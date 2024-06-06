Woman Shocked That Her BF Of 12 Years Comes To Her Father’s Funeral In Basketball Shorts

ADVERTISEMENT

Attending a funeral is never fun, whether it’s for a close family member or just an acquaintance. Funerals also have a certain etiquette guests need to adhere to. A memorial service or a funeral usually includes eulogies, readings, and music in honor of the deceased. There’s a special dress code too – usually something dark and modest.

But not all people might be aware of it. Certainly not this dude, who showed up at his girlfriend’s father’s funeral in basketball shorts. He said he didn’t have time to dress up, but the girlfriend only felt more disappointed and insulted. The grieving woman went online to vent, and many netizens justified her anger, saying such attire is not appropriate for funerals.

Most people know that when attending a funeral, you should dress appropriately

Image credits: Pressmaster / envato (not the actual photo)

This man showed up to his girlfriend’s father’s funeral looking like Adam Sandler – in basketball shorts

Image credits: mauriciotoro10 / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: confusedawkwardhelp

Most people were appalled at how the guy could be so inconsiderate toward his partner of 12 years

Others shared similar experiences they have had