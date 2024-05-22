ADVERTISEMENT

Every day is perfect for celebrating love and relationships, and today is no exception! This sentiment is wonderfully captured by Sumona Sikdar, an artist from India who creates a charming comic series dedicated to loving couples. Instead of focusing solely on beautiful moments, the illustrator portrays both the ups and downs that are relatable to everyone. Cheroo and Chim, the main characters in the series, face many challenges in their relationship, but in the end, their love overcomes all obstacles.

We spoke with Sumona and asked her some questions about her wholesome series. We wanted to know what inspired her to start creating comics. Here's what we learned: “I used to post my art on a different account but since COVID hit, I was inspired to turn my art into little stories to spread positivity and love, and give myself something to do in all my spare time.”

