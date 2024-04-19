Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Hands Husband Divorce Papers After Him Brushing Off His Mom’s Insults Ends In Violence
Couples, Relationships

Woman Hands Husband Divorce Papers After Him Brushing Off His Mom's Insults Ends In Violence

In a functional family, people strive to create an environment in which everyone feels safe and respected.

However, as Redditor OkOrganization9552 and his wife were getting ready to welcome their first child into the world, the dynamic in theirs shifted. The man’s mother started exhibiting increasingly hostile behavior toward his partner, injecting more and more tension into their everyday life.

He detailed everything in a candid post on the subreddit r/AITAH, hoping that its members would help him make sense of the situation and would offer an unbiased opinion on his own response to it.

Image credits: sofiiashunkina / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: OkOrganization9552

People who got familiar with the whole ordeal thought that the man could’ve handled things way better

Image credits: shotprime / envato (not the actual photo)

After his story went viral, the wife shared her own version of what happened

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: [deleted]

The woman has had way more supporters than her husband

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

micheldurinx avatar
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand "I need space NOW" so I'll wait while my wife packs up all kinds of baby supplies. You need space, you walk out the door.

suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You do not tell your wife, let alone your post-partum wife AND your child to leave your house. If you want space, you go.

j_maxx avatar
J. Maxx
J. Maxx
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, this is a little off topic. I have read so many posts on BP where folks talk about cooking a certain number of "portions" of food. This is so strange to me. When I cook, I make sure there's enough for everyone, but not EXACTLY enough. There are almost always leftovers.

hashimsiraj avatar
Hashim Siraj
Hashim Siraj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It said the niece had 3 portions and as the wife said, the mom was over feeding the niece oversized portions so there couldn’t be any leftovers.

