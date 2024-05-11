This Group Shares The Weirdest Photos They Can Find, Here Are 71 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)Interview With Expert
The comfort zone is that cozy place where we feel the most safe and at ease. It comes in all shapes and sizes, and what brings peace to one person doesn’t always have the same effect on another. Finding the willingness to leave can be just as hard, but it has to be done in order to grow and improve as a person.
Today, we’re kickstarting the journey out of the comfort zone by sharing the most uneasy and strange-looking photos people have posted on the subreddit r/Weird. From creepy ransom notes to real human skull necklaces, these eerie experiences are guaranteed to make you uncomfortable.
While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with licensed clinical psychologist Aimee Daramus, Psy.D., and psychologist and author Ashley J. Smith, PhD, who kindly agreed to tell us more about the comfort zone.
When I Come Home After Spending The Night Away, The First Thing I Saw Was My Loft Hatch Half Open
I Was Sent An Anonymous 'Gift' To My Home Address (I Just Moved And Didn't Tell Anyone) With My Last Name That I Only Use Privately (I Recently Got Married And Haven't Announced It Yet). The Contents Of This Book Are Opposite To My Views. Amazon Says The Sender Is Fully Anonymous. I'm Creeped Out
These Characters Appeared On My Arm Under A Blacklight
The British Heart Foundation has revealed that over half of its nation doesn’t venture outside of their comfort zones, with 45% saying they might regret it in the future. Every second British person admits sticking to the same routine every day, and almost a third can’t remember the last time they tried something challenging or new.
To learn more about our habits and leaving our comfort zones, we reached out to licensed clinical psychologist Aimee Daramus, Psy.D., and psychologist and author Ashley J. Smith, PhD.
Damn, I Hope This Guy Is Alright
Window Suction Cups Acted As Magnifying Glass And Melted My Pillows
My Kid Made A Luncheon Mask And I Don't Like It
According to both psychologists, avoiding leaving our safe space can have negative effects on our mental health. “Staying inside your comfort zone reinforces anxiety,” said Smith. “By that, I mean that the more you stay inside your comfort zone, the more you will want to. Stepping or stretching outside your comfort zone will make you feel anxious and uncomfortable.”
The Weird Way The Light Hits My Face. I Have A Moon Face
Seen In Oak Harbor Ohio
If You’re Cat Falls In To Flour (Face First), Do You Think It Is A Good Idea To Call The Local Pastor?
Your. Your cat. You're cat is abbreviation for 'you are cat.'
Smith also mentions, “Over time, you'll likely find that your comfort zone shrinks and that more things will make you feel uncomfortable. Conversely, stepping outside of your comfort zone helps expand it—you'll get more comfortable with more things, anxiety will go down, and your confidence tends to increase.”
Found In A House I Was Cleaning Out
As long as it's stored with up pointing up you should be good. Maybe....hopefully.....
Letter In The Mail My Mom Received Today
Come, Sit. Maybe We Can Chit Chat…
Meanwhile, Daramus further explains that many stay in it because leaving often brings up fear, anger, disgust, and other uneasy emotions. In order to make breaking out of their comfort zone easier, she encourages people to keep in mind that “feelings are usually opinions, not facts.” So if doing something makes a person nervous, it’s worth asking if there’s actually any danger in a situation before reacting.
Man With Radiation Poisoning, Chelyabinsk Region, Russia
This Onion Didn't Have Any Rings
This New LEGO Duplo Ad Has A Kid That Looks And Is Dressed Exactly Like Me In The Early 90s Playing With My Duplo Blocks…
If an individual has particular things they’re uncomfortable with, Smith says that looking at pictures from this list related to them can help expand their comfort zone. “It's a technique psychologists call exposure, which is essentially facing your fear until you learn that you can handle it. Over time, the fear itself tends to decrease as you get used to it.”
Mark On Leg After Snorkeling In The Caribbean
This Guy Messaged Me And I Happened To Look At His Bio Gives Me Creeps
A Mask Found At A Yard Sale
According to Daramus, for some, these pictures can be a little intense. Therefore, she recommends they try something less acute. “For example, if you're uncomfortable with dating, try something safer, like a group date with trusted friends, and then ease into more high-pressure situations. When you can, ease into a new situation,” she said.
Found A Single, Chewed-Up Woman’s Shoe In The Middle Of The Desert
Sometimes the wife and I play "fetch the shoe" with our chupacabra. He occasionally runs off to suck some goats before he drops the shoe. PM me for an address to send the shoe back.
Are You From The Future?
Disappointing that only one person wants to talk about what the future is really like
Found On Facebook
Those who find the strength to leave their comfort zone often reap its benefits. “Getting comfortable with being uncomfortable builds confidence and courage, and is a key to living a bold life,” said Smith.
Two Ticks On A Tick, Which Was On My Cat
The larger is the female and the smaller are probably males.
I Only Get Goosebumps On One Side Of My Body Ever Since I Had Spine Surgery
I Woke Up With This On My Leg
Please go to a doctor, if that's a bite from a handful of spider species, that could be necrotic and get really bad really quickly, also please keep an eye out for any red lines traveling up your leg, that's blood poisoning. It looks like you traced around it to see if it's spreading, if you didn't then you should but for real, please see a doctor.
Meanwhile, Daramus believes that leaving it can open so many new opportunities. “There are so many interesting places to go, and interesting people to meet. New skills that you might want to try out. You can't usually be good at something until you go through the phase where you're bad at it, so don't worry if getting out of your comfort zone is difficult at first.”
Woke Up And Found Two Patches Of Dried Blood On My Arm With No Cuts Anywhere
How Did A Crawfish End Up On My Driveway? I Don’t Live Near Any Rivers
High Schoolers In The 70s Looked 30
Any Idea What This Symbolizes? Discovered On Deceased Sibling’s Camera Roll
Well, Women's Bodies Are Made For Strains During Pregnancy That Might Surprise Those "Experts"
I Found This Notecard On The Box To Buzz People In To My Apartment
Looks like for someone with dementia or something like that.
My Mom Called Me, She’s Been Dead For 6 Months And Her Phone Number Is No Longer In Use On Her Old Phone
Inactive phone numbers get recycled. Someone else ringing in a strange coincidence?
This Bathtub I Found In The Middle Of The Woods. It Constantly Leaks Water
Someone repurposed the bath as a watertrough many years before.
Not Sure What Their Message Is
What Is Happening To This Egg?
This can happen when eggs get too old. Did you check the smell?
Saw This On A Cottage Property I Surveyed
Saw A Post About Goose Bumps After Surgery, Here's The Spot They Temporarily Paralyzed My Nerve For A Lower Leg Surgery. No Hair For Years
Someones Car
Found This Thing
Looks like someone "modified" a Clawdeen doll head from Monster High
Got This Weird Text From A Unknown Number
Found On Facebook Marketplace
Ok time to check and see if there are unsolved murders in the area of the seller.
Two Items From My "Stuff" Drawer Chemically Bonded
Tried Boiling Some Eggs
What Does The Hh Stand For? Spotted In Ohiopyle State Park, Pa
I Found This Stuck In My Apartment Door This Afternoon, No Note Or Anything With It
This Happens Every Time I Come In Contact With Hot Water
When The Guy You Paid To Renovate Does A Bunch Of Shrooms Before Starting
Has Anyone Ever Done This Before?
Idk What Possessed Someone To Make This…
What The Hell Is This? My Phone Never Did This Before? Should I Be Worried?
Find it and take it off if you don't know about it, probably. Destroy it. Burn it. Throw it in front of a bus. Whatever you gotta do. Or maybe you have an AirTag that you forgot about.
I Ordered A $10 Waste Bin On Amazon And This $47 Makeup Was In The Box. Never Ordered This Before
Blue Milk
Weird “Free” Sock Appears In My Clean Laundry
My Friend Saw “Flat Earth Guy” Again
Weird Flight Experience
A Mask We Found In The Basement Of A Family Member
I’m Sure Nothing Nefarious Has Happened On This Mattress
Bought This On A Whim
This Sticker On The Parking Lot Ticket Machine
This Weird Bus Stop Graffiti That I Can't Decipher. Anyone Have Any Ideas?
Toy Story Perfume At Ross
Developed At A 1-Hour Photo In The 90's
Creepy Doll At An Estate Sale
Found These Ramblings Written On The Bus. Anyone Know What They Are?
Maybe an extremely basic outline of a hand crank generatopepper? Be a doomsday prepper?
I Found A Bunch Of Dandelions Combined Into One :)
What Kind Of Nest Is This?
Found This In My Mail
"Androids can look almost identical to humans. It can allready be difficult to tell them apart on the spot." - "Professor Henrik Schärfe and his robot avatar whom he sent remote controlled into his lectures at university"