ADVERTISEMENT

Would you rather sleep in a bed full of beetles or swim through a pool full of sharks? Do you find alligators or rattlesnakes more frightening? And do you happen to be scared of clowns?

There are plenty of things that can make us uneasy, whether they’re actually dangerous or not. So if you’re interested in seeing some photos that you might find unsettling, you’ve come to the right place. We took a trip to the Oddly Terrifying subreddit and gathered some of their creepiest pics below. These images may technically be innocuous, but they can still give you the heebie-jeebies! Keep reading to also find conversations with Cory Speicher, clinician at Modern Therapy, and British Psychological Society chartered member, Professor Craig Jackson. And be sure to upvote the things you’re glad you didn’t encounter in real life!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Mri Pictures Are Straight Up Nightmare Fuel

Disturbing MRI images showing ghostly features create an oddly terrifying effect.

PatternConnect4039 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Attractive! If I were to ever have subscribed to a computer dating site, this is the pic I probably would have chosen.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

To learn more about why we sometimes find innocent things frightening, we reached out to Cory Speicher, clinician at Modern Therapy. He was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and shine some on this topic.

“As cliché as it may sound, we typically fear what we don’t understand,” Cory shared. “People are typically comforted by familiarity, and there is a sense of calm that we experience when we know what we are facing.”
RELATED:
    #2

    In Honor Of My Mother, I Present To You: Her Knit Self Portrait

    Oddly terrifying knitted figures, one knitting with needles, the other sitting on a stool in eerie handmade outfits.

    tubyrews Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    The Inverted And Mirrored King Charles Portrait

    Disturbing symmetrical red artwork with eerie, old hands and faces, creating an unsettling effect.

    Freshly_Squeezed- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I KNEW that portrait looked familiar! Charles is really Vigo the Carpathian from Ghostbusters!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    “However, when we perceive something to be unfamiliar, different, or strange, our ‘fight or flight’ response gets triggered,” the expert explained. “While some people may go into ‘fight’ and become intrigued by something innocuous, others will go into ‘flight’ and feel fear. This could result in them engaging in avoidant behavior that is facilitated by the feeling of fear.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So is it healthy for us to feel fear from time to time? “Fear is one of our core emotions,” Cory shared. “From a survival perspective, fear is what helps keep us safe, and be aware of potential dangers. Due to this, fear is absolutely a healthy emotion to experience from time to time.”
    #4

    A Special Effects Artist Made Himself A Mask For The Pandemic

    A man in a store aisle wears a gas mask-like device, creating an oddly terrifying scene.

    BreakRules939 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Veneers Preparation

    Close-up of dental drill and textured teeth, creating an oddly terrifying image.

    BreakRules939 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    JFC!!!! I never knew it was THIS bad. That's what being ignorant of movies and TV has done to me, and I am quite thankful for it. My mouth hurts just looking at this nightmare.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    This Plant In The Corner

    A dimly lit living room with an oddly terrifying shadow, floral arrangement in foreground, and patterned chair.

    teorosso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “One of the main reasons that people look to avoid fear is due to the discomfort that it brings us,” the expert says. “If we are too fixated on avoiding fear, then we are stripping ourselves of the ability to be cognizant of potential threats, and limits our ability to build an understanding. So, instead of looking to avoid feeling fear, we want to be accepting of it, and learn to understand what triggers it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    This Fisherman Holding A Deep Water Wolf Eel

    Fisherman in orange gear holding a large, oddly terrifying fish on a boat deck.

    Bobcat-1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Total Solar Eclipse Photo From 1991 Taken By Antonio Turok In Mexico

    A dark sky with birds circling and a total eclipse above a rural pathway, creating an oddly terrifying scene.

    Homunculus_316 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Random Old Lady That Asked Me For Gas Because Her Car Was On Empty. Her Husband Was In The Passenger Seat And Also The Only Other Car At The Station At 11pm

    View from a car window of a dimly lit convenience store, featuring oddly terrifying imagery of a person inside.

