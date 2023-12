This time, we're featuring the best new contributions to the "What’s Wrong With Your Dog " subreddit! And don't get alarmed – I'm sure most of these dogs are just acting foolishly to have some fun. Nothing at all is actually wrong with them. So are you ready to see some pooches acting weird and silly? Then, without further ado, scroll down and see these doggos in some nonsensical places and positions.

Let's face it – animals rule the Internet. No matter how much new and authentic content there is online, we always come back to cute pictures of pets. Whether they're cute, acting derpy or looking slightly threatening . Cats and dogs will always be on top of the world of the Internet. The same goes for Bored Panda as well.

#2 My Allergic Baby Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Poor baby has allergies and needs to use an asthma inhalor twice a day. We taped it to a bottle so the air wont get away, and also put tape around the edges so it wont cut her nose. She alway gets the zoomies after

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 A Picture I Took Of My Dog And Two Dogs I Was Babysitting. (Mine Is The One With Her Head In The German Shepherds Mouth) Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#18 Shhh, She Thinks She’s Hiding. You Gotta Act Surprised When She Comes Out And Say “There You Are!” And She Will Do Happy Zooms Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 My Dad’s Watering Can Is His Dogs Favorite Toy. I Gave Good Boy A Treat Today And He Couldn’t Decide… Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#28 She Refused To Move Until We Took It Off. She Stood There Perfectly Still For 10 Minutes Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 My Dog Wakes Up In The Middle Of The Night, Walks Into The Bathroom W/ My Cat, Scratches Furiously At The Bath Mat And Then Walks Back To Her Bed To Sleep. Wtf Is Going On? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Put It On Him As A Joke And He Slept Like This For A Solid 30 Minutes Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#48 She Went For A Wee But Now She Can't Get Back Because There's A Wee On The Path. Took Her 3 Or 4 Minutes To Psych Herself Up To Walk Over It Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT