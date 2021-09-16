The Best Children’s Books That We All Grew Up With
We've all heard that reading books has something to do with improving our imagination, right? Well, it turns out that that's not the only benefit of reading, so keep on, and we'll tell you all about it!
Though it is never too late to start reading, most of the book magic happens when you start flipping the pages as a kid. It is proven that children's books help develop early literacy skills - even the ones showing farm animals and the sounds they make can significantly impact your baby's language learning abilities. What's more, getting involved in the story of a fictional character makes you more empathetic, a skill we could all use these days! Not to mention such advantages as cultivating imagination, instilling a spark for curiosity, and improving concentration and communication skills. And how can we forget the beauty of creating your own home library once you become an advanced bookworm?
The question that you might have after acquainting yourself with these benefits is how to choose the right books for kids once you've established that cows say 'moo' and donkeys' bray. Of course, it's always good to rely on specialists' opinions when picking the right reads - the best children's books get nominated for various prizes not only for their engaging stories and the quality of writing but also for the moral messages they deliver. Another way to choose kids' books is by their popularity as it'll often mean that kids approve of them.
So, without any further ado, we're presenting you a list of reader's favorites - the childhood books that all of us grew up reading and loving. Not only will you find here such crowd-pleasers as the Harry Potter series, but also some understated yet brilliant kid's books. And with such a thorough list, we are sure your kids (or you!) won't get bored for a long time! So, don't forget to vote for your favorite books and tell us if we've left something out. Happy reading!
What Do People Do All Day? By Richard Scarry
In this kids' book, Richard Scarry introduces various residents, all represented as different animals, of Busytown. The author tells short stories about their many tasks, such as building a house, putting out a fire, traveling by train, growing a crop, or baking bread. Besides that, each story has a variety of little side plots happening in the background. You may spend hours with your youngster looking at and discussing the illustrations because of how hectic and action-packed they are. More importantly, the author illustrates how more prominent social mechanisms function together in industrial society by tying these individual stories together. Each story serves as an example of the worth of labor, both to those who execute it and those who benefit from its results. It's a fantastic kids' book that can assist even very young children in understanding how their society functions.
Charlie And The Chocolate Factory By Roald Dahl
Young Charlie Bucket's adventures in the inimitable Willy Wonka's chocolate factory are the centerpiece of the renowned tale. Rereading a book one adored as a child sure supplies a boost of optimism so essential in today's world. This book will likely never cease to be superior to any film adaptation that tries to do it justice. In Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl created magic that pulls you in using simple words. Nothing Hollywood produces with VFX can even come close to the charm Roald Dahl made with this children-dedicated masterpiece. Like Matilda, one of his other tales for children, this book has some touching, funny, and poignant messages that one can't help but adore.
The Secret Garden By Frances Hodgson Burnett
Frances Hodgson Burnett likely struck a pact with the devil, became best friends with a fairy, or practiced puny witchcraft because this book epitomizes magic. The Secret Garden, one of children's literature's most endearing and lasting masterpieces, has remained a solid favorite with kids (and adults) since it first appeared in 1910. The children’s book depicts how the human spirit can be habilitated by sowing just a few seeds. It's incredible to witness the characters' development throughout the novel and how they support one another in becoming better individuals. Children and adults should read and will likely very much enjoy this children's classic.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar By Eric Carle
The story of one of nature's most commonplace yet beautiful wonders, the caterpillar’s transformation into a butterfly, has been told by the brilliantly inventive Eric Carle in the children's book The Very Hungry Caterpillar. It's a story of the struggles in a young caterpillar's life that is genuinely moving. The main character must conquer his voracious appetite on his journey to transform into a butterfly. The illustrations are stunning because of all the vivid, distinctive hues. It's very appealing and incredibly enticing. You will enjoy passing down this timeless kids' book from generation to generation.
I read this book at least once a fortnight. My son loves it, I actually have to repair it coz it's so worn.
The Tale Of Peter Rabbit By Beatrix Potter
One of Beatrix Potter’s most well-known and beloved stories is The Tale of Peter Rabbit, first published in 1902 and still in print today. It is a tale that has been read aloud repeatedly to children around the world at bedtime. Beatrix Potter has written many charming children’s books; however, this one was the first and arguably the most famous. The drawings in Potter’s novels have extraordinary attention to detail. They accurately depict the story, yet they also have a calming aesthetic. And even though Peter the rabbit is clearly in the wrong, it’s impossible to resist his cheeky, disobedient appeal. The Tale of Peter Rabbit is one of those children’s tales that will leave you wishing you had read it when you were younger. Not because you wouldn’t enjoy it as an adult, but rather because the tale would stick with you for longer. Another timeless classic that is absolutely worth revisiting as an adult.
Charlotte’s Web By E. B. White
Kids’ book or not, Charlotte's Web is one of the most well-crafted tales ever written. The fact that it is both a heartwarming and painful story seals the deal. It's a tale of an odd friendship between a spider named Charlotte and a pig named Wilbur. One day, Wilbur overhears one of the farm animals saying that he will become the Christmas supper. But Charlotte is motivated to save him. Overall, this book is incredibly touching, has lovely drawings, and offers a lot of food for thought. A must-read children's book. It imparts integrity and consistency principles in a lyrical, comforting tone.
Pippi Longstocking By Astrid Lindgren
Astrid Lindgren’s Pippi Longstocking is probably one of the most well-known and renowned Swedish children’s books of all time. Everyone should read it at least once in their lives. It is about a young girl who happens to be “the strongest girl in the world” and lives in a spacious house with a monkey and a horse. Two other kids, a brother and a sister, live next to Pippi, and the three have many enjoyable experiences together. Surprisingly, the jokes in this kids’ book remain amusing even after all these years, coming close to 77 years since the book was released. While it’s not an excellent “role model” children’s book, it is a delightful bit of good fun!
Why not with the iconic original illustrations of Ingrid Vang Nyman?
Matilda By Roald Dahl
A young girl named Matilda is just too good to be real. At five and a half, she can quickly read Dickens and do arithmetic problems involving double digits. Even more surprising, her peers adore her despite her being an enormous nerd and the teacher's favorite. But in Matilda's world, not everything is as good as it seems. It's a sweet little novel about confronting bullies, even if those bullies are your parents. It's also a book about learning to accept who you are and remaining true to yourself despite the pressures that folks who are supposed to love you may put on you. This book makes a strong case for why reading is crucial in a society growing more disconnected from what matters most in life. It's a lighthearted, enjoyable, brilliant book for everyone, regardless of age.
Winnie-The-Pooh By A. A. Milne
From the anxious Piglet to the silly young Bear focused solely on honey, this collection of short tales introduces us to Christopher Robin’s buddies. This book contains a collection of short stories that are only tangentially related to one another. They are all joyful, humorous, and strangely reassuring and nostalgic. Winnie-the-Pooh is a love letter to childhood and innocence, much like Antoine de Saint-The Exupery’s Little Prince. Besides being a children’s book, Winnie-the-Pooh is also a book to read when you need a short break from the world's chaos and life in general. Both adults and children should read this book.
Winnie the Pooh was based off of a real bear named Winnie and the bear was Canadian
Cars And Trucks And Things That Go By Richard Scarry
This is the ideal book to read out to a child. The two of you flip through the pages while lying on your stomachs, searching for Goldbug and taking in the journey with the Pig family. This utterly beautiful picture book is jam-packed with little details, secrets, and easter eggs, and there’s a lot to see on each page. Considering it’s a children’s book, it’s relatively long; however, it manages to capture the attention even of the most eager ones. Young car and vehicle enthusiasts will particularly enjoy this one.
This might be the one where there's a worm hidden in each page
Green Eggs And Ham By Dr. Seuss
For a children’s book, Green Eggs and Ham tells a rather complicated tale about two gentlemen from entirely different social backgrounds. Good, evil, introvert, extrovert... you get the drift. The book also reflects the generational divide between those who are fixed in their ways and those who are prepared to explore alternative ways of living. However you look at it, the two main characters in this story initially have an awkward sort of conflict. Yet, you can’t help but keep turning the pages as you immerse yourself in this story. In essence, the book educates kids to give something a go before deciding they don’t like it. Despite being a short children’s book, it contains some important lessons that everyone may benefit from. With Dr. Seuss, you simply can’t go wrong.
