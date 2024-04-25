Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Said No”: 19 Y.O. Refuses To Babysit 8 Kids For BF’s Mother, Drama Ensues
Family, Relationships

“I Said No”: 19 Y.O. Refuses To Babysit 8 Kids For BF’s Mother, Drama Ensues

Being the oldest sibling has its perks and disadvantages. Yes, you’re the oldest and get to be the most independent. But if there are other children in the family, parents might look to you for help with their care from time to time. That includes babysitting, cooking, and helping your brother or sister with homework.

The parents in this story thought that help would continue even after the eldest children moved out. The mother asked her son and his girlfriend to care for his other eight siblings while she was at the hospital to give birth to a new baby. The girlfriend was very much against this idea. But, because she wasn’t sure whether she was being unreasonable, she decided to ask the Internet’s opinion.

Parents often ask their older children to babysit the younger ones

Image credits: Gustavo Fring / pexels (not the actual photo)

This young woman was roped into babysitting her BF’s eight younger siblings, but she didn’t want to do it

Image credits: Sarah Chai / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ksenia Chernaya / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Appropriate_Mud206

She gave more information in the comments

Still, most netizens supported her opinion

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How refreshing to see that everyone got it right, especially OP. If they do this, they will be stuck forever with these children in one way or another for years to come. Don't do this! These children are the parents' responsibility. You have your own life: go and live it with your boyfriend.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
tamrastiffler avatar
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh HELL no. Nine kids, and a tenth on the way?! Stop having kids! Damn!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
diddylavanza avatar
Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An important rule in life: never cope with other's mess or they will take it for granted afterwards. Side note: never believe the "it's just for a few weeks" which is a trap.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