    PourQuali Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We also asked Cory how we can go about facing our fears. “While it may sound simplistic, one of the most effective ways to overcome fear is by talking about it,” he told Bored Panda. “It can be with a therapist, a friend, or someone you trust, but openly discussing what we are afraid of actually gives us control back over the emotion.”
    #10

    Ominous Ring In Night Sky

    Oddly terrifying circle shape in the night sky with the moon visible through clouds.

    eli_liam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dangerene avatar
    dan gerene
    dan gerene
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It doesn't show the two UFOs with the kids hanging out the ports shooting rubber bands at each other.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    An Apartment Above My Floor Opened Up After Being Closed For Years

    Dimly lit eerie hallway with green doors, open entrance, and a basketball, creating an oddly terrifying scene.

    proof_required Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    A Photo Published In The New England Journal Of Medicine Shows A Delivery Truck Driver's Severe Sun Damage On His Left Side After 28 Years Of Uva Exposure Through His Window

    Close-up of an elderly face with deep wrinkles conveying an oddly terrifying expression.

    Mint_Perspective Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “When someone feels shame about feeling fear, that triggers a sense of insecurity in that feeling, and we can then experience other unpleasant emotions, such as shame,” Cory warns. 

    “Sometimes, we need to expose ourselves to what we fear, which gives the brain an opportunity to become desensitized to the intensity of the feeling. Working with a professional to help you better understand the fear, and work together to come up with a plan to help you confront the fear is one of the best ways to address it,” the expert shared. 
    #13

    On August 20th 2001, Mohamed Atta Locked His Keys In His Car. I Was The Aaa Dispatcher Who Took The Call & Sent Him A Locksmith

    Oddly terrifying call detail report from 2001 showing breakdown information and personal details.

    I_Only_Have_One_Hand Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Was Cleaning My Room Today And Discovered The Door To My “Other Parents”

    Oddly terrifying hidden door with a mysterious vibe, next to storage bins and a filing cabinet in a dim corner.

    Meemr_bob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cancer Cell Hit By An Ion Beam

    Microscopic view of a triangular shape on a surface, showcasing a texture that is oddly terrifying.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Finally, Cory added, “Remember that there are two sides to every coin, and the same goes for negative emotions like fear. Fear has plenty of benefits, and helps keep us safe and mindful of our surroundings. The more accepting of fear we can be, the more control we can have over the way that we respond to it, and in turn, feel more secure in experiencing fear.”
    #16

    Human Skull With Stage 1 Bone Cancer. Credit : Prinoth-1

    Close-up of a skull and bone with unusually textured surfaces creating an oddly terrifying appearance.

    AamirKhan7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Scan Of A Face With Years Of Dermal Filler Build Up

    3D scan of a human face with eerie textures, creating an oddly terrifying effect.

    PaleontologistNo5420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Mind Blowing Close Up Image Of The Sun

    Close-up of the sun's surface with detailed textures, creating an oddly terrifying appearance.

    BreakRules939 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We were also lucky enough to get in touch with British Psychological Society chartered member, Professor Craig Jackson, to hear his thoughts on this topic.

    "The photos tend to fall into a number of categories: body shocks, scary nature, entrapment/entombment, horror pop culture, true crime, or hyper-real photography," he shared. "These are typically harmless photographs but the viewers' previous experiences of horror movies, true crime or even scary experiences with nature can give such photos an additional layer of fear or trepidation."

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "This works by capitalizing on typical and common sources of fear e.g. the unknown, death, illness, isolation, attack," the expert explained. "As such, the photographs work best when the viewer brings their own subconscious fears with them to add an additional layer of stimulation to the photographs. As most great artists know, it's not what is on the canvas that scares, but it’s about what the image unlocks in the viewer's mind."
    #19

    Creepy Text Message, I Keep Blocking The Number And They Send It Again With A Different Number. This Is What I Woke Up To

    Oddly terrifying text message showing a creepy black and white face with a wide smile and dark eyes.

    Huge-Bug-4512 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Applying A Window Sticker

    Oddly terrifying scene behind frosted glass at an Infectious Disease Diagnosis and Treatment Area.

    Green____cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    The Face Of A Tapeworm Under An Electron Microscope

    Oddly terrifying creature with glowing eyes and an eerie expression in a close-up shot.

