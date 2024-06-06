Woman Shocked That Her BF Of 12 Years Comes To Her Father’s Funeral In Basketball Shorts
Attending a funeral is never fun, whether it’s for a close family member or just an acquaintance. Funerals also have a certain etiquette guests need to adhere to. A memorial service or a funeral usually includes eulogies, readings, and music in honor of the deceased. There’s a special dress code too – usually something dark and modest.
But not all people might be aware of it. Certainly not this dude, who showed up at his girlfriend’s father’s funeral in basketball shorts. He said he didn’t have time to dress up, but the girlfriend only felt more disappointed and insulted. The grieving woman went online to vent, and many netizens justified her anger, saying such attire is not appropriate for funerals.
Most people know that when attending a funeral, you should dress appropriately
Image credits: Pressmaster / envato (not the actual photo)
This man showed up to his girlfriend’s father’s funeral looking like Adam Sandler – in basketball shorts
Image credits: mauriciotoro10 / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: confusedawkwardhelp
Most people were appalled at how the guy could be so inconsiderate toward his partner of 12 years
Others shared similar experiences they have had
Offtopic, but why is it still called dating, after 12 years? Like after some initial dates I'd call the other person my partner, my 'significant other', my better half, whatever... but dating is without commitment for me. It's just in the first phase, to find out, if it's 'partner material' or not. (Austrian here, so maybe it's just a language thing, idk)
Not excusing his behaviour but I thought all of that felt wrong as well. "Dating, no kids, not married, MY choice", not our choice. I may be reading it wrong but she seemed to be happy with her casual relationship, until she needed it to be real.Load More Replies...
Probably a language thing. Here it just means anything before marriage. Significant other is also generaly used but it can mean anything from several months to years.
I think it's to be opposed with "living together" : if you don't live together you mostly see each other outside, during dates. Maybe it's opposed to "married" too ? Yeah probably depends on the time and place
There are times and places to strike out on a new path and show the world how alternative you can be, a funeral is not one of those times or places. You show respect for the deceased and for their family by being on time and appropriately dressed. Rarely do we have to bow to custom or belief, if you can’t be respectful then don’t show up and be prepared to explain why you lack the self control and class to be manage it. Suck it up buttercup!
When my brother died, my cousin was fifteen. She came to the funeral in a jeans skirt, a nice blouse, and sandals. None of it was black. She was fifteen. She showed up, looked nice, and participated. I was proud of her. If a fifteen year old can do it, an adult surely can.
