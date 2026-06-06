“Wife Hasn’t Eaten Eggs Since”: 83 Oddly Terrifying Images That Are Not For The Weak (New Pics)
Creepy. Unsettling. Strange. Eerie. Human beings are intrinsically drawn to the mysterious and bizarre, as well as horror and terror. And if you love these things, there is no reason to be ashamed—we are huge fans of weirdness, too.
One of the most legendary niches for this type of content on the internet is the ‘Oddly Terrifying’ community. We have curated some of the most peculiar and disturbing images to send chills down your spine. You can check them out below, but just beware—some of them might come back to haunt you in your nightmares.
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Anonychia Is The Partial Or Total Absence Of One Or More Nails On The Fingers Or Toes
Not Sure If This Belongs Here, But One Of The Eggs I Bought From The Local Farm Shop Was An Almost Fully Developed Chicken. Wife Hasn't Eaten Eggs Since
Frog With A Messed Up Up Genetic Mutation, With Eyes Inside Of Its Mouth
Harvard Business Review emphasizes that people tend to love horror because it is stimulating, educational, and allows them to experience new things from the safety of their own homes.
For example, if you watch a horror movie, you get a surge of negative and positive stimulation in the form of fear and anxiety, as well as excitement and joy. What’s more, horror can energize you.
Meanwhile, through horror content, you are engaging your curiosity about some of the darkest, most taboo aspects of the human experience.
Moreover, you are throwing yourself into various simulations of danger, which can improve your chances of survival in the future.
The Reason Why Pregnant People Get Ultrasounds And Not MRIs, Is That In An MRI, This Is What A Fetus Looks Like
A Face Appearing In The Clouds
These Eggplants In The Fridge
Human beings are hardwired to react to danger and stress in certain ways in order to keep themselves alive.
You have probably heard about our fight-or-flight reaction kicking in in the face of threats. What you might potentially not know is that this is not the full story.
Aside from a desire to fight or flee when you face acute stress, you might also freeze or fawn. Let’s get into it.
Back To The Earth From Whence You Came! Or Something
Opening In Pavement
The three most basic stress responses, fight, flight, or freeze, were identified first, followed by fawn later. The basic idea behind these responses is that you try to decrease or avoid the present danger so that you return to a calm, relaxed state.
In a nutshell, the fight response is your body’s way of urging you to aggressively fight off any threats. Flight, on the other hand, is your body's signal that you can run away from danger.
Freezing is self-explanatory: your body seizes up, and you feel unable to move, neither to fight nor to run away.
Meanwhile, when you fawn, you essentially try to please someone to avoid the conflict in the first place, WebMD explains.
I Ordered Delivery And The Driver's Name Makes This Sound Ominous As Hell
Deer With A Messed Up Genetic Illness Where They Grow Hairy Eyeballs
When you freeze or fawn, you are not taking decisive actions, unlike when you fight or flee.
The main signs of the freeze response include:
- Feeling stuck in place
- Sense of dread
- Pounding or decreasing heart rate
- Feeling stiff, heavy, cold, and numb
Seaweed Through Clear Water
This Is A Mushroom
Dark Hallway Of Caged Hens In A Factory Farm, Where ~80% Of Eggs Come From
Meanwhile, the top signs that you are entering a fawn response to acute stress are:
- Trying to be overly helpful
- Over-agreement
- Focusing on making someone else happy
- Soothing the source of the threat
People who respond to danger by fawning are often covering up their distress and damage due to trauma, neglect, rejection, or violence in their past.
This Xray Of A Woman Shows A 30 Year Old Calcified Fetus
Lion's Mane Jellyfish Off The Coast Of Ireland
The Belly Of A Cat When The Fur Is Shaved
Individuals who tend to fawn are often overly dependent on other people’s opinions. What’s more, they are very bad at establishing healthy boundaries, and so they are very vulnerable to control, manipulation, and narcissists.
Broadly speaking, the most common stress responses include things like pale or flushed skin, an increase in your heart rate, dilated pupils, a temporarily dulled pain response, tenseness or trembling, and feeling on edge.
What’s more, after super stressful encounters, you might have distorted memories of the event.
We've All Have That One Photo Where We Blinked At The Exact Wrong Moment
“The Thousand-Yard Stare,” The Telltale Sign That One’s Senses Have Become So Overloaded By Prolonged Fear And Trauma That The Nervous System Can’t Process Any More
A Bigfin Squid, Found At Over 10,000 Meters Underwater
Naturally, these responses work to keep us safe and secure. However, if you have very strong reactions to mundane situations or slightly spooky online content, you might end up burning out and harming your mental and physical health.
“Anxiety disorders can trigger your fight or flight response even during situations that don’t put you in danger. Unfortunately, there are detrimental effects of this chronic stress,” WebMD explains.
It's The Splatter Of The Berries
These Roaches Living In Our Oven Clock
A Trapdoor Spider’s Behind That Looks Like An Ancient Coin
So, you need to learn to manage your stress and anxiety levels if things are getting out of hand. Therapy and medication aside, you can learn to overcome your stress responses through mental grounding.
