Cats are undeniably adorable yet often unpredictable creatures. One moment, they are social, playful, and caring, and the other, they let all havoc loose, destroying everything in their way. Owners of these feline companions are proven this time and time again when they find piles of toilet paper or soil scattered around the house. Luckily, they often manage to see the bright side of these mildly infuriating moments and share them with the rest of us so we can laugh and share their pain together. We at Bored Panda have collected some of the most mischievous cat crimes , and honestly, it’s pretty impressive what they can do when left to their own devices.

#1 Typical Share icon

#2 Egg Thief Share icon

#3 My Wife Couldn’t Figure Out Why The Plants In Her Flower Box Were Dying. I Think I Found The Problem Share icon

Some people assume that cats destroy their owner's possessions out of vengeance or some other mischievous hidden agenda. However, such behaviors are part of their nature. Scratching, specifically, is an instinct that allowed their predecessors to survive and thrive in the wild. It can start as early as 8 weeks of age and lets felines mark their territory by leaving visual and chemical cues as a pheromone is released from the scent gland in their feet. This odor contains information about the animal’s health, sex, and breeding status, all of which other cats can detect.



#4 Admiring Her Handiwork Share icon

#5 My Cat Broke Into A 5 Lb Bag Of Catnip. I Came Home To This Share icon

#6 My Cat Messed Up A Single Part Of My Window Shades. Never Realized Why Until Just Now Share icon

Felines also scratch surfaces to sharpen their nails, removing the old layers of the nail to expose a new, sharp part underneath. Honed claws allow cats to be better hunters and defend themselves from predators or threats. ADVERTISEMENT Additionally, it lets a cat stretch out its muscles fully, relieving tension. Moreover, the action releases calming chemicals in the brain that help to lessen anxiety and overexcitement.



#7 He Threw My House Slipper In The Toilet Share icon

#8 He’s On A Diet. It’s Not Going Great Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My Coffee Is His Coffee Share icon

In the wild, cats often scratch against tree trunks, which leaves a visual and chemical cue at eye level for other felines. For this reason, the arms of couches and the legs of unvarnished wooden furniture are usually the most common targets for territorial scratching of house companions.

#10 Your Homework? Never Heard About It Share icon

#11 They Want To Go To The Beach Share icon

#12 Ah Yes, The Classic Feline Adage: "If I Fits, I Sits" Share icon

Because these actions are innate in cats, they can be hard to stop when they become undesirable. The best way to solve this issue is to provide alternatives that your cat might enjoy. Scratch posts are great for this. They should be tall enough to allow the cat to stretch out fully and be sturdy so they don’t fall over, frightening or injuring the animal. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My Jerk Cat Knocks Over A Lamp And Then Yells At Me About It Share icon

#14 There Are No Thoughts Behind Those Eyes Share icon

#15 Left My Office Door Open For One Minute Share icon

The preference for the material of the scratching post might also individually depend on the cat. Paying close attention to furniture scratching behavior can help you find some clues. You might need to experiment a bit to determine what the furry companion prefers, which can include upholstery fabric, sisal rope, carpet, wood, or cardboard.

#16 My Cat Didn’t Like Her Trip To The Vet, So She Chewed A Hole Under The Futon And Has Been Hiding In It Since We Got Back Share icon

#17 He Had A Mission Share icon

#18 The Amount Of Guilt On That Cat's Face Is Hilarious Share icon

Once the preferable material is determined, the post should be placed near their favorite to-scratch furniture and where the cat and family members spend a lot of time. Putting their resources, such as food, water, toys, litter boxes, and toys, near commonly used areas ensures that they’ll use them. Some felines might enjoy scratching their nails near their beds. Meanwhile, having more than one of these posts around the house guarantees they’re always near a suitable option if they get the itch. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 My Cat Decided To Ruin This Batch Of Bread. At Least She Was Comfortable Share icon

#20 Another Reason To Put The Lid Down Share icon

#21 Using Her Tree To Redecorate. I Wondered Why These 2 Were Always Crooked Share icon

To encourage the use of such an alternative, the owner might want to model how it’s done for the cat by running their nails over the post. This creates an intriguing demonstration that might entice the feline to come and try it. Sprinkling catnip on it or giving rewarding treats after they use it can also motivate them to continue such behavior.

