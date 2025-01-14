ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us learned about nature and animals in school. But as we step outside the four walls of those classrooms, we realize that the world around us is much more intricate and fascinating than what we’ve read in science textbooks.

For today, we have a bunch of random yet interesting facts for you to digest. There’s a good chance you’re learning about many of these for the first time, which is always fun.

Whether it’s about a pigeon’s magnetic sense of direction or how trees can communicate with each other, these pieces of trivia can be excellent conversation starters for your next dinner party.