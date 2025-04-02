ADVERTISEMENT

One might think that there’s not much left to explore or discover on Earth, which is why we began putting people in space. However, that’s not quite the truth, as around 58% of our world remains unknown to humans. This means that we can still come across mind-blowing things when we least expect them. 

Some of them can be found in this list below collected by our Bored Panda team. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that surprised you the most.

While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with conservation photographer and writer Marisa Marulli and wildlife and landscape photographer Melissa Alves, who often capture mind-bending photos of our world and kindly agreed to share more about it.

#1

This Is Narwhal. He Was Born With An Extra Tail On His Forehead. It Hasn’t Wagged Yet But He’s Working On It. 14/10 Always Read The Instructions Before Assembling Your Puppy

Adorable puppy with unique forehead fur, showcasing our world's awesome surprises.

dog_rates Report

    #2

    A Lightning Strike Happened The Moment I Took A Photo And Made It Look Like Daytime. I Took The Second Photo 10 Seconds Later

    Street view of heavy rain in the city, showcasing a flooded urban environment with bicycles and cars.

    thebookkeeper Report

    #3

    This Baby Praying Mantis

    A tiny praying mantis perched on a person's finger, showcasing the world's fascinating details.

    al_for Report

    Conservation photographer and writer Marisa Marulli tells Bored Panda that she got into nature photography after realizing that she didn't know what she wanted to do with her life.

    "And that bothered me. I wanted a clear path, like the lawyers and the doctors. I didn’t want to ’stumble’ my way through life without answers! Thinking that way about it is funny now. I’m so glad I stumbled," she shared.

    "I’m so glad I took a breather when I was so peeved in an office cubicle, not knowing what I wanted with my life, that I finally took a career and personality test and began to get some answers in some areas of work that might be of interest to me. Photography showed up as one of them, believe it or not."
    #4

    Rainbow Wrasse Caught Off Christmas Island

    Hand holding a vibrant, colorful fish showcasing that the world is far from boring.

    Earl Harper / Harper Studios Report

    #5

    I Found A Bug Adorned With Gold Markings

    Transparent moth with glittering wings, showcasing nature's beauty, emphasizing our world's captivating wonders.

    reddit.com Report

    #6

    Saturn Through My 6" Telescope

    Saturn and its rings captured in space, showcasing the world's fascinating celestial wonders.

    danborja Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NICE! I remember seeing that the first time. Must have been almost 40 years ago now.

    #7

    Lightning Highlighting A Tornado - Fort Worth, Tx

    Striking lightning bolt illuminates distant landscape, showcasing our world's awesome natural phenomena.

    crypticthinker Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You guys are kind of lucky, if that's the right word! NZ ones just appear, wipe out a few houses, and then disappear. Enough for insurance companies to say "Not a tornado. Just a strong circular wind!"

    #8

    I Put Over 1,500 Blocks Of Jenga On 1, Creating A New World Record

    A unique Jenga structure balancing upside-down in an office, proving the world is far from boring.

    kelvin214 Report

    oceantodd_1 avatar
    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had to look it up… https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/news/2023/11/teen-who-broke-records-with-jenga-skills-inspires-heartwarming-hallmark-christmas-760834

    #9

    Sea Lions In My Hometown Sleeping On San Carlos Beach Due To Orca Sightings Nearby

    Sea lions resting on a rocky shore under a starry sky, showcasing nature's wonder and proving our world is far from boring.

    iamjamos Report

    #10

    A Rare Optic Sight, The “Brocken Spectre,” Which Occurs When A Person Stands At A Higher Altitude In The Mountains And Sees His Shadow Cast On A Cloud At A Lower Altitude

    Misty landscape with a mysterious shadow figure surrounded by a colorful halo, showcasing our world's awesomeness.

    Mind_Virus Report

    #11

    Never Have I Ever Seen Something Quite As Magnificent As Jadayupara - A Mythical Eagle That Just So Happens To Be The Largest Bird Sculpture In The World

    Giant eagle sculpture with person standing on its wing, showcasing an awesome view of the world's wonders.

    jonny.melon Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Largest bird sculpture for now... Here's my idea! We build a gigantic statue, the size of the Statue of Liberty and it will be BIG BIRD! Who's with me?

    #12

    Concentrated Solar Farm I Saw On A Plane To Vegas

    Aerial view of a large circular solar power plant showing our world is interesting and diverse.

    geotristan Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ivanpah Solar Power Facility. I've never seen it from above and never realized it's not perfectly round. It makes sense because it's in the Northern Hemisphere and the mirrors on the north side would have to be spaced further apart to get the best angle.

    #13

    Made This Today. The Black Dot On The Stem Is Me

    Snow drawing of a flower in a pot, showcasing the world's awesome creativity.

    -KeyLime- Report

    #14

    Holy Toebeans Big Foot

    A vet holds a cute ginger kitten, showcasing its paws, proving our world is far from boring.

    Pirate_Redbeard Report

    #15

    Caught This Incredible Exploding Meteor When I Went To Rattlesnake Lake In Washington, USA Last Weekend. Zoom In To See The Exact Moment It Explodes In Two

    Stunning meteor streaks across a starry night sky over a serene lake and forest landscape.

    chaibhu Report

    #16

    I Found A Baby Albino Oak In My Garden Some Years Ago, And Realized That Plants Can Be Albinos Too, But They Do Not Live Long Since They Cannot Photosynthesize

    White oak leaves stand out vividly against forest greenery, proving our world is far from boring.

    Lunabora Report

    #17

    This Red Only Rainbow I Saw At Midnight In Finland

    Boat under a dramatic sky with a faint rainbow arching above, showcasing an awesome and intriguing world view.

    junn0 Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Red sky at night, sailor's delight. Red sky at dawn sailors beware. Not sure what a red rainbow in the North means.

    #18

    This Transparent Butterfly

    Glass-winged butterfly on a green leaf, showcasing our world's awesome natural wonders.

    Mijaafa Report

    #19

    The Way These Water Droplets Collected On The Edge Of My Strawberry Plant

    Close-up of green leaves with water droplets, showcasing the world's natural beauty.

    ThePeoplesCheese Report

    #20

    I Went For A Walk In The Forest And Came Upon This Ponderosa Pine Tree That Had Been Struck By Lightning

    Tree struck by lightning, creating a stunning display of sparks and fire against a twilight sky; our world is truly awesome.

    I Called The Forest Service And They Eventually Extinguished It, But Not Before I Had Time To Get Some Photos. Near Flagstaff, Arizona, USA

    EliasButlerPhotos Report

    #21

    Whole Other World I Found In A Beer Bottle Laying In The Woods

    Tiny moss garden thriving inside a jar, showcasing our world's fascinating diversity.

    Concheck_ Report

    #22

    Ir Light And My Veins. Behind The Hand Is A Source Of 850nm Ir Light And It Can Pass Though Flesh More Easily Than The Deoxygenated Blood Present In The Vein

    A hand illuminated by purple light casting unique shadows, showcasing an awesome aspect of our world.

    tokyoflashy Report

    #23

    This Morning I Found By Far The Smallest Frog I Have Ever Seen In My Entire Life (My Average-Sized Fingernail For Scale)

    Tiny bug on textured surface next to fingertip, illustrating our world's fascinating details.

    okgodlemmehaveit Report

    #24

    The Size Of A Full Grown Adult Male Moose

    Moose strolling through a snowy urban area, showcasing the world's unexpected wonders.

    DblockDavid Report

    #25

    Gorilla Hands Up Close

    Gorilla hand gripping cage beside a human hand, showcasing our world's fascinating diversity.

    GallowBoob Report

    #26

    Dinosaur Footprints On An Eroded Beach

    Unique rock formations on a beach with a person in a blue coat, capturing the world's fascinating natural beauty.

    ArticleNew3737 Report

    #27

    This Bee Hive I Found This Morning

    Massive honeycomb hanging from tree branches, showcasing nature's intricate design and proving our world is far from boring.

    wiggysmalls01 Report

    #28

    Found This ‘Veiled Lady’ Mushroom On A Hike This Morning Near Seoul, South Korea

    Unique yellow netted mushroom in forest showcases our world's fascinating diversity.

    Spudnut Report

    #29

    A Prop Used For Close UPS Of The One Ring In The Lord Of The Ring Movies

    Hands holding a reflective metal ring displaying intriguing optical effects, showcasing our boring-free world.

    Petaaa Report

    #30

    You Might Have Seen It Before, But Here's That One Place In Indonesia With A Volcano Behind Waterfalls

    Stunning view of waterfalls cascading into a lush canyon with a majestic volcano backdrop, highlighting our world's beauty.

    malthezimakoff , malthezimakoff Report

    #31

    This Purely Golden Bee Landed On My Car Today

    A close-up of a honeybee on a reflective surface, showcasing our world is far from boring.

    EliteDangerous72 Report

    #32

    These Bendy Trees I Saw On My Walk This Afternoon

    Curved trees in a mossy forest showcasing the world's interesting natural formations.

    floydical Report

    #33

    Fish Trapped In A Jellyfish

    A translucent jellyfish with colorful tentacles in the ocean, showcasing our world is far from boring.

    _timsamuel Report

    #34

    This Lizard I Found "Standing" On Water In My Pool

    A lizard gracefully walking on water, showcasing the surprising wonders of our world.

    reddit.com Report

    robbschris avatar
    Bob Jones
    Bob Jones
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a rock band named after it https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Jesus_Lizard

    #35

    Ants Build A Bridge To Cross A Gap

    Ants creating a living bridge between two surfaces, showcasing the incredible teamwork and adaptability in our fascinating world.

    lnfinity Report

    #36

    The Way These Caterpillars Are Eating This Leaf

    Leaf with caterpillars along its edges, showcasing a fascinating aspect of our world's nature.

    pandaphile69 Report

    #37

    Rabbits Fighting Mid-Air In Kyushu, Japan

    Two rabbits leaping in mid-air, showcasing an exciting moment and proving our world is far from boring.

    utajima Report

    #38

    Saw A Snail Today While I Was Outside And It’s Shell Is Crystal Clear

    A tiny snail on a white surface, showcasing the fascinating diversity of our world.

    ilovesIuts Report

    #39

    This Is Not Ice It's A Transparent Leaf

    Transparent leaf held against a scenic forest backdrop, showcasing fascinating details of nature's design.

    Cusackjeff Report

    #40

    Went In For Teeth Cleaning Last Month & Mentioned A Numb Feeling In A Tooth- I Was Shocked To Find A Tumor Eating My Jaw Bone. This Photo Is My Ct Scan. Biopsy Surgery Results Were Non-Cancerous, Thankfully

    3D dental scan of a jaw with missing teeth, showcasing an intriguing aspect of our world's complexity.

    I had surgery last week to take a biopsy to rule out bone cancer. Results came back as a central large cell granuloma. Next step are more tests and a surgery to remove the tumor/lesion completely. Possibly bone transplant/stem cell procedure later to help regrow some bone and pretty sure those teeth will need help later down the line too. 15-20% chance this thing could come back, too.

    KaLeXat Report

    #41

    Very Rare Twin Headed Turtle

    Two-headed turtle held in hand, showcasing our world's unique and fascinating creatures.

    MyNameGifOreilly Report

    #42

    This Water In Sweden Is So Clear It Looks Like There's None At All

    A hand submerged in crystal-clear water over rocks, showcasing the awesome clarity of our world's natural wonders.

    Suborb Report

    #43

    My Nails Pushing The Chemo Out Of My Fingertips

    Close-up of unusual fingernails with discoloration, showing our world is far from boring.

    llowreyy Report

    #44

    The Sun Hit This Freshly-Paved Tarmac Just Right And Made A Real-Life Rainbow Road Through Polarized Lenses

    Colorful rainbow road seen through a car window, illustrating our world's unique and surprising features.

    kenziemonsterrawr Report

    #45

    While Walking On The Beach In Hawaii My Wife And I Found This Glass Ball That Had Become The Home Of Small Marine Ecosystem

    Hand holding a barnacle-covered glass ball on a beach, showcasing our world's unique and awesome wonders.

