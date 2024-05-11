ADVERTISEMENT

The comfort zone is that cozy place where we feel the most safe and at ease. It comes in all shapes and sizes, and what brings peace to one person doesn’t always have the same effect on another. Finding the willingness to leave can be just as hard, but it has to be done in order to grow and improve as a person.

Today, we’re kickstarting the journey out of the comfort zone by sharing the most uneasy and strange-looking photos people have posted on the subreddit r/Weird. From creepy ransom notes to real human skull necklaces, these eerie experiences are guaranteed to make you uncomfortable.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with licensed clinical psychologist Aimee Daramus, Psy.D., and psychologist and author Ashley J. Smith, PhD, who kindly agreed to tell us more about the comfort zone.

#1

When I Come Home After Spending The Night Away, The First Thing I Saw Was My Loft Hatch Half Open

When I Come Home After Spending The Night Away, The First Thing I Saw Was My Loft Hatch Half Open

b0ggydepot Report

b0ggydepot Report

#2

I Was Sent An Anonymous 'Gift' To My Home Address (I Just Moved And Didn't Tell Anyone) With My Last Name That I Only Use Privately (I Recently Got Married And Haven't Announced It Yet). The Contents Of This Book Are Opposite To My Views. Amazon Says The Sender Is Fully Anonymous. I'm Creeped Out

I Was Sent An Anonymous 'Gift' To My Home Address (I Just Moved And Didn't Tell Anyone) With My Last Name That I Only Use Privately (I Recently Got Married And Haven't Announced It Yet). The Contents Of This Book Are Opposite To My Views. Amazon Says The Sender Is Fully Anonymous. I'm Creeped Out

dontbeadickmrfisher Report

dontbeadickmrfisher Report

#3

These Characters Appeared On My Arm Under A Blacklight

These Characters Appeared On My Arm Under A Blacklight

justthekip_ Report

justthekip_ Report

The British Heart Foundation has revealed that over half of its nation doesn’t venture outside of their comfort zones, with 45% saying they might regret it in the future. Every second British person admits sticking to the same routine every day, and almost a third can’t remember the last time they tried something challenging or new. 

To learn more about our habits and leaving our comfort zones, we reached out to licensed clinical psychologist Aimee Daramus, Psy.D., and psychologist and author Ashley J. Smith, PhD.

#4

Damn, I Hope This Guy Is Alright

Damn, I Hope This Guy Is Alright

FraternityMan Report

#5

Window Suction Cups Acted As Magnifying Glass And Melted My Pillows

Window Suction Cups Acted As Magnifying Glass And Melted My Pillows

Capn_Cooke Report

Capn_Cooke Report

calling_fiscal0f avatar
NotAPanda
NotAPanda
Community Member
NotAPanda
Community Member
1 hour ago

Anyone else see a little dog face on the top part?

Anyone else see a little dog face on the top part?

#6

My Kid Made A Luncheon Mask And I Don't Like It

My Kid Made A Luncheon Mask And I Don't Like It

Beetlejuice2013 Report

According to both psychologists, avoiding leaving our safe space can have negative effects on our mental health. “Staying inside your comfort zone reinforces anxiety,” said Smith. “By that, I mean that the more you stay inside your comfort zone, the more you will want to. Stepping or stretching outside your comfort zone will make you feel anxious and uncomfortable.”

#7

The Weird Way The Light Hits My Face. I Have A Moon Face

The Weird Way The Light Hits My Face. I Have A Moon Face

sid_not_vicious Report

sid_not_vicious Report

#8

Seen In Oak Harbor Ohio

Seen In Oak Harbor Ohio

Nickyluvs2cum Report

#9

If You’re Cat Falls In To Flour (Face First), Do You Think It Is A Good Idea To Call The Local Pastor?

If You're Cat Falls In To Flour (Face First), Do You Think It Is A Good Idea To Call The Local Pastor?

Stephen_Is_handsome Report

Stephen_Is_handsome Report

Smith also mentions, “Over time, you'll likely find that your comfort zone shrinks and that more things will make you feel uncomfortable. Conversely, stepping outside of your comfort zone helps expand it—you'll get more comfortable with more things, anxiety will go down, and your confidence tends to increase.”
#10

Found In A House I Was Cleaning Out

Found In A House I Was Cleaning Out

StamplerStache Report

heidiknotfan8 avatar
Heidi Noll
Heidi Noll
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As long as it's stored with up pointing up you should be good. Maybe....hopefully.....

