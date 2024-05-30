Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wife Gets Rid Of Dog Without Husband’s Knowledge, He Starts Considering Divorce After Finding Out
Family, Relationships

Wife Gets Rid Of Dog Without Husband’s Knowledge, He Starts Considering Divorce After Finding Out

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Fighting and disagreeing about things is a natural part of a marriage. Who’s doing the dishes, who’s picking the kids up from school, what to eat for dinner – all of these can trigger arguments between couples. Pets can also cause arguments. In fact, research shows that dogs, in particular, cause three family arguments in a week.

This couple’s argument was especially heartbreaking. For several years, the husband thought his beloved dog ran away. Then he found out his wife and her father actually took his pet to the pound. Feeling incredibly hurt and betrayed, the man asked whether threatening separation over the incident was too much.

Many dog owners love their pets like family members and mourn their loss when they run away

Image credits: Alena Darmel / pexels (not the actual photo)

This husband found out his dog didn’t actually run away but was taken to the pound by his wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mia X / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Anonymous

The husband gave more details about his circumstances in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT


Others thought everyone in this situation sucked

ADVERTISEMENT

Others deemed the husband to be the guilty one

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

7

Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read more »
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
hannah_taylor_1 avatar
Hannah Taylor
Hannah Taylor
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't get all the ESH and YTA comments. What OP'S wife did was just plain malicious. Getting rid of his dog, and lying about it, isn't the behavior of someone afraid of dogs. It's the act of an unfeeling human being. I don't blame OP for being angry. How would she feel if he should take something of hers, that had sentimental value, and donated it to a homeless shelter, simply because "it made him nervous"? Hoo boy, wouldn't everybody be up in arms about THAT!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
acsdp86 avatar
Amy Smith
Amy Smith
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My ex partner gave my Axolotl away without telling me or giving me a chance to collect her. I will never know what she did with her. Admittedly, not quite the same as a dog but still an animal I loved and was in my care. I will NEVER forgive her for it. There is no way OP is TA here. This is wrong. Divorce her mate

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
hannah_taylor_1 avatar
Hannah Taylor
Hannah Taylor
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't get all the ESH and YTA comments. What OP'S wife did was just plain malicious. Getting rid of his dog, and lying about it, isn't the behavior of someone afraid of dogs. It's the act of an unfeeling human being. I don't blame OP for being angry. How would she feel if he should take something of hers, that had sentimental value, and donated it to a homeless shelter, simply because "it made him nervous"? Hoo boy, wouldn't everybody be up in arms about THAT!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
acsdp86 avatar
Amy Smith
Amy Smith
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My ex partner gave my Axolotl away without telling me or giving me a chance to collect her. I will never know what she did with her. Admittedly, not quite the same as a dog but still an animal I loved and was in my care. I will NEVER forgive her for it. There is no way OP is TA here. This is wrong. Divorce her mate

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda