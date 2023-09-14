Join stargazers, astronomers, and space enthusiasts as we delve into the wonders of the night sky, share awe-inspiring astronomical discoveries, and explore the latest advancements in the field of astrophysics. The members of the account are curious about the universe, are you?

#1 Leaked Photo Of Nasa Taking The Sun Down For Maintenance

Once, we believed our Milky Way Galaxy was everything. Now we know our universe contains billions of galaxies and has a long history. As the author Douglas Adams put it, "You just won't believe how incredibly vast and mind-bogglingly huge space is. I mean, you might think going to the corner store is a long journey, but that's absolutely minuscule compared to the grandeur of space."

#2 Milky Way From Ojas De Salar In The Atacama Desert Of Chile

#3 The Little Dot In Front Of The Sun Is Actually Mercury

Consider this: In our Milky Way alone, we estimate around 100 billion stars, and across the Universe, there are at least 140 billion galaxies. If galaxies were frozen peas, there would be enough to fill an auditorium the size of the Royal Albert Hall. Now, let's ponder this cosmic question: How did this unimaginably colossal Universe come into existence? The universe began with the Big Bang, a massive space explosion. From hot, dense conditions, space expanded, cooled down, and created basic elements. Gravity gathered matter, forming the first stars and galaxies. These galaxies grouped into clusters, and some stars exploded, seeding new ones and letting rocky planets form.

#4 A Spectacular View Of An Iridescent Cloud

#5 One Of The Most Detailed Images Of Saturn

#6 A Meteor, The Milky Way And Mount Fuji, Japan

But let's explore space further. We'll give you some interesting facts about it. Learning about planets, the Moon, Sun, and stars will help you grasp our place in the universe. Neil Armstrong, the first person to set foot on the moon, accomplished this historic feat during the Apollo 11 mission. The mission's objective was to land two astronauts on the lunar surface. Neil Armstrong was joined by Buzz Aldrin on this remarkable journey. On July 20, 1969, they took their momentous steps on the moon. It was Neil Armstrong who uttered the now-famous words, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind," as he descended onto the lunar surface.

#7 Apollo 16 Astronaut Charles Duke Left This Family Photo On The Moon In 1972

#8 Jupiter And Its 4 Largest Moons Glowing In The Night-Sky. Ganymede, Europa, And Callisto On The Left, Io On The Right Side

#9 The Closest View Of Jupiter

Have you ever witnessed a rocket launching into space? It's quite a spectacle because rockets have to reach incredibly high speeds! To orbit around Earth, a rocket zooms at a staggering 17,600 miles per hour. But if your journey takes you beyond Earth's gravity, you have to go even faster, sometimes reaching speeds of up to 25,000 miles per hour!

#10 The Clearest Image Ever Taken Of Mercury's Surface

#11 Saturn Rising Behind The Moon

#12 The Photographer Leonardo Sens, Waited 3 Long Years To Take This Fantastic Shot In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Space is very cold at around -270.45 Celsius, but there is at least one super hot thing there - the sun. And it is huge. In fact, it's so immense that you could squeeze a whopping 1.3 million planet Earths inside it!

#13 A Visual Representation Of Size Of Jupiter Compared To Earth

#14 Solar Eclipse On Cañón De Chelly, Arizona, Makes It Look Like We're On Mars. Or Like A Black Hole Appeared Out Of No Where

#15 Incredibly Detailed Photograph Of Our Sun

The longest duration spent in space is a remarkable 437 days – that's over a whole year! Valery Polyakov secured this record during his mission, which lasted from January 1994 until March 1995. During this extensive stay in space, he completed a staggering 7,000 orbits around Earth while dedicating his time to conducting experiments and scientific research.

#16 One Of The Most Detailed Images Of Pluto

#17 The Veil Nebula In High Definition From Hubble

#18 The Spectacular Phenomenon Of A Lightning Tornado. Yes, It Is Above An Erupting Volcano

Space is eerily silent because sound requires a medium, like air, to travel through, and space is mostly a vacuum devoid of air. However, astronauts have a lifesaver – they communicate using radios, as radio waves can still transmit through the vacuum of space. Phew, indeed! Without that, those long months in space would be quite isolating.

#19 The Andromeda Galaxy - Captured With An 11 Inch Telescope From The Desert

#20 Amazon River From Space

#21 Guess The Planet!

#22 Blood Moon Eclipse Timelapse From La Porte, Texas At The San Jacinto Monument

#23 Saturn In Ultraviolet

#24 A Year Of Sunrises

#25 This Looks So Unrealistic But This View Of Earth And Moon Is Actually Real And Captured By Nasa's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter

#26 The Mighty Ring Nebula

#27 “Devils Horns” Partial Eclipse Sunrise Captured In Qatar By Elias Chasiotis

#28 You Are Looking At 140,000 Cosmic Islands. Every Point Of Light Is An Entire Galaxy, Each Containing Billions Of Stars, Trillions Of Planets And Who Knows, May Be Life

#29 Last Pic Of Earth Taken By Cassini Before It Crashed Into Saturn

#30 Voyager Captures Jupiter And Europa- One Of Its 79 Moons

#31 Earth's Curvature In 2 Images

#32 Volcanic Eruption Seen From Space 😲

#33 Astronomy Picture Of The Day: The Orion Nebula

#34 A Very Rare Solar Halo Is Visible Over A Mountain In Sweden. Wow!

#35 This Insane, 💯 Real Video Of The @spacex Inspiration4 Launch Is Made Of Multiple Telescope Tracking Shots, Created By The Talented Mars Scientific Group — Perfectly Showcasing What A #falcon9 Rocket Launch Looks Like After Sunset

#36 Blue Sunset On Mars

#37 Clearest Image Ever Taken Of Venus

#38 Aurora Borealis On Saturn Captured By Hubble

#39 66 Years Apart

#40 Mars Is Smiling 🙂

#41 Japan’s Ispace Hakuto-R Lander Captured This Stunning Photo In Orbit Around Our Moon While A Solar Eclipse Was Occurring On Earth Last Week. You Can See The Moon’s Dark Shadow Passing Above Australia As A Dark Smudge

#42 Amazing View Of Italy As Seen From The Iss | Nasa

#43 Once In A Lifetime Capture

#44 Saturn's North Pole Is A Hexagon

#45 One Of The Clearest Closeup Moon Image!

#46 The Crab Nebula

#47 View Of The Moon From Its Orbit By Apollo 15

#48 Meteor Over Mount Fuji

#49 Jupiter And Its Moon Io. | Nasa

#50 Illustration Of How Much Air And Water There Is On Earth

#51 From A Million Miles Away, Nasa Captures Moon Crossing Face Of Earth. (Yes, This Is Real)

#52 The Violent Center Of The Carina Nebula, A 460 Light Year Wide Monster Holding Some Of The Most Beautiful Gas And Dust Structures In The Milky Way For Our Eyes To See!

#53 A Jupiter-Size Exoplanet Has Been Discovered Orbiting A Tiny Star And Astronomers Don't Know How

#54 Aurora Over Norway

#55 River Nile From Space

#56 The Blue Dragon River, Portugal - Ariel View

#57 The Surface Of The Asteroid Ryugu Taken By The Japanese Spacecraft Hayabusa-2. That Pitch Black Background Is So Scary

#58 If You Ever Get Lost In The Milky Way Galaxy, This Is Your Map To Get Back To Earth

#59 You Are Looking At The Actual Surface Of A Comet 😳

#60 The Sombrero Galaxy (Ultraviolet)