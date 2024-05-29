ADVERTISEMENT

If you want a companion for life and you have enough space in your heart and home, there’s nothing like rescuing a pet in need. Many shelters are overcrowded with animals who desperately want caring new owners and a place to call their forever home to live their best lives.
Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most wholesome photos of pets who got rescued this May. They’re bound to lift your spirits and act as a reminder to always treat all living beings with dignity. Scroll down for some heartwarming photos!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I'm Incredibly Pleased With My Decision To Have My Adopted Cat Tattooed

I'm Incredibly Pleased With My Decision To Have My Adopted Cat Tattooed

playful_egg22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Cute And Funny Adopted Cat

Cute And Funny Adopted Cat

Affectionate-Try7342 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

I Present To You Indico, He Is A Puppy That I Rescued From A Shelter. He Came Home All Hurt And Skinny

I Present To You Indico, He Is A Puppy That I Rescued From A Shelter. He Came Home All Hurt And Skinny

Sativa2424 , Sativa2424 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

The Shelter Animals Count database shows that around 6.5 million cats and dogs entered shelters and rescues across the United States in 2023. 3.3 million of these animals in need were cats while 3.2 million were dogs.

This is 0.2% more animals entering ‘the system’ compared to 2022 and 4% more than 2021.
#4

We’ve Been Meaning To Adopt A Cat And Then My Wife Found This Guy In A Parking Lot

We’ve Been Meaning To Adopt A Cat And Then My Wife Found This Guy In A Parking Lot

FilthyChangeup55 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Adjusting To A New Home

Adjusting To A New Home

Inner_Rooster642 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Adjusting? Look at the look in pupper's eyes. Pupper loves you already and knows they are home forever :)

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

Just Adopted This Little Dude. Can’t Think Of A Name…wife Likes “Mango”

Just Adopted This Little Dude. Can’t Think Of A Name…wife Likes “Mango”

TheAwkwardGamerRNx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Something else to keep in mind is that the number of animals entering American shelters and rescues last year was 3.2% lower compared to 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

This amounts to around 214,000 fewer animals. Of the 6.5 million animals that entered shelters in 2023, the majority—4.8 million—were adopted into loving, caring homes. Of those, 2.6 million were cats while 2.2 million were dogs.
#7

My Bb Dexter 🥹🐾❤️

My Bb Dexter 🥹🐾❤️

Adopted this Dalmatian / Cockapoo cutie from Warrior Dog Rescue in Minnesota. Absolutely in love!

glazedandconfused_33 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

A Homeless Dog Gave Birth In My Compound. I Will Adopt All Of Them

A Homeless Dog Gave Birth In My Compound. I Will Adopt All Of Them

Interesting-Click-12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Our New Void, Spooky!

Our New Void, Spooky!

acl299 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

According to the Shelter Animals Count, the combined species adoption rate in 2023 was 61%, compared to 56% back in 2019.

However, there are some nuances. Broadly speaking, dogs are having a much tougher time getting rescued than cats. At least in the US.
#10

I Have Been Adopted (By A Cat)

I Have Been Adopted (By A Cat)

jintganish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

After Almost 10 Years Without A Dog We Just Adopted This Angel

After Almost 10 Years Without A Dog We Just Adopted This Angel

glc_2814 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Meet Stormy!

Meet Stormy!

Today I adopted a female birb named Stormy. She was found on a stormy day in someone’s back yard, which is how she got her name. So far she is very calm, but I can tell she is nervous from being in a new environment. I’m glad that Spike was being so nice and gentle with her though. Anyone have any advice or tips for helping a new additional bird feel more comfortable? Thank you!

nxxrose Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

For instance, 109,000 more dogs were adopted in the US in 2023 than in 2022, but this was still 108,000 fewer canine adoptions than in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 34,000 more cats found new forever homes in 2023 than in 2022, and a whopping 319,000 more than in 2019.
#13

Meet Boaty! (15)

Meet Boaty! (15)

I realize I haven’t posted on this subreddit yet. This is our adopted senior boy, his name is Boaty. His owner was an older lady and she sadly passed away, which resulted in her son taking Boaty and immediately bringing him to a shelter to surrender him and suggested they euthanize him because “he’s failing.” (how can people be so mean?!) The shelter was like “… no well just keep him here thanks.” Boaty is in good health, he just has a IBS and hyperthyroidism, which is really easy to take care of. He’s the sweetest boy. He takes lots of naps and loves to cuddle, he even gets along with our other cat. His favorite thing rn is supervised sunshine time lol.

iris__lu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Pete 🧡

Pete 🧡

abigailllllllll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

35 Year Old Named Paris!

35 Year Old Named Paris!

I just wanted to introduce this sub to my newly adopted 35 year old Blue Fronted Amazon, Paris. Apparently his owner only has a couple of months to live and he was being fostered. Poor guy. I have an African grey already. They’re checking each other out from a distance! Any advice or tips anyone has would be appreciated. This is my first time really with two very intelligent parrots!

Hollywizzle311 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
lee_banks avatar
Lee Banks
Lee Banks
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is so neat to see folk adopting parrots. I've zero experience, but rock on.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

There are over 14,400 organizations that shelter animals in the United States. Over 9,500 of these are rescues (i.e., organizations that do not have a government contract) while more than 4,900 are shelters (i.e., government animal services with and without government contracts).

However, even with so many organizations ready and willing to help, many are dealing with a capacity crisis.
#16

Behold, For Here Is Gertrude

Behold, For Here Is Gertrude

Gertrude was adopted 2 weeks ago! she's 9 and is the sweetest cat i've ever had. she's my first cat that belongs to ME!! and i'm so happy!! she's gonna be my ESA for college since i have horrible struggles with sleeping and have debilitating anxiety. she's got some health issues, but i've always dreamt of having an older cat that i can give my love to till the end of their days. she loves cuddles, getting wet food (especially as an award after her meds!), and is so calm. she loves getting attention

imnotalesbianiswear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Newly Adopted Russian’s Beak…

Newly Adopted Russian’s Beak…

juujbeans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
lasagne_of_death avatar
lasagne of death
lasagne of death
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift... that's why they call it present" - master oogway

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

Got Our First Void ! Midnight Aka (Mimi)

Got Our First Void ! Midnight Aka (Mimi)

FrostiGator Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Even though there are many kindhearted people who open up their homes to rescue animals, the reality is that there simply needs to be many more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only to give the animals another shot at happiness, but also to prevent them from being put to sleep.
#19

My New Bestie

My New Bestie

Floralwolf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Meet Little Miss Star!!!

Meet Little Miss Star!!!

Artchic528 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
monicasousa avatar
Yes yes
Yes yes
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don´t think she likes the dress... but she is very veru cute!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

I Adopted This Stray Cat Mother And Daughter And Have A Very Shy Baby. Please Bless This Family

I Adopted This Stray Cat Mother And Daughter And Have A Very Shy Baby. Please Bless This Family

Valuable_Quarter_883 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

177,000 more dogs and cats found themselves ‘stuck’ in the American sheltering system in 2023 compared to 2022.

Meanwhile, a jaw-dropping 900,000 more animals have entered and lingered in the system since January 2021. In short, there are hundreds of thousands of pets who would love nothing more than a new home.
#22

Hello, My Name Is Peaches

Hello, My Name Is Peaches

And I need to be extra feisty to keep up with my two big brothers (who are also just bigger smol cats). My foster mom who found me in an engine says I’m 8 weeks old - my forever mom and the vet disagreed. (My hooman is OP’s brother who gave permission to OP to post.)

SarahCBear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

My First Fosters!

My First Fosters!

cubch0o Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Literal Friday Cat! What Would You Do For Mr. Handsome Eyebrows??

Literal Friday Cat! What Would You Do For Mr. Handsome Eyebrows??

We got this micro kittah 2 days ago. They say Fuzzball is 8 weeks...but Oldman Eyebrows still kinda crawls and slinks away. Swirly-fur Void will eat out of our hands but basically trembles unless he's wrapped up in a blanky.

amytski7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
monicasousa avatar
Yes yes
Yes yes
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautifull eyebrows! Give the kittah a few days and you will see. You will see. Ah ah ah ah ah!!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

The sad reality is that some pets ‘in the system’ end up getting put to sleep. In 2023, 690,000 dogs and cats (360,000 and 330,000) respectively were euthanized. This is an increase of 15% compared to 2022, but still 16% lower than the drastic situation you saw back in 2019.

It’s mainly dogs that are affected. 24% more dogs were put to sleep in 2023 compared to 2022, 64% more than in 2021, and 12% more than in 2019. Meanwhile, 8% more cats were euthanized in 2023 than in 2022, 3% more than in 2021, but 31% fewer than in 2019.
#25

Kiara, Our Newly-Adopted German Shepherd/Border Collie. She Is So Sweet And Has Adjusted Super Well To Our Home. She's Just A Fantastic Dog

Kiara, Our Newly-Adopted German Shepherd/Border Collie. She Is So Sweet And Has Adjusted Super Well To Our Home. She's Just A Fantastic Dog

photoman12001 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

This Is Ivy. A 1 Year Old Hahns Macaw

This Is Ivy. A 1 Year Old Hahns Macaw

IvyTheMacaw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

My Kira Girl

My Kira Girl

Recent Rescue. 4 year old spayed female. Kira came from a woman who got her out of a neglectful owners. Has allergies. Im a experienced dog owner. First time Springer Spaniel Mommy. I read up on the breed before adopting. Shes scares easily, even a bee startles her🐝 Super sweet. She loves her noisy chicken toy. Great snuggles. I work from home. I absolutely ❤️ her. 

Animal_Res4ever Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

The Guardian points out that the situation with pet adoptions and animals stuck in the shelter system is nuanced and complicated. You’re not just seeing employees adopting ‘pandemic puppies’ because they were 'bored' that they then gave up after the restrictions ended.

In many cases, the owners want to keep their pets, but can’t due to how expensive it is to care for them properly. It’s not just rising vet costs that you have to keep in mind, but also price increases and fewer tax breaks in other areas of people’s lives, too.
#28

Adopted My Dog From A Rescue In Cypress - He Came Home On Sunday And Is Still A Sleepy Little Boy

Adopted My Dog From A Rescue In Cypress - He Came Home On Sunday And Is Still A Sleepy Little Boy

fietsvrouw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
moyamcbride avatar
MoMcB
MoMcB
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing, when they finally know they are home and safe, how much they sleep for a while. My cat slept for days, only waking for food.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

My Very First Doberman Comes Home In 4 Days!

My Very First Doberman Comes Home In 4 Days!

smallorangepaws Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Hello

Hello

Logical_Function6162 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Which of the photos that we featured in this list warmed your hearts the most, dear Pandas? Have you ever rescued any animals? What do you do to help your local rescue or shelter?

If you have a spare moment, tell us what you think in the comment section. Oh, and we’d love to see photos of your pets. Tell them we said ‘hi!’
#31

Meet Lambeau, My First Sheppy

Meet Lambeau, My First Sheppy

fp562 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

My Orange Girl Tabby. We Adopted Her So Our Current Cat, Pebbles, Can Have A Sister

My Orange Girl Tabby. We Adopted Her So Our Current Cat, Pebbles, Can Have A Sister

tristanabella Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Adopted A Birdie !!

Adopted A Birdie !!

akshyeet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Hello All

Hello All

So the pigeon gods have bestowed upon me a young pigeon. I haven’t owned a pigeon previously but I had an ex that had two and I loved them. I definitely want to keep this pigeon as it just dropped from a tree in my backyard and can’t fly, I have it in a box and it let me pet me and seems to respond well. If anyone could please offer insight besides “take it to a shelter” that would be great because I will not be doing that.

Sea-Highway-4688 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your local petfood store can advise you on best bird food. And they need water. But it’s going to grow quite a bit, so be sure to get a big enough cage.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#35

We Adopted A Box Turtle A Couple Days Ago As An Office Pet! Everyone Meet Fern

We Adopted A Box Turtle A Couple Days Ago As An Office Pet! Everyone Meet Fern

cddever2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

First Time Fostering!

First Time Fostering!

tinafeysbiggestfan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Rescued And Fostered These Guys At 2 Weeks Old. They Just Got Adopted Today. I’m So Happy & Sad At The Same Time

Rescued And Fostered These Guys At 2 Weeks Old. They Just Got Adopted Today. I’m So Happy & Sad At The Same Time

johnpaulgeorgeringoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#38

Adopted These Boys Today

Adopted These Boys Today

fluffy_stingray Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Just Adopted A Calico

Just Adopted A Calico

jewnanaaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

New Family Member!

New Family Member!

Just adopted this sweet little girl yesterday from a foster animal rescue. She’s about 2.5 months old. Very playful and full of energy. She joins my 4 year old male cat. Looking forward to giving her a fun, safe, and happy life!

JGamer17 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

What Kind Of Doggie Is This?

What Kind Of Doggie Is This?

Good-Candidate-8971 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Meet Lucas!

Meet Lucas!

Vergilly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

We Adopted And Weren’t Sure, But Apparently She Belongs Here! This Is Today After A Trip To The Dog Bar

We Adopted And Weren’t Sure, But Apparently She Belongs Here! This Is Today After A Trip To The Dog Bar

LindsayDuck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Adopted A Dog Recently

Adopted A Dog Recently

katdanielle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

My First Ever Fur Baby!

My First Ever Fur Baby!

LightningSpeed0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Y'all I Think I Just Got Adopted By A Cat

Y'all I Think I Just Got Adopted By A Cat

killer_icognito Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

I Just Found This Baby Cat On The Street And I Adopted Her. I Named Her Daisy And She Will Be My New Friend

I Just Found This Baby Cat On The Street And I Adopted Her. I Named Her Daisy And She Will Be My New Friend

elsamiller_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

A Random Cat Adopted Me

A Random Cat Adopted Me

minah22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

My Family (3 Of Us) Just Adopted This Baby Boy. Torn Between Gnocchi, Zephyr, Fig But Open To Ideas. He’s Really Sweet, Purrs All The Time. Not Bothered By Our Older Cats At All

My Family (3 Of Us) Just Adopted This Baby Boy. Torn Between Gnocchi, Zephyr, Fig But Open To Ideas. He’s Really Sweet, Purrs All The Time. Not Bothered By Our Older Cats At All

thehighestsin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

My Babby Girl

My Babby Girl

No_Sorbet_1788 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Adopted Yesterday, My Wife And I Are Drawing Blanks For A Name. We Have 1 Other Female Cat Whos Legal Name Is Freya But We Call Her Bean. He Liked Watching My Wife Play Zelda

Adopted Yesterday, My Wife And I Are Drawing Blanks For A Name. We Have 1 Other Female Cat Whos Legal Name Is Freya But We Call Her Bean. He Liked Watching My Wife Play Zelda

Haunting_Willow_6130 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

I’m A Dog Mom Again!

I’m A Dog Mom Again!

It’s been 3 weeks since I’ve adopted her. I named her Ophelia Penelope 💗 She came from the shelter and they didn’t know anything about her as she was a stray. She’s under 2 years old.

ContractSensitive225 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Our Little Torbie Girl Named Mariska!

Our Little Torbie Girl Named Mariska!

astrogem17 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Adopted A Senior Cat From The Shelter

Adopted A Senior Cat From The Shelter

tobae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Meet Katara!

Meet Katara!

hershelou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Adopted Another One This Weekend

Adopted Another One This Weekend

BotiaDario Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Best Decision Of My Life Adopting This Gorgeous Girl

Best Decision Of My Life Adopting This Gorgeous Girl

Romeo_1992 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

After A Long Day Of Being A Menace He Always Needs Cuddles & Purring

After A Long Day Of Being A Menace He Always Needs Cuddles & Purring

My sweet newly adopted boy has been here for just over 2 weeks, and every night he just plops down on top of me and purrs, no petting required. He had no fear when we brought him home, it’s like he just knew he was home and immediately settled in.

sailormars_bars Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

My New Tiel

My New Tiel

I just adopted him yesterday. His name is Wembley, and I got him for a companion for my first tiel Mokey. We’re still in quarantine in separate parts of the room, but Mokey (my first bird) is very social and is very fascinated by his new brother, so I’ve been trying to keep him from getting too close yet. Wembley’s only 2 months old, newly weaned, and seems curious about Mokey in return. It looks like they’re already gonna be besties!

katiesunny2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

My Newest Fosters

My Newest Fosters

zoomomma2000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

New To Fostering :)

New To Fostering :)

SnooJokes7110 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Meet My Adopted Boy!

Meet My Adopted Boy!

Wenchpie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Today Is Dobby's Adoption Day, He Awaits His Humans With His Little Bow

Today Is Dobby's Adoption Day, He Awaits His Humans With His Little Bow

CalistaClari Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Two New Members Of The Family

Two New Members Of The Family

roguefiftyone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Meet Kevin! Great Dane / Giant Schnauzer Mix

Meet Kevin! Great Dane / Giant Schnauzer Mix

beerkmansworld Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

This One’s Gonna Hurt

This One’s Gonna Hurt

Foster dog is getting adopted today. Nice adopter, and he’ll have his own yard. I’m gonna miss him though. If I was in a position to, I would without regrets foster fail.

xeuthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Just Adopted

Just Adopted

SlashandAxl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#68

Just Adopted This Handsome Lad!

Just Adopted This Handsome Lad!

njkauto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

After Years Of Waiting For My Own Baby, I Adopted Oro This Weekend ❤️

After Years Of Waiting For My Own Baby, I Adopted Oro This Weekend ❤️

handsonak22111 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Cat Tax From My Adoption Yesterday

Cat Tax From My Adoption Yesterday

Toddric29 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Newly Adopted Cat

Newly Adopted Cat

KFC_MacNCheese Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

My Adorable Rescue Cat - Björn

My Adorable Rescue Cat - Björn

Euphoric-biscuit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!