Cats are undeniably adorable yet often unpredictable creatures. One moment, they are social, playful, and caring, and the other, they let all havoc loose, destroying everything in their way. Owners of these feline companions are proven this time and time again when they find piles of toilet paper or soil scattered around the house.

Luckily, they often manage to see the bright side of these mildly infuriating moments and share them with the rest of us so we can laugh and share their pain together. We at Bored Panda have collected some of the most mischievous cat crimes, and honestly, it’s pretty impressive what they can do when left to their own devices.

#1

“Hooman, the indoor tree exploded for no reason! I’m lucky I was over here and it missed me!”

#2

Egg Thief

My cat doesn't like human food, with the exception of croissants and bbq flavored potato chips!

#3

My Wife Couldn’t Figure Out Why The Plants In Her Flower Box Were Dying. I Think I Found The Problem

Problem? I see no problem. If you're going to put a cat bed in the window, the cat is going to sleep on it.

Some people assume that cats destroy their owner's possessions out of vengeance or some other mischievous hidden agenda. However, such behaviors are part of their nature.

Scratching, specifically, is an instinct that allowed their predecessors to survive and thrive in the wild. It can start as early as 8 weeks of age and lets felines mark their territory by leaving visual and chemical cues as a pheromone is released from the scent gland in their feet. This odor contains information about the animal’s health, sex, and breeding status, all of which other cats can detect.
#4

Admiring Her Handiwork

Hey, soft can-opener, your WET shield has a hole. You best get that fixed. I'm not going to supervise your shower when there's a hole in the shield.

#5

My Cat Broke Into A 5 Lb Bag Of Catnip. I Came Home To This

#6

My Cat Messed Up A Single Part Of My Window Shades. Never Realized Why Until Just Now

Felines also scratch surfaces to sharpen their nails, removing the old layers of the nail to expose a new, sharp part underneath. Honed claws allow cats to be better hunters and defend themselves from predators or threats.

Additionally, it lets a cat stretch out its muscles fully, relieving tension. Moreover, the action releases calming chemicals in the brain that help to lessen anxiety and overexcitement.
#7

He Threw My House Slipper In The Toilet

#8

He’s On A Diet. It’s Not Going Great

#9

My Coffee Is His Coffee

We have a male cat named Jax that does the same thing. His sister, on the other hand, does not care about coffee.

In the wild, cats often scratch against tree trunks, which leaves a visual and chemical cue at eye level for other felines. For this reason, the arms of couches and the legs of unvarnished wooden furniture are usually the most common targets for territorial scratching of house companions.

#10

Your Homework? Never Heard About It

#11

They Want To Go To The Beach

Remember when you told us we'd knock something over if we got on the counter? We decided to scientifically test your theory. Congratulations! You were right!

#12

Ah Yes, The Classic Feline Adage: "If I Fits, I Sits"

Because these actions are innate in cats, they can be hard to stop when they become undesirable. The best way to solve this issue is to provide alternatives that your cat might enjoy. Scratch posts are great for this. They should be tall enough to allow the cat to stretch out fully and be sturdy so they don’t fall over, frightening or injuring the animal.

#13

My Jerk Cat Knocks Over A Lamp And Then Yells At Me About It

#14

There Are No Thoughts Behind Those Eyes

#15

Left My Office Door Open For One Minute

The preference for the material of the scratching post might also individually depend on the cat. Paying close attention to furniture scratching behavior can help you find some clues. You might need to experiment a bit to determine what the furry companion prefers, which can include upholstery fabric, sisal rope, carpet, wood, or cardboard.

#16

My Cat Didn’t Like Her Trip To The Vet, So She Chewed A Hole Under The Futon And Has Been Hiding In It Since We Got Back

#17

He Had A Mission

#18

The Amount Of Guilt On That Cat's Face Is Hilarious

Once the preferable material is determined, the post should be placed near their favorite to-scratch furniture and where the cat and family members spend a lot of time. Putting their resources, such as food, water, toys, litter boxes, and toys, near commonly used areas ensures that they’ll use them. Some felines might enjoy scratching their nails near their beds. Meanwhile, having more than one of these posts around the house guarantees they’re always near a suitable option if they get the itch.

#19

My Cat Decided To Ruin This Batch Of Bread. At Least She Was Comfortable

#20

Another Reason To Put The Lid Down

#21

Using Her Tree To Redecorate. I Wondered Why These 2 Were Always Crooked

To encourage the use of such an alternative, the owner might want to model how it’s done for the cat by running their nails over the post. This creates an intriguing demonstration that might entice the feline to come and try it. Sprinkling catnip on it or giving rewarding treats after they use it can also motivate them to continue such behavior.

#22

What A Lovely Little Garden! Would Be A Shame If Someone Were To Lay Down On It

Cats like windows. What did you think was going to happen when you put a soft surface on a window shelf?

#23

The Crime, The Criminal, The Evidence

#24

Princess Pamela Knocked Over Two Plants. All Because I Didn’t Feed Her The Moment I Came Home From Work

However, a cat should never be punished for such behavior. It can create anxiety, which in turn increases the chances of fear-based aggression. Instead, try offering sufficient enrichment to a bored or anxious cat to reduce excessive undesirable behavior. This can include cat trees for them to climb, providing perches by windows to look outside, and allocating more time for interactive playtimes.

#25

An Entrance To The Void Has Opened In My Living Room

The cat opened the vent by herself. I didn't ask for this.

#26

Tortilla Devil

#27

Get Cats They Said, It’ll Be Fun They Said

No cats were harmed and no plants were seriously injured.

#28

Luna Eats My Live Succulents, So I Got LEGO Ones. I Can't Have Nice Things

#29

Caught Red-Handed. Tony The Toilet Paper Bandit

#30

Gardeners Doing Their Job

#31

I Guess I’ll Take My Knitting Projects To Another Room

#32

The Cat Was Mad We Weren't Home To Feed Her Dinner, And Got Back At Us By Ripping Apart A Pack Of Bagels And Taking A Tiny Bite Out Of Each One

#33

Left The New Package Of Toilet Paper On The Table

#34

Was Finishing Up A 1000 Piece Puzzle Before My Cat Ran And Jumped Up On The Table To Slide The Whole Thing Off

#35

Locked My Cat In The Bathroom While I Made A Meal Because He Was Being Annoying. Revenge Was Had

#36

Someone Knocked Over The Toy Basket But Left No Trace! It's The Perfect Crime

#37

He Also Stole A Hot Dog

#38

That’s What Y’all Get For Not Using The Refrigerator

#39

My Cats Do Things Like This All The Time

#40

Tried To Make My Own Paper. Failed Successfully

#41

Look What She Has Done To My Seat

#42

Finally Found The Problem With Our Flattened Flowers

Damn those aliens and their crop circles. Lucky there's a cat willing to guard the plants.

#43

I Think It’s Safe To Say That My Lemon Thyme Is Dead

#44

My Cat Just Bit The Corner Of My MacBook

Well, it's not like YOU were going to bite the corner of your MacBook. Lucky for you, the cat doesn't mind helping.

#45

My Cat Ripped A Hole Through The Window Screen So She Could Go Outside

#46

I Caught My Cat In The Act Of Attacking A Roll Of Toilet Paper

#47

Caught Him Stealing A Slice Of Beef Cheek This Taco Night

It's the cat's house. Therefore, anything in the house belongs to the cat. It's impossible to steal what belongs to you. There is no crime here.

#48

"Mom, I Don't Like It" Proceeds To Knock It Over Three Times

#49

This Cat Did Not Just Install Windows On A MacBook

#50

This Looks Like The Surface Of The Moon

#51

My Daughter Decided To Give Captain Beans Some Catnip. She Forgot To Put The Bag Away. I Came Home To This

#52

The Face Of Someone Who Is Proud Of Ripping Up My Sofa

#53

I Mean, Shrimp Is Cute, But She Cannot Afford To Replace My Blinds As She Is Currently Unemployed

#54

Accidentally Ordered A 25 Lb Bag Of Sugar, Instead Of A 5 Lb One. Left It On The Table For A Bit, And Then My Cat Found It

#55

Cat Sat On My Damp Custom Pottery Order

The cat did the finishing touches for you. You should give the cat tuna for being a good helper.

#56

This Cat Broke Into My House And Knocked Over My Monitor

#57

I Was Prepping Grilled Cheese And Left It Unattended For A Moment. Had To Wipe Butter Off Of Her Paw Too

Did you make her a sandwich? Oh no, of course not. You were going to eat the whole thing right in front of her, and not even share. Of course she wanted some. Be a better host next time.

#58

Spy Cat

#59

Guess Who Ate My Mail

#60

Just Set The Table And

leggiera Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#61

I Don't Know If This Is His Guilty Face Or A "Oh No, I Got Caught" Face

I Don't Know If This Is His Guilty Face Or A "Oh No, I Got Caught" Face

FennEric888 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

A Cat Ventured Onto Freshly Poured Concrete

A Cat Ventured Onto Freshly Poured Concrete

quarante-et-onze Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
laugh avatar
Laugh or not
Laugh or not
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope someone washed the cat's paws. Concrete can cause chemical burns.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#63

My Cat Got Hungry And Ate The Bread I Bought This Morning

My Cat Got Hungry And Ate The Bread I Bought This Morning

twdvermont Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

When You Go To The Bar And Return 2 Hours Past Your Cat's Dinner Time

When You Go To The Bar And Return 2 Hours Past Your Cat's Dinner Time

work_constantly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well if you were two hours late you were definitely asking for this one.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#65

"What?"

"What?"

skeletonharvester79 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
joannabennett avatar
SparkDragon
SparkDragon
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"The concrete was too hard - I improved it. You're welcome"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!