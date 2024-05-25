ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being an internet-mainstay for really as long as we have been online, the truth is that one can never have enough pictures of cats. Since our feline friends tend to live in our homes, it’s no surprise that they sometimes end up getting into our stuff.

We’ve gathered hilarious pics of cats that might look a little bit “religious,” We also got in touch with feline behaviorist Lucy Hoile to learn more about why our furry friends act the way they do. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.
More info: Lucyhoile.co.uk

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

We Always Knew This Day Would Come

We Always Knew This Day Would Come

imgur.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Guys, We Can Stop Waiting For Jesus To Return. There’s A Cat On His Lap. It’s Going To Be A While

Guys, We Can Stop Waiting For Jesus To Return. There’s A Cat On His Lap. It’s Going To Be A While

aaavril Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

I Don't Recall Baby Jesus Having Fur

I Don't Recall Baby Jesus Having Fur

xxshadowraidxx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Bored Panda got in touch with feline behaviorist Lucy Hoile to learn more about cat behavior and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions. Firstly, we wanted to hear what are some surefire signs your cat actually likes being around you.

“They will approach you with their tail held high with a curved tip like a question mark. They may also mark you by rubbing their face, head and body on your hand, legs or if they really like you, on your face. You may also notice them purring too,” she shared.

#4

His Holiness, Pope Furrball The XI

His Holiness, Pope Furrball The XI

hdofu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Our Lord And Saviour

Our Lord And Saviour

_PM_Me_Cute_Cats_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

All Hail To The Light

All Hail To The Light

icant-chooseone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

We also wanted to know what causes some cats to go “nuts” at night. “Cats are naturally active at dusk and dawn as this is when their prey is more active. The house is usually calm and quiet during the night and cats are often kept inside overnight too. There isn’t much opportunity for them to use up this natural energy, so cue a nightly freakout or zoomies!

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

A Colony Cat From One Of My School’s Feeding Stations Thinks He’s Baby Jesus

A Colony Cat From One Of My School’s Feeding Stations Thinks He’s Baby Jesus

livimae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

He Has Risen

He Has Risen

paulwillis888 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

I Found Our New Church

I Found Our New Church

SakibKhanBubli Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

We also wanted to hear an expert's opinion on the idea of “training” cats to do tricks, as one might with a dog. “Absolutely you can. And we do this without even noticing, when they come running when they hear you open that specific cupboard where you keep the cat treats. You can easily train a high five, but be ready for them to start pawing you whenever they want something. Training them to walk into their cat carrier is the most useful behavior you can teach,” she shared. If you want to see more of Lucy’s work, you can visit her website.

#10

Tithing Kitty Is Sick Of Your Freeloading Nonsense So Put Some Money In The Damn Box

Tithing Kitty Is Sick Of Your Freeloading Nonsense So Put Some Money In The Damn Box

igneousink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

"Make Sure You Tell Everyone That Feeding Their Cats Lots Of Treaties And Fishies Practically Guarantees A Spot In Heaven"

"Make Sure You Tell Everyone That Feeding Their Cats Lots Of Treaties And Fishies Practically Guarantees A Spot In Heaven"

theadventboston.org Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, see that's wrong I'm only on life 4 now-that last one was a practice round......

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

Found My Cat Sleeping On A Bible Pillow

Found My Cat Sleeping On A Bible Pillow

Proof-Exchange-4003 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Come, My Son, To The Promised Land

Come, My Son, To The Promised Land

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

"I Will Now Play An Organ Version Of Crazy Train. Enjoy"

"I Will Now Play An Organ Version Of Crazy Train. Enjoy"

igneousink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Always Purray To Cat Jesus

Always Purray To Cat Jesus

jeric_C137 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

There's No Room At The Inn

There's No Room At The Inn

Processtour Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Jesus Take The Kitty

Jesus Take The Kitty

x0mystic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

2 minutes later, owner was rushed to hospital for facial reconstruction surgery.....

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

The Way The Light Hits My Friend's Cat Makes Her Look Like The Chosen One

The Way The Light Hits My Friend's Cat Makes Her Look Like The Chosen One

harleyeaston Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Ringing The Bells Of Saint Meowthew

Ringing The Bells Of Saint Meowthew

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

His Holy Roly Polynes

His Holy Roly Polynes

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Prayers Of A Cat

Prayers Of A Cat

Slow-moving-sloth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Cursed. Should I Be Worried?

Cursed. Should I Be Worried?

Floaff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

Let Us Pray

Let Us Pray

Crazy_Squid_420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

This Cat Always Goes To Masses And Sits In The Best Places, Including On People's Laps. Here, He Decided That He Should Sleep In The Offering Basket

This Cat Always Goes To Masses And Sits In The Best Places, Including On People's Laps. Here, He Decided That He Should Sleep In The Offering Basket

Paróquia São Sebastião - Atibaia/SP Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

The Jesus In Our Crib Is A Bit Fat, Furry And Pointy-Eared. But Undeniably Cute

The Jesus In Our Crib Is A Bit Fat, Furry And Pointy-Eared. But Undeniably Cute

themusicalduck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
holschrk avatar
Bec
Bec
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tell the wise men to leave their gifts at the door and next time less frankensense and more catnip.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#26

If I Fits, I Sits. Christmas Edition

If I Fits, I Sits. Christmas Edition

wilderiappeared Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Purraise Cat Jesus

Purraise Cat Jesus

Meowiano Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
pekenpug_1 avatar
Ann Dennis
Ann Dennis
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OK, OK let's cut to where you divide up the loaves and fishes!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#28

I Had No Idea That My Cat Was Religious

I Had No Idea That My Cat Was Religious

thepalebeast91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

My Cat Looks Like A Catholic Saint Portrait Here

My Cat Looks Like A Catholic Saint Portrait Here

Brittymigs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Chip Has Been A Very Naughty Boy Lately, But Today He Found Jesus And Is Ready To Change His Ways... Maybe

Chip Has Been A Very Naughty Boy Lately, But Today He Found Jesus And Is Ready To Change His Ways... Maybe

Black-Jack-Kehoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
yvettesherman avatar
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Chip is saying, "that needs to be removed from the wall and a picture of me put up instead"

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

In The Name Of Jesus You Are Healed

In The Name Of Jesus You Are Healed

Jolly-Goal8128 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Find The Cat

Find The Cat

amanda_aiden Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

What Did I Just Walk In On?

What Did I Just Walk In On?

Jbeez4117 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Fan Turned Cat Into Saint Cat

Fan Turned Cat Into Saint Cat

please-n0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

While We Were Cleaning, Smeagol Decided To Become God Of The Living Room. I Think He Wants Offerings

While We Were Cleaning, Smeagol Decided To Become God Of The Living Room. I Think He Wants Offerings

MolotovHammr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It will take supreme effort for him to knock those chairs off but he's eyeing up his chanced.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

She Has Been Blessed By The Cat

She Has Been Blessed By The Cat

GneissDude Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

The Holy One Has Descended, Prepare Yourself

The Holy One Has Descended, Prepare Yourself

NobodyInfinite2895 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

When The Creator Reaches Down From On High

When The Creator Reaches Down From On High

moose_on_the_roof Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Oh Heavenly Amazon Box I Pray To Thee For Thy Red Dot

Oh Heavenly Amazon Box I Pray To Thee For Thy Red Dot

catonbuckfast Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such a sweet little kitty, deserves all the boxes and all the tuna.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Meet Hodge, The Resident Verger Of Southwark Cathedral, London

Meet Hodge, The Resident Verger Of Southwark Cathedral, London

white1984 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Out Spreading The Good Mews

Out Spreading The Good Mews

Meowiano Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
holschrk avatar
Bec
Bec
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have not, but I would like to know more

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#42

The Enlightened One

The Enlightened One

DarkDrakeDrakus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Every Church Should Have Its Own Cat

Every Church Should Have Its Own Cat

Baezantium Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Jesus, I Want To Confess

Jesus, I Want To Confess

tjonzi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
markberry1968 avatar
Sleestak
Sleestak
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I have clawed the couch three times in the last week and knocked a tea cup off the counter. I have also thought about pooping in a shoe."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

My Cat Looks Like A Religious Figure And The Foster Kittens Look Like Her Disciples In This Picture

My Cat Looks Like A Religious Figure And The Foster Kittens Look Like Her Disciples In This Picture

WhoTheHellisJeff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

The Ritual Is Nearly Complete

The Ritual Is Nearly Complete

imgur.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Holier Than Meow

Holier Than Meow

Walangbarya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

My Friend's Cat When He Wants A Pet. Amen

My Friend's Cat When He Wants A Pet. Amen

ElegationVain Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

My Sister's Cat Worshipping Some Kind Of Cat God

My Sister's Cat Worshipping Some Kind Of Cat God

Murdoc2D96 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

CATholic

CATholic

ginataangadobo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

My Cat Always Swipes His Paws In The Air When He Wants Attention. Took The Picture At The Perfect Time. Amen

My Cat Always Swipes His Paws In The Air When He Wants Attention. Took The Picture At The Perfect Time. Amen

SirSolox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Peace Be With You, Young One

Peace Be With You, Young One

Agogclealedabz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Cute Religious Cat

Cute Religious Cat

ABookCastle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

My Cat Puts The Cat In Catholic

My Cat Puts The Cat In Catholic

goosephd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

When A Cat Dies For Your Sins

When A Cat Dies For Your Sins

titocurtis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

I'm Too Early, So I'll Take A Nap Before The Mass Starts

I'm Too Early, So I'll Take A Nap Before The Mass Starts

catnog24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Ruby Decided That Tora Needed To Be Baptized. Still Hasn't Stopped Him From Behaving Like A Tiny Demon

Ruby Decided That Tora Needed To Be Baptized. Still Hasn't Stopped Him From Behaving Like A Tiny Demon

Kohakuho Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

My Cat Likes To Sleep On My Bible

My Cat Likes To Sleep On My Bible

SalamanderThick69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
andremichaelpietroschek avatar
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

God-given right to correct your priorities? Cat-cuddling = paramount, the rest is merely OK until it makes you fail to fetch food & water. ;-)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

The Creation Of Man

The Creation Of Man

Vaderchad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Spotted On My Night Time Excursion

Spotted On My Night Time Excursion

katemush Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

I Can't Believe Our Campus Cat Kicked Out Baby Jesus 

I Can't Believe Our Campus Cat Kicked Out Baby Jesus 

lanwangjis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
michellethecollegestudent avatar
Michelle C
Michelle C
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The angle of the photo and lighting make Joseph look angry! 😆

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

When The Cat Contributes To The Sermon Preparation

When The Cat Contributes To The Sermon Preparation

gryne72 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

Ike Knows That He Is Not Allowed On The Kitchen Table, But Thinks He Is Expertly Disguised As Baby Jesus

Ike Knows That He Is Not Allowed On The Kitchen Table, But Thinks He Is Expertly Disguised As Baby Jesus

kbhock01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

The Bible Forgot To Mention That Cats Were Involved In The Birth Of Jesus Christ

The Bible Forgot To Mention That Cats Were Involved In The Birth Of Jesus Christ

violetdarklock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#65

Praised Be

Praised Be

three_furballs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Baptized In The Name Of Ceiling Cat, Washed Clean Of Their Sins

Baptized In The Name Of Ceiling Cat, Washed Clean Of Their Sins

smithEntrepreneur Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Gather My Congregants, Witness This Miracle Before You

Gather My Congregants, Witness This Miracle Before You

TranslatedCats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Eerie: Patron Saint Of Treats

Eerie: Patron Saint Of Treats

oishicat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

I Think My Cat Wants To Learn The Rosary. Every Morning For The Last Three Days, When I Sit Down To Pray The Rosary, She Hops Up Next To Me And Gets Into This Position

I Think My Cat Wants To Learn The Rosary. Every Morning For The Last Three Days, When I Sit Down To Pray The Rosary, She Hops Up Next To Me And Gets Into This Position

No, she is not using the rosary as a cat toy. She's perfectly still, and she just sits there until I'm done.

Rtalbert235 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

An Unexpected Visitor In The Jesus Stable

An Unexpected Visitor In The Jesus Stable

titopin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Angel Or Devil? Judgement Is Nigh

Angel Or Devil? Judgement Is Nigh

KazBeeragg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Cat Jesus Being Crucified

Cat Jesus Being Crucified

VQ37HR911 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Morrison Is Praying With Cat-Safe St. Patrick's Day Beads

Morrison Is Praying With Cat-Safe St. Patrick's Day Beads

iago303 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

"Praise The Sun" Edition

"Praise The Sun" Edition

han_silly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

The Oracle Has Awakened The Divine Sight

The Oracle Has Awakened The Divine Sight

tiggystephens , EmperorHenry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Bean Is Appreciating Jesus

Bean Is Appreciating Jesus

leonardo_thefirst Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Choose Your Treats Wisely, For You Will Be Judged By Ceiling Cat

Choose Your Treats Wisely, For You Will Be Judged By Ceiling Cat

Burritagatita Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

I Tried Exorcising Kahn A Few Years Ago

I Tried Exorcising Kahn A Few Years Ago

GoToBedJoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#79

Praised Be Cat Jesus! Can I Get A Hallelujah?

Praised Be Cat Jesus! Can I Get A Hallelujah?

lizabina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#80

"All Hail The Greatest Of Cat Dads" - Meowed No One

"All Hail The Greatest Of Cat Dads" - Meowed No One

ParisZarcilla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!