‘What’s Wrong With Your Dog?’: 60 Times Dogs Acted Weird And Their Owners Captured The Moment (New Pics)
Let's face it – animals rule the Internet. No matter how much new and authentic content there is online, we always come back to cute pictures of pets. Whether they're cute, acting derpy or looking slightly threatening. Cats and dogs will always be on top of the world of the Internet. The same goes for Bored Panda as well.
This time, we're featuring the best new contributions to the "What’s Wrong With Your Dog" subreddit! And don't get alarmed – I'm sure most of these dogs are just acting foolishly to have some fun. Nothing at all is actually wrong with them. So are you ready to see some pooches acting weird and silly? Then, without further ado, scroll down and see these doggos in some nonsensical places and positions.
Part Dog Part Frog I Guess
My Allergic Baby
Poor baby has allergies and needs to use an asthma inhalor twice a day. We taped it to a bottle so the air wont get away, and also put tape around the edges so it wont cut her nose. She alway gets the zoomies after
I'm Still Wondering Myself
Please Rest Your Gaze On This Majestic Creature
“Draw Me Like One Of Your French Girls”
Buddy G
Double Standards
What Kind Of Dog Is This? It Really Likes The Doghouse
Clyde Trying To Remember Where He Left His Last Brain Cell
She Always Fetches Her Frisby Like This, Can Never Be Normal
Went Inside For A Beer, Came Back Outside To An Intervention
My Parent's 110lb Cane Corso Likes To Sit On The Center Console Like A Cat
Her Reaction When I Wouldn’t Let Her Crawl Onto My Lap
Everyone, This Is Charlie. She’s Not Always The Most Photogenic
He Lives Next Door. His Family Adopted A Kitten
A Picture I Took Of My Dog And Two Dogs I Was Babysitting. (Mine Is The One With Her Head In The German Shepherds Mouth)
Shhh, She Thinks She’s Hiding. You Gotta Act Surprised When She Comes Out And Say “There You Are!” And She Will Do Happy Zooms
Normal Day For Neighbor Dog
It's Very Important That Italian Greyhound's Have Their Teeth Brushed
Gussy Is Unfazed By Stella
Are We Letting Sleeping Dogs Lie?
My Dad’s Watering Can Is His Dogs Favorite Toy. I Gave Good Boy A Treat Today And He Couldn’t Decide…
He Really Hates Rainy Days
He Doesn’t Trust Me When I Say I Don’t Have Any More Treats
Someone Decided To Eat Our (Non-Toxic!!) Pond Dye
He Loves To Sit In The Car Like A Hooman
She Refused To Move Until We Took It Off. She Stood There Perfectly Still For 10 Minutes
Nose
Felt A Bit Left Out
My Dog Wakes Up In The Middle Of The Night, Walks Into The Bathroom W/ My Cat, Scratches Furiously At The Bath Mat And Then Walks Back To Her Bed To Sleep. Wtf Is Going On?
That's A Funny Looking Bird 10' Up In That Tree
So Pleased With Himself (Second Photo For Comparison)
Other Dogs Give Puppy Dog Eyes. This Is Mine Trying To Charm Me
What Is That
He’s Not Allowed On The Couch
I really hate that my dogs aren’t allowed on my couch, my mom doesn’t like dogs being on the couch so instead they just lay like this