    UlteriorKnowsIt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Professor Jackson also says fear can be healthy because there’s an evolutionary benefit to fear. "It keeps one safe from a range of hazards - be that fear of animals with sharp teeth or dangerous parts of a city at night - and helps people live longer," he told Bored Panda. "But a life avoiding all fears is perhaps too boring, hence why we have developed access to 'controlled fear' such as scary movies, roller coasters or blind dates - all are sociably acceptable things we willingly pay for."
    #22

    Schizophrenic Person Uses Typewriter To Visualize The Voices They Hear

    Typewriter page with jumbled, overlapping text creating a chaotic and oddly terrifying appearance.

    Dummlord28 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    I Just Found A Tooth In My Luggage While Traveling…

    Hand holding a strangely terrifying tiny, broken figurine on a soft white background.

    cevans001 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    The Silver Mannequin My Parents Are Using To Deter Animals From Their Garden

    Ghostly figure in the dark beyond a wooden railing, creating an oddly terrifying atmosphere.

    stoopid___ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "There is a large growth recently in the 'fear transformation' movement that works in two ways," the expert continued. "First, the idea is that by facing things we may be fearful of, it will make us view things differently and change our perceptions and therefore our abilities too. It's about embracing change, knowing we can’t be good at everything, but also demonstrating that we can learn new things. It's a way of taking everyday experiences and turning them into self-help exercises."

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Second, by exposing ourselves to the fear (of doing something we are fearful of), we will get used to the feelings of fear and after enough exposure this fear will dissipate," he continued. "Facing failure, rejection or the fear of failure for long enough removes its sting."
    #25

    Photo Of A Dog Jumping Out Of Water

    Oddly terrifying black dog with wet fur standing by a river, surrounded by greenery.

    WhistlingKyte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    23 Million Light-Year Long Plasma Beam From A Black Hole

    Oddly terrifying astronomical image of a luminous object emitting a blue jet against a dark cosmic background.

    69anne69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Green Antarctica

    Oddly terrifying landscape with mossy rocks on a hill, patches of snow, and a cloudy sky.

    throwaway490215 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    While it’s important for some people to face their fears and feel "alive," Professor Jackson says this isn't the case for everyone. "Those who may need constant stimulation or the need to grow (the 'experientials') may feel the benefits, but for many people, their comfort zone is just the right place for them to be. This obviously changes with age as we have more to lose as we get older, so the idea is to challenge the comfortable drift towards becoming 'stale'. As Milos Forman put it, 'a little humility is good for the soul.'"

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Being masterful of everything also leads to arrogance and over-confidence, and in such a state, we tend not to learn anything new or novel," the professor continued. "A reduction in confidence from fear means an increased need to listen to and learn from others, and approach things in a new way. Losing confidence is necessary as part of gaining more confidence in the long run."
    #28

    Hurricane Milton Looking Like Some Sort Of Cosmic Horror Entity

    Hurricane images resembling skulls, highlighting an oddly terrifying visual comparison between storms Milton and Matthew.

    klaatu_1981 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Finally, Professor Jackson added, "The current TikTok trend of filming oneself doing 'failure tasks' and things that scare us is a modern twist on those behavioral principles from the 1950s. It goes back to what Franklin D Roosevelt said in 1933 - 'We have nothing to fear but fear itself' - or at least our fear of the fear. Losing fear can be quite liberating. See Fearless (1993 Directed by Peter Weir)."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Found While Packing For A Move. Husband Made This As A Child, He Says It's His Mom And Her Kids

    Disturbing clay figure with abstract features on a carpeted floor.

    tasteslikekb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    The Way My Wife Left Our Bed This Morning For Me To Find

    A disturbingly human-like shape under a gray blanket on an unmade bed, creating an oddly terrifying scene.

    Zelenodolsk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Are the photos on this list making you nervous, pandas? Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve seen anything recently that gave you the heebie-jeebies. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda list featuring unsettling images, look no further than right here
    #31

    Max The Rat Has Lived In My Aunt & Uncle’s Basement For Over 40 Years

    Oddly terrifying plush elephant and rabbit on a rocking chair in a cluttered room.

    HTD_Bros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    This Photo

    Ad for AI employees next to a person sitting on the street, conveying an oddly terrifying contrast.

