Similarly to the best TV shows you can't quit watching after just one episode, there are books you can't put down after reading just one chapter. Then the chapter turns into "just a couple more," and there you are, at 3 am with your eyes drowsy, reading the endnotes. For many, it might have been one of the beloved children's books or one of the classic novels that had them gripped but also sowed the seeds of their love for books.

With today's dynamics and overload of responsibilities, many would probably agree that reading for the whole day, perhaps on a weekend or a day off, is an incredible luxury. Hence we usually stick to just a few chapters. However, sometimes you come across books that are hard to put down. Books so tempting that you decide that house chores and sleep can wait. However, unlike your situationship, the best books you can't put down are worth losing sleep for. Perhaps not every night, but every fortnight. Interested to learn what books kept members of the r/books community prisoner, Reddit user jollyflyingcactus asked, "What's a book that was so good/enjoyable that you couldn't put it down?" The thread with just over 1K comments revealed the many gripping books that bookworms couldn't stop reading until the very last page. But beware, these books had people either rushing back to the library to get other parts of the series, had them up reading into the early morning, and some were so enthralled that they had to be reminded to eat. Finishing a book in one sitting is a serious commitment, yet it's a very fulfilling one.

Below, we've compiled some of the picks from the thread, which shared books that you can't put down and must bury yourself in until they’re finished. Whether you're looking for the best books to get back into reading or books you can read in one sitting, you will find plenty of worthy suggestions. If you have read a book from the list and would recommend it to others, make sure to give it an upvote. Also, what was that one book (or more) that held you captive until the very last page? Share it in the comments!