    Tio76 Report

    #46

    Street Light Size Was Put Into Perspective This Morning. They’re Huge

    Worker repairing traffic lights at a high altitude, showcasing our world's fascinating aspects.

    Civil-Milk-0729 Report

    #47

    I Had A Brain Tumor Removed, And Now I’m A Bit Absent Minded

    MRI scan of a brain with a darkened area, showcasing the intriguing aspects of our world.

    chuffberry Report

    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dont know why, but i sort of assummed the part left would " fill in the gap" . But I guess brain matter is not so fluid.

    #48

    It's A Little Unnerving When You Wake Up In The Morning And Find These Right Outside Your Tent... Gates Of The Arctic National Park, Alaska

    Bear footprints in mud with majestic mountains in the background, showcasing our world's awe-inspiring beauty.

    mattymeis Report

    christyleigh1 avatar
    BlitheSpirit
    BlitheSpirit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For me, the camping trip would be over about .08 seconds after seeing that 😳

    #49

    An Unaltered Picture Near The Fires That Were In Mendocino County, California

    A street under an intense red sky from wildfire smoke, capturing the world's awe-inspiring phenomena.

    d0rkside0fthem00n Report

    #50

    A Polar Bears Paw Print Compared To A Human Hand

    A human hand compared to a massive animal paw print in snow, showcasing the world's fascinating contrasts.

    cas2ie Report

    #51

    Found The End Of The Rainbow. Rangarping Eystra, Iceland

    People standing near a waterfall under a vivid rainbow, showcasing nature's awesomeness.

    mo0n_daughter Report

    #52

    A House Made Entirely Out Of Tree Branches

    Sculptural hut made of intertwined branches, surrounded by forest, showcasing our world's awesome creativity.

    reddit.com Report

    #53

    I Found This Caterpillar With Yellow Eyes

    A green caterpillar with distinctive eyespots crawls on cracked pavement, showcasing our world's fascinating diversity.

    DirectEntrance2364 Report

    #54

    Just In Case People Are Getting Confused, Here Is A Husky Next To A Wolf

    Two huskies standing close in a natural setting, showcasing our world's fascinating diversity.

    Zetheryian Report

    #55

    Longest Eyelashes. You Jianxia's Eyelashes Are Eight Inches Long

    Woman with long eyelash extensions in a sparkling gold dress, showcasing our world's unique styles.

    GuinnessWorldRecordsLongest eyelashes. You Jianxia's eyelashes are EIGHT INCHES long Report

    lisagillies86 avatar
    KnightOwl
    KnightOwl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm the only one freaked out by this? It makes me so uncomfortable, it must feel so strange. I keep imagining them getting tangled up or caught on things. I hate anything to do with eyes, it always freaks me out.

    #56

    I Drove By A Training School For Telephone Linemen

    Workers scale tall poles in a field, emphasizing our world's fascinating aspects with a mountainous backdrop.

    proffie Report

    #57

    Escalator Steps That Have Been Removed From The Escalator

    Stacked escalator steps in a subway, showcasing an interesting aspect of urban infrastructure maintenance.

    sam_zissou Report

    #58

    How Much A Ballerina's Foot Can Stretch

    Ballerina leg stretch displaying incredible flexibility, proving our world is far from boring.

    theunfluencer Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hyperextension. While it can be a result of pointe dancing, not all dancers have this extreme of an arch, and it's not necessarily good in the long run for the dancers, as it comes with a lot of health problems later. A nice line, with alignment, is all that's needed.

    #59

    Southern Los Angeles Looks Like A Computer Motherboard

    Aerial nighttime view of a city's glowing grid pattern, showcasing a vibrant and far from boring urban landscape.

    Mistapeepers Report

    #60

    This Elephant Ears Plant At A Plant Store

    Man standing beside huge plant leaves in a greenhouse, illustrating how our world is far from boring.

    jargo1 Report

    #61

    Strange Patterns In Mountain Lake

    Frozen lake with unique ice formations near the shore, under a clear blue sky, showcasing our world's intriguing beauty.

    numnum30 Report

    #62

    This Tree Has A Curved Limb And In 2.5 Years I've Never Seen The Leaves Fall Off Of It

    Floating green foliage against night sky, showcasing our world's awesomeness.

    FlaccidFella0 Report

    #63

    What The Inside Of A Bowling Ball Looks Like

    Unique sand sculpture of apple cores, showcasing creativity and proving our world is far from boring.

    dannybluey Report

    #64

    Glass Beach Kauai. It's Sea Glass, So You Can Walk On It Bearfoot

    Colorful glass pieces on a beach, highlighting the exciting diversity of our world.

    Iamonly7 Report

    #65

    This Blue Lizard I Saw On The Island Of San Andrés, Colombia

    Brightly colored lizard on a branch; a reminder that our world is far from boring.

    BlueWhiskeyDrinker Report

    #66

    Giant 13’ Tall Mounds Of Broken Glass Outside Of A Glass Manufacturer

    Piles of blue-green glass shards outside a factory show a fascinating aspect of our world's diversity.

    Fourtires3rims Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After a decade working on a bottling line, I hate glass. I really hate glass.

    #67

    Inside Of A Pine Cone

    Hand holding an interestingly patterned pine cone slice, showcasing the world's beauty and uniqueness.

    SolidaryForEveryone Report

    #68

    What A 4 Megabyte Harddrive Looked Like In 1965 (iPhone X For Scale)

    Large vintage computer hard disk on display, labeled with a sign "Please Do Not Touch," showcasing our world's fascinating history.

    reddit.com Report

    #69

    The Sun Through Prismatic Glasses

    Colorful light beams radiate from a bright sun, creating a vibrant spectacle against a clear sky.

    sacoflongons Report

    #70

    Wolf Spider And Her Many Spiderlings

    Close-up of a spider carrying numerous spiderlings on its back, showcasing the fascinating diversity of our world.

    Almost an identical encounter to last year’s wolf spider mama, I spotted this mom and her babies in the same stretch of paved park path at about the same time in the early morning.

    bens_small_world Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would be a hard pass. An extra hard pass. 😬

    #71

    Chullpi, The Original Sweet Corn From Peru, Grows In A Ball Shape And Is Still Grown Today

    Hand holding a popcorn cob, showcasing our world's uniqueness.

    mattpowerssoil Report

    #72

    This Conch Shell Had A Coral Tenant

    Close-up of a hand holding a seashell encrusted with intricate coral patterns, showing our world is far from boring.

    CorrectNoCall Report

    #73

    Levitating Tree. Saw This While Walking The Other Day. So Crazy

    Floating tree trunk in forest, showcasing an unusual natural phenomenon and proving our world is far from boring.

    classicman1008 Report

    #74

    Saw This Bug In Sri Lanka That Was Using An Air Bubble To Breath Under Water

    A beetle on a blue tile, carrying a water droplet, showcasing the fascinating aspects of our world.

    dermot_freemont Report

    #75

    I've Never Seen That Color Ladybug Before

    Unusual spotted white ladybug on a smooth surface showing that our world is far from boring.

    robertpm89 Report

    #76

    Some Skin Peeled Off My Tongue

    Close-up of skin with a peeling lace-like layer, highlighting the world's interesting textures.

    Novae201 Report

    #77

    This Is What An Elephant's Tail Looks Like

    Close-up of an elephant tail with thick, bristly hair, highlighting unique textures in our fascinating world.

    reddit.com Report

    #78

    Gecko's Ears Are Just A Hole That Goes Straight Through Their Head

    A crested gecko on a finger, highlighted by intricate shadows from a patterned lamp, showcasing the world's fascinating wildlife.

    Cthulhulahoops Report

    kds avatar
    KDS
    KDS
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So anything you tell them really goes in one ear and out the other.

    #79

    31 Years Old And Today I Learnt Pink Grasshoppers Exist

    Pink grasshopper on wood, showcasing nature's unpredictability in the world.

    Jordman2 Report

    #80

    That's Physics For You

    Balancing act with a red cricket ball, two forks, and a toothpick on a glass, proving our world is far from boring.

    reddit.com Report

