Just when you think you've seen it all, you come across a photo of someone "storing" jellybeans in a popped blister on the sole of their foot. Using the skin pouch as a sweets pocket. Yes, really. You can't make that ish up. People will never cease to amaze. It's one (very gross) thing to do that in the first place. But we have to wonder, what would possess anyone to take a photo of it, and then share it online for all the world to see?

It's just one of many photos featured on the subreddit "Thanks, I Hate It". The page has more than 1.7 million members and is all the proof we need that people can be more than a little weird. The online community shares pics of the things nobody really wants or likes to see. Yet they take a good look anyway. Some images may make your skin crawl, others could cause a gag reflex, there are those that induce panic, and a few you can't quite put your finger on but you just know you hate them.

Bored Panda has put together a potluck of purely unsettling photos from the page. Be warned, you might not want to scroll through them during breakfast. We also had a really interesting chat with Joshua Ackerman, a professor of psychology at the University of Michigan. He explained why humans feel disgust and why that's not necessarily a bad thing.