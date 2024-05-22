Artist Creates 42 Cute Relatable Comics About Life As A CoupleInterview With Artist
Every day is perfect for celebrating love and relationships, and today is no exception! This sentiment is wonderfully captured by Sumona Sikdar, an artist from India who creates a charming comic series dedicated to loving couples. Instead of focusing solely on beautiful moments, the illustrator portrays both the ups and downs that are relatable to everyone. Cheroo and Chim, the main characters in the series, face many challenges in their relationship, but in the end, their love overcomes all obstacles.
We spoke with Sumona and asked her some questions about her wholesome series. We wanted to know what inspired her to start creating comics. Here's what we learned: “I used to post my art on a different account but since COVID hit, I was inspired to turn my art into little stories to spread positivity and love, and give myself something to do in all my spare time.”
More info: Instagram | Facebook
Sikdar also shared with us more about the recurring themes in her comics: “‘Moments of love’, ‘passionate affection’ and ‘happiness in simplicity’. I depict little slices of life that aren't plagued by the toxicity of the dating culture nowadays.”
Asked to discuss characters featured in her series, Sumona told us: “The design for the characters of Cheroo and Chim is inspired by real life, like myself being the inspiration for Cheroo, however, their personalities and quirks are something that belongs to them and them only.”
The artist continued and said the couple depicted in her comic is a combination of everything she'd want in an idealized version of innocent love: “Cheroo's sweetness/innocence and love for Chim doesn't undermine the fact that she is a strong capable individual. While Chim bashes all toxic masculinity and is happy to wear his feelings and emotions.”
We were curious about Sikdar’s creative process and how the illustrator comes up with new ideas for her strips and short animations shared on her Instagram. Here’s what we found out: “Some from personal experiences, some from imagination/fantasies, and some from just seeing genuine people in love. I do, however, struggle a lot to find the right music/audio sometimes.”
Lastly, Sumona shared with us: “My content can definitely make light of any situation. I have received DMs of gratitude from a lot of people for making their long-distance relationships more bearable, and how sharing my comics had brought a smile to their partner's face. I won't say I am an original contributor to the world of humour but what I make is ‘reality wrapped in champagne gift wrap.’”