Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide
Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Interview With Owner
Atchoum is a male Persian cat born in May 2014 in Quebec, Canada, who has captured the hearts and fascination of social media users worldwide. With over 814 thousand followers on Instagram, he’s become an online sensation.

Gifted to a veterinarian in Repentigny, Quebec, Canada, where Nathalie, his mom, worked as a groomer, Atchoum quickly won her heart during a weekend visit. Nathalie asked the vet to adopt him, and he found his forever home with two humans, two children, and three other cats.

Atchoum isn’t your typical cat. His striking fur and intense eyes immediately draw attention. But fear not, as his owner Nathalie reassures that he’s a sweetheart once you get to know him.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | tiktok.com

Meet Atchoum, the Persian cat who has stolen the hearts of people all over the world on social media

Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Image credits: atchoumthecat

Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Image credits: atchoumthecat

What sets Atchoum apart is his striking fur, a result of hypertrichosis, also known as werewolf syndrome

Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Image credits: atchoumthecat

Nathalie, the owner, told Bored Panda that she worked at a veterinary hospital and there she received Atchoum. “We knew that Atchoum’s father had a health problem, but at first we didn’t know what it was. After a lot of research with all the veterinarians, and seeing the evolution of Atchoum’s physique, we discovered hypertrichosis, which is always given by the father.”

Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Image credits: atchoumthecat

“I got Atchoum used to grooming since he was a kitten. He has been brushed and combed about 3 times a day for the past 10 years. I also need to wash his face every morning with a warm washcloth as his eyes get watery, which is a specific characteristic of Persian cats. Contrary to popular belief, I have never cut Atchoum’s facial hair, and never will, because doing so can change the texture of his hair and make it coarser and more difficult to manage. He has a lot more hair than any normal cat, but it stopped growing around age 4, so it’s not necessary to cut it either.”

Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Image credits: atchoumthecat

It’s not as scary as it sounds, just a hormonal issue causing rapid hair growth and thickened claws

Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Image credits: atchoumthecat

Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Image credits: atchoumthecat

To keep him safe, Atchoum had to be declawed, but he still eats well despite his small teeth

Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Image credits: atchoumthecat

According to Nathalie, Atchoum has many problems related to hypertrichosis. “First, his claws were affected by onychodystrophy, which makes them non-retractable and so thick that they could prevent the cat from walking properly. Your teeth are also affected by this, they are porous and can easily become infected, which is why Atchoum needs to be decalcified every few years. As for physical appearance, cats with hypertrichosis have long, thick hair all over their face and body. For Atchoum, it’s mainly concentrated on the face (which requires a lot of maintenance), but the rest of the hair on the body is soft.”

Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Image credits: atchoumthecat

Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Image credits: atchoumthecat

Regular vet check-ups ensure he’s well cared for

Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Image credits: atchoumthecat

Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Image credits: atchoumthecat

Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Image credits: atchoumthecat

Despite it all, Atchoum feels good and believes in making the most of each day

Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Image credits: atchoumthecat

Nathalie told us that usually, people are very surprised and sometimes even confused when they see Atchoum for the first time. “They either find him impressive and beautiful, or ugly and scary, however, he leaves no one indifferent.”

Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Image credits: atchoumthecat

Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Image credits: atchoumthecat

Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Image credits: atchoumthecat

“Atchoum looks like a strange creature in a fantastic tale”

Meet Atchoum, The Werewolf Cat Winning Hearts Worldwide

Image credits: atchoumthecat

