The universe is boundless, and as technology advances, our knowledge about it expands. Yet, in the face of the infinite, how much can we truly fathom?

Calling all astronomy enthusiasts! Explore the enigmatic cosmos through captivating images curated from the 'MAstronomers' X account.

Join stargazers, astronomers, and space enthusiasts as we delve into the wonders of the night sky, share awe-inspiring astronomical discoveries, and explore the latest advancements in the field of astrophysics. The members of the account are curious about the universe, are you?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Leaked Photo Of Nasa Taking The Sun Down For Maintenance

Leaked Photo Of Nasa Taking The Sun Down For Maintenance

MAstronomers Report

23points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I knew the Earth was flat, the government ar lying to us!" *swings cane wildly* - 👴

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Once, we believed our Milky Way Galaxy was everything. Now we know our universe contains billions of galaxies and has a long history.

As the author Douglas Adams put it, "You just won't believe how incredibly vast and mind-bogglingly huge space is. I mean, you might think going to the corner store is a long journey, but that's absolutely minuscule compared to the grandeur of space."
#2

Milky Way From Ojas De Salar In The Atacama Desert Of Chile

Milky Way From Ojas De Salar In The Atacama Desert Of Chile

MAstronomers Report

21points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

The Little Dot In Front Of The Sun Is Actually Mercury

The Little Dot In Front Of The Sun Is Actually Mercury

MAstronomers Report

19points
POST
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These space size comparisons always give me mild anxiety.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Consider this: In our Milky Way alone, we estimate around 100 billion stars, and across the Universe, there are at least 140 billion galaxies. If galaxies were frozen peas, there would be enough to fill an auditorium the size of the Royal Albert Hall.

Now, let's ponder this cosmic question: How did this unimaginably colossal Universe come into existence?

The universe began with the Big Bang, a massive space explosion. From hot, dense conditions, space expanded, cooled down, and created basic elements. Gravity gathered matter, forming the first stars and galaxies. These galaxies grouped into clusters, and some stars exploded, seeding new ones and letting rocky planets form. 
#4

A Spectacular View Of An Iridescent Cloud

A Spectacular View Of An Iridescent Cloud

MAstronomers Report

19points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is beautiful, you know what....the sky is underrated af!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

One Of The Most Detailed Images Of Saturn

One Of The Most Detailed Images Of Saturn

MAstronomers Report

18points
POST
hitex
hitex
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that a perfect hexagon on top of Saturn?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

A Meteor, The Milky Way And Mount Fuji, Japan

A Meteor, The Milky Way And Mount Fuji, Japan

MAstronomers Report

18points
POST
Ronstantin
Ronstantin
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But we all know it's actually a crashing spaceship and aliens are gonna overrun us. Seriously: beautiful!

2
2points
reply

But let's explore space further. We'll give you some interesting facts about it. Learning about planets, the Moon, Sun, and stars will help you grasp our place in the universe.

Neil Armstrong, the first person to set foot on the moon, accomplished this historic feat during the Apollo 11 mission. The mission's objective was to land two astronauts on the lunar surface.

Neil Armstrong was joined by Buzz Aldrin on this remarkable journey. On July 20, 1969, they took their momentous steps on the moon. It was Neil Armstrong who uttered the now-famous words, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind," as he descended onto the lunar surface.
#7

Apollo 16 Astronaut Charles Duke Left This Family Photo On The Moon In 1972

Apollo 16 Astronaut Charles Duke Left This Family Photo On The Moon In 1972

MAstronomers Report

16points
POST
hitex
hitex
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes, we gotta litter everywhere including the moon

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#8

Jupiter And Its 4 Largest Moons Glowing In The Night-Sky. Ganymede, Europa, And Callisto On The Left, Io On The Right Side

Jupiter And Its 4 Largest Moons Glowing In The Night-Sky. Ganymede, Europa, And Callisto On The Left, Io On The Right Side

MAstronomers Report

16points
POST
#9

The Closest View Of Jupiter

The Closest View Of Jupiter

MAstronomers Report

16points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

van gogh is that you?

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Have you ever witnessed a rocket launching into space? It's quite a spectacle because rockets have to reach incredibly high speeds! To orbit around Earth, a rocket zooms at a staggering 17,600 miles per hour. But if your journey takes you beyond Earth's gravity, you have to go even faster, sometimes reaching speeds of up to 25,000 miles per hour!
#10

The Clearest Image Ever Taken Of Mercury's Surface

The Clearest Image Ever Taken Of Mercury's Surface

MAstronomers Report

16points
POST
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor Mercury isn't feeling his best. At least he hasn't been demoted.

0
0points
reply
#11

Saturn Rising Behind The Moon

Saturn Rising Behind The Moon

MAstronomers Report

15points
POST
Sponge Blob
Sponge Blob
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a still from a video. Check it out if you want: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Fmy71_3RSeQ

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

The Photographer Leonardo Sens, Waited 3 Long Years To Take This Fantastic Shot In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

The Photographer Leonardo Sens, Waited 3 Long Years To Take This Fantastic Shot In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

MAstronomers Report

15points
POST
Rob
Rob
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely perfect!

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Space is very cold at around -270.45 Celsius, but there is at least one super hot thing there - the sun. And it is huge. In fact, it's so immense that you could squeeze a whopping 1.3 million planet Earths inside it! 
#13

A Visual Representation Of Size Of Jupiter Compared To Earth

A Visual Representation Of Size Of Jupiter Compared To Earth

MAstronomers Report

14points
POST
Maarten VP
Maarten VP
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Earth is about the size of them storms

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

Solar Eclipse On Cañón De Chelly, Arizona, Makes It Look Like We're On Mars. Or Like A Black Hole Appeared Out Of No Where

Solar Eclipse On Cañón De Chelly, Arizona, Makes It Look Like We're On Mars. Or Like A Black Hole Appeared Out Of No Where

MAstronomers Report

14points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is kinda terrifying 😅

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

Incredibly Detailed Photograph Of Our Sun

Incredibly Detailed Photograph Of Our Sun

MAstronomers Report

14points
POST
Sponge Blob
Sponge Blob
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Incredibly Detailed Photograph Of Our Sun" - puts low res, compressed image.

0
0points
reply

The longest duration spent in space is a remarkable 437 days – that's over a whole year! Valery Polyakov secured this record during his mission, which lasted from January 1994 until March 1995. During this extensive stay in space, he completed a staggering 7,000 orbits around Earth while dedicating his time to conducting experiments and scientific research.
#16

One Of The Most Detailed Images Of Pluto

One Of The Most Detailed Images Of Pluto

MAstronomers Report

14points
POST
Samantha
Samantha
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just want to hug it and tell it it'll be ok.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

The Veil Nebula In High Definition From Hubble

The Veil Nebula In High Definition From Hubble

MAstronomers Report

13points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

The Spectacular Phenomenon Of A Lightning Tornado. Yes, It Is Above An Erupting Volcano

The Spectacular Phenomenon Of A Lightning Tornado. Yes, It Is Above An Erupting Volcano

MAstronomers Report

13points
POST
Ronstantin
Ronstantin
Community Member
18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Didn't even know such thing existed. Disturbingly beautiful!

0
0points
reply

Space is eerily silent because sound requires a medium, like air, to travel through, and space is mostly a vacuum devoid of air. However, astronauts have a lifesaver – they communicate using radios, as radio waves can still transmit through the vacuum of space. Phew, indeed! Without that, those long months in space would be quite isolating.
#19

The Andromeda Galaxy - Captured With An 11 Inch Telescope From The Desert

The Andromeda Galaxy - Captured With An 11 Inch Telescope From The Desert

MAstronomers Report

13points
POST
PeeledPotato
PeeledPotato
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

one day ima sit down with this pic and try to count every one

1
1point
reply
#20

Amazon River From Space

Amazon River From Space

MAstronomers Report

12points
POST
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The abandoned horseshoe bends are intriguing.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Guess The Planet!

Guess The Planet!

MAstronomers Report

12points
POST
KDS
KDS
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It may not even be a planet but our Moon.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

We trust you've caught a glimpse of the expansive universe, igniting curiosity and sparking contemplation. If you hunger for more cosmic wonders, don't forget to explore the rest of the captivating images on the astronomy enthusiasts' X account, 'MAstronomers.'
#22

Blood Moon Eclipse Timelapse From La Porte, Texas At The San Jacinto Monument

Blood Moon Eclipse Timelapse From La Porte, Texas At The San Jacinto Monument

MAstronomers Report

12points
POST
hitex
hitex
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is great compilation work!

0
0points
reply
#23

Saturn In Ultraviolet

Saturn In Ultraviolet

MAstronomers Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#24

A Year Of Sunrises

A Year Of Sunrises

MAstronomers Report

12points
POST
#25

This Looks So Unrealistic But This View Of Earth And Moon Is Actually Real And Captured By Nasa's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter

This Looks So Unrealistic But This View Of Earth And Moon Is Actually Real And Captured By Nasa's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter

MAstronomers Report

12points
POST
#26

The Mighty Ring Nebula

The Mighty Ring Nebula

MAstronomers Report

12points
POST
KDS
KDS
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like a portal to another dimension.

