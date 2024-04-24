Sister Is Called ‘Satan’ For Making Brother’s Funeral Exactly As He Wanted
While each person is free to choose what religion, if any, to follow, some are strongly influenced by the customs rooted in their countries or their families, which can become a cause for conflict.
In this redditor’s family, differences in views towards religion resulted in her atheist brother being excluded from the family, and her kin calling her a disgrace for respecting his wishes after his death.
Disagreements over religion-related matters can tear a family apart
Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)
This woman was condemned by her religious family for respecting her atheist brother’s wishes
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowRa_grvy
Christianity is reportedly the most popular religion worldwide
According to World Population Review, as much as 85% of the population identify themselves with a religion. Statistics reveal that the most popular one, practiced by nearly 2.4 billion people worldwide, is Christianity, followed by Islam (1.91 billion followers), Hinduism (with 1.16 billion) and Buddhism (507 million) respectively. Data also suggests that close to 1.2 billion people consider themselves nonreligious or have Atheist beliefs.
The OP’s brother was seemingly an atheist in a world surrounded mostly by Christians, as Catholicism, which the OP pointed out to be the most prevalent religion in her country, is one of the main branches of Christianity. According to World Population Review, numerous nations, such as Armenia, Greece, Peru, and Venezuela, just to name a few, boast a population where more than 93% people consider themselves Christian.
As for atheists, countries where they seem to comprise the largest part of the population include Estonia, the Czech Republic, Japan, and China, where more than three-quarters of the population do not follow any religion.
Religious beliefs tend to differ depending on people’s age
The OP shared that her 91-year-old grandmother was distraught over the lack of traditional Catholic ceremony and feared that her late grandson would go to hell, as he was not blessed by a servant of her religious faith. While people’s views on the existence of hell or heaven differ with each religion, or lack thereof, a 2023 study of religious beliefs across the world found that in 26 surveyed countries, roughly half of respondents believed in the former existing (and just slightly fewer believed in the latter).
According to said study, younger people in most of the surveyed countries are less likely to identify themselves as Christian, especially Catholic, seconding the OP’s point that the youth nowadays tends to stray from religion. In the majority of surveyed Catholic countries, the percentage of Gen Z identifying as Catholic is lower than the percentage of Boomers who identify as such.
In the OP’s case, the generation gap and the strong influence stemming from following religious practices resulted in conflict among family members, as well as uneasiness the redditor felt over the entire situation. Addressing the online community, she said she needed to hear whether or not she was in the wrong for following her brother’s wishes, and fellow redditors made sure she knew she was not.
Fellow netizens supported the young woman, they didn’t think she was a jerk to her family
I'm judging the brother a bit here. As an atheist, he presumably didn't think his funeral would make a whit of difference to himself so his wishes were really aimed at the people surviving him. Maybe he wanted to snub his folks even in death. Maybe it was deserved, and maybe even the grandparents earned the punishment, and maybe that was even worth the predictable impact it's having on the sister too. But I can't help thinking he probably just didn't think it through. (I told my wife that I'd want no funeral, no marker, just the most anonymous disposal possible and then to be forgotten; she told me that as I don't believe in any kind of soul, it won't be any of my f*****g business what those I leave behind will do after I'm gone, and they'll do what helps them process and grieve. Which, fair.)
Your wife has a point. In general, a funeral is not for the dead, it's for the living and the shape of it can help or hinder them from dealing with their loss. Having said that, what choice did she have? Disregard someone last wish knowing that a last wish is almost sacrosanct or risking the family's, well, reaction? She was between a rock and a hard place and personally I think the family should have acknowledged the situation she was in.Load More Replies...
Yes, that's why I said I'm judging the brother (somewhat), not the sister. I don't think she did wrong to keep to his wishes. Obviously he wouldn't be affected by whether she did or not, but *she* would be - delivering on a last wish is a ritual for the living, like the funeral itself. As to the family, I see their perspective too as they literally believe that her actions (regardless of his own wishes) have consequences for his eternal soul. Whether the belief is true or not is irrelevant to its emotional impact. Of course they're not going to prioritise his "mistaken" wishes over his "eternal soul".
