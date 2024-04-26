Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I’m Done”: MIL Keeps Showing Up Uninvited, Drama Ensues When She Is Told To Get Out
Family, Relationships

"I'm Done": MIL Keeps Showing Up Uninvited, Drama Ensues When She Is Told To Get Out

Marrying someone, for better or worse, does mean dealing with their family. This can be a wonderful thing, a source of free food and babysitting, or it can mean having some folks who feel like they are entitled or your time and energy.

A woman vented to the internet about her MIL who would constantly show up uninvited and unannounced, to the point where she had to blatantly tell her to get out. Instead of having her back, her husband decided to throw a tantrum. We reached out to the wife in the story and will update the article when she gets back to us.

In-laws are often very very good at overstepping boundaries

Image credits: Alexander Grey (not the actual photo)

One woman had to kick her MIL out of the house after she kept showing up uninvited

Image credits: Specialist_Cattle597

Image credits: Selcuk S (not the actual photo)

Some folks wanted more details

Most thought she was not at all to blame

A few thought her reaction was too much

Some thought she was absolutely in the wrong

Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The YTA's are dreadful. It's common courtesy to call before you visit to find out if it's convenient. This especially applies when there is a newborn. My guess is that the YTA's need some serious therapy themselves. Being a grandparent and/or a MIL does't entitle you to anything. I so hate parents who ask their children when or whether there will be a grandchild. Not your business.

Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

