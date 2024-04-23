ADVERTISEMENT

The vibrant streets of New York are famous for their yellow cabs, bustling street vendors, and neighborhood bodegas... or rather, their bodega cats! Yes, you read that right. These furry, four-legged creatures are an iconic part of the local corner shop experience.

For many residents of the Big Apple, stopping by the convenience store isn’t just about grabbing a coffee or a snack; it's also about checking in on the furry residents. Often found lounging on a stack of newspapers or curled up in a cozy spot, each bodega cat has its own personality.

And the Bodega Cats social media project is all about capturing the different moods of these neighborhood celebrities. With over one million followers across social media platforms, they share furry sightings from not only in bodegas across NYC, but also other places in the US and the rest of the world.

Keep scrolling to enjoy Bored Panda’s latest piece about the Bodega Cats project, showcasing some of the most meowgnificent photos of all time.