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Creepy. Unsettling. Strange. Eerie. Human beings are intrinsically drawn to the mysterious and bizarre, as well as horror and terror. And if you love these things, there is no reason to be ashamed—we are huge fans of weirdness, too.

One of the most legendary niches for this type of content on the internet is the ‘Oddly Terrifying’ community. We have curated some of the most peculiar and disturbing images to send chills down your spine. You can check them out below, but just beware—some of them might come back to haunt you in your nightmares.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Anonychia Is The Partial Or Total Absence Of One Or More Nails On The Fingers Or Toes

Close-up of swollen fingers with shiny skin and unusual rounded shapes

FluffyBunnyFlipFlops Report

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    #2

    Not Sure If This Belongs Here, But One Of The Eggs I Bought From The Local Farm Shop Was An Almost Fully Developed Chicken. Wife Hasn't Eaten Eggs Since

    Cracked egg shell on bowl with unusual translucent membrane inside

    vonGitler Report

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a kid in the kitchen with my mum as she was making tea, she screamed, I looked over, she had cracked open an egg like this.

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    #3

    Frog With A Messed Up Up Genetic Mutation, With Eyes Inside Of Its Mouth

    Terrifying frog with wide open mouth on rocky ground in oddly scary image

    Fast-Permit6401 Report

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    Harvard Business Review emphasizes that people tend to love horror because it is stimulating, educational, and allows them to experience new things from the safety of their own homes.

    For example, if you watch a horror movie, you get a surge of negative and positive stimulation in the form of fear and anxiety, as well as excitement and joy. What’s more, horror can energize you.

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    Meanwhile, through horror content, you are engaging your curiosity about some of the darkest, most taboo aspects of the human experience.

    Moreover, you are throwing yourself into various simulations of danger, which can improve your chances of survival in the future.
    #4

    The Reason Why Pregnant People Get Ultrasounds And Not MRIs, Is That In An MRI, This Is What A Fetus Looks Like

    MRI scans showing unusual and eerie facial expressions resembling a creepy doll

    SeaWolf_1 Report

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    #5

    A Face Appearing In The Clouds

    Dramatic ominous red and black storm clouds over suburban street

    TallDennis Report

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    #6

    These Eggplants In The Fridge

    Strange shadow shape in a bowl inside a fridge

    ebycon Report

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    Human beings are hardwired to react to danger and stress in certain ways in order to keep themselves alive.

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    You have probably heard about our fight-or-flight reaction kicking in in the face of threats. What you might potentially not know is that this is not the full story.

    Aside from a desire to fight or flee when you face acute stress, you might also freeze or fawn. Let’s get into it.
    #7

    Sioux Falls, ND Turned Green During A Storm

    Ominous green storm clouds over city skyline with clock tower and church

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

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    #8

    Back To The Earth From Whence You Came! Or Something

    Hand next to mossy tree root shaped like a hand on forest ground

    MadTapprr Report

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    #9

    Opening In Pavement

    Large road sinkhole filled with bright green liquid marked with caution tape and barrels

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

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    debbykeir avatar
    Debby Keir
    Debby Keir
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's the green stuff? Liquid or a car roof?

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    The three most basic stress responses, fight, flight, or freeze, were identified first, followed by fawn later. The basic idea behind these responses is that you try to decrease or avoid the present danger so that you return to a calm, relaxed state.

    In a nutshell, the fight response is your body’s way of urging you to aggressively fight off any threats. Flight, on the other hand, is your body's signal that you can run away from danger.

    Freezing is self-explanatory: your body seizes up, and you feel unable to move, neither to fight nor to run away.

    Meanwhile, when you fawn, you essentially try to please someone to avoid the conflict in the first place, WebMD explains.
    #10

    Australian Man Kept A Giant Huntsman Spider

    Large spider perched on white interior wall corner in room

    Maya-kardash Report

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    #11

    I Ordered Delivery And The Driver's Name Makes This Sound Ominous As Hell

    Domino's Tracker notification humorously warning of karma arrival

    LargeArmadillo5431 Report

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    #12

    Deer With A Messed Up Genetic Illness Where They Grow Hairy Eyeballs

    Close up of deer eye with unusual growth in creepy wildlife photo

    nikkobe Report

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    When you freeze or fawn, you are not taking decisive actions, unlike when you fight or flee.