#22 What A Lovely Little Garden! Would Be A Shame If Someone Were To Lay Down On It Share icon

#23 The Crime, The Criminal, The Evidence Share icon

#24 Princess Pamela Knocked Over Two Plants. All Because I Didn’t Feed Her The Moment I Came Home From Work Share icon

However, a cat should never be punished for such behavior. It can create anxiety, which in turn increases the chances of fear-based aggression. Instead, try offering sufficient enrichment to a bored or anxious cat to reduce excessive undesirable behavior. This can include cat trees for them to climb, providing perches by windows to look outside, and allocating more time for interactive playtimes. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 An Entrance To The Void Has Opened In My Living Room Share icon The cat opened the vent by herself. I didn't ask for this.

#26 Tortilla Devil Share icon

#27 Get Cats They Said, It’ll Be Fun They Said Share icon No cats were harmed and no plants were seriously injured.

#28 Luna Eats My Live Succulents, So I Got LEGO Ones. I Can't Have Nice Things Share icon

#29 Caught Red-Handed. Tony The Toilet Paper Bandit Share icon

#30 Gardeners Doing Their Job Share icon

#31 I Guess I’ll Take My Knitting Projects To Another Room Share icon

#32 The Cat Was Mad We Weren't Home To Feed Her Dinner, And Got Back At Us By Ripping Apart A Pack Of Bagels And Taking A Tiny Bite Out Of Each One Share icon

#33 Left The New Package Of Toilet Paper On The Table Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Was Finishing Up A 1000 Piece Puzzle Before My Cat Ran And Jumped Up On The Table To Slide The Whole Thing Off Share icon

#35 Locked My Cat In The Bathroom While I Made A Meal Because He Was Being Annoying. Revenge Was Had Share icon

#36 Someone Knocked Over The Toy Basket But Left No Trace! It's The Perfect Crime Share icon

#37 He Also Stole A Hot Dog Share icon

#38 That’s What Y’all Get For Not Using The Refrigerator Share icon

#39 My Cats Do Things Like This All The Time Share icon

#40 Tried To Make My Own Paper. Failed Successfully Share icon

#41 Look What She Has Done To My Seat Share icon

#42 Finally Found The Problem With Our Flattened Flowers Share icon

#43 I Think It’s Safe To Say That My Lemon Thyme Is Dead Share icon

#44 My Cat Just Bit The Corner Of My MacBook Share icon

#45 My Cat Ripped A Hole Through The Window Screen So She Could Go Outside Share icon

#46 I Caught My Cat In The Act Of Attacking A Roll Of Toilet Paper Share icon

#47 Caught Him Stealing A Slice Of Beef Cheek This Taco Night Share icon

#48 "Mom, I Don't Like It" Proceeds To Knock It Over Three Times Share icon

#49 This Cat Did Not Just Install Windows On A MacBook Share icon

#50 This Looks Like The Surface Of The Moon Share icon

#51 My Daughter Decided To Give Captain Beans Some Catnip. She Forgot To Put The Bag Away. I Came Home To This Share icon

#52 The Face Of Someone Who Is Proud Of Ripping Up My Sofa Share icon

#53 I Mean, Shrimp Is Cute, But She Cannot Afford To Replace My Blinds As She Is Currently Unemployed Share icon

#54 Accidentally Ordered A 25 Lb Bag Of Sugar, Instead Of A 5 Lb One. Left It On The Table For A Bit, And Then My Cat Found It Share icon

#55 Cat Sat On My Damp Custom Pottery Order Share icon

#56 This Cat Broke Into My House And Knocked Over My Monitor Share icon

#57 I Was Prepping Grilled Cheese And Left It Unattended For A Moment. Had To Wipe Butter Off Of Her Paw Too Share icon

#58 Spy Cat Share icon

#59 Guess Who Ate My Mail Share icon

#60 Just Set The Table And Share icon

#61 I Don't Know If This Is His Guilty Face Or A "Oh No, I Got Caught" Face Share icon

#62 A Cat Ventured Onto Freshly Poured Concrete Share icon

#63 My Cat Got Hungry And Ate The Bread I Bought This Morning Share icon