I loved Dr. Suess as a kid. I had "Go, dog go", "I wish that I had duck feet", "one fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish" as well as the above.
Where The Sidewalk Ends By Shel Silverstein
Reading Shel Silverstein's collection of children's poems is a tremendous treat. The creatures and personalities are all fascinating, and they are never presented in an unduly moralistic manner. Silverstein does a fantastic job at reaching a child's heart. However, the outcome is the same whether it's a child's heart in an adult's body or an actual child: sheer joy. This one is one of those books that can be opened at any time and on any page. It's also unquestionably a book that cries out to be spoken about and read aloud.
Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland By Lewis Carroll
Perhaps there is not a single person in this world who hasn't heard of Alice's Adventures In Wonderland. Lewis Carroll's well-known story tells the tale of a young woman named Alice falling down a rabbit hole and entering a fantastical realm full of odd, anthropomorphic creatures. Every time you reread this children's book, you'll likely learn something new about this wonderfully imaginative and fascinating narrative. The character of Alice allows her to defend herself in the face of Wonderland's bizarre and seemingly nonsensical environment. Each strange and wonderful creature she encounters has a new tale, song, or game to go along with it. Ultimately, we discover that the true Wonderland is a child's imagination. This is yet another book that parents should read to their children to foster and nourish their creativity.
Never read the book but have watched it many times. My favourite version is the one with Whoopie Goldberg, Gene Wilder and Martin Short.
Where The Wild Things Are By Maurice Sendak
Max, a boisterous and naughty young boy, causes such havoc in his home that he is told by his mom to go to bed without supper. He daydreams about taking a ship far away to where Wild Things live. However, instead of eating him, the Wild Things crown Max as their king. This timeless children’s tale, written in 1963, has stood the test of time. This tale is for everyone who dreams of a wild adventure, loves to revel and attend crazy assemblages, fervently believes in magic, and is naturally open to new experiences. This tale is meant for the Wild Things in every one of us.
yesss i remember this one!! my mum had to make me a monster outfit i wanted to be a monster 😂
The Hobbit By J.R.R. Tolkien
Middle-Earth is a stunning, sizable, and lore-rich planet that is the backdrop for The Hobbit, an enjoyable story of heroism, camaraderie, and adventure. Although it was initially intended for children’s entertainment, it’s a book anyone of any age can enjoy. It would be an understatement to declare this the standard by which all high fantasy should be measured. Instead, this is simply one of the most outstanding books ever written or to be written. The Hobbit and its sequels exemplified the fantasy genre and have inspired innumerable writers and fans over the years. Tolkien essentially invented a genre that would go on to win the hearts of many readers. He altered the literary landscape and actualized imagination. Regardless of age or preference for the fantasy genre, anyone who reads it will find it an absolute pleasure.
The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe By C. S. Lewis
The plot goes about four siblings who are transferred to a country cottage to be safe while London is bombed during World War II. One day, Lucy, the youngest of the group, discovers a wardrobe that takes her to the fictional country of Narnia. She soon returns to Narnia, joined by her siblings Susan, Peter, and Edmund. Shortly, they discover a nation in Narnia submerged in the terrible White Witch's curse. It doesn't take them long to realize they have been summoned to a great adventure and valiantly join the fight to liberate Narnia from the Witch's evil spell. This fantasy book is excellent for readers of all ages. To enjoy this novel, one only needs to suspend their belief, have a thirst for entertainment and just let the magic flow.
Grimms' Fairy Tales By The Brothers Grimm
Some tales endure forever, and the Grimm brothers' stories fall into this category. German fairy tales by Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm are assembled together in Grimms' Fairy Tales. It has many stories, some of which are pretty well-known and others, not so much. Many were greatly popularized among contemporary audiences, largely thanks to Disney films. However, these tales are significantly different from the Disney ones; they are far darker, with murder and desecration occurring in nearly every tale. Nonetheless, the stories and visuals are genuinely remarkable. This magnificent historical collection is presented in the splendor it merits.