    The main signs of the freeze response include:

    1. Feeling stuck in place
    2. Sense of dread
    3. Pounding or decreasing heart rate
    4. Feeling stiff, heavy, cold, and numb
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    #13

    Seaweed Through Clear Water

    Huge ocean wave covered in seaweed near surfers

    anon Report

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    #14

    This Is A Mushroom

    Close-up of small eggs laid in the crevice of wooden planks

    StrangeQuirks Report

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Called d**d mans finger I believe.

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    #15

    Dark Hallway Of Caged Hens In A Factory Farm, Where ~80% Of Eggs Come From

    Egg production farm with chickens in cages and many eggs collected below

    James_Fortis Report

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Factory farms should all be shut down.

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    Meanwhile, the top signs that you are entering a fawn response to acute stress are:

    1. Trying to be overly helpful
    2. Over-agreement
    3. Focusing on making someone else happy
    4. Soothing the source of the threat

    People who respond to danger by fawning are often covering up their distress and damage due to trauma, neglect, rejection, or violence in their past.

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    #16

    This Xray Of A Woman Shows A 30 Year Old Calcified Fetus

    Scary 3D CT scan images showing baby in abnormal pelvic position

    bigbusta Report

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    #17

    Lion's Mane Jellyfish Off The Coast Of Ireland

    Huge jellyfish on sand next to foot showing scale in bizarre beach find

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

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    #18

    The Belly Of A Cat When The Fur Is Shaved

    Black cat lying down revealing unusual pattern on belly fur

    yungandreww Report

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    Individuals who tend to fawn are often overly dependent on other people’s opinions. What’s more, they are very bad at establishing healthy boundaries, and so they are very vulnerable to control, manipulation, and narcissists.

    Broadly speaking, the most common stress responses include things like pale or flushed skin, an increase in your heart rate, dilated pupils, a temporarily dulled pain response, tenseness or trembling, and feeling on edge.

    What’s more, after super stressful encounters, you might have distorted memories of the event.
    #19

    We've All Have That One Photo Where We Blinked At The Exact Wrong Moment

    Two women with silver eyeshadow, one looking down showing shiny eyes

    NoFilterSkin Report

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    #20

    “The Thousand-Yard Stare,” The Telltale Sign That One’s Senses Have Become So Overloaded By Prolonged Fear And Trauma That The Nervous System Can’t Process Any More

    Before and after photos of people showing aging and illness effects

    durvedya Report

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    #21

    A Bigfin Squid, Found At Over 10,000 Meters Underwater

    Deep sea creature with long tentacles in dark water marine life

    oldschoolfan23 Report

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    Naturally, these responses work to keep us safe and secure. However, if you have very strong reactions to mundane situations or slightly spooky online content, you might end up burning out and harming your mental and physical health.

    “Anxiety disorders can trigger your fight or flight response even during situations that don’t put you in danger. Unfortunately, there are detrimental effects of this chronic stress,” WebMD explains.
    #22

    It's The Splatter Of The Berries

    Small bird inside a berry-stained dome eating berries on white surface

    SalmonSammySamSam Report

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a crime scene.

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    #23

    These Roaches Living In Our Oven Clock

    Digital clock display showing time 10:09 with green LED numbers

    christmasskids Report

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    #24

    A Trapdoor Spider’s Behind That Looks Like An Ancient Coin

    Macro closeup of spider with an Oreo cookie-like abdomen on a branch

    kietbulll Report

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    So, you need to learn to manage your stress and anxiety levels if things are getting out of hand. Therapy and medication aside, you can learn to overcome your stress responses through mental grounding.

    For instance, you might:

    1. Focus on your environment
    2. Remind yourself that you are safe
    3. Distract yourself by doing mental calculations
    4. Recite positive affirmations, songs, or poems either aloud or in your mind
    5. Imagine overcoming your fears
    6. Think about relaxing in your happy place

    Meanwhile, physical grounding techniques include focusing on breathing, holding an object tightly, physically connecting with the ground by putting weight on your heels, and tensing your body before releasing the tension.
    #25

    This Hole In The Woods

    Dense forest with a dark, humanoid shadow figure among trees

    thorheyerdal Report

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    #26

    Expectation vs. Reality: The Darkness Surrounding The Sinking Titanic

    Night scene of a sinking ship with people on lifeboats and dark ocean

    Mint_Perspective Report

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    #27

    One Of My Friend Shared This That They're Being Held Hostage By Millions And Millions Of Tent Moth Caterpillars. (BC, Canada)

    Close-up of many creepy black caterpillars on a beige surface

    father_of_twitch Report

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    If the ‘Oddly Terrifying’ online community sounds familiar, the odds (pun not intended) are that you may have stumbled upon some of their posts online. This is one of the most popular and active spooky content-related niches online, and it continues to bring in crowds upon crowds of fans to this day.

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    First created back in October 2013, over the past 12.5 years, the group has grown to massive proportions. Currently, 558k internet users visit the community for some odd-meets-terrifying content every week.
    #28

    A Crab Using A Baby Doll’s Head As Shell

    Crab carrying a doll head instead of a shell crawling on ground

    utopiaofpast Report

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    #29

    A Pork Tapeworm Under 200x Magnification

    Close-up of bizarre parasite eyes glowing in dark

    Upstairs_Drive_5602 Report

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    #30

    This Is A Hanging Bed Or "Portaledge"- Collapsible Platforms Used By Mountaineers To Rest While Scaling Tall Peaks That Take Multiple Days To Climb

    Climber sleeping in hanging purple bivy tent on steep mountain cliff

    SatoruGojo232 Report

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    Too spooked to speak? No worries, we’ll wait for you to get your bearings back. Share your thoughts and recommendations in the comments at the very bottom of this eerie list, Pandas.

    Which pics genuinely freaked you out the most and why? What is your relationship with horror content like?

    What scary movies, shows, games, books, or podcasts do you enjoy, and what would you recommend to us?
    #31

    The Quincy Quarries After Being Drained. Several People Drowned Here And Were Not Recovered

    Debris and wreckage piled in deep ravine surrounded by rocky terrain and branches

    14thCenturyHood Report

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    #32

    How My Sister Dries Her Hair Extensions

    Shadow resembling black tendrils cascading from bathroom cabinet near sink

    Independent_Two_7211 Report

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    #33

    Dark Hedges North Ireland

    Dark eerie tree tunnel with twisted branches over road at night

    ImPennypacker Report

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    #34

    Truckload Of Tied Up Figure 01 Humanoid Robots Being Moved To A Work Site

    Robotic humanoid figures lined up inside a truck for transport

    MetaKnowing Report

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    #35

    Tarantula Hawk Wasp Dragging Off A Huntsman Spider To Lay Her Egg In Its Paralyzed Body

    Large wasp carrying spider on window in odd terrifying insect encounter

    Trustrup Report

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    #36

    This Is Pearl, The Mascot For The Halifax Oyster Festival

    Person wearing an oddly terrifying multi-eyed monster costume at event

    rockhavenrick Report

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    #37

    Neptune Rising From The Sea - A Statue That Disappears And Reappears With The Waves

    Ocean wave shaped like a trident-wielding figure emerging from the water

    pschyco147 Report

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    #38

    This Is What Happens When You Use Flash On An Owl. I Wasn’t Ready

    Owl with glowing red eyes perched in tree branches at night

    pschyco147 Report

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    #39

    2010 Sinkhole In Guatemala City

    Giant sinkhole swallowed part of city street surrounded by buildings

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

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    #40

    A Statue Found In A Sculpture Garden In Ireland, Half-Submerged And Holding A Noose

    Terrifying mossy statue of man emerging from swamp water in eerie forest scene

    pschyco147 Report

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    #41

    This Is How Danish Special Forces Look Like

    Military personnel wearing strange mesh face coverings in unsettling tactical setup

    Artistic_Corner6461 Report

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    #42

    My Attempt At A Meat Baby

    Meatloaf shaped like a bear with melted cheese in baking tray

    machoflacodecuyagua Report

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    #43

    Chinese Panda Keepers Wear Panda Costumes To Prevent Human Attachment

    People in panda suits holding a panda bear

    TheOddityCollector Report

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    #44

    Termite Alate I Found Behind My House After It Rained All Night

    Clusters of pine seeds resembling odd growths by building corner

    haloooord Report

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    #45

    Skull From A Person With Proteus Syndrome

    Large, textured sculpture resembling a distorted teddy bear head

    TheOddityCollector Report

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    #46

    Built In The 18th Century, This Is One Of The Oldest Buildings In Hattfjelldal Municipality In Norland, Norway

    Elevated cabin with tree roots as legs in forest setting

    Photon_Pharmer1 Report

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    #47

    Scientist Holding A Basketball Covered With Vantablack, The World's Blackest Substance

    Scientist in mask holding a perfectly black object in lab

    TheOddityCollector Report

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP is out of control censoring a basketball!

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    #48

    The Deep Sea Wolf

    Person holding large bizarre creepy fish on a ship

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

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    #49

    Kitum Cave, Kenya. Believed To Be The Source Of Ebola And Marburg

    Rock formation and cave surrounded by dense green foliage

    TheOddityCollector Report

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    #50

    What The Hell Is This?

    Terrifying anglerfish on ocean floor with wide open mouth showing sharp teeth

    Leaum_ Report

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    #51

    Eclipse Seen From The International Space Station

    Earth view from space showing shadow and clouds

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

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    #52

    Ghislaine Maxwell Sketching The Sketch Artist Right Back (2021)

    Courtroom sketch of masked individuals during a legal proceeding with main focus on seated woman

    throwaway273322 Report

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    #53

    What A Pilot Sees At Night

    Illuminated airplane cockpit with glowing control panels in dark

    Mint_Perspective Report

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    #54

    This Guy Made Himself A Custom Mask During The Pandemic

    Person in glasses wearing a bizarre face mask resembling a mechanical device in grocery store aisle

    Background_Coast_244 Report

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    #55

    New Delhi - During Lockdown vs. Now

    Side-by-side photo showing clear blue sky and dense smog over city buildings

    DValentino23 Report

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    #56

    This Yam Shaped Like A Human Hand

    Comparison of human hand and a large, dirty hand sculpture covered with soil

    fjhforever Report

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    #57

    A Classroom We Walked By At A Parent/Teacher Conference

    Sign on wooden door stating spider infestation problem mostly resolved

    fsidesmith6932 Report

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    #58

    The Angle Of These Trees In Amsterdam

    Trees arching over street form eerie natural cross shapes

    bubbleweed Report

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    #59

    Cat In The Mirror Looks Like A Spider

    Cat reflection creates a single cyclops-like eye effect on carpet

    Oda_e_um_genio Report

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    #60

    My Neighbor Does This When I Sit Outside

    Night backyard with shadows cast by white pergola on dry grass under wooden fence

    waterbottlejesus Report

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    #61

    One Of My Kindergarten Students Drew This

    Disturbing drawing of face showing unwell expression with distorted features

    suminagashi_swirl Report

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    #62

    Old Coke Cans That Look Like They Contain Brake Fluid

    Vintage Coca-Cola cans with old-school design and text

    Photon_Pharmer1 Report

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    #63

    This Giant 🐊

    Giant crocodile leaps from water near tourists on boat

    Maya-kardash Report

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The poor croc of has lost an arm?