#11

Letter In The Mail My Mom Received Today

Letter In The Mail My Mom Received Today

The-Real-Iggy Report

#12

Come, Sit. Maybe We Can Chit Chat…

Come, Sit. Maybe We Can Chit Chat…

ObjectiveAd6551 Report

Meanwhile, Daramus further explains that many stay in it because leaving often brings up fear, anger, disgust, and other uneasy emotions. In order to make breaking out of their comfort zone easier, she encourages people to keep in mind that “feelings are usually opinions, not facts.” So if doing something makes a person nervous, it’s worth asking if there’s actually any danger in a situation before reacting.

#13

Man With Radiation Poisoning, Chelyabinsk Region, Russia

Man With Radiation Poisoning, Chelyabinsk Region, Russia

TheOddityCollector Report

TheOddityCollector Report

#14

This Onion Didn't Have Any Rings

This Onion Didn't Have Any Rings

VivariuM_007 Report

#15

This New LEGO Duplo Ad Has A Kid That Looks And Is Dressed Exactly Like Me In The Early 90s Playing With My Duplo Blocks…

This New LEGO Duplo Ad Has A Kid That Looks And Is Dressed Exactly Like Me In The Early 90s Playing With My Duplo Blocks…

schants Report

schants Report

If an individual has particular things they’re uncomfortable with, Smith says that looking at pictures from this list related to them can help expand their comfort zone. “It's a technique psychologists call exposure, which is essentially facing your fear until you learn that you can handle it. Over time, the fear itself tends to decrease as you get used to it.”
#16

Mark On Leg After Snorkeling In The Caribbean

Mark On Leg After Snorkeling In The Caribbean

ionyx Report

ionyx Report

#17

This Guy Messaged Me And I Happened To Look At His Bio Gives Me Creeps

This Guy Messaged Me And I Happened To Look At His Bio Gives Me Creeps

randomgirlnamedkat Report

randomgirlnamedkat Report

#18

A Mask Found At A Yard Sale

A Mask Found At A Yard Sale

meeshyquinn Report

According to Daramus, for some, these pictures can be a little intense. Therefore, she recommends they try something less acute. “For example, if you're uncomfortable with dating, try something safer, like a group date with trusted friends, and then ease into more high-pressure situations. When you can, ease into a new situation,” she said.

#19

Found A Single, Chewed-Up Woman’s Shoe In The Middle Of The Desert

Found A Single, Chewed-Up Woman's Shoe In The Middle Of The Desert

Jadeyeux Report

Jadeyeux Report

jefbateman avatar
Karl der Große
Karl der Große
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes the wife and I play "fetch the shoe" with our chupacabra. He occasionally runs off to suck some goats before he drops the shoe. PM me for an address to send the shoe back.

#20

Are You From The Future?

Are You From The Future?

_Triangulum Report

tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Disappointing that only one person wants to talk about what the future is really like

#21

Found On Facebook

Found On Facebook

ShadowsGirl9 Report

Those who find the strength to leave their comfort zone often reap its benefits. “Getting comfortable with being uncomfortable builds confidence and courage, and is a key to living a bold life,” said Smith.

#22

Two Ticks On A Tick, Which Was On My Cat

Two Ticks On A Tick, Which Was On My Cat

bitch_let_me_live Report

Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
15 minutes ago

The larger is the female and the smaller are probably males.

The larger is the female and the smaller are probably males.

#23

I Only Get Goosebumps On One Side Of My Body Ever Since I Had Spine Surgery

I Only Get Goosebumps On One Side Of My Body Ever Since I Had Spine Surgery

crownedPom Report

crownedPom Report

#24

I Woke Up With This On My Leg

I Woke Up With This On My Leg

batusao4 Report

kalichaos avatar
Kali Chaos
Kali Chaos
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please go to a doctor, if that's a bite from a handful of spider species, that could be necrotic and get really bad really quickly, also please keep an eye out for any red lines traveling up your leg, that's blood poisoning. It looks like you traced around it to see if it's spreading, if you didn't then you should but for real, please see a doctor.

Meanwhile, Daramus believes that leaving it can open so many new opportunities. “There are so many interesting places to go, and interesting people to meet. New skills that you might want to try out. You can't usually be good at something until you go through the phase where you're bad at it, so don't worry if getting out of your comfort zone is difficult at first.”

