The vibrant streets of New York are famous for their yellow cabs, bustling street vendors, and neighborhood bodegas... or rather, their bodega cats! Yes, you read that right. These furry, four-legged creatures are an iconic part of the local corner shop experience.

For many residents of the Big Apple, stopping by the convenience store isn’t just about grabbing a coffee or a snack; it's also about checking in on the furry residents. Often found lounging on a stack of newspapers or curled up in a cozy spot, each bodega cat has its own personality.

And the Bodega Cats social media project is all about capturing the different moods of these neighborhood celebrities. With over one million followers across social media platforms, they share furry sightings from not only in bodegas across NYC, but also other places in the US and the rest of the world.

Keep scrolling to enjoy Bored Panda’s latest piece about the Bodega Cats project, showcasing some of the most meowgnificent photos of all time.

#1

Bodegacats_ Report

#2

Bodegacats_ Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looking at it's face I don't think anybody is welcome at all

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Bodegacats_ Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I could have a nap in a store this is exactly the spot I would choose

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#4

Bodegacats_ Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You'd better make sure you don't show fake ID to this kitty, he's having none of it

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

Bodegacats_ Report

#6

Bodegacats_ Report

#7

Bodegacats_ Report

hawkmoon avatar
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Been spendin' most their lives Livin' in a cat food's paradise

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

Bodegacats_ Report

#9

Bodegacats_ Report

karmore333 avatar
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty sure this is "Lucky Cat", who sits waving his poor little arm on the counter of every Chinese restaurant I've been lucky enough to visit.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

Bodegacats_ Report

#11

Bodegacats_ Report

#12

Bodegacats_ Report

#13

Bodegacats_ Report

#14

Bodegacats_ Report

#15

Bodegacats_ Report

#16

Bodegacats_ Report

karmore333 avatar
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, my left, not your left, the big one over here....

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#17

Bodegacats_ Report

#18

Bodegacats_ Report

#19

Bodegacats_ Report

#20

Bodegacats_ Report

#21

Bodegacats_ Report

#22

Bodegacats_ Report

#23

Bodegacats_ Report

#24

Bodegacats_ Report

#25

Bodegacats_ Report

karmore333 avatar
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Half ounce of catnip and a hard cider makes twisty cat twistier!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

Bodegacats_ Report

#27

Bodegacats_ Report

#28

Bodegacats_ Report

#29

Bodegacats_ Report

#30

Bodegacats_ Report

#31

Bodegacats_ Report

#32

Bodegacats_ Report

#33

Bodegacats_ Report

#34

Bodegacats_ Report

#35

Bodegacats_ Report

#36

Bodegacats_ Report

#37

Bodegacats_ Report

#38

Bodegacats_ Report

#39

Bodegacats_ Report

#40

Bodegacats_ Report

#41

Bodegacats_ Report

#42

Bodegacats_ Report

#43

Bodegacats_ Report

#44

Bodegacats_ Report

#45

Bodegacats_ Report

lasagne_of_death avatar
lasagne of death
lasagne of death
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you think I'm feeling peachy, then you're catty. An absolute fruit basket.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

Bodegacats_ Report

#47

Bodegacats_ Report

#48

Bodegacats_ Report

#49

Bodegacats_ Report

#50

Bodegacats_ Report

#51

Bodegacats_ Report

#52

Bodegacats_ Report

#53

Bodegacats_ Report

#54

Bodegacats_ Report

#55

Bodegacats_ Report

#56

Bodegacats_ Report

#57

Bodegacats_ Report

#58

Bodegacats_ Report

#59

Bodegacats_ Report

#60

Bodegacats_ Report

lasagne_of_death avatar
lasagne of death
lasagne of death
Community Member
21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's only fitting that they walk on the red-carpet (edit: spelling)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#61

Bodegacats_ Report

#62

Bodegacats_ Report

#63

Bodegacats_ Report

#64

Bodegacats_ Report

#65

Bodegacats_ Report

#66

Bodegacats_ Report

#67

Bodegacats_ Report

#68

Bodegacats_ Report

#69

Bodegacats_ Report

#70

Bodegacats_ Report

#71

Bodegacats_ Report

#72

Bodegacats_ Report

#73

Bodegacats_ Report

#74

Bodegacats_ Report

#75

Bodegacats_ Report

#76

Bodegacats_ Report

#77

Bodegacats_ Report

#78

Bodegacats_ Report

#79

Bodegacats_ Report

#80

Bodegacats_ Report

#81

Bodegacats_ Report

#82

Bodegacats_ Report

#83

Bodegacats_ Report

#84

Bodegacats_ Report

#85

Bodegacats_ Report

#86

Bodegacats_ Report

#87

Bodegacats_ Report

#88

Bodegacats_ Report

#89

Bodegacats_ Report

#90

Bodegacats_ Report

#91

Bodegacats_ Report

#92

Bodegacats_ Report

#93

Bodegacats_ Report

#94

Bodegacats_ Report

#95

Bodegacats_ Report