My brother has a big red book with gold writing which is Fairy tales from Brothers Grimm and it looks like it's been written with a typewriter.
Anne Of Green Gables By L. M. Montgomery
Generations of readers have been drawn by this endearing tale into the unique world of Green Gables, a traditional farm outside of the town of Avonlea. When eleven-year-old orphan Anne Shirley arrives in this lush region of Prince Edward Island, she quickly learns that the Cuthberts would prefer to adopt a boy rather than a fiery redhead girl. But before they can do that, Anne thoroughly wins them over. Anne of Green Gables is a beloved classic that tackles a growing child's fragility, hopes, and ambitions. This is something that you could read endlessly without getting bored or losing interest.
The Little Prince By Antoine De Saint Exupery
A worldwide classic you only understand the hype about after reading. The plot of The Little Prince centers on a young prince who travels to several planets in outer space, including Earth. Loneliness, companionship, love, and loss are a few of the story's central themes. Despite having a children's book style, it contains remarks about life, adulthood, and human nature. The little prince stands for all children's receptivity. He is an intrepid inquirer eager to explore the unfathomable and deep mysteries of the cosmos. By the end of the book, the reader learns that curiosity is the key to understanding and happiness. A global classic that will capture the hearts of readers of all ages.
Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone By J. K. Rowling
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is the first book in the Harry Potter series, one of the most well-known, cherished, and bestselling franchises out there. Having vivid descriptions and an imaginative plot, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone follows the exploits of the unusual hero Harry Potter, a lonely orphan who learns he's a wizard and enrolls at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. No matter how many times it is read, the experience of returning to the wizarding realm makes the reader feel warm and content. While the book and the entire series are made for children, reading it is nonetheless a fascinating experience for adults as well. There's not much to say to do it justice. It's a renowned worldwide classic, and that says a lot.
A Bear Called Paddington By Michael Bond
When we first encounter Paddington, he is sitting all alone with his luggage at a railway station in London. He is contemplating his options after traveling from Darkest Peru in a lifeboat and subsisting on a jar of marmalade. Fortunately, he's taken in by the Browns, a British family, who welcome him into their home, feed him, look after him, and assist him whenever he encounters trouble. And he frequently does so. His repeated blunders while staying with Browns make the readers laugh out loud while reading the story. You may have read many books this year and will undoubtedly read many more. Still, nothing compares to the pure joy provided by A Bear Called Paddington.
Velveteen Rabbit By Margery Williams
A British children's book called The Velveteen Rabbit tells the tale of a stuffed rabbit who longs to come to life through the love of his owner. Received as a Christmas present, the boy soon forgets about the velveteen rabbit for a while as he plays with his other brand-new, modern toys. The Skin Horse, the oldest and wisest toy in the nursery and once owned by the boy's uncle, explains to the rabbit how toys can miraculously come to life when loved by children. The rabbit is amazed by this concept, but he has little possibility of realizing his goal. This is one of those children's books that adults must read and see through a more mature set of eyes. Even mature readers can become moved to tears by The Velveteen Rabbit.
Big Book Of The Berenstain Bears By Jan And Stan Berenstain
In this collection of five iconic books, everyone’s favorite bear family, the Berenstain Bears, is back. The stories in the book are all about the novel experiences that young children experience and depict real human emotions and problems that occur in life. These books ease the way through these experiences for children and their parents and attempt to provide proper solutions to the arising issues with good-natured wisdom, compassion, and gentle humor. The perfect option to read to the little ones before bedtime!
„Did I see a bear before? - sure thing!” - the illustrator
I Am Enough By Grace Byers And Keturah A. Bobo
I Am Enough by Grace Byers is a positive and inspiring book on female empowerment and respect for diversity. This book’s overarching theme is self-worth and accepting diversity, encouraging the children to appreciate each other’s differences. According to Byers, every child is unique and capable and deserves respect regardless of appearance, aptitude, or beliefs. It’s a beautiful lyric book for children with life lessons and a strong message. It’s the kind you want your kids to memorize and the kind you read to them every night before bed.
