80 Breathtaking Pics Of Landscapes Around The World That Might Inspire Wanderlust In You
We dare say that the internet would be a completely different thing if not for the numerous communities that have grown to call it home by now.
One such community that has graced the internetscapes with its extremely talented approach to online fellowship can be found on Reddit. The seemingly largest community of landscape photographers and Earth lovers celebrate all things Mother Earth through their photo lenses. And we’re all better because of it.
Stick around as the article features an interview with one of the photographers in the community, Marcin Zając.
The Spectacle Of Frozen Methane Bubbles At Abraham Lake, Alberta, Canada
So Glad I Got Up For This -15°f Sunrise. There's Only A Handful Of Days In The Year Where The Morning Light Lines Up Perfectly With The Hole In Hollow Rock. Grand Portage, MN
That was a lot of effort because of the freezing cold, but resulted in a fabulous shot!
I Camped In The New Mexico Desert To Capture The Milky Way Over An Alienlike Landscape
The Reddit community is home to 23.6 million members—one that includes everyone from photography amateurs, enthusiasts, and professionals to simply folks who appreciate the planet we live on.
The subreddit was created in early 2011 and is ranked #18 by size as of this article.
A Lonely Tree Under The Milky Way In Wanaka, New Zealand By Mike Mackinven
It's like Treebeard and the last march of the Ent's but remastered naturally.
Friend Told Me My Tree From The Gods Picture Will Be Appreciated. Vermont
You Might Have Seen It Before, But Here's That One Place In Indonesia With A Volcano Behind Waterfalls
I can hardly believe this exists, it is so stunning. I can imagine many years ago, not knowing it's there, coming out of the forest, and seeing this!
It features pretty much exactly what the community’s description on Reddit says—landscape photography. The subreddit’s rules do state that all pictures must mainly focus on the land, it can’t be silhouetted.
If an image does happen to be more focused on the sky, there’s a place for that too. And if the image includes people or human-made objects, there’s another place for that too.
I've Been Told This Looks Like Two Photos! Autumn In The Lake District
Eclipse Phases Over Brasstown Bald, Georgia
Again, this must have taken some patience and planning, but this is spectacular!
Huge Storm Incoming, Wetterau, Germany
Bored Panda reached out to one of the community’s prominent landscape photographers, Marcin Zając. Born in Poland and based in Northern California, Marcin is a software engineer who spends his free time chasing light and scenery with his camera.
“After graduating from university, I moved to the United States for work,” added Marcin, “I took advantage of this opportunity by traveling around the western US and fell in love with the natural landscapes there. I bought a camera to document my travels and that quickly became a big passion of mine."
The Moon Setting On The Oregon Coast
Quite Possibly The Most Beautiful Morning Of My Life. Mount Hood, Oregon
A Long Exposure In Pitch Black Darkness Reveals The Moody Side Of Haukland Beach (Lofoten) In Norway
Martin has a lot of memorable moments documented on his Instagram. One of his bigger successes—one that netted him nearly 50,000 upvotes on Reddit several years back—was The Magic Mushroom shot.
In the photo, Marcin eternalized a mushroom-shaped hoodoo that stands tall in the New Mexico badlands with the Milky Way in the background.
Caught This Incredible Exploding Meteor When I Went To Rattlesnake Lake In Washington, USA Last Weekend. Zoom In To See The Exact Moment It Explodes In Two
Did You Know There Is Another Rock Like The Old Man Of Storr On The Isle Of Skye ?
I Went For A Walk In The Forest And Came Upon This Ponderosa Pine Tree That Had Been Struck By Lightning. I Called The Forest Service And They Eventually Extinguished It, But Not Before I Had Time To Get Some Photos. Near Flagstaff, Arizona, USA
Marcin tends to catch moments with clear-blue skies, but he thought the reddish cloud clusters added a whole lot of interest to the scene.
“Before going on the trip, I researched the area to find the most interesting rock formations,” elaborated Marcin. “I didn't know the location of this ‘mushroom rock’, but I found it while hiking during the day. After sunset, I came back to this location to capture the night sky there.”
Fun fact, the shot looks like it was taken during sunset, but, in reality, it was light pollution coming in from nearby towns.
Its Alright To Stand Out In A Crowd. The Enchantments, Washington
I Took This Shot Last Year With A Broken Lens And Bad Techniques. Re-Visited With Better Techniques And Working Gear. This Is The Result! Downeast, Maine
I just hope you are an incredibly highly paid photographer - every shot is worthy of being on someone's wall somewhere.
Avatar Mountains - Zhangjiajie, China - Also Known As Inspiration For Pandora P.s The Echo Here Is Incredible
I've always wanted to know where someone stands to get shots of the Avatar Mountains. Is it perhaps on the back of a flying reptile?
You might think that shots like The Magic Mushroom essentially only need some good gear and a steady hand. But there’s a lot more at play. Like, a lot.
One of the bigger challenges that Marcin points out is just how dependent the shot is on the weather conditions: “I will often visit the same location multiple times to capture it in the best conditions. When the weather conditions are worse than expected, it can be disappointing. At the same time, when everything aligns, there is nothing more rewarding than being there to see and capture it.”
That Wanaka Tree, Wanaka - New Zealand
The Witch Tree, Running For European Tree Of The Year, The Netherlands
It Took An Entire Day Searching For A Single Formation But I Finally Found The Alien Throne In New Mexico’s Badlands
Another crucial factor in making a photograph work is post-processing. Just like all the surreal photos you see of space phenomena like nebulae and clusters of stars, landscape photos too need to undergo the same photo manipulation treatment.
Marcin notes that post-processing provides opportunities to enhance the natural beauty captured through the photo lens. It’s what helps bring out the details that truly matter because otherwise they might not be visible in the raw file.
A Cave In New Zealand Lit Just By Glow Worms
It's A Little Unnerving When You Wake Up In The Morning And Find These Right Outside Your Tent... - Gates Of The Arctic National Park, Alaska
Quite frankly, I would much rather find the footprints of the Abominable Snowman than to find these! 🙀
After Waiting Out A Major Blizzard In Montana, Was Treated To One Of The Best Sunset Views I Can Imagine. Glacier National Park, Montana
And even then, if you are a master at scouting out spots, image manipulation, and probably gifted with the power to change the weather (optional, can be substituted with patience), that’s still not all. There is the already mentioned technical factor where you actually need good equipment as well as good planning skills and an extra measure of good luck.
Fiefall. Yosemite Ca
When I was a young boy in the 60s I got to see the firefall when they made it with actual fire. The internet tells me they stopped that in 1968. As an adult I can understand why they stopped it but as a little boy I thought it looked pretty cool. The water one when the sun hits it looks pretty cool too though and has the benefit of being more in tune with nature.
Rainbow Mountain In Peru Peaks At Just Over 17,000 Feet
The Most Perfect Beach, Esperance, Western Australia
Above all else, there’s composition and light. “Without an interesting composition, even the most stunning scenery can fall flat in a photograph,” explains Marcin.
"Composition helps guide the viewer's eye, creating a sense of balance and harmony within the frame. It allows you to tell a story or convey a specific mood or emotion. Light is equally vital because it not only illuminates the landscape but also sets the mood and adds depth to the scene.”
The Break Of Dawn In Yosemite National Park, California
I Have Shared Plenty Of Korean Pine Trees, But Without A Doubt This Is My New Favorite One, Jeolla Bukdo, South Korea
The Dragon Tree, Sweden
Be sure to glance at Marcin’s Instagram page and give him a follow, as well as check out his website and store for more breathtaking snaps of nature and all things beautiful.
And if you haven’t had your fill of nature, go outside. Or not. You can appreciate nature all the same in this subreddit. Or if you can’t be bothered with that, why not just leave a comment of your favorite natural landscape in the comment section below!
My Photo Of Fjaðrárgljúfur Was Removed Yesterday. Here Is Another Version
Supermoon Over The Three Fingers, Washington State
OK, I am waiting for just one bad pic in this lot, and yet here I am on the 35th shot and I am just as excited and impressed as I was at the first shot! That's talent!
Layers For Days At Mount Rainier National Park
Oh geez, ever one of these pictures is a keeper! What talent!
Tranquility, Death Valley National Park
I love how you waited for that little cloud to perch at the top of the dunes before taking this pic. I am sure that a lot of your talent is due to patience, as well as an incredible eye and imagination.
Clearing Fog Reveals Vibrant Wildflowers On A Beautiful Morning Near Mount St. Helens, Washington
Canyon X At Night, Az
I Rarely Get Lucky With Nice Sunsets While Visiting Cool Locations, But This Was One Of The Times. Hvítserkur, Northern Iceland
Starting My NY2019 Resolution Early By Taking More Pictures. Banff, Canada
Mt St Helens Towering Above Wildflowers During A Beautiful Sunrise
A Few Days Ago I Got This Shot Looking Down At Lofoten (Norway) With Low Clouds Rolling In
The cloud cover as well as the specific placement of the clouds at the back of the picture make for one dramatic shot!
I Was Lucky Enough To Witness This Incredible Sunrise At Crater Lake National Park (Or) Last Weekend
Underwater Waterfall Illusion In South-West Mauritius
4 Years Ago Today I Took My Favorite Photo Ever Of A Drained Cypress Lake At George L. Smith State Park In Georgia, USA
China Is A Truly Underrated Country In Terms Of Natural Beauty. This Was Taken In Yangshou, China
I Hiked Alone All Day, Ran Away From Two Moose, And Took A Picture Of The Most Amazing View From The Summit. Alta, Utah, USA
You DO have to watch out for moose. And they are surprisingly large and even MORE surprisingly fast!