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    #64

    This Lamp For Sale

    Victorian style dress lamp creating an oddly terrifying illusion

    Youngsamwich90 Report

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    #65

    Travis Pastrana. The Man Has Sacrificed His Body

    X-ray image showing multiple orthopedic implants in a human lower body and arms

    X-ray of extreme stunt performer Travis Pastrana. Some of his injuries include: broken legs broken elbow two shattered pelvis a broken back shattered foot and many more.

    Texas1971 Report

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    #66

    The Canada Goose

    Book page description of Canada goose with range circle highlighting presence everywhere

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

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    #67

    The Way These Researchers Decided To Censor This Patient's Identity

    Creepy baby with blacked-out eyes and unusual facial growths

    Guilty-Big8328 Report

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    #68

    The Grave Of The Musician And Actor Fernand Louis Arbelot, Who Wished To Look At The Face Of His Wife Forever

    Terrifying grave sculpture of person holding their own head in eerie cemetery scene

    Anschuz-3009 Report

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    #69

    This Dog With A Pinecone

    Black dog with pinecone stuck in its mouth outdoors

    bubbleweed Report

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    #70

    Look At The Absolute Unit Of A Lobster Claw I Came Across

    Giant lobster claw next to human hand for size comparison

    Ordinary_Fish_3046 Report

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    #71

    This Poster Put Up In London By A Private Citizen Along With Many Others

    London street sign warning about arrestable thoughts under police surveillance

    Affectionate_Big8864 Report

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    George Orwell? Is that you doing this?

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    #72

    Korean News Program Filming On Top Of A Building Instead Of Using A Green Screen

    Behind the scenes at MBC News broadcast on rooftop studio

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

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    #73

    Behind The Scenes Of Thomas The Tank Engine

    Terrifying collection of odd train faces on railway tracks

    Sonify1 Report

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    #74

    A Rare Photo Of The Elephant's Foot In Chernobyl,

    Dark oddly terrifying image resembling a frozen eerie scene

    This photo was taken in 1990. This slide was given to a doctor, Bill Zoller at the university of washington department of chemistry.

    The caption reads:
    "This is a slide I obtained from the Russians. It shows what is called the 'elephant's foot.' The Russians obtained this picture by sending a man down there with a camera. He took one picture, and then came back up..." "I was told that he [passed] from the radiation he had received... This picture, cost a man his life."

    AggravatingRow326 Report

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    #75

    When Water Buffalo Are Part Of The Brazilian Police Force

    Two soldiers riding large water buffalo on a street

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

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    #76

    This Halloween Decoration

    Creepy Halloween decoration hanging on porch ceiling

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

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    #77

    A Jar Of Beetroot Leaked In The Fridge And It Looks Like A Kubrick Movie

    Red liquid spill inside white refrigerator interior

    Mint_Perspective Report

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    #78

    The Facial Expression On This White Lynx Just Doesn’t Sit Right With Me

    Wild animal with unusual facial features resembling a mix of cat and bird in natural habitat

    Penguin_Chainsaw Report

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    #79

    These Are The Feet Of An Ostrich Just In Case Anyone Was Wondering Where The Dinosaurs Went

    Close-up of large textured bird feet with claws on dry dirt ground

    TheOddityCollector Report

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    #80

    This Cake A Guest Brought Into My Work

    Cake with a realistic human face and cherries on top

    inannaberceuse Report

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    #81

    A Pacific Stargazer Fish Lying Buried Within The Sandbed Of The Pacific Ocean With Only Its Face Exposed, As It Waits To Ambush Potential Prey

    Camouflaged flatfish blending into sandy ocean floor with textured lips

    SatoruGojo232 Report

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    #82

    9000 Year Old Neolithic Spirit Masks

    Collection of creepy ancient stone masks with hollow eyes and eerie smiles

    Forward_Young2874 Report

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    #83

    Someone’s Wisdom Tooth

    Tooth with weird elongated roots resembling tentacles on blue background

    Necessary-Win-8730 Report

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