Too new for me (2018), but it looks lovely! The authour reads it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_l4jeZH84k
Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day By Judith Viorst
Every child should have this timeless classic stacked on their bookshelf. When Alexander woke up with gum in his hair, he knew it would be a dreadful day. And it only got worse from there. This book is ideal for children who are having a bad day and could use some perspective. In brief, the book's moral is that bad days happen sometimes, and that's just life. No other reason than that. If you've seen the movie but not read the book, you've done yourself a big injustice. It's well worth your time!
The Story Of Ferdinand By Munro Leaf And Robert Lawson
The children's book with Robert Lawson's illustrations is about a bull who prefers sniffing flowers to participating in bullfights. When corrida comes around, he remains seated in the center of the bullring, paying no attention to the matador's provocation to engage in a fight. The Story Of Ferdinand is a true classic with a timeless message. The matador culture was incredibly hypermasculine and focused on killing for sport. We typically think of bulls as being aggressive and dangerous. In stark contrast to that is Ferdinand. Besides tackling generalization and stereotypes, the book sends a strong message about finding what makes one happy and doing that regardless of what others and society tell you to do.
The Great Adventures Of Sherlock Holmes By Arthur Conan Doyle
There’s perhaps not a single person who hasn’t heard of Sherlock Holmes’ investigations. In these adventure stories, Sherlock Holmes and his sidekick Dr. Watson deal with betrayal, murder, and cunning crimes of all types. However, no case is too complicated, and no mystery is beyond the detective’s exceptional investigative proficiency. Interesting, original, innovative, thorough, and enjoyable, Sherlock Holmes keeps you turning pages to see what happens next. It is a must-read if you enjoy mysteries, detective tales, and action.
The original where he injects cocaine and keeps doing misogynistic remarks?
The Giving Tree By Shel Silverstein
The Giving Tree is often the first and only children’s book on generosity that parents can name when asked. The truth is that it’s not really about giving. It’s a book about self-sacrifice, which is very much different. The plot is about a boy who loves a tree and repeatedly returns to it as he ages. He chops down its trunk to build a house, removes the branches so he may construct a boat, and sells the apples. Eventually, the tree succumbs to exhaustion and is reduced to a stump. For some readers, the tree’s selfless act of sacrifice resembles the unwavering love a parent has for their child. But it would be the wrong conclusion to draw from this book. Instead, being generous isn’t about putting oneself in harm’s way for others; it’s about assisting others without harming yourself. It’s a little book with a powerful message for both children and parents.
A Christmas Carol By Charles Dickens
In the story told in A Christmas Carol, an elderly miser named Ebenezer Scrooge receives visits from the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley as well as the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. Dickens’ well-known novella has several themes. We are exposed to greed, forgiveness, complex time concepts, and elements of charity and compassion. As a result of the ghosts’ visits, Scrooge becomes a kinder, gentler guy. People are encouraged by Scrooge’s redemption to feel that it is never too late to be kind, especially to those who are in need. It is a wonderfully uplifting tale that will instill generosity and love in readers. It will inspire you, shatter your heart, and restore your faith in humanity and the human spirit.
Coraline By Neil Gaiman
A young girl named Coraline, who has recently moved into a new home, is the main character in Neil Gaiman's short novella. Determined to explore the new house, she comes across a walled-up, strange door. But one day, the door is accidentally left open. Soon, 9-year-old Coraline Jones finds herself struggling to save her family from the grips of the malevolent Other Mother. Coraline is forced to go through several harrowing experiences since she is trapped in a parallel dimension with nothing but her wits and bravery to guide her. Although there are echoes of Greek myths, Grimm, Lewis Carroll, Dickens, and other authors, Coraline is also entirely original. This book is a fantastic example of a traditional fairy tale with a slight 21st-century twist. However, parents should be aware that Neil Gaiman's Coraline is quite spooky and might distress sensitive children. Still, this is a great option for children who enjoy horror stories and whose parents prefer them to be well-written and not too gruesome.
i was around 6 when i first read this, never had nightmares, one of my all time favorites.
Treasure Island By Robert Louis Stevenson
Since Treasure Island was first published, audiences have been enthralled by this coming-of-age tale about adventure, camaraderie, and redemption. The story goes about a young boy named Jim Hawkins who embarks on a perilous quest to find buried treasure. Jim runs into mutinous pirates, castaways, terrifying ghost stories, and much more along the route. This adventure tale left a significant impact on how people perceive pirates today. It influenced ideas like X-marked treasure maps, schooners, and one-legged sailors with parrots perched on their shoulders. Like Daniel Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe, it is a book for readers of all ages, so go ahead and read it if you haven’t already. It’s pure storytelling bliss and a priceless find. An actual treasure.
A Wrinkle In Time By Madeleine L’Engle
In the book, Meg Murry, a teenager in high school, embarks on a journey through time and space with her younger brother Charles and her friend to save her father, a brilliant scientist, from the terrible forces holding him captive on another planet. As the book's characters grow into adolescents and embark on their adventures, it provides a glimpse into the conflict between good and evil, light and darkness. A Wrinkle in Time is a straightforward and lovely tale of love, faith, and strength intertwined into a science fiction and fantasy story. Consider reading or revisiting this book, and you won't be dissatisfied.
Are You My Mother? By P.D. Eastman
Are You My Mother? is a children's tale about a hatchling bird searching for his mother. When the bird was still in the egg, his mother, believing that her egg would remain in the nest until she returned, left the egg and flew off in search of food. However, the egg hatched while the mother was away. The little bird went on a quest for his mother. However, his explorations prove fruitless. It's not a kitten, a hen, a cow, or a dog. However, he is soon reunited with his real mother. The sweetness of the baby bird's search for his mother endures many generations. This book is excellent for reminding kids that even though their mother isn't with them all the time, she is still watching out for them.
i had the version that had both English and Spanish words.
The Snowman By Raymond Briggs
The Snowman is a "feel-good" Christmas tale. The story in this wordless book for kids begins with a small boy rushing out of his house to make a snowman when he sees the snow outside. While the boy is asleep, the snowman he built comes to life. Soon he welcomes the snowman inside the house to see what life is like there. In return, the snowman will show the boy his home too. It's a dream to always cherish. Besides that, the book's artwork is beautiful and really catches a child's attention. Everyone will adore The Snowman because it is a true classic!
Fortunately for the kid.s minds, it is not the Jo Nesbo.s „The snowman”
The Gruffalo By Julia Donaldson
In this beloved picture book, a young mouse explores the woods and comes across a fox, an owl, and a snake. He makes up a story about the terrifying Gruffalo to scare them away. Still, when the mouse actually meets the creature, the actual Gruffalo, he ingeniously makes up a new story to escape danger yet another time. The mouse brags to the Gruffalo that he is the most frightful animal in the forest. More than that, he can prove it! The Gruffalo is a superbly written tale that invites the reader to laugh and experience spoof fear. It’s a wonderful tale about bravery and identifying the frailty in life’s bigger, more intimidating hurdles.
Hair Love By Matthew A. Cherry
Zuri’s hair is uncontrollable. It twists, coils, and curls in all directions. However, Zuri knows that her hair is beautiful. When Zuri’s mother does her hair, she feels like a superhero because styling her daughter’s hair is no joke! However, Zuri’s dad must take over the challenge when the mother is away. Although he still has a lot to learn, Daddy adores his daughter and tries his best. He’ll go to great lengths to make Zuri (and her hair) happy. Hair Love is a celebration of dads and daughters and an ode to loving one's natural hair.
From 2019, it came from the marvelous Oscar-winning cartoon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNw8V_Fkw28
Love You Forever By Robert Munsch
The story in Love You Forever centers on the mother who sings her son a lullaby at each stage of his life. Even when she gets upset with him for being rebellious, she continues to sing to him as he drifts off to sleep. Love You Forever portrays the significance of love, its reciprocity, and its need for fulfillment and happiness. This tale is a gentle statement of a parent's unwavering love for their kid.
