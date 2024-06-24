ADVERTISEMENT

We all have a few moments in our lives that would seem unbelievable if we didn’t manage to get a good picture. Fortunately, for the most part, many of us have been carrying a pocket-sized camera for nearly a decade now, so the internet has an ample amount of interesting and unusual images for those willing to look.
The “Weird, Peculiar, Bizarre & Odd!” Facebook group is dedicated to images that fit all of those adjectives and more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and ideas in the comments section below.
One Of The Largest Roman Mosaic Floors Was Discovered During The Construction Of A Hotel In Antakya, Turkey. The Warping Effect Was Caused By The Earth Shifting Over Time And Earthquakes, Giving It The Impression Of A Giant Rippled Blanket

Nature Is Brutal. Lawn Flamingos Took This T Rex Out In Seconds

The Best Photobomb I've Ever Seen

susangrady avatar
Irish Lassie
Irish Lassie
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His little nose has a shamrock on it🍀 (the horse not the helmet heads)

While Hiking In Olympic National Park A Couple Days Ago I Experienced Something I Had Never Heard Of. It’s Called A Brocken Spectre Or Mountain Spectre. It’s My Shadow In The Center Of The Aura Or “Glory”

skara-brae avatar
Skara Brae
Skara Brae
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can see this from airplanes when flying over clouds, except you see the shadow of your plane inside the rainbow circle. https://science.howstuffworks.com/nature/climate-weather/atmospheric/pilots-glory-rainbow-airplane-shadow.htm

This "Flying" Sailing Ship Photographed Off Dubrovnik, Croatia, Looks Like The Ghost Ship Flying Dutchman

Training

This Very Rare Form Of Rainbow - Sometimes Called A Fire Rainbow - Is Caused By The Angle Of The Sunlight Hitting Cirrus Ice Crystals In The Atmosphere

Glass-Winged Butterfly

Always Wondered What Jerry's Abode Looked Like

susangrady avatar
Irish Lassie
Irish Lassie
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Took me a minute to realize the OP is talking about Tom's arch enemy/best buddy 😼

I've Installed A New Security System

Mirror Sculptures Reflect The Forest By Scottish Artist Rob Mulholland

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the green grass grows all around, all around, And the green grass grows all around, all around.

Crazy Feet ---- Blue-Footed Booby

Japanese Snow Fairy

The Wreck Of Titanic's Sister Ship, The Hms Britannic

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

sank Nov 21 1916 after striking a sea mine, 55 minutes to sink at the cost of 30 lives

Iceberg Passing By A House In Greenland

Octopus Babies Inside Of Their Eggs

The Alaskan Wood Frog, Freezes During The Winter And While Frozen, The Frog Stops Breathing And Heart Stops Beating And When It Thaws During Spring, He Wakes Up And Hop Away

I Make No Apologies For Another Fox Photo 🤣... This Was The Queue At The Foxy Café This Evening When I Gently Opened The Kitchen Door, I Am So Blessed

Bathroom Tiles

The Tamaskan Is A Dog Breed That Looks Like A Wolf But With Zero Wolf Blood. It Is A Happy And Friendly Pet. No Terriers Were Eaten In The Making Of This Post

brittdorasmith avatar
Heir of Durin
Heir of Durin
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This would be a frightening photo without the caption. Run, little terrier!

Anatomically Correct Gingerbread Man

If You’ve Never Seen One, This Is What A Pregnant Squirrel Looks Like

Just When You Think You've Seen It All, $5.99 For Bananas!!?😳😳

Creativity At Its Best

Pleased To Meet You, Little Lichen Hand

This Beetle Display By Christopher Marley. (No Photo Filters Used)

Great Tattoo To Compliment The Scar..right, Guys?

A Captivating Close-Up View Of A Magnificent 220 Million-Year-Old Petrified Log, Located In The Iconic Petrified Forest National Park In Ari Zona, USA

I Fought The Lawn & The Lawn Won!

A Mother Wolf Spider Carrying Her Babies

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It never fails. Get all the kids sorted on your head, and one of them will have to go to the bathroom.

Workers Building A Mountain Road, China

How Old Were You When You First Noticed The "8" In The Middle Of The 8 Of Diamonds Card?

ellenranks avatar
Diolla
Diolla
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really don't get this one. When the guy's hair grows back, all you will see is the giraffe's legs. Am I missing something?

Found A New Place Where I Can Sit And Think About My Problems

skara-brae avatar
Skara Brae
Skara Brae
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The back side of Mt. Rushmore today: https://qph.cf2.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-842803dac340030a129a75f94fb727d8-lq

An Astonishing Photograph!

lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And contrary to the stupid story going around of them saving a falling chick, these are two females fighting over a nest with a male trying to break them up. (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1352948/Threes-crowd-How-Baya-Weaver-birds-fought-nest-ended-hanging-around.html)

The Jabuticaba Tree From South America. The Fruit Grows Directly On The Trunk And Branches And Tastes Like Blueberry Yogurt

The Giant Gippsland Earthworm, Megascolides Australis, Is One Of Australia's 1,000 Native Earthworm Species

The Giant Tigerfish Of The Congo River

Lion Face On Cicada

Close Enough

In Antarctica, These Are What They Call Highways. Love It!

This Mysterious Circular Island In Argentina Not Only Floats, But Also Rotates Constantly - And We Don’t Really Know Why

I Never Catch Those. Darn

First Thing That Comes To Mind

Avocadart 🥑😁 By Japanese Chef And Food Carving Artist: Takehiro Koshimoto

For My Reptile Friends On A Hot Day. Pic Of A Watermelon Carving

shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a Mel-ligator. In all seriousness though, that is some out-of-this-world carving skills.

The Pico Da Tijuca Is The Highest Peak In Rio De Janeiro's Tijuca National Park, Standing At 1,021 Meters (3,350 Feet) Above Sea Level. The Climb To Its Summit Is Famous For A Long And Steep Staircase

I Have Never Received A Speeding Ticket On My Bike... But I Would Be Shamefully Proud If I Did

ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some electric bikes can surpass 25 mph. Edit: They are still classified as bicycles where I live

Just How Big Is This Pool?

Fluted By @beansofjohn

I Have Questions

