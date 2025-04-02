While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with conservation photographer and writer Marisa Marulli and wildlife and landscape photographer Melissa Alves , who often capture mind-bending photos of our world and kindly agreed to share more about it.

Some of them can be found in this list below collected by our Bored Panda team. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that surprised you the most.

One might think that there’s not much left to explore or discover on Earth , which is why we began putting people in space. However, that’s not quite the truth, as around 58% of our world remains unknown to humans. This means that we can still come across mind-blowing things when we least expect them.

#1 This Is Narwhal. He Was Born With An Extra Tail On His Forehead. It Hasn’t Wagged Yet But He’s Working On It. 14/10 Always Read The Instructions Before Assembling Your Puppy Share icon

#2 A Lightning Strike Happened The Moment I Took A Photo And Made It Look Like Daytime. I Took The Second Photo 10 Seconds Later Share icon

#3 This Baby Praying Mantis Share icon

Conservation photographer and writer Marisa Marulli tells Bored Panda that she got into nature photography after realizing that she didn't know what she wanted to do with her life. "And that bothered me. I wanted a clear path, like the lawyers and the doctors. I didn’t want to ’stumble’ my way through life without answers! Thinking that way about it is funny now. I’m so glad I stumbled," she shared. "I’m so glad I took a breather when I was so peeved in an office cubicle, not knowing what I wanted with my life, that I finally took a career and personality test and began to get some answers in some areas of work that might be of interest to me. Photography showed up as one of them, believe it or not."

#4 Rainbow Wrasse Caught Off Christmas Island Share icon

#5 I Found A Bug Adorned With Gold Markings Share icon

#6 Saturn Through My 6" Telescope Share icon

#7 Lightning Highlighting A Tornado - Fort Worth, Tx Share icon

#8 I Put Over 1,500 Blocks Of Jenga On 1, Creating A New World Record Share icon

#9 Sea Lions In My Hometown Sleeping On San Carlos Beach Due To Orca Sightings Nearby Share icon

#10 A Rare Optic Sight, The “Brocken Spectre,” Which Occurs When A Person Stands At A Higher Altitude In The Mountains And Sees His Shadow Cast On A Cloud At A Lower Altitude Share icon

#11 Never Have I Ever Seen Something Quite As Magnificent As Jadayupara - A Mythical Eagle That Just So Happens To Be The Largest Bird Sculpture In The World Share icon

#12 Concentrated Solar Farm I Saw On A Plane To Vegas Share icon

#13 Made This Today. The Black Dot On The Stem Is Me Share icon

#14 Holy Toebeans Big Foot Share icon

#15 Caught This Incredible Exploding Meteor When I Went To Rattlesnake Lake In Washington, USA Last Weekend. Zoom In To See The Exact Moment It Explodes In Two Share icon

#16 I Found A Baby Albino Oak In My Garden Some Years Ago, And Realized That Plants Can Be Albinos Too, But They Do Not Live Long Since They Cannot Photosynthesize Share icon

#17 This Red Only Rainbow I Saw At Midnight In Finland Share icon

#18 This Transparent Butterfly Share icon

#19 The Way These Water Droplets Collected On The Edge Of My Strawberry Plant Share icon

#20 I Went For A Walk In The Forest And Came Upon This Ponderosa Pine Tree That Had Been Struck By Lightning Share icon I Called The Forest Service And They Eventually Extinguished It, But Not Before I Had Time To Get Some Photos. Near Flagstaff, Arizona, USA



#21 Whole Other World I Found In A Beer Bottle Laying In The Woods Share icon

#22 Ir Light And My Veins. Behind The Hand Is A Source Of 850nm Ir Light And It Can Pass Though Flesh More Easily Than The Deoxygenated Blood Present In The Vein Share icon

#23 This Morning I Found By Far The Smallest Frog I Have Ever Seen In My Entire Life (My Average-Sized Fingernail For Scale) Share icon

#24 The Size Of A Full Grown Adult Male Moose Share icon

#25 Gorilla Hands Up Close Share icon

#26 Dinosaur Footprints On An Eroded Beach Share icon

#27 This Bee Hive I Found This Morning Share icon

#28 Found This ‘Veiled Lady’ Mushroom On A Hike This Morning Near Seoul, South Korea Share icon

#29 A Prop Used For Close UPS Of The One Ring In The Lord Of The Ring Movies Share icon

#30 You Might Have Seen It Before, But Here's That One Place In Indonesia With A Volcano Behind Waterfalls Share icon

#31 This Purely Golden Bee Landed On My Car Today Share icon

#32 These Bendy Trees I Saw On My Walk This Afternoon Share icon

#33 Fish Trapped In A Jellyfish Share icon

#34 This Lizard I Found "Standing" On Water In My Pool Share icon

#35 Ants Build A Bridge To Cross A Gap Share icon

#36 The Way These Caterpillars Are Eating This Leaf Share icon

#37 Rabbits Fighting Mid-Air In Kyushu, Japan Share icon

#38 Saw A Snail Today While I Was Outside And It’s Shell Is Crystal Clear Share icon

#39 This Is Not Ice It's A Transparent Leaf Share icon

#40 Went In For Teeth Cleaning Last Month & Mentioned A Numb Feeling In A Tooth- I Was Shocked To Find A Tumor Eating My Jaw Bone. This Photo Is My Ct Scan. Biopsy Surgery Results Were Non-Cancerous, Thankfully Share icon I had surgery last week to take a biopsy to rule out bone cancer. Results came back as a central large cell granuloma. Next step are more tests and a surgery to remove the tumor/lesion completely. Possibly bone transplant/stem cell procedure later to help regrow some bone and pretty sure those teeth will need help later down the line too. 15-20% chance this thing could come back, too.

#41 Very Rare Twin Headed Turtle Share icon

#42 This Water In Sweden Is So Clear It Looks Like There's None At All Share icon

#43 My Nails Pushing The Chemo Out Of My Fingertips Share icon

#44 The Sun Hit This Freshly-Paved Tarmac Just Right And Made A Real-Life Rainbow Road Through Polarized Lenses Share icon

#45 While Walking On The Beach In Hawaii My Wife And I Found This Glass Ball That Had Become The Home Of Small Marine Ecosystem Share icon

#46 Street Light Size Was Put Into Perspective This Morning. They’re Huge Share icon

#47 I Had A Brain Tumor Removed, And Now I’m A Bit Absent Minded Share icon

#48 It's A Little Unnerving When You Wake Up In The Morning And Find These Right Outside Your Tent... Gates Of The Arctic National Park, Alaska Share icon

#49 An Unaltered Picture Near The Fires That Were In Mendocino County, California Share icon

#50 A Polar Bears Paw Print Compared To A Human Hand Share icon

#51 Found The End Of The Rainbow. Rangarping Eystra, Iceland Share icon

#52 A House Made Entirely Out Of Tree Branches Share icon

#53 I Found This Caterpillar With Yellow Eyes Share icon

#54 Just In Case People Are Getting Confused, Here Is A Husky Next To A Wolf Share icon

#55 Longest Eyelashes. You Jianxia's Eyelashes Are Eight Inches Long Share icon

#56 I Drove By A Training School For Telephone Linemen Share icon

#57 Escalator Steps That Have Been Removed From The Escalator Share icon

#58 How Much A Ballerina's Foot Can Stretch Share icon

#59 Southern Los Angeles Looks Like A Computer Motherboard Share icon

#60 This Elephant Ears Plant At A Plant Store Share icon

#61 Strange Patterns In Mountain Lake Share icon

#62 This Tree Has A Curved Limb And In 2.5 Years I've Never Seen The Leaves Fall Off Of It Share icon

#63 What The Inside Of A Bowling Ball Looks Like Share icon

#64 Glass Beach Kauai. It's Sea Glass, So You Can Walk On It Bearfoot Share icon

#65 This Blue Lizard I Saw On The Island Of San Andrés, Colombia Share icon

#66 Giant 13’ Tall Mounds Of Broken Glass Outside Of A Glass Manufacturer Share icon

#67 Inside Of A Pine Cone Share icon

#68 What A 4 Megabyte Harddrive Looked Like In 1965 (iPhone X For Scale) Share icon

#69 The Sun Through Prismatic Glasses Share icon

#70 Wolf Spider And Her Many Spiderlings Share icon Almost an identical encounter to last year’s wolf spider mama, I spotted this mom and her babies in the same stretch of paved park path at about the same time in the early morning.

#71 Chullpi, The Original Sweet Corn From Peru, Grows In A Ball Shape And Is Still Grown Today Share icon

#72 This Conch Shell Had A Coral Tenant Share icon

#73 Levitating Tree. Saw This While Walking The Other Day. So Crazy Share icon

#74 Saw This Bug In Sri Lanka That Was Using An Air Bubble To Breath Under Water Share icon

#75 I've Never Seen That Color Ladybug Before Share icon

#76 Some Skin Peeled Off My Tongue Share icon

#77 This Is What An Elephant's Tail Looks Like Share icon

#78 Gecko's Ears Are Just A Hole That Goes Straight Through Their Head Share icon

#79 31 Years Old And Today I Learnt Pink Grasshoppers Exist Share icon