0
0points
reply
#27

“Devils Horns” Partial Eclipse Sunrise Captured In Qatar By Elias Chasiotis

“Devils Horns” Partial Eclipse Sunrise Captured In Qatar By Elias Chasiotis

MAstronomers Report

12points
POST
#28

You Are Looking At 140,000 Cosmic Islands. Every Point Of Light Is An Entire Galaxy, Each Containing Billions Of Stars, Trillions Of Planets And Who Knows, May Be Life

You Are Looking At 140,000 Cosmic Islands. Every Point Of Light Is An Entire Galaxy, Each Containing Billions Of Stars, Trillions Of Planets And Who Knows, May Be Life

MAstronomers Report

11points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or this image, that blows my mind. If I understand correct, this is as much sky as if you hold up your pinky nail! All except a few dots here are galaxies, like five stars, rest is galaxies!! https://www.nasa.gov/content/discoveries-hubbles-deep-fields

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#29

Last Pic Of Earth Taken By Cassini Before It Crashed Into Saturn

Last Pic Of Earth Taken By Cassini Before It Crashed Into Saturn

MAstronomers Report

11points
POST
Paul Rabit
Paul Rabit
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“It has been said that astronomy is a humbling and character-building experience. There is perhaps no better demonstration of the folly of human conceits than this distant image of our tiny world. To me, it underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly with one another, and to preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we've ever known.” — Carl Sagan, Pale Blue Dot, 1994

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#30

Voyager Captures Jupiter And Europa- One Of Its 79 Moons

Voyager Captures Jupiter And Europa- One Of Its 79 Moons

MAstronomers Report

11points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always think of this when Jupiters moons come up 7qk53itxuji41.png 7qk53itxuji41.png

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Earth's Curvature In 2 Images

Earth's Curvature In 2 Images

MAstronomers Report

11points
POST
Ronstantin
Ronstantin
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, nice try, photoshoppers! /s

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#32

Volcanic Eruption Seen From Space 😲

Volcanic Eruption Seen From Space 😲

MAstronomers Report

11points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here is the YT, where you see little bit different angles https://www.youtube.com/shorts/rLS1MUamNG4

0
0points
reply
#33

Astronomy Picture Of The Day: The Orion Nebula

Astronomy Picture Of The Day: The Orion Nebula

MAstronomers Report

11points
POST
#34

A Very Rare Solar Halo Is Visible Over A Mountain In Sweden. Wow!

A Very Rare Solar Halo Is Visible Over A Mountain In Sweden. Wow!

MAstronomers Report

10points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Saw one a while ago. stunning. I wonder what people in 1300th thought is was?

0
0points
reply
#35

This Insane, 💯 Real Video Of The @spacex Inspiration4 Launch Is Made Of Multiple Telescope Tracking Shots, Created By The Talented Mars Scientific Group — Perfectly Showcasing What A #falcon9 Rocket Launch Looks Like After Sunset

This Insane, 💯 Real Video Of The @spacex Inspiration4 Launch Is Made Of Multiple Telescope Tracking Shots, Created By The Talented Mars Scientific Group — Perfectly Showcasing What A #falcon9 Rocket Launch Looks Like After Sunset

MAstronomers Report

10points
POST
#36

Blue Sunset On Mars

Blue Sunset On Mars

MAstronomers Report

10points
POST
#37

Clearest Image Ever Taken Of Venus

Clearest Image Ever Taken Of Venus

MAstronomers Report

10points
POST
#38

Aurora Borealis On Saturn Captured By Hubble

Aurora Borealis On Saturn Captured By Hubble

MAstronomers Report

10points
POST
hitex
hitex
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Making this hexagon business crazier

0
0points
reply
#39

66 Years Apart

66 Years Apart

MAstronomers Report

9points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

+ 66 years from moon landing will be 2035.

0
0points
reply
#40

Mars Is Smiling 🙂

Mars Is Smiling 🙂

MAstronomers Report

9points
POST
#41

Japan’s Ispace Hakuto-R Lander Captured This Stunning Photo In Orbit Around Our Moon While A Solar Eclipse Was Occurring On Earth Last Week. You Can See The Moon’s Dark Shadow Passing Above Australia As A Dark Smudge

Japan’s Ispace Hakuto-R Lander Captured This Stunning Photo In Orbit Around Our Moon While A Solar Eclipse Was Occurring On Earth Last Week. You Can See The Moon’s Dark Shadow Passing Above Australia As A Dark Smudge

MAstronomers Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Amazing View Of Italy As Seen From The Iss | Nasa

Amazing View Of Italy As Seen From The Iss | Nasa

MAstronomers Report

9points
POST
#43

Once In A Lifetime Capture

Once In A Lifetime Capture

MAstronomers Report

9points
POST
MellonCollie
MellonCollie
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where is this? Edit: I did check out the original photographer. Amazing work: https://www.prasenjeetyadav.com/

1
1point
reply
#44

Saturn's North Pole Is A Hexagon

Saturn's North Pole Is A Hexagon

MAstronomers Report

9points
POST
hitex
hitex
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a little freaked out at how perfectly hexagonal it is

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

One Of The Clearest Closeup Moon Image!

