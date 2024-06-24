We all have a few moments in our lives that would seem unbelievable if we didn’t manage to get a good picture. Fortunately, for the most part, many of us have been carrying a pocket-sized camera for nearly a decade now, so the internet has an ample amount of interesting and unusual images for those willing to look. The “ Weird, Peculiar, Bizarre & Odd! ” Facebook group is dedicated to images that fit all of those adjectives and more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and ideas in the comments section below. More info: Facebook

#1 One Of The Largest Roman Mosaic Floors Was Discovered During The Construction Of A Hotel In Antakya, Turkey. The Warping Effect Was Caused By The Earth Shifting Over Time And Earthquakes, Giving It The Impression Of A Giant Rippled Blanket Share icon

#2 Nature Is Brutal. Lawn Flamingos Took This T Rex Out In Seconds Share icon

#3 The Best Photobomb I've Ever Seen Share icon

#4 While Hiking In Olympic National Park A Couple Days Ago I Experienced Something I Had Never Heard Of. It’s Called A Brocken Spectre Or Mountain Spectre. It’s My Shadow In The Center Of The Aura Or “Glory” Share icon

#5 This "Flying" Sailing Ship Photographed Off Dubrovnik, Croatia, Looks Like The Ghost Ship Flying Dutchman Share icon

#6 Training Share icon

#7 This Very Rare Form Of Rainbow - Sometimes Called A Fire Rainbow - Is Caused By The Angle Of The Sunlight Hitting Cirrus Ice Crystals In The Atmosphere Share icon

#8 Glass-Winged Butterfly Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Always Wondered What Jerry's Abode Looked Like Share icon

#10 I've Installed A New Security System Share icon

#11 Mirror Sculptures Reflect The Forest By Scottish Artist Rob Mulholland Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Crazy Feet ---- Blue-Footed Booby Share icon

#13 Japanese Snow Fairy Share icon

#14 The Wreck Of Titanic's Sister Ship, The Hms Britannic Share icon

#15 Iceberg Passing By A House In Greenland Share icon

#16 Octopus Babies Inside Of Their Eggs Share icon

#17 The Alaskan Wood Frog, Freezes During The Winter And While Frozen, The Frog Stops Breathing And Heart Stops Beating And When It Thaws During Spring, He Wakes Up And Hop Away Share icon

#18 I Make No Apologies For Another Fox Photo 🤣... This Was The Queue At The Foxy Café This Evening When I Gently Opened The Kitchen Door, I Am So Blessed Share icon

#19 Bathroom Tiles Share icon

#20 The Tamaskan Is A Dog Breed That Looks Like A Wolf But With Zero Wolf Blood. It Is A Happy And Friendly Pet. No Terriers Were Eaten In The Making Of This Post Share icon

#21 Anatomically Correct Gingerbread Man Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 If You’ve Never Seen One, This Is What A Pregnant Squirrel Looks Like Share icon

#24 Just When You Think You've Seen It All, $5.99 For Bananas!!?😳😳 Share icon

#25 Creativity At Its Best Share icon

#26 Pleased To Meet You, Little Lichen Hand Share icon

#27 This Beetle Display By Christopher Marley. (No Photo Filters Used) Share icon

#28 Great Tattoo To Compliment The Scar..right, Guys? Share icon

#30 A Captivating Close-Up View Of A Magnificent 220 Million-Year-Old Petrified Log, Located In The Iconic Petrified Forest National Park In Ari Zona, USA Share icon

#31 I Fought The Lawn & The Lawn Won! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 A Mother Wolf Spider Carrying Her Babies Share icon

#34 Workers Building A Mountain Road, China Share icon

#35 How Old Were You When You First Noticed The "8" In The Middle Of The 8 Of Diamonds Card? Share icon

#37 Found A New Place Where I Can Sit And Think About My Problems Share icon

#39 An Astonishing Photograph! Share icon

#40 The Jabuticaba Tree From South America. The Fruit Grows Directly On The Trunk And Branches And Tastes Like Blueberry Yogurt Share icon

#41 The Giant Gippsland Earthworm, Megascolides Australis, Is One Of Australia's 1,000 Native Earthworm Species Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 The Giant Tigerfish Of The Congo River Share icon

#43 Lion Face On Cicada Share icon

#44 Close Enough Share icon

#45 In Antarctica, These Are What They Call Highways. Love It! Share icon

#46 This Mysterious Circular Island In Argentina Not Only Floats, But Also Rotates Constantly - And We Don’t Really Know Why Share icon

#47 I Never Catch Those. Darn Share icon

#48 First Thing That Comes To Mind Share icon

#49 Avocadart 🥑😁 By Japanese Chef And Food Carving Artist: Takehiro Koshimoto Share icon

#50 For My Reptile Friends On A Hot Day. Pic Of A Watermelon Carving Share icon

#51 The Pico Da Tijuca Is The Highest Peak In Rio De Janeiro's Tijuca National Park, Standing At 1,021 Meters (3,350 Feet) Above Sea Level. The Climb To Its Summit Is Famous For A Long And Steep Staircase Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 I Have Never Received A Speeding Ticket On My Bike... But I Would Be Shamefully Proud If I Did Share icon

#53 Just How Big Is This Pool? Share icon

#54 Fluted By @beansofjohn Share icon