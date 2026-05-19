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Bats can swim. A snake can climb a rope by essentially turning itself into a living accordion. And baby cuttlefish are just the cutest. Okay, we knew about the last one… but the first two were honestly a revelation.

Planet Earth is endlessly fascinating, and the ‘Nature is Weird’ page on X is the ultimate rabbit hole for its wildest moments. They collect and share the strangest plants, fungi, animals, and geological formations nature has to offer.

So, get ready for a deep dive into the wonderfully bizarre, as these photos and facts will definitely make you appreciate just how creative evolution is.