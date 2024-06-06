Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Shocked That Her BF Of 12 Years Comes To Her Father’s Funeral In Basketball Shorts
Couples, Relationships

Woman Shocked That Her BF Of 12 Years Comes To Her Father’s Funeral In Basketball Shorts

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Attending a funeral is never fun, whether it’s for a close family member or just an acquaintance. Funerals also have a certain etiquette guests need to adhere to. A memorial service or a funeral usually includes eulogies, readings, and music in honor of the deceased. There’s a special dress code too – usually something dark and modest.

But not all people might be aware of it. Certainly not this dude, who showed up at his girlfriend’s father’s funeral in basketball shorts. He said he didn’t have time to dress up, but the girlfriend only felt more disappointed and insulted. The grieving woman went online to vent, and many netizens justified her anger, saying such attire is not appropriate for funerals.

Most people know that when attending a funeral, you should dress appropriately

Image credits: Pressmaster / envato (not the actual photo)

This man showed up to his girlfriend’s father’s funeral looking like Adam Sandler – in basketball shorts

Image credits: mauriciotoro10 / envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: confusedawkwardhelp

Most people were appalled at how the guy could be so inconsiderate toward his partner of 12 years

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Others shared similar experiences they have had

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

6

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read less »
Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
dv8sm avatar
Queeqec
Queeqec
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Offtopic, but why is it still called dating, after 12 years? Like after some initial dates I'd call the other person my partner, my 'significant other', my better half, whatever... but dating is without commitment for me. It's just in the first phase, to find out, if it's 'partner material' or not. (Austrian here, so maybe it's just a language thing, idk)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
rhapsody11 avatar
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not excusing his behaviour but I thought all of that felt wrong as well. "Dating, no kids, not married, MY choice", not our choice. I may be reading it wrong but she seemed to be happy with her casual relationship, until she needed it to be real.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
vernon_bear avatar
Gavin Johnson
Gavin Johnson
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are times and places to strike out on a new path and show the world how alternative you can be, a funeral is not one of those times or places. You show respect for the deceased and for their family by being on time and appropriately dressed. Rarely do we have to bow to custom or belief, if you can’t be respectful then don’t show up and be prepared to explain why you lack the self control and class to be manage it. Suck it up buttercup!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When my brother died, my cousin was fifteen. She came to the funeral in a jeans skirt, a nice blouse, and sandals. None of it was black. She was fifteen. She showed up, looked nice, and participated. I was proud of her. If a fifteen year old can do it, an adult surely can.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
dv8sm avatar
Queeqec
Queeqec
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Offtopic, but why is it still called dating, after 12 years? Like after some initial dates I'd call the other person my partner, my 'significant other', my better half, whatever... but dating is without commitment for me. It's just in the first phase, to find out, if it's 'partner material' or not. (Austrian here, so maybe it's just a language thing, idk)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
rhapsody11 avatar
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not excusing his behaviour but I thought all of that felt wrong as well. "Dating, no kids, not married, MY choice", not our choice. I may be reading it wrong but she seemed to be happy with her casual relationship, until she needed it to be real.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
vernon_bear avatar
Gavin Johnson
Gavin Johnson
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are times and places to strike out on a new path and show the world how alternative you can be, a funeral is not one of those times or places. You show respect for the deceased and for their family by being on time and appropriately dressed. Rarely do we have to bow to custom or belief, if you can’t be respectful then don’t show up and be prepared to explain why you lack the self control and class to be manage it. Suck it up buttercup!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When my brother died, my cousin was fifteen. She came to the funeral in a jeans skirt, a nice blouse, and sandals. None of it was black. She was fifteen. She showed up, looked nice, and participated. I was proud of her. If a fifteen year old can do it, an adult surely can.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda