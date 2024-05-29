If you want a companion for life and you have enough space in your heart and home, there’s nothing like rescuing a pet in need. Many shelters are overcrowded with animals who desperately want caring new owners and a place to call their forever home to live their best lives. Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most wholesome photos of pets who got rescued this May. They’re bound to lift your spirits and act as a reminder to always treat all living beings with dignity. Scroll down for some heartwarming photos!

#1 I'm Incredibly Pleased With My Decision To Have My Adopted Cat Tattooed Share icon

#2 Cute And Funny Adopted Cat Share icon

#3 I Present To You Indico, He Is A Puppy That I Rescued From A Shelter. He Came Home All Hurt And Skinny Share icon

The Shelter Animals Count database shows that around 6.5 million cats and dogs entered shelters and rescues across the United States in 2023. 3.3 million of these animals in need were cats while 3.2 million were dogs. This is 0.2% more animals entering ‘the system’ compared to 2022 and 4% more than 2021.

#4 We’ve Been Meaning To Adopt A Cat And Then My Wife Found This Guy In A Parking Lot Share icon

#5 Adjusting To A New Home Share icon

#6 Just Adopted This Little Dude. Can’t Think Of A Name…wife Likes “Mango” Share icon

Something else to keep in mind is that the number of animals entering American shelters and rescues last year was 3.2% lower compared to 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic. This amounts to around 214,000 fewer animals. Of the 6.5 million animals that entered shelters in 2023, the majority—4.8 million—were adopted into loving, caring homes. Of those, 2.6 million were cats while 2.2 million were dogs.

#7 My Bb Dexter 🥹🐾❤️ Share icon Adopted this Dalmatian / Cockapoo cutie from Warrior Dog Rescue in Minnesota. Absolutely in love!



#8 A Homeless Dog Gave Birth In My Compound. I Will Adopt All Of Them Share icon

#9 Our New Void, Spooky! Share icon

According to the Shelter Animals Count, the combined species adoption rate in 2023 was 61%, compared to 56% back in 2019. However, there are some nuances. Broadly speaking, dogs are having a much tougher time getting rescued than cats. At least in the US.

#10 I Have Been Adopted (By A Cat) Share icon

#11 After Almost 10 Years Without A Dog We Just Adopted This Angel Share icon

#12 Meet Stormy! Share icon Today I adopted a female birb named Stormy. She was found on a stormy day in someone’s back yard, which is how she got her name. So far she is very calm, but I can tell she is nervous from being in a new environment. I’m glad that Spike was being so nice and gentle with her though. Anyone have any advice or tips for helping a new additional bird feel more comfortable? Thank you!



For instance, 109,000 more dogs were adopted in the US in 2023 than in 2022, but this was still 108,000 fewer canine adoptions than in 2019. ADVERTISEMENT Meanwhile, 34,000 more cats found new forever homes in 2023 than in 2022, and a whopping 319,000 more than in 2019.

#13 Meet Boaty! (15) Share icon I realize I haven’t posted on this subreddit yet. This is our adopted senior boy, his name is Boaty. His owner was an older lady and she sadly passed away, which resulted in her son taking Boaty and immediately bringing him to a shelter to surrender him and suggested they euthanize him because “he’s failing.” (how can people be so mean?!) The shelter was like “… no well just keep him here thanks.” Boaty is in good health, he just has a IBS and hyperthyroidism, which is really easy to take care of. He’s the sweetest boy. He takes lots of naps and loves to cuddle, he even gets along with our other cat. His favorite thing rn is supervised sunshine time lol.



#14 Pete 🧡 Share icon

#15 35 Year Old Named Paris! Share icon I just wanted to introduce this sub to my newly adopted 35 year old Blue Fronted Amazon, Paris. Apparently his owner only has a couple of months to live and he was being fostered. Poor guy. I have an African grey already. They’re checking each other out from a distance! Any advice or tips anyone has would be appreciated. This is my first time really with two very intelligent parrots!



There are over 14,400 organizations that shelter animals in the United States. Over 9,500 of these are rescues (i.e., organizations that do not have a government contract) while more than 4,900 are shelters (i.e., government animal services with and without government contracts). However, even with so many organizations ready and willing to help, many are dealing with a capacity crisis.

