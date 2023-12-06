ADVERTISEMENT

Let's face it – animals rule the Internet. No matter how much new and authentic content there is online, we always come back to cute pictures of pets. Whether they're cute, acting derpy or looking slightly threatening. Cats and dogs will always be on top of the world of the Internet. The same goes for Bored Panda as well.

This time, we're featuring the best new contributions to the "What’s Wrong With Your Dog" subreddit! And don't get alarmed – I'm sure most of these dogs are just acting foolishly to have some fun. Nothing at all is actually wrong with them. So are you ready to see some pooches acting weird and silly? Then, without further ado, scroll down and see these doggos in some nonsensical places and positions.

#1

Part Dog Part Frog I Guess

Rutabaga_Recent Report

#2

My Allergic Baby

Poor baby has allergies and needs to use an asthma inhalor twice a day. We taped it to a bottle so the air wont get away, and also put tape around the edges so it wont cut her nose. She alway gets the zoomies after

Phuturenoize25 Report

#3

I'm Still Wondering Myself

Infamous_Bear_9073 Report

#4

Please Rest Your Gaze On This Majestic Creature

wastedcanvas Report

#5

“Draw Me Like One Of Your French Girls”

JunkyJunco Report

#6

Buddy G

ontheroadkevin Report

#7

Double Standards

fat_old_boy Report

#8

What Kind Of Dog Is This? It Really Likes The Doghouse

renardvulpes Report

#9

Clyde Trying To Remember Where He Left His Last Brain Cell

froggywest35 Report

#10

She Always Fetches Her Frisby Like This, Can Never Be Normal

cbaruob Report

#11

Went Inside For A Beer, Came Back Outside To An Intervention

WhoDat2241 Report

#12

My Parent's 110lb Cane Corso Likes To Sit On The Center Console Like A Cat

boxxcar Report

#13

Her Reaction When I Wouldn’t Let Her Crawl Onto My Lap

PaisanBI Report

#14

Everyone, This Is Charlie. She’s Not Always The Most Photogenic

Lucky_Signature5989 Report

#15

My Dog Thinks She Is Hidden

SDLJunkie Report

#16

He Lives Next Door. His Family Adopted A Kitten

Dangerous-Distance86 Report

#17

A Picture I Took Of My Dog And Two Dogs I Was Babysitting. (Mine Is The One With Her Head In The German Shepherds Mouth)

penny_longhorn Report

#18

Shhh, She Thinks She’s Hiding. You Gotta Act Surprised When She Comes Out And Say “There You Are!” And She Will Do Happy Zooms

shortnsweet33 Report

#19

Normal Day For Neighbor Dog

fiestydad Report

#20

It's Very Important That Italian Greyhound's Have Their Teeth Brushed

Fearless-Shift Report

#21

Gussy Is Unfazed By Stella

Ninetinypiglets Report

#22

Are We Letting Sleeping Dogs Lie?

StanintheVan Report

#23

My Dad’s Watering Can Is His Dogs Favorite Toy. I Gave Good Boy A Treat Today And He Couldn’t Decide…

peonyqueen1 Report

#24

He Really Hates Rainy Days

Jesuisuncanard126 Report

#25

He Doesn’t Trust Me When I Say I Don’t Have Any More Treats

Personal-Scarcity-95 Report

#26

Someone Decided To Eat Our (Non-Toxic!!) Pond Dye

potatogirl_star Report

#27

He Loves To Sit In The Car Like A Hooman

mollyruth1204 Report

#28

She Refused To Move Until We Took It Off. She Stood There Perfectly Still For 10 Minutes

__phlogiston__ Report

#29

Nose

shittiebastard Report

#30

О_о

fat_old_boy Report

#31

Felt A Bit Left Out

StcStasi Report

#32

My Dog Wakes Up In The Middle Of The Night, Walks Into The Bathroom W/ My Cat, Scratches Furiously At The Bath Mat And Then Walks Back To Her Bed To Sleep. Wtf Is Going On?

bustdownbabyboy Report

#33

That's A Funny Looking Bird 10' Up In That Tree

Jay_c98 Report

#34

So Pleased With Himself (Second Photo For Comparison)

chunkymonkeatsbanana Report

#35

Other Dogs Give Puppy Dog Eyes. This Is Mine Trying To Charm Me

JerkyJulie Report

#36

What Is That

axlnotfound Report

Oh my, what a sombre fellow. He would like wonderful with a bowtie and/or butlers cap

#37

He’s Not Allowed On The Couch

Junior-Trouble-293 Report

I really hate that my dogs aren’t allowed on my couch, my mom doesn’t like dogs being on the couch so instead they just lay like this

#38

Trying Work, Get Interrupted By This

slugcakes Report

#39

He's Perfect Actually

tarooooooooooo Report

#40

My Sister Just Sent Me This Picture

KangEmmy15 Report

#41

He Let Out A Big Sigh After Getting “Comfortable”

dstuky Report

#42

She Uh. She Blows Bubbles

macthebearded Report

#43

Layla Always Insists On Bringing A Toy Outside When She Goes Potty. Anyone Else’s Dog Do This?

photo_inbloom Report

#44

Put It On Him As A Joke And He Slept Like This For A Solid 30 Minutes

ProfPanic Report

#45

Pickle Is The Most Graceful Sleeper

AdmiralThunderpants Report

#46

Standard Chillin' Posture

jusGrandpa Report

#47

Persi Refuses To Sit, Lay Down, Or Look Out The Window Like A Normal Dog

helen790 Report

#48

She Went For A Wee But Now She Can't Get Back Because There's A Wee On The Path. Took Her 3 Or 4 Minutes To Psych Herself Up To Walk Over It

eleanor48 Report

#49

My Foster Dog Scrunches Her Nose Against The Window To Get A Better Look

honeyedcitrine Report

#50

Very Sweet Dog We Adopted Back In September

crc213 Report

#51

What's The Opposite Of Photogenic?

dancestothecure Report

#52

Chloe's Favorite Pastime Is Beating Up Henry. Henry's Favorite Pastime Is Being Beaten Up By Chloe

Wubzy Report

#53

Another Doofus That Lives In My House

[deleted] Report

#54

She's A Handsome Lady

somelib Report

#55

What Didn't Make Into The Final Photoshoot

alasw0eisme Report

#56

Found Him Napping After Calling For Him For An Hour

Less_Wishbone Report

#57

How My Doberman Likes To Sleep

funsize_blondee Report

#58

He’s Descended From Wolves

Windhorse730 Report

#59

How My Boyfriends Dog Greets Me

AizenDove Report

#60

This Dog. Who Does Not Have A Job. Who Doesn't Know What Taxes Are. Who Got To Visit The Garden Center Today. Just. Sighed

GingerNinja1982 Report