For instance, you might:
- Focus on your environment
- Remind yourself that you are safe
- Distract yourself by doing mental calculations
- Recite positive affirmations, songs, or poems either aloud or in your mind
- Imagine overcoming your fears
- Think about relaxing in your happy place
Meanwhile, physical grounding techniques include focusing on breathing, holding an object tightly, physically connecting with the ground by putting weight on your heels, and tensing your body before releasing the tension.
This Hole In The Woods
Expectation vs. Reality: The Darkness Surrounding The Sinking Titanic
One Of My Friend Shared This That They're Being Held Hostage By Millions And Millions Of Tent Moth Caterpillars. (BC, Canada)
If the ‘Oddly Terrifying’ online community sounds familiar, the odds (pun not intended) are that you may have stumbled upon some of their posts online. This is one of the most popular and active spooky content-related niches online, and it continues to bring in crowds upon crowds of fans to this day.
First created back in October 2013, over the past 12.5 years, the group has grown to massive proportions. Currently, 558k internet users visit the community for some odd-meets-terrifying content every week.
A Crab Using A Baby Doll’s Head As Shell
A Pork Tapeworm Under 200x Magnification
This Is A Hanging Bed Or "Portaledge"- Collapsible Platforms Used By Mountaineers To Rest While Scaling Tall Peaks That Take Multiple Days To Climb
Too spooked to speak? No worries, we’ll wait for you to get your bearings back. Share your thoughts and recommendations in the comments at the very bottom of this eerie list, Pandas.
Which pics genuinely freaked you out the most and why? What is your relationship with horror content like?
What scary movies, shows, games, books, or podcasts do you enjoy, and what would you recommend to us?
The Quincy Quarries After Being Drained. Several People Drowned Here And Were Not Recovered
How My Sister Dries Her Hair Extensions
Dark Hedges North Ireland
Truckload Of Tied Up Figure 01 Humanoid Robots Being Moved To A Work Site
Tarantula Hawk Wasp Dragging Off A Huntsman Spider To Lay Her Egg In Its Paralyzed Body
This Is Pearl, The Mascot For The Halifax Oyster Festival
Neptune Rising From The Sea - A Statue That Disappears And Reappears With The Waves
This Is What Happens When You Use Flash On An Owl. I Wasn’t Ready
2010 Sinkhole In Guatemala City
A Statue Found In A Sculpture Garden In Ireland, Half-Submerged And Holding A Noose
This Is How Danish Special Forces Look Like
My Attempt At A Meat Baby
Chinese Panda Keepers Wear Panda Costumes To Prevent Human Attachment
Termite Alate I Found Behind My House After It Rained All Night
Skull From A Person With Proteus Syndrome
Built In The 18th Century, This Is One Of The Oldest Buildings In Hattfjelldal Municipality In Norland, Norway
Scientist Holding A Basketball Covered With Vantablack, The World's Blackest Substance
The Deep Sea Wolf
Kitum Cave, Kenya. Believed To Be The Source Of Ebola And Marburg
What The Hell Is This?
Eclipse Seen From The International Space Station
Ghislaine Maxwell Sketching The Sketch Artist Right Back (2021)
What A Pilot Sees At Night
This Guy Made Himself A Custom Mask During The Pandemic
New Delhi - During Lockdown vs. Now
This Yam Shaped Like A Human Hand
A Classroom We Walked By At A Parent/Teacher Conference
The Angle Of These Trees In Amsterdam
Cat In The Mirror Looks Like A Spider
My Neighbor Does This When I Sit Outside
One Of My Kindergarten Students Drew This
Old Coke Cans That Look Like They Contain Brake Fluid
This Lamp For Sale
Travis Pastrana. The Man Has Sacrificed His Body
X-ray of extreme stunt performer Travis Pastrana. Some of his injuries include: broken legs broken elbow two shattered pelvis a broken back shattered foot and many more.
The Canada Goose
The Way These Researchers Decided To Censor This Patient's Identity
The Grave Of The Musician And Actor Fernand Louis Arbelot, Who Wished To Look At The Face Of His Wife Forever
This Dog With A Pinecone
Look At The Absolute Unit Of A Lobster Claw I Came Across
This Poster Put Up In London By A Private Citizen Along With Many Others
Korean News Program Filming On Top Of A Building Instead Of Using A Green Screen
Behind The Scenes Of Thomas The Tank Engine
A Rare Photo Of The Elephant's Foot In Chernobyl,
This photo was taken in 1990. This slide was given to a doctor, Bill Zoller at the university of washington department of chemistry.
The caption reads:
"This is a slide I obtained from the Russians. It shows what is called the 'elephant's foot.' The Russians obtained this picture by sending a man down there with a camera. He took one picture, and then came back up..." "I was told that he [passed] from the radiation he had received... This picture, cost a man his life."
When Water Buffalo Are Part Of The Brazilian Police Force
This Halloween Decoration
A Jar Of Beetroot Leaked In The Fridge And It Looks Like A Kubrick Movie
The Facial Expression On This White Lynx Just Doesn’t Sit Right With Me
These Are The Feet Of An Ostrich Just In Case Anyone Was Wondering Where The Dinosaurs Went
This Cake A Guest Brought Into My Work
A Pacific Stargazer Fish Lying Buried Within The Sandbed Of The Pacific Ocean With Only Its Face Exposed, As It Waits To Ambush Potential Prey
9000 Year Old Neolithic Spirit Masks
Someone’s Wisdom Tooth
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