People who are dating to marry, those who still read paper books, or use pen and paper to write out their notes aren't mythical creatures, although this part of humankind is ostensibly going extinct. Speaking of fictitious, legendary creatures, the mind often wanders to Greek and Roman lore. However, numerous cultures and ancient civilizations have featured various magic creatures that are still being talked about and occasionally mentioned today.

Just like 'Phoenix' isn't solely a city name in Arizona, neither is the term 'unicorn' exclusively referring to a startup company. The many unique words and names in today's dictionary derive from fantastical creatures, often mythical animals or deities from the past. And while many may have heard of such Greek mythical creatures like the Minotaur, Gorgons, and mermaids, there are plenty more no less popular mythical creatures and legendary monsters that allegedly roamed the lands, inhabited the seas and soared the skies.

Below, we've compiled a lengthy (yet not complete) list of mythical creatures that will surely spark your interest in lore and human history. Has any mythical creature on the list originated from your country? Or perhaps you believe that some legendary creature may still be residing among us? Let us know!