One Of The Clearest Closeup Moon Image!

MAstronomers Report

8points
POST
#46

The Crab Nebula

The Crab Nebula

MAstronomers Report

8points
POST
#47

View Of The Moon From Its Orbit By Apollo 15

View Of The Moon From Its Orbit By Apollo 15

MAstronomers Report

8points
POST
#48

Meteor Over Mount Fuji

Meteor Over Mount Fuji

MAstronomers Report

8points
POST
#49

Jupiter And Its Moon Io. | Nasa

Jupiter And Its Moon Io. | Nasa

MAstronomers Report

8points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

some men can't find Io... /S!

0
0points
reply
#50

Illustration Of How Much Air And Water There Is On Earth

Illustration Of How Much Air And Water There Is On Earth

MAstronomers Report

8points
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Huh, I expected there to be more water

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#51

From A Million Miles Away, Nasa Captures Moon Crossing Face Of Earth. (Yes, This Is Real)

From A Million Miles Away, Nasa Captures Moon Crossing Face Of Earth. (Yes, This Is Real)

MAstronomers Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

The Violent Center Of The Carina Nebula, A 460 Light Year Wide Monster Holding Some Of The Most Beautiful Gas And Dust Structures In The Milky Way For Our Eyes To See!

The Violent Center Of The Carina Nebula, A 460 Light Year Wide Monster Holding Some Of The Most Beautiful Gas And Dust Structures In The Milky Way For Our Eyes To See!

MAstronomers Report

8points
POST
#53

A Jupiter-Size Exoplanet Has Been Discovered Orbiting A Tiny Star And Astronomers Don't Know How

A Jupiter-Size Exoplanet Has Been Discovered Orbiting A Tiny Star And Astronomers Don't Know How

MAstronomers Report

8points
POST
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel that 'astronomers do not know why' is the default setting when it comes to space phenomena.

1
1point
reply
#54

Aurora Over Norway

Aurora Over Norway

MAstronomers Report

8points
POST
#55

River Nile From Space

River Nile From Space

MAstronomers Report

8points
POST
#56

The Blue Dragon River, Portugal - Ariel View

The Blue Dragon River, Portugal - Ariel View

MAstronomers Report

7points
POST
MellonCollie
MellonCollie
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Barragem de Odeleite - Odeleite Dam, the river of the Blue Dragon Located in the municipality of Castro Marim in the Algarve, the Odeleite Dam was built on the River Odeleite, which rises in the uplands of the Serra do Caldeirão and flows into the Rio Guadiana. An aerial photograph showed that the reservoir is shaped like a blue dragon, a symbol of power, strength and good luck in Chinese culture, as well as being an emblem that was traditionally used by the emperors throughout history. This fact has attracted the attention of many visitors, who started to refer to it as the "River of the Blue Dragon". Source: https://www.visitportugal.com/en/content/barragem-de-odeleite

1
1point
reply
#57

The Surface Of The Asteroid Ryugu Taken By The Japanese Spacecraft Hayabusa-2. That Pitch Black Background Is So Scary

The Surface Of The Asteroid Ryugu Taken By The Japanese Spacecraft Hayabusa-2. That Pitch Black Background Is So Scary

MAstronomers Report

7points
POST
#58

If You Ever Get Lost In The Milky Way Galaxy, This Is Your Map To Get Back To Earth

If You Ever Get Lost In The Milky Way Galaxy, This Is Your Map To Get Back To Earth

MAstronomers Report

7points
POST
all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, this is great! Wish i had this last time

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#59

You Are Looking At The Actual Surface Of A Comet 😳

You Are Looking At The Actual Surface Of A Comet 😳

MAstronomers Report

7points
POST
#60

The Sombrero Galaxy (Ultraviolet)

The Sombrero Galaxy (Ultraviolet)

MAstronomers Report

7points
POST
#61

“Through Our Eyes, The Universe Is Perceiving Itself .." ~ Alan Watts 📸: Helix Nebula

“Through Our Eyes, The Universe Is Perceiving Itself .." ~ Alan Watts 📸: Helix Nebula

MAstronomers Report

7points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda