pretty much everywhere, whether that’s with friends at the pub or even in a serious work meeting.
And sometimes, it appears in much more unlikely places too. Like signs. Yes, signs of all sorts. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest ones people spotted across the country and decided to share with the internet. Enjoy!
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I Hope It's Hummus
Someone In My Hometown Keeps Putting Up Posters Like This. Sound Advice Though
Did Anyone Attend This Today? I Saw This Poster On Market Street On Monday
Seen In Bath (England)
How Fast Do You Have To Run To Cross The Field Faster Than The Bull?
What Does This Sign Mean?
Outside A British Pub
Seen In A London Pub
Found This In My Camera Roll That I Took A While Back Whilst In Cambridge. Still Makes Me Chuckle
These Warning Signs Have Changed Slightly Since Moving To Dover From Central London
I Found This Sign At The London Zoo
Northern Train Is Having An Existential Crisis
Have Any Cyclists Seen These Around?
Pub In The UK
No Running With Big Fish
Awesome Bus Sign (UK)
A Multi-Lingual Sign Near My Local River, The River Trent. Sawley, Nottingham, UK
Saw A Great Sign At The London Marathon
Saw This In London
A Sign Outside A Pub In London
I’m No Brit, But I’m Pretty Sure There’s Rubbish Right Under The Sign
Time Travel
This Sign At Ally Pally
I live locally to the area and regularly walk around and by Ally Pally, but somehow never noticed this sign! Gave me a much-needed laugh over the weekend!
I Moved To The UK, And GBM Is How I Get Updated On Current Events
"Through Tough, Thorough Thought, Though" - Well, That Seems Simple Enough. Spotted In Harrogate
It's Maths
Clever Wildlife Warning Sign Seen In The UK
Incredible Optimism. I’ve Never Seen A Branch Of WH Smith With More Than About 5 People In It
I Wasn’t Expecting This At The Crossing This Morning
Disappointed Man In Kingston
Somewhere In The UK, A Fountain Ceased To Exist
Interesting
Thickly Settled Signs Are Fairly Common In New England In Places Where There Is Less Than 200 Ft Between Buildings
Had A Little Chuckle Finding This Sign Outside. Had A Little Chuckle Finding This Sign Outside B&Q Yesterday
Weirdly Specific Britishness. At A Seaside Café In Southwest England
I’m Sorry, What? Seen In South Wales, UK
This Sign On A Car (UK)
A Sign In Bristol, UK
Saw This Sign Outside A Shop Today In London
Whoever Put This Sign Here Knew Exactly What They Were Doing
Another Sign At The London Marathon Today
Sign On Underground
Not You Mate
British Passive Aggressiveness At Its Best
I Knew There Was A Reason Why I Love This Country
My Local Post Office Is Letting You Know Antisocial Behaviour Comes With A Cost
Signs Around The Harbour In My Hometown In Cumbria
If You Can Read This, You Are Not A Train
Someone Put Ainsley Harriott Stickers All Over The Cycling Signs In Bournemouth
"Lost Pet" Sign In Oxford, UK
Spotted In Liverpool, UK
I Know I Need To Lose A Bit Of Weight, But Delaying My Train Like This Is A Bit Harsh
Spotted This Yesterday. Who’s Brave Enough? Be Sure To Report Back
Mysterious Flyer In Crookes
Found this when I was out on a jog... A great premise, but I'm not particularly impressed by "In under 30 minutes". Under 30 seconds, maybe. And why schedule it so far in the future?
Salvation Comes With A Service Charge
What A Find In London
Oh, The Church In Whitby (UK) Is Done With Answering This Question
The Height Of Pettiness Seen In A UK Car Park Today
Best Cafe In The UK
Amusing Indian Restaurant Sign (Manchester, UK)
I Saw This Sign Outside A Pub In England
Can't Blame Them Really
Crispy
This Sign On A Vending Machine At My Work
This Sign On The Co-Op At Caledonian Road
I Was Walking Through London, And I Came Across This Bench
This Sign I Saw On A Pub A Few Years Ago
I visited this pub a few years ago because my name is the pub's name. It was very much a "local pub for local people," and my joke about getting a free pint for sharing my name with the pub was met with a stern "no"!
These Roadside Signs In The UK Countryside
I Went To The Tropical Butterfly House Yesterday, And This Fella Was Mocking Me
I went last year for the first time after being paralysed and thought it was hilarious, forgot it was there, so I had to get a photo with it this year.