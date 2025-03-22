Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For Telling Dad I Didn’t Want Him To Pretend To Honor Mom On Anniversary Of Her Passing?”
Family, Relationships

“AITA For Telling Dad I Didn’t Want Him To Pretend To Honor Mom On Anniversary Of Her Passing?”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss of a parent hurts in ways one cannot imagine. That’s especially true when you lose a parent at an early age. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the percentage of children ages 0-17 who have lost at least one parent is the lowest among all age groups, only 4.3%. But deceased parents still live in the hearts of their adult children.

The other parent, however, might move on. At least that’s what happened to this brother and sister, who had anniversaries for their deceased mother. When they didn’t invite their father who seemed to have moved on with his new wife, the dad flipped out and confronted his children.

RELATED:

    A brother and sister didn’t invite their father to their mother’s death anniversary

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When he confronted them, they argued that he had moved on and replaced their mother with another woman

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Gary Barnes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Ivan Samkov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Temporary_Pain_5576

    Widowers can still grieve the deceased spouse, even when they are very happily remarried

    Entering into a marriage with a widowed person comes with many challenges. The biggest one might be that the deceased spouse might never really go away. That’s especially true when there are children in the picture.

    A woman marrying a widower shouldn’t aim to replace the deceased wife. In turn, the husband, family, and friends shouldn’t expect the new wife to be a substitute for the late wife. That’s why the healthiest way to deal with it is to avoid comparing and competing with the deceased spouse.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, hearing about what a great mother and wife she was might not be that pleasant. However, it’s important to remember that the new wife knows what she signed up for and should accept her spouse’s past.

    Experts advise educating yourself on grief in these cases. Just because the dad got married doesn’t mean he forgot his deceased wife. It’s important to understand the stages of grief and the fact that a person can grieve for a deceased spouse while simultaneously falling in love with someone else.

    That does not mean that the widower is not committing or not all-in in the marriage. “Many other widows and widowers still grieve a deceased spouse, even when they are very happily and successfully remarried,” grief coach Iris Arenson-Fuller writes.

    Moving forward should be about creating new memories together. For example, if the husband and his late wife used to vacation in Hawaii with the children, suggest going to Italy. Creating new traditions can be a great way to move forward appropriately.

    “You must accept each other, and forge a new path together that doesn’t dwell on the past, but that recognizes and even honors it,” Arenson-Fuller claims.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stepparents should honor the deceased parent’s memory and help stepchildren preserve it

    Becoming a stepparent when a biological parent is deceased can be very difficult. If they want to build strong relationships and trust with their stepchildren, new stepparents need to understand that they will never replace the deceased parents.

    Expecting that the children will simply forget because you hide away pictures is borderline comical. UK-based non-profit Child Bereavement emphasizes that stepparents need to respect their children’s emotions. Talk with them if they want to remember the deceased parent. If they’re feeling anger, they’re free to do so, as long as they don’t hurt themselves or anyone else.

    The role of the stepparent isn’t to replace the deceased parent; it’s the role of someone new in the family who will support the children. That’s why helping children to remember their parents should be a stepparent’s job.

    The author of The Art of Reassembly: A Memoir of Early Mother Loss and Aftergrief Peg Conway writes that stepparents need to allow space for memories of the deceased parent. “Keep pictures of them visible, acknowledge and mark their death anniversary and continue traditions that were important to the stepchildren, asking them which traditions are meaningful to them.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Perhaps both the stepmother and the father made mistakes here not allowing their children to grieve properly. However, there’s still no knowing whether the father has truly moved on and feels no need to remember his deceased wife. In the end, everybody grieves differently and should be allowed to express their grief in ways they see fit.

    The daughter clarified why the children felt animosity toward the stepmother

    Some people thought the lack of invitation was justifiable: “He hasn’t joined you… in 11 years”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others, however, thought it wasn’t fair of the kids to expect their dad to mourn their mother forever

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others suggested letting go of the bitterness and forgiving their father: “It’s not healthy”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda