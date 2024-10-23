People in the AskReddit community were discussing such examples in hopes that others would give them up. Scroll down to find them, and be sure to let us know if you agree or disagree with them!

Over the course of thousands of years, our hygiene habits have improved to suppress outbreaks of diseases and protect our health . However, a handful of them somehow survived and have become quite the norm, despite being pretty gross .

#1 Children with food on their face. And snot.

#2 The sound of people chewing.

#3 Unkept beards.

No one is safe from other people’s questionable habits, especially not in the office. Online printing company Instantprint surveyed 1,000 UK employees to uncover the hidden truth about coworkers grossest habits. It was found that more than 5% of Brits admitted to cleaning their computers or work areas yearly or never at all. Meanwhile, 1 in 10 employees never wash their mug, water bottle, or glassware when enjoying a beverage of their choice. Either they have an office cleaner who does it for them, or they feel content being surrounded by some serious crumbs, dust, stains, and bacteria.

#4 When someone else 'washes' my dishes for me and I drink from a 'clean' glass and it smells of rotting food and I look at my sponge and it's covered in food because someone thought that smearing food around my dishes with a sponge somehow made them clean you're all fired I never want to see you again.

#5 Not washing hands before a meal. You have been in filth and you are going to touch your food with those hands? Yuk.

#6 Spitting, coughing without covering mouth. I have multiple sclerosis. Get sick really easy.

Only 16% of respondents revealed that they wash their hands regularly at the office, and a whopping 19% confessed to rinsing them solely after using the bathroom. It’s worth being cautious about who you shake hands with! When it comes to other gross workplace habits, almost a quarter admitted to taking off their shoes at work. And over 30% of Brits confessed to eating something from the back of the fridge that was way past its use-by date.

#7 On colder days when my dad walks the dog he’ll sometimes hold the dog poop bag in his hands to warm his hands.

#8 Blowing out birthday cake candles. Here let me blow my spit all over this cake, then cut it up and expect everyone to eat it.



Instead we should do a sheet cake for all and a cupcake with candle for the blower.

#9 Perhaps not gross, but I am repulsed by holding chalk and writing on a chalkboard. The touch, the feel, the sound, everything.

It seems that not everyone learned the pandemic lesson, as 39% of employees said that they would still come to work if they had a cold. However, it’s not all that bad, with almost 60% of respondents having tissues on hand, 41% always having sanitizer, and 30% bringing deodorant or perfume to work.

#10 Childbirth.



We're all here because of it, and it's currently my day job to catch a baby or two per day, but goddamn is it like watching a woman's genitals go through Vietnam each time.

#11 Employers paying new hires more than tenured employees. Having drastically different pay rates for people with similar credentials doing the same job.

#12 Spitting. I feel physically ill when I witness someone hawking and spitting in public or see spit sitting on the pavement.

#13 Leaving the toilet seat up when flushing.

#14 5 foot long eyelashes.

#15 Not washing your hands after going to the bathroom. Nasty.

#16 People monetizing their kids on YouTube.

#17 Sitting on a warm toilet seat.

#18 People. Seriously, we are gross.

#19 Wearing those big a*s engagement rings and never properly cleaning them. Especially in a hospital, nobody should be wearing anything below the elbow for good hand hygiene. I can’t imagine how many germs live between all those diamonds that now are spreading to my patients. Just take it all off, leave them at home!

#20 Pregnancy



Like how can women be OK with this?

I just don't understand.

#21 Billionaires. You don't get that much money without seriously ruining some lives.

#22 Licking their fingers to turn a page. Turns my stomach!

#23 Washing dishes in a tub of soapy water and not rinsing off the soap suds. Or not scrubbing the outsides of pots and pans as well. Makes me want to vomit. I'd rather not taste stale soap and bacteria in my cup of tea or food thanks. I can always tell as well.



#24 Spitting, especially loogies. I literally almost throw up when I see someone doing it.

#25 Maybe not “normal” but I am repulsed by the smell created by clothing not properly drying. The smell is on clothing that sat in the washer machine too long. Or dish towels and bathroom towels that dried without being spread out.



I smell it on people from down the isle in stores. And don’t get me started on drying my hands in someone’s bathroom and finding out the smell is lingering on my hands now.

#26 Not gross but the sound of a dentist drill. Makes me shiver at the sound.

#27 Kissing pets in their mouth.

#28 Shoes inside UK houses with carpet



At least on hardwood you can mop???

#29 Posting uncensored pictures,videos or text messages of other people online to make fun of them.

#30 When people don't wear underwear under their gym clothes. I don't care who you are, you better be wiping the seats of the equipment off because you know you got your liquids on it.

#31 Wearing sneakers without socks. Ugh! The sweat, stink.

#32 Smacking gum. I hate it. And loud chewing/swallowing noises.

#33 Biting your nails as an adult, I get that it can be self-soothing behavior, but it still grosses me out. Was in a meeting yesterday, in person, 75 people. The lady next to me was playing with her nose and biting her nails non-stop and I was repulsed.

#34 Heat/fan hand dryers in public bathrooms. Yuck.

#35 I see so many videos of people letting their cats walk all over their kitchen counters and I want to vomit. Do these people think their cats are washing their paws and butts after they use the litter box?

#36 People older than like 25 dating an 18/19 year old.

#37 Long nails.

#38 Talking while eating. You get to see the inside of their mouth, and its disgusting



Just eat and swallow the food and then talk 🙄.

#39 Lip fillers.

#40 Going to the toilet in front of your partner. What the hell is up with that? So gross.

#41 Expecting their older kids care for the younger siblings without consideration of the older kids desires and wants.

#42 Eating a*s.

#43 Kids with food on their faces. Then making it worse, snot in front of you.

#44 I wouldn’t say everyone finds this normal bc more and more ppl are starting to side eye it but using words like “baby” or “daddy” or “mommy” in a sexual context.

#45 Washing other peoples dishes. No idea why but I hate touching them.

#46 Passing your vape to anyone and everyone who asks.

#47 Family/friends talking about their poop. When they poop, or that they can’t poop, or their stomach aches and they need to poop. I don’t want to know about it.

#48 Shoes in house. Like wtf??

#49 Touching the toilet seat to bring it up or down. I need to wash my hands immediately or I convulse in disgust lol.

#50 Long nails. Acrylic nails are fine imo but naturally long nails that are yellow, crusty and not filed are not okay.

#51 Lipstick on a cup, straw, etc. Actually just lipstick in general. The feel, taste, and smell of it are so repulsive.

#52 Using your phone in the bathroom seems very common and I don't get it at all. I have never once felt the need to use my phone there, and it never even comes into a bathroom with me (unless I use a public washroom and have my purse, but then the phone stays in my purse).

#53 Dog licks.