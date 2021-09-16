We've all heard that reading books has something to do with improving our imagination, right? Well, it turns out that that's not the only benefit of reading, so keep on, and we'll tell you all about it!

Though it is never too late to start reading, most of the book magic happens when you start flipping the pages as a kid. It is proven that children's books help develop early literacy skills - even the ones showing farm animals and the sounds they make can significantly impact your baby's language learning abilities. What's more, getting involved in the story of a fictional character makes you more empathetic, a skill we could all use these days! Not to mention such advantages as cultivating imagination, instilling a spark for curiosity, and improving concentration and communication skills. And how can we forget the beauty of creating your own home library once you become an advanced bookworm?

The question that you might have after acquainting yourself with these benefits is how to choose the right books for kids once you've established that cows say 'moo' and donkeys' bray. Of course, it's always good to rely on specialists' opinions when picking the right reads - the best children's books get nominated for various prizes not only for their engaging stories and the quality of writing but also for the moral messages they deliver. Another way to choose kids' books is by their popularity as it'll often mean that kids approve of them.

So, without any further ado, we're presenting you a list of reader's favorites - the childhood books that all of us grew up reading and loving. Not only will you find here such crowd-pleasers as the Harry Potter series, but also some understated yet brilliant kid's books. And with such a thorough list, we are sure your kids (or you!) won't get bored for a long time! So, don't forget to vote for your favorite books and tell us if we've left something out. Happy reading!