It was mentioned in one of those comments: Funerals are for the living, the dead don't care anymore. But...when I think about it, I shouldn't care what happened at my funeral but I'm pissed at the thought that some priest would claim religious bs about me and where I'm allegedly at. It was his right and his last will, plus the family thought he was a disgrace. Why would he consider their "feelings" anyway? What's the saying? They made their bed...
But it's the son and partner who should be the concern. Family who disowned him long ago can find their own way to grieve, but his actual family is important.
Got to agree with you. I am an atheist, and therefore believe that when it's over, it's over. There is no point in asking someone to do things for you that would cause them a great deal of grief and annomosity. Especially in a country where there is a lot of religious pressure. It was very selfish of him to put that burden on her. He could have arranged for the disposal of his remains through another method.
He has every right to be selfish in his last will. And the family, which thought he was a disgrace(!!), could have done any ceremony they wanted to, on their own.
I would agree with the idea that the funeral is for the living, for the partner and son, and for the sister who kept in touch. Family that thought he was a disgrace should not be prioritised. It's so important for his son and partner to celebrate who he was, and that is an atheist. He was shunned by family due to those beliefs and that takes courage to stand by it. His son should be able to celebrate and remember that courage, I'm sure it was a huge part of who his dad was. People who ignored and insulted the deceased in life, should be upset and heartbroken that they ostracised him, they forfeited the right to decide his services. Good for OP for doing right by her brother's family in a difficult time.
I'm judging the brother a bit here. As an atheist, he presumably didn't think his funeral would make a whit of difference to himself so his wishes were really aimed at the people surviving him. Maybe he wanted to snub his folks even in death. Maybe it was deserved, and maybe even the grandparents earned the punishment, and maybe that was even worth the predictable impact it's having on the sister too. But I can't help thinking he probably just didn't think it through. (I told my wife that I'd want no funeral, no marker, just the most anonymous disposal possible and then to be forgotten; she told me that as I don't believe in any kind of soul, it won't be any of my f*****g business what those I leave behind will do after I'm gone, and they'll do what helps them process and grieve. Which, fair.)
Your wife has a point. In general, a funeral is not for the dead, it's for the living and the shape of it can help or hinder them from dealing with their loss. Having said that, what choice did she have? Disregard someone last wish knowing that a last wish is almost sacrosanct or risking the family's, well, reaction? She was between a rock and a hard place and personally I think the family should have acknowledged the situation she was in.Load More Replies...
Yes, that's why I said I'm judging the brother (somewhat), not the sister. I don't think she did wrong to keep to his wishes. Obviously he wouldn't be affected by whether she did or not, but *she* would be - delivering on a last wish is a ritual for the living, like the funeral itself. As to the family, I see their perspective too as they literally believe that her actions (regardless of his own wishes) have consequences for his eternal soul. Whether the belief is true or not is irrelevant to its emotional impact. Of course they're not going to prioritise his "mistaken" wishes over his "eternal soul".
It was mentioned in one of those comments: Funerals are for the living, the dead don't care anymore. But...when I think about it, I shouldn't care what happened at my funeral but I'm pissed at the thought that some priest would claim religious bs about me and where I'm allegedly at. It was his right and his last will, plus the family thought he was a disgrace. Why would he consider their "feelings" anyway? What's the saying? They made their bed...
But it's the son and partner who should be the concern. Family who disowned him long ago can find their own way to grieve, but his actual family is important.
Got to agree with you. I am an atheist, and therefore believe that when it's over, it's over. There is no point in asking someone to do things for you that would cause them a great deal of grief and annomosity. Especially in a country where there is a lot of religious pressure. It was very selfish of him to put that burden on her. He could have arranged for the disposal of his remains through another method.
He has every right to be selfish in his last will. And the family, which thought he was a disgrace(!!), could have done any ceremony they wanted to, on their own.
I would agree with the idea that the funeral is for the living, for the partner and son, and for the sister who kept in touch. Family that thought he was a disgrace should not be prioritised. It's so important for his son and partner to celebrate who he was, and that is an atheist. He was shunned by family due to those beliefs and that takes courage to stand by it. His son should be able to celebrate and remember that courage, I'm sure it was a huge part of who his dad was. People who ignored and insulted the deceased in life, should be upset and heartbroken that they ostracised him, they forfeited the right to decide his services. Good for OP for doing right by her brother's family in a difficult time.
32
9