#16 Behold, For Here Is Gertrude Share icon Gertrude was adopted 2 weeks ago! she's 9 and is the sweetest cat i've ever had. she's my first cat that belongs to ME!! and i'm so happy!! she's gonna be my ESA for college since i have horrible struggles with sleeping and have debilitating anxiety. she's got some health issues, but i've always dreamt of having an older cat that i can give my love to till the end of their days. she loves cuddles, getting wet food (especially as an award after her meds!), and is so calm. she loves getting attention



#17 Newly Adopted Russian’s Beak… Share icon

#18 Got Our First Void ! Midnight Aka (Mimi) Share icon

Even though there are many kindhearted people who open up their homes to rescue animals, the reality is that there simply needs to be many more. ADVERTISEMENT Not only to give the animals another shot at happiness, but also to prevent them from being put to sleep.

#19 My New Bestie Share icon

#20 Meet Little Miss Star!!! Share icon

#21 I Adopted This Stray Cat Mother And Daughter And Have A Very Shy Baby. Please Bless This Family Share icon

177,000 more dogs and cats found themselves ‘stuck’ in the American sheltering system in 2023 compared to 2022. Meanwhile, a jaw-dropping 900,000 more animals have entered and lingered in the system since January 2021. In short, there are hundreds of thousands of pets who would love nothing more than a new home.

#22 Hello, My Name Is Peaches Share icon And I need to be extra feisty to keep up with my two big brothers (who are also just bigger smol cats). My foster mom who found me in an engine says I’m 8 weeks old - my forever mom and the vet disagreed. (My hooman is OP’s brother who gave permission to OP to post.)



#23 My First Fosters! Share icon

#24 Literal Friday Cat! What Would You Do For Mr. Handsome Eyebrows?? Share icon We got this micro kittah 2 days ago. They say Fuzzball is 8 weeks...but Oldman Eyebrows still kinda crawls and slinks away. Swirly-fur Void will eat out of our hands but basically trembles unless he's wrapped up in a blanky.



The sad reality is that some pets ‘in the system’ end up getting put to sleep. In 2023, 690,000 dogs and cats (360,000 and 330,000) respectively were euthanized. This is an increase of 15% compared to 2022, but still 16% lower than the drastic situation you saw back in 2019. It’s mainly dogs that are affected. 24% more dogs were put to sleep in 2023 compared to 2022, 64% more than in 2021, and 12% more than in 2019. Meanwhile, 8% more cats were euthanized in 2023 than in 2022, 3% more than in 2021, but 31% fewer than in 2019.

#25 Kiara, Our Newly-Adopted German Shepherd/Border Collie. She Is So Sweet And Has Adjusted Super Well To Our Home. She's Just A Fantastic Dog Share icon

#26 This Is Ivy. A 1 Year Old Hahns Macaw Share icon

#27 My Kira Girl Share icon Recent Rescue. 4 year old spayed female. Kira came from a woman who got her out of a neglectful owners. Has allergies. Im a experienced dog owner. First time Springer Spaniel Mommy. I read up on the breed before adopting. Shes scares easily, even a bee startles her🐝 Super sweet. She loves her noisy chicken toy. Great snuggles. I work from home. I absolutely ❤️ her.



The Guardian points out that the situation with pet adoptions and animals stuck in the shelter system is nuanced and complicated. You’re not just seeing employees adopting ‘pandemic puppies’ because they were 'bored' that they then gave up after the restrictions ended. In many cases, the owners want to keep their pets, but can’t due to how expensive it is to care for them properly. It’s not just rising vet costs that you have to keep in mind, but also price increases and fewer tax breaks in other areas of people’s lives, too.

#28 Adopted My Dog From A Rescue In Cypress - He Came Home On Sunday And Is Still A Sleepy Little Boy Share icon

#29 My Very First Doberman Comes Home In 4 Days! Share icon

#30 Hello Share icon

Which of the photos that we featured in this list warmed your hearts the most, dear Pandas? Have you ever rescued any animals? What do you do to help your local rescue or shelter? If you have a spare moment, tell us what you think in the comment section. Oh, and we’d love to see photos of your pets. Tell them we said ‘hi!’

