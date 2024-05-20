65 Adorable Cats Ruining Stuff Just Because They Can
Cats are undeniably adorable yet often unpredictable creatures. One moment, they are social, playful, and caring, and the other, they let all havoc loose, destroying everything in their way. Owners of these feline companions are proven this time and time again when they find piles of toilet paper or soil scattered around the house.
Luckily, they often manage to see the bright side of these mildly infuriating moments and share them with the rest of us so we can laugh and share their pain together. We at Bored Panda have collected some of the most mischievous cat crimes, and honestly, it’s pretty impressive what they can do when left to their own devices.
Typical
“Hooman, the indoor tree exploded for no reason! I’m lucky I was over here and it missed me!”
Egg Thief
My cat doesn't like human food, with the exception of croissants and bbq flavored potato chips!
My Wife Couldn’t Figure Out Why The Plants In Her Flower Box Were Dying. I Think I Found The Problem
Problem? I see no problem. If you're going to put a cat bed in the window, the cat is going to sleep on it.
Some people assume that cats destroy their owner's possessions out of vengeance or some other mischievous hidden agenda. However, such behaviors are part of their nature.
Scratching, specifically, is an instinct that allowed their predecessors to survive and thrive in the wild. It can start as early as 8 weeks of age and lets felines mark their territory by leaving visual and chemical cues as a pheromone is released from the scent gland in their feet. This odor contains information about the animal’s health, sex, and breeding status, all of which other cats can detect.
Admiring Her Handiwork
Hey, soft can-opener, your WET shield has a hole. You best get that fixed. I'm not going to supervise your shower when there's a hole in the shield.
My Cat Broke Into A 5 Lb Bag Of Catnip. I Came Home To This
My Cat Messed Up A Single Part Of My Window Shades. Never Realized Why Until Just Now
Felines also scratch surfaces to sharpen their nails, removing the old layers of the nail to expose a new, sharp part underneath. Honed claws allow cats to be better hunters and defend themselves from predators or threats.
Additionally, it lets a cat stretch out its muscles fully, relieving tension. Moreover, the action releases calming chemicals in the brain that help to lessen anxiety and overexcitement.
He Threw My House Slipper In The Toilet
He’s On A Diet. It’s Not Going Great
My Coffee Is His Coffee
In the wild, cats often scratch against tree trunks, which leaves a visual and chemical cue at eye level for other felines. For this reason, the arms of couches and the legs of unvarnished wooden furniture are usually the most common targets for territorial scratching of house companions.
Your Homework? Never Heard About It
They Want To Go To The Beach
Remember when you told us we'd knock something over if we got on the counter? We decided to scientifically test your theory. Congratulations! You were right!
Ah Yes, The Classic Feline Adage: "If I Fits, I Sits"
Because these actions are innate in cats, they can be hard to stop when they become undesirable. The best way to solve this issue is to provide alternatives that your cat might enjoy. Scratch posts are great for this. They should be tall enough to allow the cat to stretch out fully and be sturdy so they don’t fall over, frightening or injuring the animal.
My Jerk Cat Knocks Over A Lamp And Then Yells At Me About It
If you're going to leave your things in the way, they're bound to be damaged.
There Are No Thoughts Behind Those Eyes
The IN box is for sitting IN. Not very well made, though. Do better.
Left My Office Door Open For One Minute
The preference for the material of the scratching post might also individually depend on the cat. Paying close attention to furniture scratching behavior can help you find some clues. You might need to experiment a bit to determine what the furry companion prefers, which can include upholstery fabric, sisal rope, carpet, wood, or cardboard.
My Cat Didn’t Like Her Trip To The Vet, So She Chewed A Hole Under The Futon And Has Been Hiding In It Since We Got Back
He Had A Mission
He was saving your shorts for you. Unappreciative soft can-opener.
The Amount Of Guilt On That Cat's Face Is Hilarious
Once the preferable material is determined, the post should be placed near their favorite to-scratch furniture and where the cat and family members spend a lot of time. Putting their resources, such as food, water, toys, litter boxes, and toys, near commonly used areas ensures that they’ll use them. Some felines might enjoy scratching their nails near their beds. Meanwhile, having more than one of these posts around the house guarantees they’re always near a suitable option if they get the itch.
My Cat Decided To Ruin This Batch Of Bread. At Least She Was Comfortable
Another Reason To Put The Lid Down
Will you look at that! The toilet paper just jumped right into the porcelain litter box.
Using Her Tree To Redecorate. I Wondered Why These 2 Were Always Crooked
To encourage the use of such an alternative, the owner might want to model how it’s done for the cat by running their nails over the post. This creates an intriguing demonstration that might entice the feline to come and try it. Sprinkling catnip on it or giving rewarding treats after they use it can also motivate them to continue such behavior.
What A Lovely Little Garden! Would Be A Shame If Someone Were To Lay Down On It
The Crime, The Criminal, The Evidence
Princess Pamela Knocked Over Two Plants. All Because I Didn’t Feed Her The Moment I Came Home From Work
However, a cat should never be punished for such behavior. It can create anxiety, which in turn increases the chances of fear-based aggression. Instead, try offering sufficient enrichment to a bored or anxious cat to reduce excessive undesirable behavior. This can include cat trees for them to climb, providing perches by windows to look outside, and allocating more time for interactive playtimes.
An Entrance To The Void Has Opened In My Living Room
The cat opened the vent by herself. I didn't ask for this.
It's a portal for the Cat Distribution System.
Tortilla Devil
There's absolutely nothing to suggest that the cat got anywhere near the tortillas.
Get Cats They Said, It’ll Be Fun They Said
No cats were harmed and no plants were seriously injured.
Luna Eats My Live Succulents, So I Got LEGO Ones. I Can't Have Nice Things
Luna is the nicest thing. She's just taking out the competition.
Caught Red-Handed. Tony The Toilet Paper Bandit
Poor Tony was viscously attacked by the toilet paper.
Gardeners Doing Their Job
They're obviously working very hard, and deserve much tuna.
I Guess I’ll Take My Knitting Projects To Another Room
The Cat Was Mad We Weren't Home To Feed Her Dinner, And Got Back At Us By Ripping Apart A Pack Of Bagels And Taking A Tiny Bite Out Of Each One
If you don't want someone grazing, feed them on time. Easy
Left The New Package Of Toilet Paper On The Table
You mean, you left the new package of cat toys out.
Was Finishing Up A 1000 Piece Puzzle Before My Cat Ran And Jumped Up On The Table To Slide The Whole Thing Off
What a lovely cat to help its soft can-opener to put away the puzzle.
Locked My Cat In The Bathroom While I Made A Meal Because He Was Being Annoying. Revenge Was Had
Someone Knocked Over The Toy Basket But Left No Trace! It's The Perfect Crime
He Also Stole A Hot Dog
Warm is good. We like warm. Why do you think we sleep on radiators?
That’s What Y’all Get For Not Using The Refrigerator
Who would leave an entire roasted chicken out all night?!
My Cats Do Things Like This All The Time
Silly cat. We would have gone for the meat.
Tried To Make My Own Paper. Failed Successfully
Look What She Has Done To My Seat
Finally Found The Problem With Our Flattened Flowers
Damn those aliens and their crop circles. Lucky there's a cat willing to guard the plants.
I Think It’s Safe To Say That My Lemon Thyme Is Dead
My Cat Just Bit The Corner Of My MacBook
Well, it's not like YOU were going to bite the corner of your MacBook. Lucky for you, the cat doesn't mind helping.
My Cat Ripped A Hole Through The Window Screen So She Could Go Outside
I Caught My Cat In The Act Of Attacking A Roll Of Toilet Paper
Well, it was just hanging there smirking.
Caught Him Stealing A Slice Of Beef Cheek This Taco Night
It's the cat's house. Therefore, anything in the house belongs to the cat. It's impossible to steal what belongs to you. There is no crime here.
"Mom, I Don't Like It" Proceeds To Knock It Over Three Times
This isn't a very fun toy. It keeps getting me WET!
This Cat Did Not Just Install Windows On A MacBook
This Looks Like The Surface Of The Moon
My Daughter Decided To Give Captain Beans Some Catnip. She Forgot To Put The Bag Away. I Came Home To This
The Face Of Someone Who Is Proud Of Ripping Up My Sofa
I Mean, Shrimp Is Cute, But She Cannot Afford To Replace My Blinds As She Is Currently Unemployed
If the blinds were replaced, she'd have to resize them again. Resize. Yes, resize.
Accidentally Ordered A 25 Lb Bag Of Sugar, Instead Of A 5 Lb One. Left It On The Table For A Bit, And Then My Cat Found It
Cats aren't able to taste sweet. We are capable of playing with it, however.
Cat Sat On My Damp Custom Pottery Order
The cat did the finishing touches for you. You should give the cat tuna for being a good helper.
This Cat Broke Into My House And Knocked Over My Monitor
I Was Prepping Grilled Cheese And Left It Unattended For A Moment. Had To Wipe Butter Off Of Her Paw Too
Did you make her a sandwich? Oh no, of course not. You were going to eat the whole thing right in front of her, and not even share. Of course she wanted some. Be a better host next time.
Spy Cat
I'm in your furnitures, hiding from you.
Guess Who Ate My Mail
Just Set The Table And
I Don't Know If This Is His Guilty Face Or A "Oh No, I Got Caught" Face
A Cat Ventured Onto Freshly Poured Concrete
I hope someone washed the cat's paws. Concrete can cause chemical burns.
My Cat Got Hungry And Ate The Bread I Bought This Morning
I thought I had the only cat who liked bread products.
When You Go To The Bar And Return 2 Hours Past Your Cat's Dinner Time
Well if you were two hours late you were definitely asking for this one.
"What?"
"The concrete was too hard - I improved it. You're welcome"
Compilation of kitties being kitties: 10/10. Cracking up on a majority of these. 😹😹😹
