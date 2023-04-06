Welcome to the world of hygiene! Most people think that it is just some word explaining that you need to take a shower, wash your hands and brush your teeth every day, but there is so much more. Hygiene is all about keeping yourself clean and healthy, considering that in everything you touch, you never know what you might catch.

Before we dive into the tips, let’s point out why hygiene is important and why you hear this word so often. To begin with, personal hygiene can make you smell great (not smelly so that people need to stay far away from you). It also helps to prevent spreading germs and keeps you from getting sick. What else do you need?

Anyway, recently one person posted in the Reddit online community about the hygiene tips that they wish more people knew about. We gathered 30 of the most popular ones for you, so feel free to share your own recommendations in the comments section!

#1

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With Pillows cases need to be washed often.

Fyodorface742 , liz west Report

#2

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With 1. Clean your hairbrushes, especially if you have oily hair/scalp

2. "Clean your glasses" includes the frames and nose pads

PM_ME_BREAD_PICS_ , Thomas Claveirole Report

Why is "clean your glasses" in quotes? And why do people no longer understand to properly use punctuation?

#3

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With Maybe this is hygiene-adjacent but to stop that old laundry smell you have to leave your washing machine open to dry out. Every time!

plantsplantsplaaants , Sarah Chai Report

#4

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With 3 years of a pandemic- and half you filthy pigs *STILL* don't wash your hands properly!

trollin2023 , Alabama Extension Report

OMG! THIS! I work in hospitality and I'm a world traveler...the number of people I see that go out to dine and leave the restroom after just running there hands under the sink...🤮 It gets worse in international airports, people don't even pretend to clean their hands, they just walk out.

#5

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With Perfume is not a substitute for washing and deoderant.

ReplicatedSun , judy dean Report

#6

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With PLEASE wash your reusable water bottle! i know i know refilling your water bottle is super eco friendly but you gotta make sure youre washing it regularly to avoid any gross bacteria buildup

linlindindin , Rubbermaid Products Report

#7

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With Washing your [butt]

Professor_Lowbrow , Sora Shimazaki Report

#8

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With Deodorant goes on before you start stinking

Realistic_Sky3725 , cottonbro studio Report

#9

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With If you can smell you, we all could smell you two days ago.

Lord_Cabbage_64 , Ninz Embalsado Report

#10

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With I wish I had known that the natural Ph of vaginal secretions was acidic enough to stain clothing and such. It would’ve saved me a lot of anxiety of wondering what was wrong with me. Yes, it IS NORMAL for this to happen.

Ok-Consideration2676 , Björn Láczay Report

#11

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With Cleaning/disinfecting your phone. It has so much bacteria and I hate when someone shows me to look at their phone and that s**ts crusty.

Permission_Beginning , Tim Samuel Report

And don't use Windex, it deteriorates the sensitivity of your touch screen. Use a 50/50 solution using rubbing alcohol and water.

#12

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With Wash behind your ears and inside deep of your belly button.

WarSlow5450 , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

#13

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With If someone offers you a breath mint. Take it. Assume He/she is giving you a polite hint.

gtdreddit , Mike Mozart Report

#14

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With Close the lid before you flush.

sandfleazzz , micah craig Report

#15

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With ALWAYS pee after [making love] (your kidneys will thank you)

crumpled_omlette , Jean van der Meulen Report

#16

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With Floss your damn teeth. Brushing isn't enough to prevent the bad things that happen to good teeth. Ask your hygienist to show you how. 90% of people aren't doing it right.

mentalhygenius , Sora Shimazaki Report

#17

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With Brush your tongue!

dioisjotaro , Antoni Shkraba Report

Yes, please, for the love of god...

#18

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With For the ladies- Using soap OUTSIDE of the girly. Do NOT put soap in the hole!! That will cause infection and basically just make you smell even more bad than you could imagine 😅

egpizzarolls16 , Sei F Report

"Inside the hole" cuz saying vagína aloud is bad. 🙄 The female anatomy is terrifying!

#19

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With Wearing a mask doesn't camouflage not having brushed your teeth in the morning.

Things1997 , Ivan Radic Report

WTF?!? What savage does this?

#20

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With you actually have to SCRUB your FEET.. just standing in soapy water doesn't actually wash off the bacteria between your toes.. if you have stinky feet, this will most likely fix your issue.. I didn't learn this till THIS YEAR, i'm 37, i've always had some stinky feet and never knew that i actually had to bend over and scrub my toes and bottoms of my feet.. i now no longer have stinky feet!! lol so basic but also just never occured to me because i always thought the soapy water i was standing in was enough..

my wife and i were talking about shower habbits to our teen one day and she mentions to "scrub those feet!" and i looked at her and was like, "what do you mean? she's already in soapy water, the feet get cleaned automatically".. her jaw dropped and she was like "oh my, i now know why none of those powders worked on your feet, it's the fact that your actually NOT cleaning them, every time in the shower." and redditors.. she was right.. and man i felt stupid for not knowing such a simple thing.

HonestCup20 , cottonbro studio Report

#21

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With For the sake of everyone else who will need the bathroom, if you're going to sit in there for 45 minutes playing on your phone while taking a dump, please courtesy flush.

I don't care how long you're in there for - I'm not the one paying your salary - but you're stinking up the room. So flush early please, and then stay as long as you like.

flyboy_za , RODNAE Productions Report

#22

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With Wash your hands after you use the washroom. Seriously I'm pretty sure whenever I go to a public washroom I see 50% of the men in there just walk out without washing. Crazy to think

ragnarvixiv , switthoft Report

#23

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With Don’t keep wads of cash in your bra, especially if it’s summer. Money is dirty enough without being soaked in your sweat too.

Storyteller678 , Tracy Hunter Report

#24

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With Washing your legs in the shower. I'm so surprised how many people don't wash their legs when they shower.

tokkikahn_xo , cottonbro studio Report

#25

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With If your towel smells mildew-y, so does your body.

AeKino , Brendan C Report

#26

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With Change your work clothes daily.

ThulsaDoom716 , Alex Green Report

Eeeehhhh...idk about this one applies to everyone. If I have an office job where I sit most of the day and I showered that morning, there's a good chance I'm going to rewear the pants later that week before rewashing them. I'm a firm believer that if my clothes aren't soiled or smelly, I should give them a second use before washing. THIS RULE DOES NOT APPLY TO UNDERWEAR.

#27

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With You can wash your pillows and bath mats!

Also glycolic/mandelic/salicylic acids for body odour. Keep that skin acidic and inhospitable to bacteria.

DramaticOstrich11 , Lani. Mar 13 1941 to Dec 13 2018. Rest in Peace Report

#28

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With Nail brush. Buy one, use one.

tangberry11 , Simon Speed Report

#29

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With If you have to turn off a tap, make sure you turn it off with the paper towel you used to dry your hands with. No point in losing all that hygiene to communally touched (wet) surfaces.

garlicroastedpotato , Polina Zimmerman Report

#30

30 Folks Online Share Hygiene Tips They Wish More People Actually Bothered With If you don’t floss, try it once, then smell the used floss. After doing it regularly for a week, it won’t smell like that anymore. Dental hygiene is important.

Started flossing at 21 and proud I’ve kept up the habit. Thought it was unnecessary until somebody told me to try the above.

GuruRoo , Karolina Grabowska Report