#31 Meet Lambeau, My First Sheppy Share icon

#32 My Orange Girl Tabby. We Adopted Her So Our Current Cat, Pebbles, Can Have A Sister Share icon

#33 Adopted A Birdie !! Share icon

#34 Hello All Share icon So the pigeon gods have bestowed upon me a young pigeon. I haven’t owned a pigeon previously but I had an ex that had two and I loved them. I definitely want to keep this pigeon as it just dropped from a tree in my backyard and can’t fly, I have it in a box and it let me pet me and seems to respond well. If anyone could please offer insight besides “take it to a shelter” that would be great because I will not be doing that.



#35 We Adopted A Box Turtle A Couple Days Ago As An Office Pet! Everyone Meet Fern Share icon

#36 First Time Fostering! Share icon

#37 Rescued And Fostered These Guys At 2 Weeks Old. They Just Got Adopted Today. I’m So Happy & Sad At The Same Time Share icon

#38 Adopted These Boys Today Share icon

#39 Just Adopted A Calico Share icon

#40 New Family Member! Share icon Just adopted this sweet little girl yesterday from a foster animal rescue. She’s about 2.5 months old. Very playful and full of energy. She joins my 4 year old male cat. Looking forward to giving her a fun, safe, and happy life!



#41 What Kind Of Doggie Is This? Share icon

#42 Meet Lucas! Share icon

#43 We Adopted And Weren’t Sure, But Apparently She Belongs Here! This Is Today After A Trip To The Dog Bar Share icon

#44 Adopted A Dog Recently Share icon

#45 My First Ever Fur Baby! Share icon

#46 Y'all I Think I Just Got Adopted By A Cat Share icon

#47 I Just Found This Baby Cat On The Street And I Adopted Her. I Named Her Daisy And She Will Be My New Friend Share icon

#48 A Random Cat Adopted Me Share icon

#49 My Family (3 Of Us) Just Adopted This Baby Boy. Torn Between Gnocchi, Zephyr, Fig But Open To Ideas. He’s Really Sweet, Purrs All The Time. Not Bothered By Our Older Cats At All Share icon

#50 My Babby Girl Share icon

#51 Adopted Yesterday, My Wife And I Are Drawing Blanks For A Name. We Have 1 Other Female Cat Whos Legal Name Is Freya But We Call Her Bean. He Liked Watching My Wife Play Zelda Share icon

#52 I’m A Dog Mom Again! Share icon It’s been 3 weeks since I’ve adopted her. I named her Ophelia Penelope 💗 She came from the shelter and they didn’t know anything about her as she was a stray. She’s under 2 years old.



#53 Our Little Torbie Girl Named Mariska! Share icon

#54 Adopted A Senior Cat From The Shelter Share icon

#55 Meet Katara! Share icon

#56 Adopted Another One This Weekend Share icon

#57 Best Decision Of My Life Adopting This Gorgeous Girl Share icon

#58 After A Long Day Of Being A Menace He Always Needs Cuddles & Purring Share icon My sweet newly adopted boy has been here for just over 2 weeks, and every night he just plops down on top of me and purrs, no petting required. He had no fear when we brought him home, it’s like he just knew he was home and immediately settled in.



#59 My New Tiel Share icon I just adopted him yesterday. His name is Wembley, and I got him for a companion for my first tiel Mokey. We’re still in quarantine in separate parts of the room, but Mokey (my first bird) is very social and is very fascinated by his new brother, so I’ve been trying to keep him from getting too close yet. Wembley’s only 2 months old, newly weaned, and seems curious about Mokey in return. It looks like they’re already gonna be besties!



#60 My Newest Fosters Share icon

#61 New To Fostering :) Share icon

#62 Meet My Adopted Boy! Share icon

#63 Today Is Dobby's Adoption Day, He Awaits His Humans With His Little Bow Share icon

#64 Two New Members Of The Family Share icon

#65 Meet Kevin! Great Dane / Giant Schnauzer Mix Share icon

#66 This One’s Gonna Hurt Share icon Foster dog is getting adopted today. Nice adopter, and he’ll have his own yard. I’m gonna miss him though. If I was in a position to, I would without regrets foster fail.



#67 Just Adopted Share icon

#68 Just Adopted This Handsome Lad! Share icon

#69 After Years Of Waiting For My Own Baby, I Adopted Oro This Weekend ❤️ Share icon

#70 Cat Tax From My Adoption Yesterday Share icon

#71 Newly Adopted Cat Share icon