Canadian and it's a great book with a sweet ending
Goodnight Moon By Margaret Wise Brown
This book is about a bunny who needs to say goodnight to everything in the room before going to sleep. The little bunny wishes goodnight to the room, moon, cow jumping over the moon, light, and the red balloon. The kids can wind down for bed with the help of this cute little book with beautiful illustrations. The perfect bedtime story.
Harold And The Purple Crayon By Crockett Johnson
Harold, the protagonist of Harold and the Purple Crayon, is a curious four-year-old kid who uses his purple crayon to sketch a whole new world around him. When Harold wants to go for a walk in the moonlight but realizes there's no moon, he draws one. When he has nowhere to walk, he draws a path. It's a beautiful tale about the various destinations your imagination (and a purple crayon) can take you. So go ahead and grab your favorite colored marker and see what creativity and imagination are capable of!
Madeline By Ludwig Bemelmans
Madeline is an endearing story about a spirited 7-year-old girl attending a Paris boarding school. Madeline stands out from the pack (in fact, none of her fellow boarders are ever identified) because she is courageous, bold, and the most daring of the girls. This narrative also shows her going through appendicitis and being rushed to the hospital. Madeline is a classic among kids of all ages because of its vivacious heroine, enduringly appealing graphics, upbeat comedy, and rhythmic prose. Any adult who wants to read a narrative with a strong and captivating female protagonist should definitely own this one.
A crack on the ceiling had a habit of sometimes looking like a rabbit
Dear Zoo By Rod Campbell
The story is written as a letter to a zoo asking them to bring the reader a pet. Each page contains a flap that neatly conceals the animal sent from the zoo and a written clue on the animal’s container, such as “heavy” or “danger.” Each page ends with the words “I sent him back” and a brief explanation of why. The zoo carefully considers what animal would suit the reader better and sends a dog. The reader finally keeps the dog as a pet because it’s “perfect.” The lift-the-flap book Dear Zoo by Rod Campbell mixes a young child’s fascination with zoo animals and the game of hide-and-seek. Due to this winning combination, it has been a family favorite for over three decades.
Oh I loved this book with all the flaps you could lift to discover something hidden. Very fun as a kid.
Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus By Mo William
A very unlikely volunteer steps up to take the place of the bus driver when he takes a break from his route - a pigeon. However, the bus driver asks the reader not to allow the pigeon to drive the bus while he’s gone. The readers continually tell the pigeon “No!” despite his best efforts to convince them otherwise, which irritates the pigeon, who just desperately wants to take at least one ride. Younger children should read the story simply to see the pigeon’s tantrum. It’s funny because the pigeon is silly and tries all the many justifications and whimpering that kids use against the adults to get what they want. All things considered, Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! is an original and entertaining children’s book that every kid who enjoys witty comedy will appreciate.
The Borrowers By Mary Norton
A family of tiny people resides beneath the kitchen floor, behind the walls, behind cabinets, and even inside the clocks of a big rural English house. These little people go by the name “Borrowers” since they “borrow” whatever they need from the “human beans” living inside the house. One of the Borrowers is Arrietty. She lives with her parents and doesn’t know anyone her age. As a result, she is often bored and longs to explore the world. Then one day, when her father takes her along on an errand, she encounters a boy - a human boy - with whom she strikes up a peculiar friendship. This book is a skillfully written and imaginative little adventure. It’s also a cute, funny story that makes you wonder where all the lost things in the household end up.
Loved it. Popular during my teeny lifeforms living in the walls/garden phase ("The Cricket in Times Square", Beatrix Potter's books, "Thumbelina").
Corduroy By Don Freeman
Corduroy has a homey, old-time feel, with a well-known narrative of an outcast toy looking to find his forever home. It's a timeless children's tale that challenges readers to consider big, weighty subjects like materialism, friendship, and belonging while also allowing kids to recognize their own emotions. Those who loved The Velveteen Rabbit will undoubtedly appreciate this one as well.
