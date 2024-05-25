Despite being an internet-mainstay for really as long as we have been online, the truth is that one can never have enough pictures of cats . Since our feline friends tend to live in our homes, it’s no surprise that they sometimes end up getting into our stuff. We’ve gathered hilarious pics of cats that might look a little bit “religious,” We also got in touch with feline behaviorist Lucy Hoile to learn more about why our furry friends act the way they do. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below. More info: Lucyhoile.co.uk

#1 We Always Knew This Day Would Come Share icon

#2 Guys, We Can Stop Waiting For Jesus To Return. There’s A Cat On His Lap. It’s Going To Be A While Share icon

#3 I Don't Recall Baby Jesus Having Fur Share icon

Bored Panda got in touch with feline behaviorist Lucy Hoile to learn more about cat behavior and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions. Firstly, we wanted to hear what are some surefire signs your cat actually likes being around you. “They will approach you with their tail held high with a curved tip like a question mark. They may also mark you by rubbing their face, head and body on your hand, legs or if they really like you, on your face. You may also notice them purring too,” she shared.

#4 His Holiness, Pope Furrball The XI Share icon

#5 Our Lord And Saviour Share icon

#6 All Hail To The Light Share icon

We also wanted to know what causes some cats to go “nuts” at night. “Cats are naturally active at dusk and dawn as this is when their prey is more active. The house is usually calm and quiet during the night and cats are often kept inside overnight too. There isn’t much opportunity for them to use up this natural energy, so cue a nightly freakout or zoomies!” ADVERTISEMENT

#7 A Colony Cat From One Of My School’s Feeding Stations Thinks He’s Baby Jesus Share icon

#8 He Has Risen Share icon

#9 I Found Our New Church Share icon

We also wanted to hear an expert's opinion on the idea of “training” cats to do tricks, as one might with a dog. “Absolutely you can. And we do this without even noticing, when they come running when they hear you open that specific cupboard where you keep the cat treats. You can easily train a high five, but be ready for them to start pawing you whenever they want something. Training them to walk into their cat carrier is the most useful behavior you can teach,” she shared. If you want to see more of Lucy’s work, you can visit her website.

#10 Tithing Kitty Is Sick Of Your Freeloading Nonsense So Put Some Money In The Damn Box Share icon

#11 "Make Sure You Tell Everyone That Feeding Their Cats Lots Of Treaties And Fishies Practically Guarantees A Spot In Heaven" Share icon

#12 Found My Cat Sleeping On A Bible Pillow Share icon

#13 Come, My Son, To The Promised Land Share icon

#14 "I Will Now Play An Organ Version Of Crazy Train. Enjoy" Share icon

#15 Always Purray To Cat Jesus Share icon

#16 There's No Room At The Inn Share icon

#17 Jesus Take The Kitty Share icon

#18 The Way The Light Hits My Friend's Cat Makes Her Look Like The Chosen One Share icon

#19 Ringing The Bells Of Saint Meowthew Share icon

#20 His Holy Roly Polynes Share icon

#21 Prayers Of A Cat Share icon

#22 Cursed. Should I Be Worried? Share icon

#23 Let Us Pray Share icon

#24 This Cat Always Goes To Masses And Sits In The Best Places, Including On People's Laps. Here, He Decided That He Should Sleep In The Offering Basket Share icon

#25 The Jesus In Our Crib Is A Bit Fat, Furry And Pointy-Eared. But Undeniably Cute Share icon

#26 If I Fits, I Sits. Christmas Edition Share icon

#27 Purraise Cat Jesus Share icon

#28 I Had No Idea That My Cat Was Religious Share icon

#29 My Cat Looks Like A Catholic Saint Portrait Here Share icon

#30 Chip Has Been A Very Naughty Boy Lately, But Today He Found Jesus And Is Ready To Change His Ways... Maybe Share icon

#31 In The Name Of Jesus You Are Healed Share icon

#32 Find The Cat Share icon

#33 What Did I Just Walk In On? Share icon

#34 Fan Turned Cat Into Saint Cat Share icon

#35 While We Were Cleaning, Smeagol Decided To Become God Of The Living Room. I Think He Wants Offerings Share icon

#36 She Has Been Blessed By The Cat Share icon

#37 The Holy One Has Descended, Prepare Yourself Share icon

#38 When The Creator Reaches Down From On High Share icon

#39 Oh Heavenly Amazon Box I Pray To Thee For Thy Red Dot Share icon

#40 Meet Hodge, The Resident Verger Of Southwark Cathedral, London Share icon

#41 Out Spreading The Good Mews Share icon

#42 The Enlightened One Share icon

#43 Every Church Should Have Its Own Cat Share icon

#44 Jesus, I Want To Confess Share icon

#45 My Cat Looks Like A Religious Figure And The Foster Kittens Look Like Her Disciples In This Picture Share icon

#46 The Ritual Is Nearly Complete Share icon

#47 Holier Than Meow Share icon

#48 My Friend's Cat When He Wants A Pet. Amen Share icon

#49 My Sister's Cat Worshipping Some Kind Of Cat God Share icon

#50 CATholic Share icon

#51 My Cat Always Swipes His Paws In The Air When He Wants Attention. Took The Picture At The Perfect Time. Amen Share icon

#52 Peace Be With You, Young One Share icon

#53 Cute Religious Cat Share icon

#54 My Cat Puts The Cat In Catholic Share icon

#55 When A Cat Dies For Your Sins Share icon

#56 I'm Too Early, So I'll Take A Nap Before The Mass Starts Share icon

#57 Ruby Decided That Tora Needed To Be Baptized. Still Hasn't Stopped Him From Behaving Like A Tiny Demon Share icon

#58 My Cat Likes To Sleep On My Bible Share icon

#59 The Creation Of Man Share icon

#60 Spotted On My Night Time Excursion Share icon

#61 I Can't Believe Our Campus Cat Kicked Out Baby Jesus Share icon

#62 When The Cat Contributes To The Sermon Preparation Share icon

#63 Ike Knows That He Is Not Allowed On The Kitchen Table, But Thinks He Is Expertly Disguised As Baby Jesus Share icon

#64 The Bible Forgot To Mention That Cats Were Involved In The Birth Of Jesus Christ Share icon

#65 Praised Be Share icon

#66 Baptized In The Name Of Ceiling Cat, Washed Clean Of Their Sins Share icon

#67 Gather My Congregants, Witness This Miracle Before You Share icon

#68 Eerie: Patron Saint Of Treats Share icon

#69 I Think My Cat Wants To Learn The Rosary. Every Morning For The Last Three Days, When I Sit Down To Pray The Rosary, She Hops Up Next To Me And Gets Into This Position Share icon No, she is not using the rosary as a cat toy. She's perfectly still, and she just sits there until I'm done.

#70 An Unexpected Visitor In The Jesus Stable Share icon

#71 Angel Or Devil? Judgement Is Nigh Share icon

#72 Cat Jesus Being Crucified Share icon

#73 Morrison Is Praying With Cat-Safe St. Patrick's Day Beads Share icon

#74 "Praise The Sun" Edition Share icon

#75 The Oracle Has Awakened The Divine Sight Share icon

#76 Bean Is Appreciating Jesus Share icon

#77 Choose Your Treats Wisely, For You Will Be Judged By Ceiling Cat Share icon

#78 I Tried Exorcising Kahn A Few Years Ago Share icon

#79 Praised Be Cat Jesus! Can I Get A Hallelujah? Share icon