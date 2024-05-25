80 People And The Internet Got Quite Literally ‘Blessed’ By CatsInterview With Expert
Despite being an internet-mainstay for really as long as we have been online, the truth is that one can never have enough pictures of cats. Since our feline friends tend to live in our homes, it’s no surprise that they sometimes end up getting into our stuff.
We’ve gathered hilarious pics of cats that might look a little bit “religious,” We also got in touch with feline behaviorist Lucy Hoile to learn more about why our furry friends act the way they do. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.
More info: Lucyhoile.co.uk
We Always Knew This Day Would Come
Guys, We Can Stop Waiting For Jesus To Return. There’s A Cat On His Lap. It’s Going To Be A While
I Don't Recall Baby Jesus Having Fur
Bored Panda got in touch with feline behaviorist Lucy Hoile to learn more about cat behavior and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions. Firstly, we wanted to hear what are some surefire signs your cat actually likes being around you.
“They will approach you with their tail held high with a curved tip like a question mark. They may also mark you by rubbing their face, head and body on your hand, legs or if they really like you, on your face. You may also notice them purring too,” she shared.
His Holiness, Pope Furrball The XI
Our Lord And Saviour
All Hail To The Light
We also wanted to know what causes some cats to go “nuts” at night. “Cats are naturally active at dusk and dawn as this is when their prey is more active. The house is usually calm and quiet during the night and cats are often kept inside overnight too. There isn’t much opportunity for them to use up this natural energy, so cue a nightly freakout or zoomies!”
A Colony Cat From One Of My School’s Feeding Stations Thinks He’s Baby Jesus
He Has Risen
I Found Our New Church
We also wanted to hear an expert's opinion on the idea of “training” cats to do tricks, as one might with a dog. “Absolutely you can. And we do this without even noticing, when they come running when they hear you open that specific cupboard where you keep the cat treats. You can easily train a high five, but be ready for them to start pawing you whenever they want something. Training them to walk into their cat carrier is the most useful behavior you can teach,” she shared. If you want to see more of Lucy’s work, you can visit her website.
Tithing Kitty Is Sick Of Your Freeloading Nonsense So Put Some Money In The Damn Box
"Make Sure You Tell Everyone That Feeding Their Cats Lots Of Treaties And Fishies Practically Guarantees A Spot In Heaven"
Found My Cat Sleeping On A Bible Pillow
Come, My Son, To The Promised Land
"I Will Now Play An Organ Version Of Crazy Train. Enjoy"
There's No Room At The Inn
Jesus Take The Kitty
The Way The Light Hits My Friend's Cat Makes Her Look Like The Chosen One
Ringing The Bells Of Saint Meowthew
His Holy Roly Polynes
Prayers Of A Cat
Cursed. Should I Be Worried?
Let Us Pray
This Cat Always Goes To Masses And Sits In The Best Places, Including On People's Laps. Here, He Decided That He Should Sleep In The Offering Basket
The Jesus In Our Crib Is A Bit Fat, Furry And Pointy-Eared. But Undeniably Cute
If I Fits, I Sits. Christmas Edition
Purraise Cat Jesus
OK, OK let's cut to where you divide up the loaves and fishes!
I Had No Idea That My Cat Was Religious
My Cat Looks Like A Catholic Saint Portrait Here
Chip Has Been A Very Naughty Boy Lately, But Today He Found Jesus And Is Ready To Change His Ways... Maybe
Chip is saying, "that needs to be removed from the wall and a picture of me put up instead"
In The Name Of Jesus You Are Healed
Find The Cat
What Did I Just Walk In On?
Fan Turned Cat Into Saint Cat
While We Were Cleaning, Smeagol Decided To Become God Of The Living Room. I Think He Wants Offerings
She Has Been Blessed By The Cat
The Holy One Has Descended, Prepare Yourself
When The Creator Reaches Down From On High
Oh Heavenly Amazon Box I Pray To Thee For Thy Red Dot
Such a sweet little kitty, deserves all the boxes and all the tuna.
Meet Hodge, The Resident Verger Of Southwark Cathedral, London
Out Spreading The Good Mews
The Enlightened One
Every Church Should Have Its Own Cat
Jesus, I Want To Confess
My Cat Looks Like A Religious Figure And The Foster Kittens Look Like Her Disciples In This Picture
The Ritual Is Nearly Complete
Holier Than Meow
My Friend's Cat When He Wants A Pet. Amen
My Sister's Cat Worshipping Some Kind Of Cat God
CATholic
My Cat Always Swipes His Paws In The Air When He Wants Attention. Took The Picture At The Perfect Time. Amen
Cute Religious Cat
My Cat Puts The Cat In Catholic
When A Cat Dies For Your Sins
I'm Too Early, So I'll Take A Nap Before The Mass Starts
Ruby Decided That Tora Needed To Be Baptized. Still Hasn't Stopped Him From Behaving Like A Tiny Demon
My Cat Likes To Sleep On My Bible
God-given right to correct your priorities? Cat-cuddling = paramount, the rest is merely OK until it makes you fail to fetch food & water. ;-)
The Creation Of Man
Spotted On My Night Time Excursion
I Can't Believe Our Campus Cat Kicked Out Baby Jesus
The angle of the photo and lighting make Joseph look angry! 😆
When The Cat Contributes To The Sermon Preparation
Ike Knows That He Is Not Allowed On The Kitchen Table, But Thinks He Is Expertly Disguised As Baby Jesus
The Bible Forgot To Mention That Cats Were Involved In The Birth Of Jesus Christ
Praised Be
Baptized In The Name Of Ceiling Cat, Washed Clean Of Their Sins
Gather My Congregants, Witness This Miracle Before You
Eerie: Patron Saint Of Treats
I Think My Cat Wants To Learn The Rosary. Every Morning For The Last Three Days, When I Sit Down To Pray The Rosary, She Hops Up Next To Me And Gets Into This Position
No, she is not using the rosary as a cat toy. She's perfectly still, and she just sits there until I'm done.