ADVERTISEMENT

Just when you think you've seen it all, you come across a photo of someone "storing" jellybeans in a popped blister on the sole of their foot. Using the skin pouch as a sweets pocket. Yes, really. You can't make that ish up. People will never cease to amaze. It's one (very gross) thing to do that in the first place. But we have to wonder, what would possess anyone to take a photo of it, and then share it online for all the world to see?

It's just one of many photos featured on the subreddit "Thanks, I Hate It". The page has more than 1.7 million members and is all the proof we need that people can be more than a little weird. The online community shares pics of the things nobody really wants or likes to see. Yet they take a good look anyway. Some images may make your skin crawl, others could cause a gag reflex, there are those that induce panic, and a few you can't quite put your finger on but you just know you hate them.

Bored Panda has put together a potluck of purely unsettling photos from the page. Be warned, you might not want to scroll through them during breakfast. We also had a really interesting chat with Joshua Ackerman, a professor of psychology at the University of Michigan. He explained why humans feel disgust and why that's not necessarily a bad thing.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Thanks I Hate Your Tattoo

Tattoo of realistic ants on leg near shoe, creating optical illusion.

Late_Bridge1668 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Thanks I Hate Spider Earrings

    Spider-shaped earrings worn on an ear, with realistic detailing, creating an unsettling visual effect.

    Marley-baby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vile. I think they would soon have their ear lobe ripped out by someone trying to knock them off with something, in a panic.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Thanks I Hate Human Sandworms

    Person's head emerging from a sand sculpture shaped like a snake on the beach.

    Squanchy1773 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would be even better if they had built a snake head so it looked like she was being swallowed, IMO

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Have you ever seen something so gross that it makes your stomach churn, and you have to stop yourself from throwing up? Well, apparently that’s your body’s way of protecting you. Scientists say disgust is a survival instinct. ​

    Disgust, wrote Charles Darwin in the 1860s, is inborn and involuntary, and it evolved to prevent our ancestors from eating spoiled food that might kill them.

    Joshua Ackerman is not one to shy away from disgusting things. In fact, he's an expert when it comes to disgust, having researched the emotion extensively. When we reached out to Ackerman, the professor of psychology from the University of Michigan was more than happy to answer some questions for us.

    "Disgust is an emotion that evolved to help us manage the threat of harm from infection and toxic substances," Ackerman told Bored Panda. "We often feel disgust in response to threat cues like bodily fluids, symptoms of illness like coughs and pus, rotting foods, and waste products. Disgust creates a strong aversion to cues and drives us to avoid interacting with them in ways that might spread germs or otherwise lead us to get sick. In strong cases, it can help us expel substances we've ingested, for example through vomiting."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Thanks I Hate These Nails

    Thanks I Hate These Nails

    TheXGood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But that's a condition isn't it? Not a custom job?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Thanks, I Hate Shrimp Nails

    Unique manicure with nails shaped like shrimp on a textured surface.

    duh_nom_yar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Thanks, I Hate Saving Jellybeans For Later

    Toe with a small pocket holding colorful candy, a "photos you can't unsee" moment.

    Feeling-Cobbler-3581 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    While some of us prefer to steer clear of anything that might gross us out, others get a kick out of watching disturbing videos or looking at disgusting photos like the ones in this compilation. Ackerman tells Bored Panda there's a name for this...

    "The concept of 'benign masochism' refers to situations where people prefer typically negative experiences," he says. "For people like this, they don't tend to like the full experience of disgust. Instead, they get enjoyment from the physiological reactions created in the body and mind when they feel 'just enough disgust,' which is more likely to happen when looking at pictures or watching videos than when actually touching or eating gross things."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Thanks, I Hate Cracked Tongue

    A tongue resembling raw meat in texture, paired with a set of teeth, creating an unsettling visual.

    Select_Thing2017 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Thanks, I Hate This

    Tweet imagining Statue of Liberty filled with skeletons from a failed French mission; a concept you can't unsee.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Thanks, I Hate This New Map…

    Map showing the "Gulf of America" instead of the Gulf of Mexico, highlighting an unseeable photo.

    Foreign-Inspection-9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hlosin10 avatar
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish I could give this all of the thumbs ups in the world - what an idiot the US looks so stupid

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    We asked Ackerman if it's possible for someone to train themselves to be less disgusted. He explained that disgust reactions are acquired, or learned. Through a learning process, you can train down these responses, he says.

    "Whether this is a good activity or not depends on your goal. If you work in a field where you regularly encounter disgust cues (such as sanitation or a hospital), feeling lower levels of disgust can be helpful for getting your job done," said the expert.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "In many cases, people also will naturally become desensitized over time in such situations, even if they aren't intentionally trying to feel less disgust. However, if you train yourself to feel less disgust in a wide variety of situations, this can be counterproductive. Disgust works to help people avoid disease-causing germs and toxins. Feeling less disgust can potentially lead people to stop avoiding these dangers and thus to get sick more often."
    #10

    Thanks, I Hate This Apartment Building

    Unique architectural building with irregular balconies against a clear blue sky.

    coffeeblossom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Thanks I Hate Tattoos With "Shaking" Effects

    Tattoo on arm spelling "void" with overlapping circles, creating an optical illusion effect.

    Not_Not_Matt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Thanks I Hate This Shirt

    Man with long hair holding a cup, wearing a shirt with a bird neck design, standing in front of drinks dispensers.

    Altruistic-Cut9795 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When researchers looked into the link between disgust and COVID, they found that those more prone to feelings of disgust fared better during the pandemic. Ackerman explains that this is because disgust is effective at lessening the probability of illness.

    "If people experience disgust to true signs of danger, like someone sick with a contagious illness such as COVID, this can motivate those people to avoid social interactions and other encounters likely to spread germs," he explained.

    "Compared to many respiratory diseases, COVID is a little tricky though, as many strains were often accompanied by asymptomatic spread and symptoms less likely to create disgust in others (e.g., fever, feeling terrible). Without cues that elicit disgust, people don't have the same emotional trigger that helps them avoid contagion."
    #13

    Thanks, I Hate Life

    Collage of uncomfortable images: toenail clipper on teeth, swollen gums, and a person biting ice cream. Can't unsee moments.

    Aurberginedegenerate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Thanks, I Hate It

    Fork with an elongated handle on a table setting, showing an unusual design.

    MiscAlayneis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Thanks, I Hate Skeleton Sewing Machine

    Skeleton-shaped decor in a store aisle, humorously holding spools of thread on its back.

    Winter-Owl1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine compiled a rather wild survey that I, for one, am happy I didn't take part in. They came up with 75 potentially disgusting scenarios and then asked more than 2,500 people to rate their level of disgust for each one.

    Not that you asked, but some of the gross examples include ​​finding a chicken fetus when cracking open an egg, learning that a friend tried to have sex with a piece of fruit, hearing about someone eating rabbits and birds that had been left for dead on the road, looking at genital sores, seeing people eat raw fish heads on TV, and finding out a neighbor likes to poop in his backyard.
    #16

    Thanks, I Hate This Image

    Confusing and chaotic room photo with distorted items, causing stress and visual disorientation.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Thanks, I Hate How This Person Eats This Pizza

    Pepperoni pizza with crust eaten away creating a ring, leaving a single slice in a cardboard box.

    sebasgutisala Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Thanks I Hate It Tick Trilogy

    Close-up of an unusual tick with multiple legs and two protruding eyes, creating an unsettling image.

    LordRaghuvnsi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The study found that most of the things humans find disgusting fall into six categories. Each one is related to how likely they are to possibly transmit disease.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to a press release, "Of all the scenarios presented, infected wounds producing pus were rated as the most disgusting. The violation of hygiene norms—such as having bad body odour, was also found to be particularly disgusting."

    The survey results also showed that there were differences in how men and women reacted to each of the disgusting scenarios. Women rated each and every category more disgusting than men. "This is consistent with the fact that men are known to indulge in riskier behaviour than women, on average," reads the press release, adding that the categories women found most disgusting were risky sexual behavior and animals carrying diseases.
    #19

    Thanks I Hate It When Target Caters Juneteenth

    Popeyes chicken boxes on a table, part of a Juneteenth workplace celebration display.

    ConsistentPiano5591 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hlosin10 avatar
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    where's the watermelon? what is wrong with people, I know the us is run by racists

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Thanks, I Hate The Turcracken

    Turkey with octopus tentacles prepared for Thanksgiving, dubbed "turkraken," shared in a social media post.

    maddasher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Thanks I Hate It So Much

    Bizarre toothbrush resembling flesh, featuring a textured handle and unique bristle arrangement.

    shawnikaros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    ​​"Although we knew the emotion of disgust was good for us, here we've been able to build on that, showing that disgust is structured, recognising and responding to infection threats to protect us," said lead researcher Professor Val Curtis.

    Co-author of the paper Micheal de Barra said the results show that people have an intuitive sense of what to avoid in their environment. "Our long coevolution with disease has 'wired in' this intuitive sense of what can cause infection," explained de Barra.
    #22

    Thanks, I Hate This Book On How To Market Your Baby Online

    Book cover of "How to Make Your Baby an Internet Celebrity" featuring a baby in a striped outfit.

    LittleBunnySunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Thanks I Hate The Pee-Stained Jeans For $600 And It's Sold Out

    Model wearing unique pee-stained jeans by JORDANLUCA, showcasing unusual fashion choices in a studio setting.

    Altruistic-Cut9795 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bayboughton avatar
    Bay Bo
    Bay Bo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a famous man once said, "You're only cool if you pee your pants.".... Adam Sandler

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    Thanks, I Hate Being Alone In The Dark Now…

    Man highlighting text on a flip chart with the caption about fear and darkness, in a humorous presentation setting.

    aTomicBombExplosion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So next time you want to gag when someone coughs in front of you, or you see maggots crawling on rotten meat, ask yourself what your body is trying to tell you. Your feelings of being grossed out might not be so useless after all but rather nature's way of protecting you.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Which of the images on this list gave you the ick? Don't forget to upvote them and feel free to tell us more about what you find most disguting in the comments down below.
    #25

    Thanks I Hate This Person's Pizzas

    Unusual pizza shapes on a baking tray with salami and cheese, showcasing an unexpected twist on classic pizza.

    sebasgutisala Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Thanks, I Hate Cold Pasta And Strawberries

    Cold pasta with strawberries in a white bowl held by hand, unique dish combination.

    narutou9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Thanks I Hate This Resistorachnid

    Spider made of electronic components like resistors and wires on a desk.

    SudoSubSilence Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Thanks, I Hate This Cartoon

    Cartoon of a person wrapped in duct tape reading a book in bed with a humorous twist.

    Winter-Owl1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Thanks I Hate This Bullshit Language

    Confused cartoon character reacting to a confusing English language meme with "Hold Up" text.

    Geoclasm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bayboughton avatar
    Bay Bo
    Bay Bo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I teach it, I hate it. Anyone else seen that Gallagher skit?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Thanks, I Hate My Son’s Stuffed Toys Chair

    Stuffed toys creatively reused as a chair, showcasing a unique DIY project.

    xtimewitchx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Thanks, I Hate This Clock

    Clock showing unusual time with eleven-hour hand paired with five-minute hand.

    id397550 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Thanks I Hate Cats With Pancakes

    Black cat wearing a pancake on its face, creating an unexpected and humorous look.

