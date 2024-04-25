“I Said No”: 19 Y.O. Refuses To Babysit 8 Kids For BF’s Mother, Drama Ensues
Being the oldest sibling has its perks and disadvantages. Yes, you’re the oldest and get to be the most independent. But if there are other children in the family, parents might look to you for help with their care from time to time. That includes babysitting, cooking, and helping your brother or sister with homework.
The parents in this story thought that help would continue even after the eldest children moved out. The mother asked her son and his girlfriend to care for his other eight siblings while she was at the hospital to give birth to a new baby. The girlfriend was very much against this idea. But, because she wasn’t sure whether she was being unreasonable, she decided to ask the Internet’s opinion.
Parents often ask their older children to babysit the younger ones
Image credits: Gustavo Fring / pexels (not the actual photo)
This young woman was roped into babysitting her BF’s eight younger siblings, but she didn’t want to do it
Image credits: Sarah Chai / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Ksenia Chernaya / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Appropriate_Mud206
She gave more information in the comments
Still, most netizens supported her opinion
How refreshing to see that everyone got it right, especially OP. If they do this, they will be stuck forever with these children in one way or another for years to come. Don't do this! These children are the parents' responsibility. You have your own life: go and live it with your boyfriend.
An important rule in life: never cope with other's mess or they will take it for granted afterwards. Side note: never believe the "it's just for a few weeks" which is a trap.
