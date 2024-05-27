Woman Throws Tantrum Over Husband Still Referring To Late Wife As “Wife”, Gets A Reality Check

ADVERTISEMENT

Not all marriages end in happily ever after. Some end in divorce and others might end when one partner passes away. Remarriage after the loss of a spouse is not that surprising: 60% of men remarry in the two years after becoming widowers. The hardest part isn’t finding a new spouse, but rather keeping the deceased spouse’s memory in a way that respects the new one.

The dilemma this new family faced involved semantics. This woman got mad at her husband for referring to his late wife as his “wife” and not “ex-wife.” She worried that it was a sign of him not committing fully. So she decided to check with the Internet: was she a jerk for asking her husband to call his deceased wife his “ex-wife”?

Remarrying after losing a spouse comes with many different challenges

One of them might be about how to refer to your late wife, now that you have a new one

The author later updated her post, saying that she and her husband are getting on the same page

Some people thought the new wife’s behavior was somewhat inappropriate

Others were more understanding about the confusing situation