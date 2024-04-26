“I’m Done”: MIL Keeps Showing Up Uninvited, Drama Ensues When She Is Told To Get Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Marrying someone, for better or worse, does mean dealing with their family. This can be a wonderful thing, a source of free food and babysitting, or it can mean having some folks who feel like they are entitled or your time and energy.

A woman vented to the internet about her MIL who would constantly show up uninvited and unannounced, to the point where she had to blatantly tell her to get out. Instead of having her back, her husband decided to throw a tantrum. We reached out to the wife in the story and will update the article when she gets back to us.

In-laws are often very very good at overstepping boundaries

Share icon

Image credits: Alexander Grey (not the actual photo)

One woman had to kick her MIL out of the house after she kept showing up uninvited

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Specialist_Cattle597

Share icon

Image credits: Selcuk S (not the actual photo)

Some folks wanted more details

Most thought she was not at all to blame

ADVERTISEMENT

A few thought her reaction was too much

Some thought she was absolutely in the wrong