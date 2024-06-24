55 Creepy And Weird Photos From This Dedicated Facebook Page
We all have a few moments in our lives that would seem unbelievable if we didn’t manage to get a good picture. Fortunately, for the most part, many of us have been carrying a pocket-sized camera for nearly a decade now, so the internet has an ample amount of interesting and unusual images for those willing to look.
The “Weird, Peculiar, Bizarre & Odd!” Facebook group is dedicated to images that fit all of those adjectives and more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and ideas in the comments section below.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
One Of The Largest Roman Mosaic Floors Was Discovered During The Construction Of A Hotel In Antakya, Turkey. The Warping Effect Was Caused By The Earth Shifting Over Time And Earthquakes, Giving It The Impression Of A Giant Rippled Blanket
Nature Is Brutal. Lawn Flamingos Took This T Rex Out In Seconds
The T-Rex never saw those flamingos coming.
The Best Photobomb I've Ever Seen
His little nose has a shamrock on it🍀 (the horse not the helmet heads)
While Hiking In Olympic National Park A Couple Days Ago I Experienced Something I Had Never Heard Of. It’s Called A Brocken Spectre Or Mountain Spectre. It’s My Shadow In The Center Of The Aura Or “Glory”
You can see this from airplanes when flying over clouds, except you see the shadow of your plane inside the rainbow circle. https://science.howstuffworks.com/nature/climate-weather/atmospheric/pilots-glory-rainbow-airplane-shadow.htm
This "Flying" Sailing Ship Photographed Off Dubrovnik, Croatia, Looks Like The Ghost Ship Flying Dutchman
Training
Branch manager and assistant branch manager.
This Very Rare Form Of Rainbow - Sometimes Called A Fire Rainbow - Is Caused By The Angle Of The Sunlight Hitting Cirrus Ice Crystals In The Atmosphere
Glass-Winged Butterfly
Always Wondered What Jerry's Abode Looked Like
Took me a minute to realize the OP is talking about Tom's arch enemy/best buddy 😼
I've Installed A New Security System
Mirror Sculptures Reflect The Forest By Scottish Artist Rob Mulholland
And the green grass grows all around, all around, And the green grass grows all around, all around.
Crazy Feet ---- Blue-Footed Booby
I sure hope that's a male booby. We can't be showing female ones, after all.
Japanese Snow Fairy
The Wreck Of Titanic's Sister Ship, The Hms Britannic
Iceberg Passing By A House In Greenland
Octopus Babies Inside Of Their Eggs
Brave New World and the baby decanters.
The Alaskan Wood Frog, Freezes During The Winter And While Frozen, The Frog Stops Breathing And Heart Stops Beating And When It Thaws During Spring, He Wakes Up And Hop Away
I Make No Apologies For Another Fox Photo 🤣... This Was The Queue At The Foxy Café This Evening When I Gently Opened The Kitchen Door, I Am So Blessed
Bathroom Tiles
The Tamaskan Is A Dog Breed That Looks Like A Wolf But With Zero Wolf Blood. It Is A Happy And Friendly Pet. No Terriers Were Eaten In The Making Of This Post
This would be a frightening photo without the caption. Run, little terrier!
Anatomically Correct Gingerbread Man
If You’ve Never Seen One, This Is What A Pregnant Squirrel Looks Like
Just When You Think You've Seen It All, $5.99 For Bananas!!?😳😳
Creativity At Its Best
Pleased To Meet You, Little Lichen Hand
This Beetle Display By Christopher Marley. (No Photo Filters Used)
Great Tattoo To Compliment The Scar..right, Guys?
Was supposed to be a pot of gold, not à portapotty.
A Captivating Close-Up View Of A Magnificent 220 Million-Year-Old Petrified Log, Located In The Iconic Petrified Forest National Park In Ari Zona, USA
I Fought The Lawn & The Lawn Won!
A Mother Wolf Spider Carrying Her Babies
It never fails. Get all the kids sorted on your head, and one of them will have to go to the bathroom.
Workers Building A Mountain Road, China
How Old Were You When You First Noticed The "8" In The Middle Of The 8 Of Diamonds Card?
Found A New Place Where I Can Sit And Think About My Problems
The back side of Mt. Rushmore today: https://qph.cf2.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-842803dac340030a129a75f94fb727d8-lq
An Astonishing Photograph!
And contrary to the stupid story going around of them saving a falling chick, these are two females fighting over a nest with a male trying to break them up. (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1352948/Threes-crowd-How-Baya-Weaver-birds-fought-nest-ended-hanging-around.html)
The Jabuticaba Tree From South America. The Fruit Grows Directly On The Trunk And Branches And Tastes Like Blueberry Yogurt
The Giant Gippsland Earthworm, Megascolides Australis, Is One Of Australia's 1,000 Native Earthworm Species
The Giant Tigerfish Of The Congo River
Lion Face On Cicada
Close Enough
In Antarctica, These Are What They Call Highways. Love It!
You can also see all the penguin poop from space poo-667921...f98bf2.jpg
This Mysterious Circular Island In Argentina Not Only Floats, But Also Rotates Constantly - And We Don’t Really Know Why
I Never Catch Those. Darn
First Thing That Comes To Mind
Avocadart 🥑😁 By Japanese Chef And Food Carving Artist: Takehiro Koshimoto
For My Reptile Friends On A Hot Day. Pic Of A Watermelon Carving
It's a Mel-ligator. In all seriousness though, that is some out-of-this-world carving skills.
The Pico Da Tijuca Is The Highest Peak In Rio De Janeiro's Tijuca National Park, Standing At 1,021 Meters (3,350 Feet) Above Sea Level. The Climb To Its Summit Is Famous For A Long And Steep Staircase
I Have Never Received A Speeding Ticket On My Bike... But I Would Be Shamefully Proud If I Did
Just How Big Is This Pool?
Fluted By @beansofjohn
Make $170 per hour. its very hard to find jobs nowadays. In this situation, you have access to a wealth of resources to help you with your working abilities. Be motivated to promote Thousands of works such as copy paste things through job boards and career ew-30 websites on internet Just Take A Look At This>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Www.Join.Payathome9.Com
Make $170 per hour. its very hard to find jobs nowadays. In this situation, you have access to a wealth of resources to help you with your working abilities. Be motivated to promote Thousands of works such as copy paste things through job boards and career ew-30 websites on internet Just Take A Look At This>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Www.Join.Payathome9.Com