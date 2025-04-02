80 Awesome Pictures Proving Our World Is Far From Boring
One might think that there’s not much left to explore or discover on Earth, which is why we began putting people in space. However, that’s not quite the truth, as around 58% of our world remains unknown to humans. This means that we can still come across mind-blowing things when we least expect them.
Some of them can be found in this list below collected by our Bored Panda team. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that surprised you the most.
While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with conservation photographer and writer Marisa Marulli and wildlife and landscape photographer Melissa Alves, who often capture mind-bending photos of our world and kindly agreed to share more about it.
This Is Narwhal. He Was Born With An Extra Tail On His Forehead. It Hasn’t Wagged Yet But He’s Working On It. 14/10 Always Read The Instructions Before Assembling Your Puppy
A Lightning Strike Happened The Moment I Took A Photo And Made It Look Like Daytime. I Took The Second Photo 10 Seconds Later
This Baby Praying Mantis
Conservation photographer and writer Marisa Marulli tells Bored Panda that she got into nature photography after realizing that she didn't know what she wanted to do with her life.
"And that bothered me. I wanted a clear path, like the lawyers and the doctors. I didn’t want to ’stumble’ my way through life without answers! Thinking that way about it is funny now. I’m so glad I stumbled," she shared.
"I’m so glad I took a breather when I was so peeved in an office cubicle, not knowing what I wanted with my life, that I finally took a career and personality test and began to get some answers in some areas of work that might be of interest to me. Photography showed up as one of them, believe it or not."
Rainbow Wrasse Caught Off Christmas Island
I Found A Bug Adorned With Gold Markings
Saturn Through My 6" Telescope
Lightning Highlighting A Tornado - Fort Worth, Tx
I Put Over 1,500 Blocks Of Jenga On 1, Creating A New World Record
Sea Lions In My Hometown Sleeping On San Carlos Beach Due To Orca Sightings Nearby
A Rare Optic Sight, The “Brocken Spectre,” Which Occurs When A Person Stands At A Higher Altitude In The Mountains And Sees His Shadow Cast On A Cloud At A Lower Altitude
Never Have I Ever Seen Something Quite As Magnificent As Jadayupara - A Mythical Eagle That Just So Happens To Be The Largest Bird Sculpture In The World
Concentrated Solar Farm I Saw On A Plane To Vegas
Made This Today. The Black Dot On The Stem Is Me
Holy Toebeans Big Foot
Caught This Incredible Exploding Meteor When I Went To Rattlesnake Lake In Washington, USA Last Weekend. Zoom In To See The Exact Moment It Explodes In Two
I Found A Baby Albino Oak In My Garden Some Years Ago, And Realized That Plants Can Be Albinos Too, But They Do Not Live Long Since They Cannot Photosynthesize
This Red Only Rainbow I Saw At Midnight In Finland
This Transparent Butterfly
The Way These Water Droplets Collected On The Edge Of My Strawberry Plant
I Went For A Walk In The Forest And Came Upon This Ponderosa Pine Tree That Had Been Struck By Lightning
I Called The Forest Service And They Eventually Extinguished It, But Not Before I Had Time To Get Some Photos. Near Flagstaff, Arizona, USA
Whole Other World I Found In A Beer Bottle Laying In The Woods
Ir Light And My Veins. Behind The Hand Is A Source Of 850nm Ir Light And It Can Pass Though Flesh More Easily Than The Deoxygenated Blood Present In The Vein
This Morning I Found By Far The Smallest Frog I Have Ever Seen In My Entire Life (My Average-Sized Fingernail For Scale)
The Size Of A Full Grown Adult Male Moose
Gorilla Hands Up Close
Dinosaur Footprints On An Eroded Beach
This Bee Hive I Found This Morning
Found This ‘Veiled Lady’ Mushroom On A Hike This Morning Near Seoul, South Korea
A Prop Used For Close UPS Of The One Ring In The Lord Of The Ring Movies
You Might Have Seen It Before, But Here's That One Place In Indonesia With A Volcano Behind Waterfalls
This Purely Golden Bee Landed On My Car Today
These Bendy Trees I Saw On My Walk This Afternoon
Fish Trapped In A Jellyfish
This Lizard I Found "Standing" On Water In My Pool
Ants Build A Bridge To Cross A Gap
The Way These Caterpillars Are Eating This Leaf
Rabbits Fighting Mid-Air In Kyushu, Japan
Saw A Snail Today While I Was Outside And It’s Shell Is Crystal Clear
This Is Not Ice It's A Transparent Leaf
Went In For Teeth Cleaning Last Month & Mentioned A Numb Feeling In A Tooth- I Was Shocked To Find A Tumor Eating My Jaw Bone. This Photo Is My Ct Scan. Biopsy Surgery Results Were Non-Cancerous, Thankfully
I had surgery last week to take a biopsy to rule out bone cancer. Results came back as a central large cell granuloma. Next step are more tests and a surgery to remove the tumor/lesion completely. Possibly bone transplant/stem cell procedure later to help regrow some bone and pretty sure those teeth will need help later down the line too. 15-20% chance this thing could come back, too.
Very Rare Twin Headed Turtle
This Water In Sweden Is So Clear It Looks Like There's None At All
My Nails Pushing The Chemo Out Of My Fingertips
The Sun Hit This Freshly-Paved Tarmac Just Right And Made A Real-Life Rainbow Road Through Polarized Lenses
While Walking On The Beach In Hawaii My Wife And I Found This Glass Ball That Had Become The Home Of Small Marine Ecosystem
Street Light Size Was Put Into Perspective This Morning. They’re Huge
I Had A Brain Tumor Removed, And Now I’m A Bit Absent Minded
It's A Little Unnerving When You Wake Up In The Morning And Find These Right Outside Your Tent... Gates Of The Arctic National Park, Alaska
An Unaltered Picture Near The Fires That Were In Mendocino County, California
A Polar Bears Paw Print Compared To A Human Hand
Found The End Of The Rainbow. Rangarping Eystra, Iceland
A House Made Entirely Out Of Tree Branches
I Found This Caterpillar With Yellow Eyes
Just In Case People Are Getting Confused, Here Is A Husky Next To A Wolf
Longest Eyelashes. You Jianxia's Eyelashes Are Eight Inches Long
I Drove By A Training School For Telephone Linemen
Escalator Steps That Have Been Removed From The Escalator
How Much A Ballerina's Foot Can Stretch
Southern Los Angeles Looks Like A Computer Motherboard
This Elephant Ears Plant At A Plant Store
Strange Patterns In Mountain Lake
This Tree Has A Curved Limb And In 2.5 Years I've Never Seen The Leaves Fall Off Of It
What The Inside Of A Bowling Ball Looks Like
Glass Beach Kauai. It's Sea Glass, So You Can Walk On It Bearfoot
This Blue Lizard I Saw On The Island Of San Andrés, Colombia
Giant 13’ Tall Mounds Of Broken Glass Outside Of A Glass Manufacturer
Inside Of A Pine Cone
What A 4 Megabyte Harddrive Looked Like In 1965 (iPhone X For Scale)
The Sun Through Prismatic Glasses
Wolf Spider And Her Many Spiderlings
Almost an identical encounter to last year’s wolf spider mama, I spotted this mom and her babies in the same stretch of paved park path at about the same time in the early morning.