    Final_Background_186 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    When Sperm Whales Need A Nap, They Take A Deep Breath, Dive Down About 45 Feet And Arrange Themselvs Into Perfectly-Level, Vertical Patterns. They Sleep Sound And Still For Up To Two Hours At A Time Between Breaths, In Pods Of 5 Or 6 Whales, Presumably For Protection

    Whales standing vertically in deep ocean, creating an oddly terrifying scene.

    Dadz4Sk1n Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    "Do Not Enter"

    Oddly terrifying road with distorted markings under a cloudy sky, creating a disturbing visual effect.

    Cow_Fam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Desperately Needed A Toilet And Was Directed To This…

    Dilapidated wooden bridge leading to an ominous concrete doorway over murky water, creating an oddly terrifying scene.

    thatgirlnicola Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    One Of The Stranger Places I've Delivered Too

    A collection of mannequins lined up along a rural dirt road looking oddly terrifying.

    ThatFatGuyMJL Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Witnessed This Crazy Sunset The Other Day

    A vertical light beam in the sky over trailers, creating an oddly terrifying scene.

    JaceUpMySleeve Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    When 9 Pillars Of Light Appeared In The Night Sky Above A Coastal Japanese Town

    Oddly terrifying sky with vertical light beams piercing through dark clouds over a silhouette of a field.

    ImPennypacker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Spotted Today In Paris. They Didn't Move For Like 20min

    Group wearing VR headsets in park next to sign, creating an oddly terrifying scene.

    negmarron93 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Abandoned Hospital

    Oddly terrifying surgical room with a stained floor and overturned hospital bed.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Car Broke Down And Tow Guy Found A Car Tracker

    A hand holding a small device labeled "hum" with an oddly terrifying design feature.

    Mutt-Sugar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Jonathan Yeo’s Oil-On-Canvas Portrait Of King Charles III

    Portrait with red hues and intricate details, conveying an oddly terrifying expression.

    25QS2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    This Is Walking Palm But The Warning Sign Look Like Analogue Horror Psa

    Cartoon warning of trees uprooting themselves, depicting a tree gradually pulling its roots out of the ground.

    Poppeppercaramel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    A Blood Clot Coughed Up By Patient That Perfectly Shaped The Lung's Cavity It Filled

    Oddly terrifying red tree-like structure on a blue cloth beside a ruler for scale.

    android_pancake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    My “Fortune” From Dinner

    Fortune cookie message with oddly terrifying note: "Be prepared to face the consequences of your actions," next to meal containers.

    Jsands0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Senators Merged Together

    FaceApp morph of 50 Democratic and Republican Senators, creating an oddly terrifying effect.

    BreakRules939 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Whales Have Fully Formed, Human-Looking Fingers Inside Of Their Fins; Which Can Be Exposed During A Dissection

    Gloved hand holds a disturbing animal leg resembling a human hand, evoking an oddly terrifying image.

    geosunsetmoth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Doc Drained That Out Of My Left Knee Today

    A large syringe filled with unsettling yellow fluid held by a person in a medical office.

    iSoloLane Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Real Life Outfits Doctor's Would Use To Treat Plague Patients In The 1600s

    Two figures in bird-like masks and robes stand in front of a door, creating an oddly terrifying scene.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    A Note From Housekeeping At My Hotel

    Hotel gratitude card with handwritten message, "nobody is coming to save you, get up," creating an oddly terrifying vibe.

    thadeus_d3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Entrance Exam For An Art School In China

    Crowd of people seated closely in rows, painting on canvases, an oddly terrifying scene.

    j3ffr33d0m Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Dude Stuck A Normal Flashlight On His Cat's Head

    Cat with glowing red eyes under a flashlight, creating an oddly terrifying effect.

    FoolOfElysium Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    This Sign

    Sign in a mall warning about armed offender with instructions to escape, hide, and tell; oddly terrifying atmosphere.

    MyGenerousSoul Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    The Largest Paracas Skull Found Yet

    Elongated skull displayed in a museum, showcasing oddly terrifying features.

    BreakRules939 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Brain Tissue Of A Cjd Patient Under A Microscope, Showing Holes Everywhere (White Circles). Cjd Is Closely Related To "Zombie Deer Disease" (Cwd). It Is 100% Fatal And There Is No Treatment

    Microscope view of tissue cells in circle, showcasing an oddly terrifying pattern.

