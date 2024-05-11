Today, we’re kickstarting the journey out of the comfort zone by sharing the most uneasy and strange-looking photos people have posted on the subreddit r/Weird . From creepy ransom notes to real human skull necklaces, these eerie experiences are guaranteed to make you uncomfortable.

The comfort zone is that cozy place where we feel the most safe and at ease. It comes in all shapes and sizes, and what brings peace to one person doesn’t always have the same effect on another. Finding the willingness to leave can be just as hard, but it has to be done in order to grow and improve as a person.

#1 When I Come Home After Spending The Night Away, The First Thing I Saw Was My Loft Hatch Half Open Share icon

#2 I Was Sent An Anonymous 'Gift' To My Home Address (I Just Moved And Didn't Tell Anyone) With My Last Name That I Only Use Privately (I Recently Got Married And Haven't Announced It Yet). The Contents Of This Book Are Opposite To My Views. Amazon Says The Sender Is Fully Anonymous. I'm Creeped Out Share icon

#3 These Characters Appeared On My Arm Under A Blacklight Share icon

The British Heart Foundation has revealed that over half of its nation doesn’t venture outside of their comfort zones, with 45% saying they might regret it in the future. Every second British person admits sticking to the same routine every day, and almost a third can’t remember the last time they tried something challenging or new. To learn more about our habits and leaving our comfort zones, we reached out to licensed clinical psychologist Aimee Daramus, Psy.D., and psychologist and author Ashley J. Smith, PhD.

#4 Damn, I Hope This Guy Is Alright Share icon

#5 Window Suction Cups Acted As Magnifying Glass And Melted My Pillows Share icon

#6 My Kid Made A Luncheon Mask And I Don't Like It Share icon

#7 The Weird Way The Light Hits My Face. I Have A Moon Face Share icon

#8 Seen In Oak Harbor Ohio Share icon

#9 If You’re Cat Falls In To Flour (Face First), Do You Think It Is A Good Idea To Call The Local Pastor? Share icon

Smith also mentions, “Over time, you'll likely find that your comfort zone shrinks and that more things will make you feel uncomfortable. Conversely, stepping outside of your comfort zone helps expand it—you'll get more comfortable with more things, anxiety will go down, and your confidence tends to increase.”

#10 Found In A House I Was Cleaning Out Share icon

#11 Letter In The Mail My Mom Received Today Share icon

#12 Come, Sit. Maybe We Can Chit Chat… Share icon

#13 Man With Radiation Poisoning, Chelyabinsk Region, Russia Share icon

#14 This Onion Didn't Have Any Rings Share icon

#15 This New LEGO Duplo Ad Has A Kid That Looks And Is Dressed Exactly Like Me In The Early 90s Playing With My Duplo Blocks… Share icon

If an individual has particular things they’re uncomfortable with, Smith says that looking at pictures from this list related to them can help expand their comfort zone. “It's a technique psychologists call exposure, which is essentially facing your fear until you learn that you can handle it. Over time, the fear itself tends to decrease as you get used to it.”

#16 Mark On Leg After Snorkeling In The Caribbean Share icon

#17 This Guy Messaged Me And I Happened To Look At His Bio Gives Me Creeps Share icon

#18 A Mask Found At A Yard Sale Share icon

#19 Found A Single, Chewed-Up Woman’s Shoe In The Middle Of The Desert Share icon

#20 Are You From The Future? Share icon

#21 Found On Facebook Share icon

Those who find the strength to leave their comfort zone often reap its benefits. “Getting comfortable with being uncomfortable builds confidence and courage, and is a key to living a bold life,” said Smith.

#22 Two Ticks On A Tick, Which Was On My Cat Share icon

#23 I Only Get Goosebumps On One Side Of My Body Ever Since I Had Spine Surgery Share icon

#24 I Woke Up With This On My Leg Share icon

#25 Woke Up And Found Two Patches Of Dried Blood On My Arm With No Cuts Anywhere Share icon

#26 How Did A Crawfish End Up On My Driveway? I Don’t Live Near Any Rivers Share icon

#27 High Schoolers In The 70s Looked 30 Share icon

#28 Any Idea What This Symbolizes? Discovered On Deceased Sibling’s Camera Roll Share icon

#29 Well, Women's Bodies Are Made For Strains During Pregnancy That Might Surprise Those "Experts" Share icon

#30 I Found This Notecard On The Box To Buzz People In To My Apartment Share icon

#31 My Mom Called Me, She’s Been Dead For 6 Months And Her Phone Number Is No Longer In Use On Her Old Phone Share icon

#32 This Bathtub I Found In The Middle Of The Woods. It Constantly Leaks Water Share icon

#33 Not Sure What Their Message Is Share icon

#34 What Is Happening To This Egg? Share icon

#35 Saw This On A Cottage Property I Surveyed Share icon

#36 Saw A Post About Goose Bumps After Surgery, Here's The Spot They Temporarily Paralyzed My Nerve For A Lower Leg Surgery. No Hair For Years Share icon

#37 Someones Car Share icon

#38 Found This Thing Share icon

#39 Got This Weird Text From A Unknown Number Share icon

#40 Found On Facebook Marketplace Share icon

#41 Two Items From My "Stuff" Drawer Chemically Bonded Share icon

#42 Tried Boiling Some Eggs Share icon

#43 What Does The Hh Stand For? Spotted In Ohiopyle State Park, Pa Share icon

#44 I Found This Stuck In My Apartment Door This Afternoon, No Note Or Anything With It Share icon

#45 This Happens Every Time I Come In Contact With Hot Water Share icon

#46 When The Guy You Paid To Renovate Does A Bunch Of Shrooms Before Starting Share icon

#47 Has Anyone Ever Done This Before? Share icon

#48 Idk What Possessed Someone To Make This… Share icon

#49 What The Hell Is This? My Phone Never Did This Before? Should I Be Worried? Share icon

#50 I Ordered A $10 Waste Bin On Amazon And This $47 Makeup Was In The Box. Never Ordered This Before Share icon

#51 Blue Milk Share icon

#52 Weird “Free” Sock Appears In My Clean Laundry Share icon

#53 My Friend Saw “Flat Earth Guy” Again Share icon

#54 Weird Flight Experience Share icon

#55 A Mask We Found In The Basement Of A Family Member Share icon

#56 I’m Sure Nothing Nefarious Has Happened On This Mattress Share icon

#57 Bought This On A Whim Share icon

#58 This Sticker On The Parking Lot Ticket Machine Share icon

#59 This Weird Bus Stop Graffiti That I Can't Decipher. Anyone Have Any Ideas? Share icon

#60 Toy Story Perfume At Ross Share icon

#61 Developed At A 1-Hour Photo In The 90's Share icon

#62 Creepy Doll At An Estate Sale Share icon

#63 Found These Ramblings Written On The Bus. Anyone Know What They Are? Share icon

#64 I Found A Bunch Of Dandelions Combined Into One :) Share icon

#65 What Kind Of Nest Is This? Share icon

#66 Found This In My Mail Share icon

#67 Going Into The Grocery Store And Either Someone Had A Breakthrough, Or A Breakdown Share icon

#68 I’ve Been Finding These Tiny Shards Of Glass In My Bedroom For Two Weeks Share icon

#69 White Handprints On My Car Share icon

#70 Random Dark Blotches Appeared On My Hand Share icon