    Son0fSanf0rd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    Thanks, I Hate Snoots

    Snail-inspired boots with shells as heels displayed in a store, creating an unusual and unforgettable fashion statement.

    nutzloses_dreirat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    Thanks, I Hate Mr. Bean Inserted Into Classic Painting

    A vintage-style portrait with a humorous and uncanny facial twist, creating a can't-unsee effect.

    iamhe02 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Thanks I Hate Christ Krispie Treats

    Square dessert topped with round wafers, humorously captioned "Christ krispies treats."

    vitaminmm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Thanks I Hate This Toilet Seat

    Ocean-themed resin toilet seat for sale at a discounted price, featuring a seashell design.

    IAmZagreus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Thanks I Hate This News

    Truck driver awarded for helping homeless woman, receiving a Rolex watch as gratitude at Celina 52 Truck Stop.

    jace-crux Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Thanks I Hate Mario Lopez Wipes For Men

    Flushable mint-scented wipes with celebrity packaging, labeled "Wipes for Men".

    Altruistic-Cut9795 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Thanks I Hate Yin & Yang Hotdurger

    Yin yang hotdog hamburger patty, referred to as "hotdurger," in a pan and on a bun, creating an amusing visual.

    TAF_CJ_GAMING Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Thanks I Hate Beardless Momoa

    Side-by-side photos showing the same person with a dramatic change in facial expression; humorous photo edit.

    Indigogl0w Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Thanks I Hate Slowly Dying Through Toxins

    Pokemon meme with humorous text on evolving generations full of microplastics, asbestos, and lead. Unseeable image.

    Budzee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Thanks I Hate My Shiney Hiney

    Packaging of a pink "My Shiney Hiney" brush kit displayed on a store shelf.

    Mental_Impression316 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Thanks, I Hate Elly And Phant

    Drawing of a humorous elephant split into two, illustrating an "elly" and "phant" with a funny quote below.

    Happygull457 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Thanks I Hate It Ayo Wtf

    A woman holding an armpit rice ball delicacy, part of 55 photos you can't unsee, described as bizarre and unusual.

    LordRaghuvnsi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pbwilson avatar
    Froyn Laven
    Froyn Laven
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't be surprised if it's real. They can be pretty strange

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    Thanks, I Hate Not Knowing What Book I Want To Read

    Bookshelf with spines facing inward, creating an unusual visual effect.

    themanhammer84 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Thanks, I Hate Fingernail Teeth In Hand Mouths

    Hands and fingers with lipstick form a mouth with white polished nails resembling teeth, offering a surreal visual.

    PleiadesNymph Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Thanks I Hate Creepy Bee Plushies

    Unusual bee plush toy with a wrinkled human face, provoking a "can't unsee" reaction.

    OtherwisePop6430 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Thanks, I Hate More Alphabetical

    Alphabet letters humorously scrambled, showcasing a funny yet frustrating sequence.

    SoftBunnyKisses Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Thanks, I Hate Tom Cruise Without Teeth

    A humorous collage showing a famous actor without teeth.

    UltraSaiyan419 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Thanks, I Hate Feet Shaped Turnips

    Turnips shaped like human feet on a woven tray, with a farmer couple smiling in the background.

    OtisA92688 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Thanks, I Hate Walmart's Darth Vader Birthday Cake

    Darth Vader cake with "Happy Birthday Rebels Cum" misspelled, inside a box, creating an amusingly awkward moment.

    UltraSaiyan419 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Thanks, I Hate Auto Toothbrush

    Adults and child using colorful lighted mouthpieces; caption discusses self-care resolution with toothbrush.

    Winter-Owl1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Thanks I Hate Whoever Drew This

    Anime character with unique, striking hair and orange-blue outfit in unsettling style.

    Virtual-Weakness-499 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Thanks I Hate It: A Roof

    Roof windows resemble eyes and a mouth, creating an unsettling face illusion on the building.

    martusfine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Thanks, I Hate The LEGO Human Centipede My Kids Made

    Toy motorcycle on a table with LEGO mini-doll legs arranged in front. Unforgettable and quirky photo.

    obiwanjabroni420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!