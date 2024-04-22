ADVERTISEMENT

Romantic relationships can be incredibly rewarding but they can also be difficult and exhausting. Why? Because after the initial butterflies settle, you and your partner both have to work to remain together. And not everyone is willing or capable to do so.

So when Reddit user Dazzling_Leopard4627 made a post on the platform, asking folks to share the red flags that scream "this couple isn't going to make it," people responded. From joint social media accounts to passive-aggressive nitpicking, here are some of the most popular answers.

#1

When the groom smashes the cake into the brides face.

Bitbatgaming

layla-bakerthomas avatar
Petunia Petal
Petunia Petal
Community Member
1 hour ago

Personally, I hate this anyway, even if both couples seem into it. Also, why waste the cake and trash your outfits, hair, make up etc?

#2

Having a "fix-it" baby

washedcash

layla-bakerthomas avatar
Petunia Petal
Petunia Petal
Community Member
1 hour ago

Adding lack of sleep, exhaustion and a tiny crying human can test a good relationship. A baby should never be used to fix things period!

#3

When one party starts a fight in order to keep the relationship "interesting" or "spice things up". While conflicts or arguments are pretty normal, starting up one for the sake of not having a "boring relationship" is bonkers to me.

starkissedjade

#4

Controlling the other's actions.
Won't let them see friends/family, do hobbies or really anything alone and for themselves.

lobasolita

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago

And that's why I have no friends any more and I can only go on Bored Panda when my bf isn't home. If he hears me typing, there's trouble.

#5

When they take constant little digs at each other in a group setting. They may even claim to be joking, but you can tell they're not.

missdovahkiin1

#6

When they're far more concerned about the wedding than the marriage...

SweetIcedTea73

layla-bakerthomas avatar
Petunia Petal
Petunia Petal
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sneaky Bridezilla/Groomzilla dig 😂 wouldn't be BP without mentioning it!

#7

One that I haven't seen mentioned yet: When the mother, family, or friend(s) dictates the relationship. I understand pointing out legitimate concerns/red flags out of concern. But the amount of jealousy and toxic behavior I come across on reddit of the mother/family/friend intentionally ruining the relationship with the help of the s/o is insane.

french_revolutionist

katokatt avatar
Aboredpanda
Aboredpanda
Community Member
1 hour ago

A relationship is between two people, who needs to have each others back, and make the decisions together. If someone else has a say through one of the partners (unwillinly for one party), you've got a problem.

#8

When they don't do ANYTHING without the other one there.
Get a haircut, visit family, hang with friends etc

ALWAYS together.

Jenk1972

layla-bakerthomas avatar
Petunia Petal
Petunia Petal
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have an acquaintance like this. His partner has a lot of ailments and will always change the conversation back to her, no matter who is talking at social functions. The guy is her carer, and he works full time. She'll never normally want to leave the house but, she'll get the bus to his workplace sometimes to meet him, to make sure he comes straight home!

#9

I was hanging out with someone, cooking and she said "Oh, take a video of me stirring this so that *boyfriend* knows that I'm actually doing what I said I was doing and not out cheating on him." Or something akin to that. They also bought a house together within 6 months.

PastEntrepreneur7852

#10

Heard a female friend say about her fiancee, "oh he's my little project."

Lasted just over a year. S.h.o.c.k.i.n.g

Key-Control7348

#11

Point scoring. Keeping track of who won the argument, who spent last weekend with friends and for how long, snippy jabs about those things in front of friends and family. Then when an argument inevitably breaks out, bringing out that mental tally and using it as verbal weapon to 'win the argument'
Seen in happen in a few couples now. All divorced within 10 years

Well_red_1431

#12

Excessive humble-bragging posts. Almost all the couples I've seen who do that on my social media, are now broken up. I can't help but feel like there's a correlation.

Superb_Trade3373

katokatt avatar
Aboredpanda
Aboredpanda
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes, why do people need everyone to know how fine/great they are?

#13

Not giving each other the benefit of the doubt when a miscommunication or something happens. Quick to just assume the worse or habits.

Sabre_One

#14

Passive aggressive nitpicking

Myzx

#15

His $700 Only Fans monthly bill. Their wedding is in July.

Atxflyguy83

katokatt avatar
Aboredpanda
Aboredpanda
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's a lot of money for people who should have no place in the relationship....

#16

Every time they argue, one of them starts talking about divorce.

DandeSat

dracoaffectus avatar
Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
1 hour ago

I can't help but think this is a scare tactic meant to frighten the other person into giving in.

#17

Correcting each other in public when it's unnecessary. "Joking" but really being mean. Sly comments and put downs..."oh we just joke around like that". Ok.

Few-Ad5700

#18

When they have vastly different life/family goals. For example, one wants children and the other doesn't.

MonolithicBee

layla-bakerthomas avatar
Petunia Petal
Petunia Petal
Community Member
1 hour ago

Being open and honest towards the beginning of a relationship is the best policy, so both parties know roughly what the other wants, should hopefully avoid this! You don't want to be years in and suddenly discover the other person wants 10 kids and you don't!

#19

When the girl has abandoned her own identity to cater to what he wants

Large-Signal-157

#20

"I have to ask my husband if I can go."

One party gets mad if the other even so much as looks at another person or even has a celebrity crush or something

Joint Facebook accounts

Every post they make is about how much they're in love

They only talk about each other or their relationship

One of them has a substance problem

cyaveronica

#21

Joint social media account

FUD-detector

#22

One party making a whole f**kton of concessions for the other, and that being unidirectional. One person is compromising, but the other is just taking and taking and getting everything they want with no compromise in return.


Desperate people let themselves get taken advantage of because they're worried they'll never find another partner, or they'll be too old to have kids soon, or whatever. The second someone who isn't selfish comes along to attract the downtrodden partner, or when the selfish prick hits them or some other such Rubicon crossing, the relationship falls apart like wet tissue paper.

Alcorailen

#23

Kissing photos on social media the first week of dating

darkmasterdrake

#24

They already fantasize about being with other people.

SweetApplePie15

#25

When they consistently put the other one down in front of friends or family

Javaddict

#26

Contempt for the other persons hobbies, job, friends, values, abilities... 

markoyolo

#27

Reading the AITAH threads and reading all the, "My spouse suggested we open the marriage up to explore [reasons]" posts.

JoshInWv

layla-bakerthomas avatar
Petunia Petal
Petunia Petal
Community Member
1 hour ago

Might as well set a sweepstake at the same time with when divorce papers will be served!

#28

Coming on here to ask for marital advice.

YUASkingMe

#29

When one of them controls what the other one wears publicly like it's normal.

Express-Object955

#30

Surprised no one has said matching tattoos yet.

jup1ter20

#31

Correcting minor, irrelevant details when the other is telling a story to a seperate group. 


"So last Thursday, we went to the Olive Garden, and just as the breadsticks arrived, you wouldn't believe it but my old college roommate who I haven't seen in years, gets seated at the table next to us!"


"Actually honey, it was when the salad arrived."

RossUtse

#32

If they have strongly conflicted plans for their future. Either means they'll break up eventually or one or both of them will end up in an unhappy compromise.

Flabbergastter

#33

When my ex best friend said she was mad at her girl so while her girl was driving she sat in the passenger seat and put the car in park. Also had the cops called on them a couple of times. Still together, always post captions like "we have our hard times but we are so strong together" give me a break

one_average_girl

cpdukeelpn avatar
Crispycritter
Crispycritter
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited)

I've known a couple that are that type. Numerous fights and arrests. (Both to blame) Been together for 42 years.

#34

Power imbalance.

It could come from anywhere; differences in education, appearance, earning ability, social skills, level of luck, amount of self-discipline

When there’s an inequality in power, there’s a chance for contempt to plant a seed. Once there’s a seed of contempt, the relationship is doomed.

Have seem this so many times.

wandrlusty , Vitaly Gariev / pexels Report

dracoaffectus avatar
Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is so insightful. I think it's really the root cause of a lot of the other items listed here.

#35

Contempt.

Lopsided_Squash_9142 Report

#36

People Share 50 Signs That Just Scream "This Couple Isn't Going To Make It" Constant arguments, distancing from eachother, no chemistry anymore.

slaugherbug , Kindel Media / pexels Report

#37

People Share 50 Signs That Just Scream "This Couple Isn't Going To Make It" Denying anything could ever be wrong

burgersrmylife , Monstera Production / pexels Report

#38

When they constantly talk to other people about problems in the relationship.

Prestigious-Bit4839 Report

#39

Any sort of 'he/she doesn't do the chores'. If the issue is big enough they tell friends about it, then communication usually isn't possible or isn't productive. Eventually someone's going to be pissed about the greasy pan being put on a sink full of soapy dishes, and that's that.

Bandiberry- Report

dracoaffectus avatar
Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm glad they mentioned it's really the lack of communication that's the problem. It's not about the dishes.

#40

Money handling differences. A spender paired with a saver is a recipe for fights.

What's even worse--two spenders. "What I'M buying is fun, what YOU'RE buying is stupid!"

Conscious-Shock7728 Report

#41

Constantly plastering their relationship all over social media. Constantly one being needy or controlling or manipulative.

RefrigeratorOk5465 Report

#42

They don’t value their own privacy

jonschaff Report

#43

Not being mentally/morally strong enough to have "their" wedding they way "they" want it and caving in to the 'mommies' who have always dreamt how their child's wedding would be.

OkPenis-ist28 Report

katokatt avatar
Aboredpanda
Aboredpanda
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We compromised for my father in law. Wwe just wanted a small gathering at our home with dinner. He wanted to pay for a three day thing. Eventually we said alright, small wedding with the closest family (no friends, uncles, aunts or cousins) we'll have it in a small venue at a hotel, no church, one evening, three course meal. I do still regret not just saying all I want is some amazing wedding photos, we don't want a venue... But even so it was a nice day, and I don't think it devalues our relationship. We're happy and pleased with our daily lives. We're just married for legal reasons, being married doesn't really matter to us personally, but it was very important to my father in law for reasons I don't really understand except to say his mother was extremely religious. Emphasis on the extreme.

#44

People Share 50 Signs That Just Scream "This Couple Isn't Going To Make It" When one refuses to even listen to the advice of the other, or, to be more obvious, when there is a lot of cheating

HoodieQueen , Kampus Production / pexels Report

#45

People Share 50 Signs That Just Scream "This Couple Isn't Going To Make It" Husband stops doing chores, wife loses attraction, dead bedroom, husband becomes resentful, wife feels pestered.

Frosty-Pea-4766 , Lisa Fotios / pexels Report

#46

People Share 50 Signs That Just Scream "This Couple Isn't Going To Make It" Moving too fast

poopeepantaloons , Ivan Samkov / pexels Report

#47

When people at the wedding whisper "Pray to gawd, she never has kids!"

Edit: Adding the second comment: "She's gonna take him for everything he's got."

Ok-Thing-2222 Report

#48

People Share 50 Signs That Just Scream "This Couple Isn't Going To Make It" “We’ve *definitely* had our ups and downs!”
And exclusively refer to each other as King/Queen

earth-mark-two , Jonathan Borba / pexels Report

#49

Tagging the partner in Joker/Harley Quinn memes or comics on facebook.

Listening to G Eazy.

SSPeteCarroll Report

#50

The bf hitting me up

Glittering_Tax4452 Report

