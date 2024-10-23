ADVERTISEMENT

Over the course of thousands of years, our hygiene habits have improved to suppress outbreaks of diseases and protect our health. However, a handful of them somehow survived and have become quite the norm, despite being pretty gross

People in the AskReddit community were discussing such examples in hopes that others would give them up. Scroll down to find them, and be sure to let us know if you agree or disagree with them!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross Children with food on their face. And snot.

sogajif653 , jcomp / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Food not so bad, it happens to the best of us but snot bubbles or hard snots 🤢

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross The sound of people chewing.

sogajif653 , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross Unkept beards.

TheSnoz , fxquadro / Freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

No one is safe from other people’s questionable habits, especially not in the office. Online printing company Instantprint surveyed 1,000 UK employees to uncover the hidden truth about coworkers grossest habits.

It was found that more than 5% of Brits admitted to cleaning their computers or work areas yearly or never at all. Meanwhile, 1 in 10 employees never wash their mug, water bottle, or glassware when enjoying a beverage of their choice. Either they have an office cleaner who does it for them, or they feel content being surrounded by some serious crumbs, dust, stains, and bacteria.
#4

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross When someone else 'washes' my dishes for me and I drink from a 'clean' glass and it smells of rotting food and I look at my sponge and it's covered in food because someone thought that smearing food around my dishes with a sponge somehow made them clean you're all fired I never want to see you again.

cajaye3260 , Racool_studio / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, washing-up sponges are always gross. Use a brush , rinse off with very hot water, most importantly if you have a dishwasher, use it! It cleans much better and actually works out being more environmentally friendly.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross Not washing hands before a meal. You have been in filth and you are going to touch your food with those hands? Yuk.

Linamoon22 , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross Spitting, coughing without covering mouth. I have multiple sclerosis. Get sick really easy.

OkRickySpinach Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Only 16% of respondents revealed that they wash their hands regularly at the office, and a whopping 19% confessed to rinsing them solely after using the bathroom. It’s worth being cautious about who you shake hands with!

When it comes to other gross workplace habits, almost a quarter admitted to taking off their shoes at work. And over 30% of Brits confessed to eating something from the back of the fridge that was way past its use-by date.
#7

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross On colder days when my dad walks the dog he’ll sometimes hold the dog poop bag in his hands to warm his hands.

Agreeable-Abalone328 , Lisa Parker / flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross Blowing out birthday cake candles. Here let me blow my spit all over this cake, then cut it up and expect everyone to eat it.

Instead we should do a sheet cake for all and a cupcake with candle for the blower.

rodstroker , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never thought about this one before, was just at aunts birthday last week and she took her teeth out to blow properly 🤢

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross Perhaps not gross, but I am repulsed by holding chalk and writing on a chalkboard. The touch, the feel, the sound, everything.

cajaye3260 , Diana ✨ / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

It seems that not everyone learned the pandemic lesson, as 39% of employees said that they would still come to work if they had a cold. However, it’s not all that bad, with almost 60% of respondents having tissues on hand, 41% always having sanitizer, and 30% bringing deodorant or perfume to work.
#10

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross Childbirth.

We're all here because of it, and it's currently my day job to catch a baby or two per day, but goddamn is it like watching a woman's genitals go through Vietnam each time.

sogajif653 , wavebreakmedia_micro / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
vrconnery avatar
Val
Val
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean...it's f*****g painful as f*****g f**k so, yeah.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross Employers paying new hires more than tenured employees. Having drastically different pay rates for people with similar credentials doing the same job.

BonnaroovianSky , Drazen Zigic / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross Spitting. I feel physically ill when I witness someone hawking and spitting in public or see spit sitting on the pavement.

Melora_Rabbit , Polina Zimmerman / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The "hawking' thing, actually drawing snot down into your mouth, always makes me feel nauseous. Use a farking handkerchief, for dog's sake.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross Leaving the toilet seat up when flushing.

freakerbell , https://www.flickr.com/photos/gtzecosan/3110646027 / flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ms_gaudette avatar
Yellow dot
Yellow dot
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta hate the public toilets with no lids, just the seat.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross 5 foot long eyelashes.

LazerFile , Milangel Melendez / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stupid, maybe, just a passing fad, sure, but gross? I don't see what's gross about it. Other 'beauty' thing like ultra-plumped lips are a lot worse.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Not washing your hands after going to the bathroom. Nasty.

NeighborhoodMothGirl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross People monetizing their kids on YouTube.

Remarkable-Camp8577 , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Sitting on a warm toilet seat.

ForeignEggplant2119 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

People. Seriously, we are gross.

RandomNameGenFai1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross Wearing those big a*s engagement rings and never properly cleaning them. Especially in a hospital, nobody should be wearing anything below the elbow for good hand hygiene. I can’t imagine how many germs live between all those diamonds that now are spreading to my patients. Just take it all off, leave them at home!

LaAndala , [deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
mariannekraus avatar
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the hospital where my husband works has a rule that everyone has to take rings or watches off for surgeries and stuff.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Pregnancy

Like how can women be OK with this?
I just don't understand.

some_Wopf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot of us aren't ;) And that's why I have two dogs and two cats instead.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Billionaires. You don't get that much money without seriously ruining some lives.

xTarot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#22

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross Licking their fingers to turn a page. Turns my stomach!

lanurk , RDNE Stock project / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross Washing dishes in a tub of soapy water and not rinsing off the soap suds. Or not scrubbing the outsides of pots and pans as well. Makes me want to vomit. I'd rather not taste stale soap and bacteria in my cup of tea or food thanks. I can always tell as well.

