Woman Throws Tantrum Over Husband Still Referring To Late Wife As “Wife”, Gets A Reality Check
Not all marriages end in happily ever after. Some end in divorce and others might end when one partner passes away. Remarriage after the loss of a spouse is not that surprising: 60% of men remarry in the two years after becoming widowers. The hardest part isn’t finding a new spouse, but rather keeping the deceased spouse’s memory in a way that respects the new one.
The dilemma this new family faced involved semantics. This woman got mad at her husband for referring to his late wife as his “wife” and not “ex-wife.” She worried that it was a sign of him not committing fully. So she decided to check with the Internet: was she a jerk for asking her husband to call his deceased wife his “ex-wife”?
Remarrying after losing a spouse comes with many different challenges
One of them might be about how to refer to your late wife, now that you have a new one
The author later updated her post, saying that she and her husband are getting on the same page
Some people thought the new wife’s behavior was somewhat inappropriate
Others were more understanding about the confusing situation
I concur, ex is not the same as late. If the man can't even say late wife he hasn't moved on at all. Also, the fact that no one seems to know that the guys been widowed and remarried seems sus. OP needs to seek family counseling if she wants the marriage to last.
In casual conversation he may not want to throw in "late". I lost a sibling during Covid and I never explicitly mentioned it to anyone in my office as I was on a temporary assignment at the time. This means everyone once in a while, people say things like, oh, you and your siblings do that every year or they send me a recipe that they think my siblings would like. They aren't close friends, I don't feel like bringing it up and it's nice to have a conversation about a loved one that isn't condolence related. If the people are unimportant, he may just not want to share his grief. If his family and friends are still unaware, that's an issue, but someone in the summer camp registration office? Not important. (Camp should be told daughter has recently lost her mother though)
