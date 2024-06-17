“Forbidden Toys”: 30 Wild And Controversial Toy Ideas By RosembergInterview With Artist
Let us introduce you to a Spanish digital artist Rosemberg, who creates a series of wild and controversial toys on his Instagram project, "Forbidden Toys." Here, he dreams up bizarre and sometimes offensive toys that could only exist in a world without societal and legal rules.
From dolls with peculiar features to action figures of historical villains made to look playful, "Forbidden Toys" explores dark humor and shock value that regular toy makers avoid. This project makes us rethink what’s acceptable in children’s entertainment, sparking both laughter and discomfort. Scroll down to see some of the funniest and craziest examples!
Rosemberg is a conceptual artist, but he has also worked in disciplines such as film, music, and design. "Forbidden Toys" is his latest project, and we had the pleasure of learning more about it from the artist.
The idea for "Forbidden Toys" came to Rosemberg from the concept of presenting a nonexistent past through the formal conventionalism of advertising aesthetics exclusively centered on toys. "Since it is a popular language, I find it especially interesting to twist it and invite reflection on the context and mechanics of products that could have existed, focusing on themes such as censorship, taboo, ideology, and religion."
We were curious to know where the artist gets inspiration for his creations. "The concept of 'Forbidden Toys' is a continuous exercise concerning my own work," he shared. "I have always been a great lover of the toy world (I have an almost impractical collection at home), and it has been a constant source of inspiration in my work. In one way or another, the toy world has always been present in everything I have done. I spent years creating toys and leaving them on the streets until I decided to start this new project."
While the toys might seem very controversial, we asked Rosemberg about the reactions he gets from people when they see the "Forbidden Toys". "The reaction has been much better than I expected, to be honest. I have received support from a very diverse group of people whom I greatly admire. I have also received criticism, but that is normal considering the nature of my work. Furthermore, since these criticisms are exclusively of a moral nature, they do not displease me; rather, they amuse me, as impotent rage is a spectacle in itself."
For more funny and absurd "Forbidden Toys" ideas, check out Rosemberg's Instagram account. Let us know what you think about these toys in the comments and upvote your favorites!