#25

Woke Up And Found Two Patches Of Dried Blood On My Arm With No Cuts Anywhere

Woke Up And Found Two Patches Of Dried Blood On My Arm With No Cuts Anywhere

Extension_Bit4323 Report

Extension_Bit4323 Report

#26

How Did A Crawfish End Up On My Driveway? I Don’t Live Near Any Rivers

How Did A Crawfish End Up On My Driveway? I Don't Live Near Any Rivers

sandyflopflip Report

sandyflopflip Report

#27

High Schoolers In The 70s Looked 30

High Schoolers In The 70s Looked 30

Robloxianxs Report

#28

Any Idea What This Symbolizes? Discovered On Deceased Sibling’s Camera Roll

Any Idea What This Symbolizes? Discovered On Deceased Sibling's Camera Roll

SneakerHead_Sean Report

SneakerHead_Sean Report

#29

Well, Women's Bodies Are Made For Strains During Pregnancy That Might Surprise Those "Experts"

Well, Women's Bodies Are Made For Strains During Pregnancy That Might Surprise Those "Experts"

SiteTall Report

SiteTall Report

barbieonbass avatar
bbfa
bbfa
Community Member
bbfa
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Sounds like a good opportunity to yeet your ute.

Sounds like a good opportunity to yeet your ute.

#30

I Found This Notecard On The Box To Buzz People In To My Apartment

I Found This Notecard On The Box To Buzz People In To My Apartment

slicehyperfunk Report

slicehyperfunk Report

#31

My Mom Called Me, She’s Been Dead For 6 Months And Her Phone Number Is No Longer In Use On Her Old Phone

My Mom Called Me, She's Been Dead For 6 Months And Her Phone Number Is No Longer In Use On Her Old Phone

Uninspired_Human_ Report

Uninspired_Human_ Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Inactive phone numbers get recycled. Someone else ringing in a strange coincidence?

#32

This Bathtub I Found In The Middle Of The Woods. It Constantly Leaks Water

This Bathtub I Found In The Middle Of The Woods. It Constantly Leaks Water

ghostwilliz Report

ghostwilliz Report

#33

Not Sure What Their Message Is

Not Sure What Their Message Is

Jcaseykcsee Report

sharonll_2000 avatar
S Bow
S Bow
Community Member
S Bow
Community Member
36 minutes ago

This is......disturbing, especially with the metal mesh on the windows

This is......disturbing, especially with the metal mesh on the windows

#34

What Is Happening To This Egg?

What Is Happening To This Egg?

nala_beans Report

marcorichter_1 avatar
Floeckchen
Floeckchen
Community Member
Floeckchen
Community Member
18 minutes ago

This can happen when eggs get too old. Did you check the smell?

This can happen when eggs get too old. Did you check the smell?

#35

Saw This On A Cottage Property I Surveyed

Saw This On A Cottage Property I Surveyed

SageAMunster Report

#36

Saw A Post About Goose Bumps After Surgery, Here's The Spot They Temporarily Paralyzed My Nerve For A Lower Leg Surgery. No Hair For Years

Saw A Post About Goose Bumps After Surgery, Here's The Spot They Temporarily Paralyzed My Nerve For A Lower Leg Surgery. No Hair For Years

Zenmetsu- Report

Zenmetsu- Report

#37

Someones Car

Someones Car

Guilty-Table123 Report

#38

Found This Thing

Found This Thing

AnimeYumi Report

marcorichter_1 avatar
Floeckchen
Floeckchen
Community Member
Floeckchen
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited)

Looks like someone "modified" a Clawdeen doll head from Monster High

Looks like someone "modified" a Clawdeen doll head from Monster High

#39

Got This Weird Text From A Unknown Number

Got This Weird Text From A Unknown Number

z0mbieshift Report

z0mbieshift Report

#40

Found On Facebook Marketplace

Found On Facebook Marketplace

KneemaToad Report

atkinsdan avatar
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok time to check and see if there are unsolved murders in the area of the seller.

#41

Two Items From My "Stuff" Drawer Chemically Bonded

Two Items From My "Stuff" Drawer Chemically Bonded

silver64js Report

silver64js Report

#42

Tried Boiling Some Eggs

Tried Boiling Some Eggs

AnitaKK Report

samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
Helena
Community Member
23 minutes ago

I don't know what you did. But you're doing it wrong.

I don't know what you did. But you're doing it wrong.

#43

What Does The Hh Stand For? Spotted In Ohiopyle State Park, Pa

What Does The Hh Stand For? Spotted In Ohiopyle State Park, Pa

Pooltoy-Fox-2 Report

Pooltoy-Fox-2 Report

#44

I Found This Stuck In My Apartment Door This Afternoon, No Note Or Anything With It

I Found This Stuck In My Apartment Door This Afternoon, No Note Or Anything With It

guru2764 Report

guru2764 Report

#45

This Happens Every Time I Come In Contact With Hot Water

This Happens Every Time I Come In Contact With Hot Water

LittleSausageLinks Report

LittleSausageLinks Report

#46

When The Guy You Paid To Renovate Does A Bunch Of Shrooms Before Starting

When The Guy You Paid To Renovate Does A Bunch Of Shrooms Before Starting

Barsidious_White Report

Barsidious_White Report

#47

Has Anyone Ever Done This Before?

Has Anyone Ever Done This Before?

KCousins4President Report

#48

Idk What Possessed Someone To Make This…

Idk What Possessed Someone To Make This…

Unknownnoname_ Report

#49

What The Hell Is This? My Phone Never Did This Before? Should I Be Worried?

What The Hell Is This? My Phone Never Did This Before? Should I Be Worried?

LasagnaIsItalianCake Report

LasagnaIsItalianCake Report

tolliverchloe avatar
Just-A-Black-Cat-Lover
Just-A-Black-Cat-Lover
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Find it and take it off if you don't know about it, probably. Destroy it. Burn it. Throw it in front of a bus. Whatever you gotta do. Or maybe you have an AirTag that you forgot about.

#50

I Ordered A $10 Waste Bin On Amazon And This $47 Makeup Was In The Box. Never Ordered This Before

I Ordered A $10 Waste Bin On Amazon And This $47 Makeup Was In The Box. Never Ordered This Before

Babsthewonderful Report

Babsthewonderful Report

#51

Blue Milk

Blue Milk

Lacy_Laplante89 Report

#52

Weird “Free” Sock Appears In My Clean Laundry

Weird "Free" Sock Appears In My Clean Laundry

dogengu Report

dogengu Report

#53

My Friend Saw “Flat Earth Guy” Again

My Friend Saw "Flat Earth Guy" Again

Itsashx3 Report

Itsashx3 Report

#54

Weird Flight Experience

Weird Flight Experience

dvrooster Report

#55

A Mask We Found In The Basement Of A Family Member

A Mask We Found In The Basement Of A Family Member

TrinitySins Report

TrinitySins Report

#56

I’m Sure Nothing Nefarious Has Happened On This Mattress

I'm Sure Nothing Nefarious Has Happened On This Mattress

HappyEffort8000 Report

HappyEffort8000 Report

#57

Bought This On A Whim

Bought This On A Whim

Lanky-Peak-2222 Report

#58

This Sticker On The Parking Lot Ticket Machine

This Sticker On The Parking Lot Ticket Machine

Balunzo23 Report

Balunzo23 Report

#59

This Weird Bus Stop Graffiti That I Can't Decipher. Anyone Have Any Ideas?

This Weird Bus Stop Graffiti That I Can't Decipher. Anyone Have Any Ideas?

lemme_try_again Report

lemme_try_again Report

kat_burleson avatar
Kat
Kat
Community Member
Kat
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Hope the person who wrote that, gets the mental help they need.

Hope the person who wrote that, gets the mental help they need.

#60

Toy Story Perfume At Ross

Toy Story Perfume At Ross

ChadsJuul Report

#61

Developed At A 1-Hour Photo In The 90's

Developed At A 1-Hour Photo In The 90's

Slow-Painting-8112 Report

#62

Creepy Doll At An Estate Sale

Creepy Doll At An Estate Sale

jldolan Report

#63

Found These Ramblings Written On The Bus. Anyone Know What They Are?

Found These Ramblings Written On The Bus. Anyone Know What They Are?

dnb_ocd Report

dnb_ocd Report

brookeannsimmer avatar
brookeannsimmer
brookeannsimmer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe an extremely basic outline of a hand crank generatopepper? Be a doomsday prepper?

#64

I Found A Bunch Of Dandelions Combined Into One :)

I Found A Bunch Of Dandelions Combined Into One :)

loonicorn12 Report

loonicorn12 Report

#65

What Kind Of Nest Is This?

What Kind Of Nest Is This?

Mindless_Cook_9388 Report

#66

Found This In My Mail

Found This In My Mail

diede12345 Report

marcorichter_1 avatar
Floeckchen
Floeckchen
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Androids can look almost identical to humans. It can allready be difficult to tell them apart on the spot." - "Professor Henrik Schärfe and his robot avatar whom he sent remote controlled into his lectures at university"

#67

Going Into The Grocery Store And Either Someone Had A Breakthrough, Or A Breakdown

Going Into The Grocery Store And Either Someone Had A Breakthrough, Or A Breakdown

StillLearning12358 Report

#68

I’ve Been Finding These Tiny Shards Of Glass In My Bedroom For Two Weeks

I’ve Been Finding These Tiny Shards Of Glass In My Bedroom For Two Weeks

HorrorGamer26 Report

#69

White Handprints On My Car

White Handprints On My Car

Motor-Ad6898 Report

#70

Random Dark Blotches Appeared On My Hand

Random Dark Blotches Appeared On My Hand

warmsidewalk Report

#71

Found This On The Street. Weird?

Found This On The Street. Weird?

justuranium Report