Little House On The Prairie By Laura Ingalls Wilder
In Little House on the Prairie, Pa and Ma, Laura, her sister Mary, and her infant sister Carrie go by covered wagon from Wisconsin to Kansas in about 1870. As soon as they arrive in Kansas, which, at the time, was still part of Indian Territory, the family discovers a good area of prairie where they can build a log cabin and start raising crops. However, after being there for a year, Pa becomes outraged upon hearing that Washington has chosen to remove the white settlers from the Indian Territory. The family then hastily packs up the wagon and departs the cabin, returning to Wisconsin. Although the author's series is a classic, care must be taken when picking this particular book to read aloud to small children. Nonetheless, this book will never be forgotten once read since it portrays such a serious and perilous tale with a tender and innocent touch.
The Snowy Day By Ezra Jack Keats
The Snowy Day tells of the adventures of a little boy in the city on a very snowy day. This kids’ book conveys the magic and air of possibilities that snowfall brings and the unadulterated joy of playing outside on the first snowy day. This tale has gained universal appeal and has captivated the hearts of millions as it depicts a young child’s wonder at a new world and the desire to preserve that magic forever. This will transport parents and more mature readers back to a time when the world seemed filled to the brim with possibilities, and nothing was impossible.
The Little Engine That Could By Watty Piper
The Little Engine That Could tells a story of a train carrying toys and presents for young boys and girls that breaks down before it can reach the kids over the hill. After requesting numerous big-size passing trains for help, only a little blue train volunteers to help. Despite the train’s small size, the blue train tries its best to deliver the presents to the kids on the other side of the hill. While repeating the phrase “I think I can,” the little engine successfully moves the train over the mountain. It is a timeless classic that teaches kids the importance of not giving up.
Amelia Bedelia By Peggy Parish
The first book in the well-known children's book series, Amelia Bedelia, is about a housekeeper who takes her instructions quite literally. Amelia Bedelia follows every instruction given to her by Mr. and Mrs. Rogers, such as dressing the chicken and dusting the furniture. However, nothing ever works out as planned, resulting in awful mishaps. The author Peggy Parish came up with a remarkably clever and effective way to illustrate the English language's complexity and intricacies. Amelia Bedelia is undoubtedly the best character to bumble through this elaborateness. This book is a fantastic tool to introduce young readers to word duality and the potential for conflict resulting from misunderstandings of the intended meaning.
Make Way For Ducklings By Robert McCloskey
Make Way For Ducklings is a story about two mallards looking for the ideal site to start and raise their family. When eggs hatch into eight gorgeous ducklings, everyone around tries their best to assist the ducks. It's a lovely tale of ducks bringing up their family in a built-up area. The narrative is incredibly captivating, and the visuals that go along with it heighten the humorous appeal as passengers and drivers are forced to stop amid their busy lives to make room for these ducklings. This novel illustrates how friendships may develop in the most unexpected settings and for the most unexpected reasons.
You can visit the ducklings in brass if you go to the Boston public gardens
Frog And Toad By Arnold Lobel
Frog and Toad are always there for one another, like best friends should be. However, they are very much the “unlikely,” oddball couple. The frog is always positive and enthusiastic, and the toad is more cautious and calm. Yet, this is exactly what makes them such a great team. Arnold Lobel’s endearing classic expertly captures this lovely give-and-take of friendship. The book is aimed at kids of all ages, and friendship serves as the book’s overarching message. The children’s book Frog and Toad really demonstrates the value of books for kids because one may never know what will capture their attention and stay with them for the rest of their lives.
About 20 of these books have been banned or challenged in certain school districts and parent groups including: A Snowy Day, Brown Bear, The Giving Tree, Where The Wild..., Where the Sidewalk Ends, etc. Small minded people have way too much time on their hands.
Why would you ban Where The Sidewalk Ends? It's like, the least offensive book ever!
Just google "WTSE Banned" and you will see how ridiculous these people are.
So stupid. Those are all great stories!
The title is a bit misleading - no, we did not ALL grow up with these books, in fact, I think I knew maybe 10% of those. I think it refers to American children?
Anyone else remember The Famous Five and The Secret Seven series by Enid Blyton?
They were my mum's favourites.
I used to read all of Enid Blyton's stuff back when. And Noddy was awesome!
