Boss Demands Employees Follow Dress Code, Apparently Doesn’t Even Know What It Is

Fast-food restaurants, or any food joint for that matter, have dress codes for a reason. It’s all about hygiene: uniforms are there to prevent food contamination. Aside from being clean, a food service worker’s clothes should have no holes or rips and be appropriate for the job they’re doing. However, some managers might enforce these guidelines a tad too strictly.

And that’s exactly what happened to this employee. They shared their story on the Malicious Compliance subreddit recently. A manager known as a stickler for rules reprimanded the employee for cuffing their jeans. Apparently, that didn’t adhere to the company’s dress code. Tired of the manager’s constant pestering, the worker actually read the guidelines and turned the tables on the manager.

Bored Panda got in touch with the author of this story. They were kind enough to have a short chat with us and tell us more about their experience. Read our conversation with the Redditor below!

Fast-food workers wear uniforms to avoid contaminating the food

But all employees should adhere to the dress code, even the managers who enforce it

Image credits: Mr-Bones-6150

The author tells us more stories where they and the manager didn’t get along

The Redditor who posted this story tells Bored Panda they didn’t expect it to get as much attention as it did. In just two days, it got over 5,000 upvotes and ended up among Reddit’s hot posts. “You see those [Reddit] stories on TikTok or YouTube shorts with the Minecraft parkour in the [background], and I just thought, ‘Eh, I got one worth telling, might as well put in my two bits,'” the author tells us. “Next thing I know, in two days it’s hit the hot posts.”

The Redditor says that working in fast food means coming in contact with lots of interesting people. “In customer service and food service, you meet a lot of colorful people, some go as fast as they showed up, but some you see regularly. I have a fair amount of stories to tell, but I just recall this one on occasion.”

The author says it’s normal to not always get along well with your boss. “He’s a fast food manager, if you expect to always see eye to eye, something sketchy is going on.” The dress code incident was just one episode where the two didn’t agree on something. The Redditor shares some more stories with us.

“We had more disagreements,” they tell us. “For example, he got on my colleague for not wearing a hairnet with his visor on, and I had to argue with my boss, [saying] ‘He’s bald, he has no hair to net.’ But it was policy, so…”

Other times, the worker stood up for themselves and didn’t take the boss’ words to heart. “I was reaching high and raised my arms, my shirt lifted above my waist and my stomach was exposed for a second. He called me out and I replied with ‘Fix your belt and then I’ll fix my shirt, your a**crack be out half the time.’”

And the clothes-related stories don’t end here. The Redditor tells us another instance where the boss drew attention to the cuffed jeans. “[He] said to either cut them or get fitted ones or get written up. I replied with ‘Okay, sir, I’ll make you a deal.’”

“’The moment you fix the fryer baskets, fix the freezer door, get the graffiti off the bathrooms, and fix the slushie machine, I will personally cut my jeans to size in front of you. Because it seems to me you have bigger fish to fry than my cuffed pants,'” the Redditor recalls his witty response. “So far, he fixed the freezer door and got an updated slushie machine. So that’s halfway there.”

Other colleagues, on the other hand, were the best part of the author’s job

However, other colleagues made it all worthwhile, the author tells us. “The people I work with and those regular colorful people I see almost every day are the reason I stayed as long as I have. I have been through some low lows and several of my coworkers have gotten me back up,” the Redditor opens up. “I love (most) the people I worked with, but sadly it’s fast food so people move on to better places. It sucks but that’s just the way it is.”

The Redditor tells us that their previous experience involved working during wedding banquets. “It’s the same but different in ways. Decent memory, communication, and common sense are paramount, but what you have to remember, what you need to communicate about, and different situations of common sense vary.”

“But I have found the fast food coworkers to be much more relatable and sympathetic as it’s more ‘down to earth’ and you can see people [for who they] really are and not having to mask it behind a fake smile. It’s why I’m close to a lot of my coworkers, they can relate to me and we can get along better.”

And as for those who may find themselves in similar disagreements with their boss, the Redditor advises to always read what you’re given to sign. “Always read the terms and conditions. If you take the time to read things, you can see exactly what you’re agreeing (or not) to. Several people in the comments of the post said how reading the contract or the terms saved them money or hassle. Always know what you’re getting into and plan accordingly,” the Redditor adds.

People praised the employee for turning the tables on the hypocritical boss

Others shared stories about how vital it is to read the company policy