    CaptainFirefox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    A Photo Of The Exact Time Lightning Hits The Water

    Tall lightning bolt striking over water, creating an oddly terrifying effect with mist and light in a dark sky.

    Scbadiver Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    A Man Was Discovered To Be Unknowingly Missing 90% Of His Brain, Yet He Was Living A Normal Life

    Oddly terrifying MRI image showing an unusually large void within a human skull, evoking a sense of disturbance.

    BreakRules939 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    The Pacific Ocean

    Oddly terrifying view of Earth, mostly ocean visible, captured from space.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    A Two Milligram Dose Of Fentanyl Powder Is Enough To Kill Most People

    A pencil tip with a small white substance on black background, evokes oddly terrifying imagery.

    BreakRules939 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Spotted By My Gym Earlier

    Sign on a pole with a disturbing message about subliminal messages and a chip in the head in a parking lot setting.

    SwaqNeeto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    When Fish Jumps In Front Of Camera

    Enormous fish seemingly flying above a boat on a lake, creating a surreal and oddly terrifying scene.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    A New Photo Of The Titan Submersible Has Been Released Showing Its Tail After It Imploded

    Deep-sea exploration reveals an oddly terrifying submerged object at 3775.6 meters depth.

    TheWebsploiter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Redditors Are Literally Missing Parts Of Their Brains

    Collage of brain MRI scans shared online, showcasing various oddly terrifying and bizarre patterns in medical imagery.

    Bottleinsurgency Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Discovering That “Hip Filler” As A New Plastic Surgery Thing

    Person taking a selfie showing a distorted waist, with a smiling person giving a thumbs-up in the background, oddly terrifying.

    MacMommy111 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    My Childhood Nightmares

    Oddly terrifying costume resembling a large dog or creature standing in a doorway.

    thesoraspace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    This Was Pass To All Of The House In The Neighborhood

    Hand holding a Bible with a note that says, "Jesus is coming. We are in the end of days." Oddly terrifying message attached.

    Visual-Conference-30 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Last Photograph Of A Bubal Hartebeest In 1895, Before It Went Extinct In 1925

    Deer-like creature standing in a shadowy doorway, creating an oddly terrifying scene.

    BreakRules939 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Poorly Lit Mcdonald’s Play Place

    Dark and oddly terrifying indoor playground entrance.

    Staraa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Chinese Foot Binding For Women

    Feet in traditional red embroidered shoes with white socks, creating an oddly terrifying visual.

    big_gains_only Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    First Ever Underwater Photograph From 1899 Is Unsettling To Me

    Vintage deep-sea diver holding a board underwater, evoking an oddly terrifying atmosphere.

    Pastapalads Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #71

    What's Left Of The Baby Sinclair Puppet Head From "Dinosaurs" (1991)

    Four oddly terrifying dried fruit pods, each with unusual, cracked shapes, arranged in a grid pattern.

    PhoenixisLegnd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    The Pale Blue Dot, A Photo Taken By Voyager 1. The Dot Is Earth

    Image of a dimly lit sky with subtle beams, evoking an oddly terrifying feeling.

    ExternalElectrical95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Golf Course That Got Struck By Lightning

    Oddly terrifying lightning-like pattern on a golf green around the hole flag, resembling intricate natural roots.

    Green____cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Mom Stored A Few Pillow In My Sensory Swing And It Looks Like Someone Is Lying In It

    Hanging cocoon chair in an oddly terrifying eclectic room with a checkered floor and colorful tapestry ceiling.

    spaceinbird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    This Dog Statue From A Farm In Brazil

    Close-up of a dog's face sculpture, oddly terrifying with intense eyes.

    Decent-Loquat6272 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Is It Just Me Who Would Find It Genuinely Unnerving, Dare I Say Oddly Terrifying, To Stand In Front Of This Art Piece?

    Oddly terrifying indoor wave installation resembling a dark, turbulent sea in a stark white room.

    silversurfer14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Old Santa Doll That’s Lost Almost All Of Its Hair/Beard

    A baby with a bow interacts with a disturbingly lifelike doll in a festive setting.

    Alaric_Darconville Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    This Thing I Found My Little Girl Waving At

    Child in a colorful jacket looking up a tree with an oddly terrifying spider sculpture in a forest.

    Tetrizel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    I Don’t Own An AirTag

    Smartphone screen showing an alert of an AirTag found moving with the user, creating an oddly terrifying experience.

    Mr_Neonz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Til There Are "Rogue Holes" In The Ocean As Well As "Rogue Waves"

    Diagram showing rogue wave phenomena with labeled sections: normal seastate, rogue wave, rogue hole, and "three sisters," oddly terrifying.

    Meowface_the_cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    I See Your Japanese Spider Crab And I Raise You A Coconut Crab

    Giant crab unsettlingly perched on a trash bin, creating an oddly terrifying scene.

    10PieceMcNuggetMeal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Michael Collins, The Astronaut Who Took This Photo In 1969, Is The Only Human, Living Or Dead, Who Is Not In The Frame Of This Picture

    Lunar module over the moon's surface with Earth in distance; an oddly terrifying perspective from space.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Sign At Sleeping Bear Dunes. Rescue Fees Up To $3k

    Sign on sandy hill warns against descending, highlighting an oddly terrifying risk with serene ocean in the background.

    kenistod Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Got Film Developed From Hiking In The Mountains. Is That A Hand?

    Blurred, eerie face peering from behind a tree in a wooded area, creating an oddly terrifying atmosphere.

    fwunnyvawentine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #85

    The 13-Mile Long Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike: No Motor Vehicles Are Allowed On The Property, But Bicycle Riders Are Free To Use It At Their Own Risk. The Trail Requires Helmets And Lights

    Graffitied tunnel entrance surrounded by overgrown greenery, creating an oddly terrifying atmosphere.

    joelman0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    The Depth Of Lake Baikal

    Diagram of the Great Lakes system profile comparing depths, featuring oddly terrifying depth of Lake Baikal.

    bubbleweed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    An Opening Of The Forest

    Misty forest path surrounded by dense trees, creating an oddly terrifying and mysterious atmosphere.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    What Exactly Am I Supposed To Remember On This Mountain?

    Sign with "REMEMBER" on a remote, winding road, evokes an oddly terrifying feeling.

    Raiden_Raitoningu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Moose In Fog

    Moose silhouette in a foggy forest, creating an oddly terrifying atmosphere.

    RandomDude_K-6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    German Observation Tower In Guernsey

    Oddly terrifying bunker with red-lit slits against a gloomy sky, creating a disturbing atmosphere.

    BreakRules939 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    These Red Lights Captured In France

    Oddly terrifying red lightning sprites illuminating a night sky over a silhouetted landscape.

    asjkl_lkjsa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #92

    Never Been To A Concert And Looking At This Made Me Feel Stressed. What If You Need To Pee?

    Performer onstage facing a massive crowd, creating an oddly terrifying scene with thousands of people.

    Historical-Candy-912 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Cat Candles

    Cat-shaped candle melting to reveal a metal skeleton, creating an oddly terrifying effect.

    bigbusta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    This Subway Escalator In Georgia

    Oddly terrifying escalator with a mysterious red stain in a modern subway station.

    QuartzXOX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    A Tree Stump With Hundreds Of Coins Jammed Into It

    Tree stump embedded with coins, creating an oddly terrifying texture, amidst a forest path.

    [deleted] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Guy Got Stung By A Jellyfish When He Was Diving

    Arm with textured skin in a close-up view, showcasing oddly terrifying patterns on tiled background.

    Acceptable-Wind-7332 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Being Chased By A Southern Cassowary For 15 Minutes On A Rainforest Trail

    Oddly terrifying scene of a wild animal in a dense forest path, creating a mysterious and eerie atmosphere.

    Chip_mint Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    These Kids In The Polar Express

    Children with distorted faces on a train, contributing to an oddly terrifying scene.

    crimson_dovah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #99

    I Retained My Memory While Under Partial Anesthesia — And Afterward Painted What My Surgeons ‘Looked’ Like

    Three oddly terrifying, abstract yellow shapes with branch-like extensions on a dark background.

    petitesBetises Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Sacabambaspis, A Jawless Fish That Lived In The Ordovician Period

    Bizarre fish with a wide mouth on the ocean floor, creating an oddly terrifying scene.

    DeadZeppelin_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!