Holy s**t thanks for the 1000 upvotes. I've never had a post get this many upvotes.

Rare-Park-6490 , gpointstudio / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, see other comment about sponges. Dishwashers are much better.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

Spitting, especially loogies. I literally almost throw up when I see someone doing it.

Greyattimes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Maybe not “normal” but I am repulsed by the smell created by clothing not properly drying. The smell is on clothing that sat in the washer machine too long. Or dish towels and bathroom towels that dried without being spread out.

I smell it on people from down the isle in stores. And don’t get me started on drying my hands in someone’s bathroom and finding out the smell is lingering on my hands now.

heinz570001 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mildew! I hate that smell too. It sometimes feels almost impossible to get rid of it from clothing. I've accidentally forgotten a load of laundry in the washer overnight before, and ugh, you've got to re-wash it, generally with some white vinegar, and even then you might not get all the mildew-smell out.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

Not gross but the sound of a dentist drill. Makes me shiver at the sound.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ms_gaudette avatar
Yellow dot
Yellow dot
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I felt the same until I had my first laughing gas experience. I had an entire tooth removed and didnt flinch once. So odd.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Kissing pets in their mouth.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Letting pets eat from the same spoons dishes ect, yes you can wash them but its still gross

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Shoes inside UK houses with carpet

At least on hardwood you can mop???

beneathethewillow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross Posting uncensored pictures,videos or text messages of other people online to make fun of them.

anon , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

When people don't wear underwear under their gym clothes. I don't care who you are, you better be wiping the seats of the equipment off because you know you got your liquids on it.

Bartok_and_croutons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ms_gaudette avatar
Yellow dot
Yellow dot
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dont understand how the assumption of no underwear came in to play.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Wearing sneakers without socks. Ugh! The sweat, stink.

Murky_Claim3135 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not everybody has sweaty stinky feet, you know.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Smacking gum. I hate it. And loud chewing/swallowing noises.

solg5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Biting your nails as an adult, I get that it can be self-soothing behavior, but it still grosses me out. Was in a meeting yesterday, in person, 75 people. The lady next to me was playing with her nose and biting her nails non-stop and I was repulsed.

Writer10 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Heat/fan hand dryers in public bathrooms. Yuck.

Queasy_Caramel5435 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always preferred these, still do, nothing to touch, gets them properly dry. Yes, I've seen arguments about spreading bacteria, but really, if you've washed your hands properly what is there to spread?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

I see so many videos of people letting their cats walk all over their kitchen counters and I want to vomit. Do these people think their cats are washing their paws and butts after they use the litter box?

Late_Again68 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do you propose I STOP my cats from getting onto the countertops? XD I gave up on that decades - and three cats - ago (and I tried EVERY method.) Now I just, you know, WIPE OFF THE COUNTERTOPS before I cook/prep. And it's not like I'm putting food directly ON the countertop itself anyway.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

People older than like 25 dating an 18/19 year old.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

"Children With Food On Their Face": 54 Things That Are Normal But Actually Gross Long nails.

carrotwhirl , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Talking while eating. You get to see the inside of their mouth, and its disgusting

Just eat and swallow the food and then talk 🙄.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Lip fillers.

Strange_Shadows-45 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Going to the toilet in front of your partner. What the hell is up with that? So gross.

AuContraireRodders Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
vrconnery avatar
Val
Val
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean...pee is fine. I've been with my husband for almost 20 years. Poo is a 'shut the door' for sure.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

Expecting their older kids care for the younger siblings without consideration of the older kids desires and wants.

I_pinchyou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Eating a*s.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eh, don't judge or kinkshame XD As long as no one is forcing YOU to eat heiny if you don't want to. Or forcing you to kiss someone who just snacked on some heiny-hole.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Kids with food on their faces. Then making it worse, snot in front of you.

sweetcherryjones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
vrconnery avatar
Val
Val
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My kid can't take 2 bites without food getting in her hair. She's a professional gross eater. Doesn't bother me. though. If she has snot though, she just asks for a tissue. However, I wouldn't mind getting it myself and washing my hands. I guess it's different when you have kids?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

I wouldn’t say everyone finds this normal bc more and more ppl are starting to side eye it but using words like “baby” or “daddy” or “mommy” in a sexual context.

LinaValentina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mommy and daddy are a specific and very odd thing, but 'baby' has long been a normal affectionate term between couples, as evident in popular music for at least the last seventy years or so.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Washing other peoples dishes. No idea why but I hate touching them.

HauntedBeluga Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Passing your vape to anyone and everyone who asks.

ouidbunny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Family/friends talking about their poop. When they poop, or that they can’t poop, or their stomach aches and they need to poop. I don’t want to know about it.

Low_Conversation_417 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Shoes in house. Like wtf??

stepdumb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Touching the toilet seat to bring it up or down. I need to wash my hands immediately or I convulse in disgust lol.

corncaked Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Long nails. Acrylic nails are fine imo but naturally long nails that are yellow, crusty and not filed are not okay.

Background_Can_7085 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Lipstick on a cup, straw, etc. Actually just lipstick in general. The feel, taste, and smell of it are so repulsive.

Spanish_Pipedream Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Using your phone in the bathroom seems very common and I don't get it at all. I have never once felt the need to use my phone there, and it never even comes into a bathroom with me (unless I use a public washroom and have my purse, but then the phone stays in my purse).

QuelynD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Dog licks.

NecessaryWater75 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Hookup culture.

13th_Judge_OG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!