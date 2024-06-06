63 Cute And Funny Cat Pictures And Memes, Shared By This Facebook Page
Gone are the days when people had to carry bulky albums to show precious pet moments to their family, friends, and just about anyone. Today, it's easy to capture and share (almost) every peculiar, bizarre, and entertaining action of your kittens, doggos, or turtles on the internet. All you need to do is scroll through your phone to enjoy wholesome animal content.
As if this wasn't wonderful enough, Facebook pages like "Pictures of cats I find on the internet or I take myself" make it easier to find chucklesome photos of one of our favorite feline friends, cats. As the name suggests, they share cat content ranging from adorable pictures to memes. Today, we've compiled some of their most pawsome posts for you Pandas!
In the past few decades, an increasing number of people have started enjoying the company of felines. In the US alone, there are a whopping 46.5 million households that have pet cats. A Forbes report indicates that 25% of US homes had cats in 2016, but the number rose to 29% in 2022.
The ‘Pictures of cats I find on the internet or I take myself’ Facebook page has a million followers, highlighting the ever-growing popularity of our feline friends.
Come in. Take a seat. Give me the T. And when I say T, I'm also referring to Tuna.
Dating back thousands of years, people originally domesticated cats as they helped with pest control. In fact, many archaeologists believe that the feline creatures domesticated themselves when they realized they could get a quick meal by hunting rats and mice that fed on grains stored in shops. As time passed, owners started seeing them as valued companions. These low-maintenance creatures charmed people with their unique personalities and behaviors.
Our feline friends have left their paw prints on virtually every aspect of human culture. From ancient mythology to modern pop culture, they are present everywhere.
For generations, cats have been featured in our literature. Whether it’s ancient Egyptian texts or modern novels, people have been fascinated by their quirky personalities.
Some of the famous literary cats that you might have heard of include Puss in Boots from Charles Perrault's fairy tales and the Cheshire Cat from Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland."
Pee your pants, miss work and starve just don't disturb the wee baby.
Our beloved companions have played an important role in folklore and mythology in various cultures globally. Japanese folklore has a supernatural cat named "Nekomata" that has mystical powers.
In Buddhist mythology, felines with dark fur bring gold into your life. The lighter-colored ones bring silver for people. Many individuals believe that Russian blue cats bring luck.
These beautiful creatures have also been a popular subject in art. They are not only part of paintings and sculptures but also other forms of visual art. Cats have inspired countless artists across different cultures throughout history. Some modern works by artists like Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol also feature cats.
Back in the day, cats starred in silent movies too. For instance, they were featured in an early silent movie called Boxing Cats (1894) and even in The Sick Kitten (1903). Today, they are part of countless movies, television shows, and cartoons. Who can forget iconic feline characters like Garfield and Tom, the other half of the dynamic duo "Tom and Jerry"? When it comes to big screens, there are animated classics like "The Aristocats" and "The Lion King."
In 2015, the Museum of the Moving Image in New York had a show called “How Cats Took Over the Internet.” The exhibition delves into the history of how cats rose to internet fame and why they are so adored by people.
Author Patricia Carlin even published a book entitled How to Make Your Cat an Internet Celebrity: A Guide to Financial Freedom.
There’s also an annual Internet Cat Video Festival, which is a national competition to celebrate all the cat videos on the internet.
According to the Star Tribune, the reason for the show’s success is that “the crowds came, and people realized that the cat video they'd chuckled over in the privacy of their homes was suddenly a thousand times funnier when there are thousands of other people around, all laughing at the same video of a cat eating ice cream and giving itself a brain freeze.”
Cats are one of the most beloved and common pets globally. What makes them so special is their independent and affectionate nature. These entertaining fellows have stolen many hearts around the globe.
As history tells us, cats are here to stay. And so are their cute photos and memes. Share with us the funniest cat photo you’ve seen! Don’t forget to share this post with a fellow cat lover.
I was disappointed a few years ago because my cat didn't remember it was the anniversary when I found her behind my shed and gave her a hamburger because she was starving. In typical cat fashion, she refused to eat the hamburger I made her in remembrance of this a year later
Isn’t this a still from the farting cat video? Then again, when you get home from a long day at the office—-where office etiquette dictates that you have to hold in your farts or become a social outcast—-the relaxation alone would turn you into a quickly deflating balloon, so it actually fits.
here's my stash of 1608 whiskers. I'm still saving them, and haven't counted since 2019. Maybe my next blizzard day I'll count them.
You guys ever get the feeling that Bored Panda is transitioning us into the New Feline Empire using cute photos of our soon-to-be overlords?
