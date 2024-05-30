Wife Gets Rid Of Dog Without Husband’s Knowledge, He Starts Considering Divorce After Finding Out
Fighting and disagreeing about things is a natural part of a marriage. Who’s doing the dishes, who’s picking the kids up from school, what to eat for dinner – all of these can trigger arguments between couples. Pets can also cause arguments. In fact, research shows that dogs, in particular, cause three family arguments in a week.
This couple’s argument was especially heartbreaking. For several years, the husband thought his beloved dog ran away. Then he found out his wife and her father actually took his pet to the pound. Feeling incredibly hurt and betrayed, the man asked whether threatening separation over the incident was too much.
Many dog owners love their pets like family members and mourn their loss when they run away
This husband found out his dog didn’t actually run away but was taken to the pound by his wife
The husband gave more details about his circumstances in the comments
Some people blamed the wife for secretly getting rid of the dog
Others thought everyone in this situation sucked
Others deemed the husband to be the guilty one
I don't get all the ESH and YTA comments. What OP'S wife did was just plain malicious. Getting rid of his dog, and lying about it, isn't the behavior of someone afraid of dogs. It's the act of an unfeeling human being. I don't blame OP for being angry. How would she feel if he should take something of hers, that had sentimental value, and donated it to a homeless shelter, simply because "it made him nervous"? Hoo boy, wouldn't everybody be up in arms about THAT!
My ex partner gave my Axolotl away without telling me or giving me a chance to collect her. I will never know what she did with her. Admittedly, not quite the same as a dog but still an animal I loved and was in my care. I will NEVER forgive her for it. There is no way OP is TA here. This is wrong. Divorce her mate
