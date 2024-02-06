ADVERTISEMENT

What is ‘obvious’ to you and me might not be clear to someone else. And vice versa! Common sense isn’t all that common. Not to mention that all of us, no matter our education, have gaps in our knowledge that we’re not aware of. It takes quite a bit of guts and tons of humility to admit that.

Members of the r/AskReddit online community recently opened up about the ‘really obvious’ things they only just realized. Scroll down for a good laugh, as well as a reminder that we’re not so different when it comes to our info blindspots, after all.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My mom was doing her best.

hopstopandroll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
BoredPanda
Bored Panda Recommends
We’ve got a feeling you’ll like these pieces, too:
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently How the American bail system works.

I thought it was a sum of money you paid to avoid jail. I was surprised when I realized you get the money BACK if you show up for your trial.

Electronic-Pool-7458 , Wesley Tingey / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't know this , I thought it was like a fine.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

I was at least 50 when I learned that the little piggy who went to market wasn’t shopping.

HBC3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same here, It's only when you get older you realise the dark story behind a lot of Nursery Rhymes

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Most of us want to be accepted and respected by our family and friends, as well as coworkers and strangers alike. Like it or not, social connections and reputation matter to lots of people. Naturally, this means that some folks want to present themselves in the best possible light. That means showing off their best qualities while subtly hiding the worst ones.

For many people, losing their social standing and being publicly humiliated is one of the most horrible things that can happen to them. That’s why they obsess so much about projecting power and authority and avoid behaviors that can make them look weak… like admitting that they don’t know something about a subject many others do.

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently Not me, but my 21yo cousin just realized he is mildly allergic to peanut butter, and has been his whole life.

Up until now, he had assumed EVERYONE'S throat closed up a little while eating a pb&j sandwich, but they just fought through it.

itisverboten , Freddy G / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
adrian_5 avatar
Adrian
Adrian
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm 58 and it only occurred to me recently that I'm mildly allergic to peaches. I still eat them and my throat itches. I had assumed that was normal.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently I was like 25 when I found out the jugs of washer fluid outside the gas station aren’t free. I was walking out of the gas station with a buddy one day, grabbed a jug of washer fluid, and he asked me “did you just steal that?” And I was like “No, dude, it’s free”. It’s not, I stole washer fluid for nearly ten years of driving and no one ever said anything to me about it.

BruceWang19 , Hamedog / wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently My sister learned recently that when you're at the grocery store and opening the egg carton that you're checking for cracked eggs and not just making sure that they are in fact eggs in the carton.

everett640 , Jakub Kapusnak / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

The problem with wanting to be seen as ‘perfect’ at all times is that it’s utterly unsustainable. Nobody’s perfect. We all make mistakes. We all have a lot to learn about the world, even if we have a few fancy degrees under our belts.

However, how we react to our mistakes and ignorance says a lot about who we are, how we approach learning, and whether we have a growth-oriented mindset. Admitting that we’ve been wrong about something and owning up to our knowledge gaps can be embarrassing. If you deny that you’ve been wrong, you’ll only push people away from you. On the other hand, when you embrace your embarrassment and admit to having been wrong, you paradoxically draw people in. Your humility makes you seem more human.
#7

This past weekend, that the girl that invited me to an after party at her place and then asked for me to crash in her bed was not simply just being nice, I am f*****g stupid.

muchlovemates Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
gusgallifrey avatar
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

(*sigh*) been there, done that, got the regrets to prove it. (And, i wouldn't put it past me to be that dumb again.)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently I'm not "quirky", I have ADHD. I'm in my 50s.

sudomatrix , Tara Winstead / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
sighjeffress avatar
Sigh J
Sigh J
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's no age restriction on ADHD. You can still be quirky tho

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently Water towers are for water pressure, not just a town putting its name on a tank and saying "Hey look how much dang water WE have."

agreeswithfishpal , Amir Mohammad HP / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Even though there’s absolutely no way to learn everything there is to know about the world, we can do our best to fill in our knowledge gaps as we become aware of them.

For instance, if you suddenly realize that you thought that reindeer were mythical creatures, you could do some research about the animal. Read up on them online. Go to your local library for some more resources. Visit a wildlife sanctuary and see them with your own two eyes.
#10

I recently realized that “Howdy” is short for “How do you do?”

I actually just googled it, and it’s technically short for “How do ye?” However, my realization still makes sense.

OneCoolStory Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
wj_vaughan avatar
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the UK we say “alright?” Which is short for “good day to you, upstanding fellow citizen, how do you fare on this fine day?”

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently I used to think that clapper thing in movies was to get the actors' attention. Not for editing.

rattlestaway , Hunter Moranville / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently In high school science class we were watching a video and it was then that I realized Reindeer are, in fact, real creatures and not just mythical beings for the purpose of pulling Santa’s sled.

MoneyCost7188 , Henry Ravenscroft / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Similarly, if you suddenly realize that you’ve been oblivious about saving and investing, there’s no time like the present to brush up on your knowledge and start your journey toward financial independence. Of course, you’re bound to have some regrets about not knowing something earlier. However, the best time to correct your mistakes is the present. And if you’re cringing about the person you were in the past, it only means that you’ve grown!

ADVERTISEMENT

For some more ‘obvious’ knowledge gaps that folks only realized they had later in life, take a peek at Bored Panda’s earlier post.
#13

The "Mad" in "Mad Men" meant "Madison Avenue."

Alaska_Jack Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
gusgallifrey avatar
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was clever, because it worked as 'Madison Avenue ('Mad. Ave.') Men', 'Mad Men', as in 'crazy', and 'Mad' as in a blend of 'Madison' and 'ADvertising'.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently When I was a kid I thought it was ultra violent light instead of ultraviolet light. As in, that sun can really f**k up your skin if you don’t wear sunscreen. Bahahaha! So violent.

AmaryllisBulb , Tony Sebastian / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently I should have been twisting the bottom of my deodorant to push the plastic cover out instead of using my teeth.

Mysterious_Ad9307 , cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently A pickle is a cucumber that's been pickled.

chim800 , SuckerPunch Gourmet / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently Sheep are not female goats.

Significant_Anteater , Sam Carter / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Last year I realized that when you sign your "initials" they are called that because they are the first letters, i.e. the initial letters, of your name.

ultimateman55 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently I feel so dumb for this but I just learned that ‘Rainbow Baby’ is a mother’s next baby after having a miscarriage. I just assumed it was a term of endearment for a queer baby. I know. I know. 🤦🏽‍♀️

Advanced-Win8418 , Omar Lopez / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
benjaminmetzner_1 avatar
Ben
Ben
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Today I learned I am a rainbow baby. Never heard of it. But I am also gay, so yeah...

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently I grew up in Poland. When a person was arrested on a crime that was publicized, the media will only list their first name and the first initial of last name, to protect their identity before conviction, e.g. Peter G. My friend thought that all criminals had one letter last names and he was surprised the police wouldn’t just go all Minority Report on them and arrest all people with one letter last names.

Blimunda , Matthew Ansley / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live in Holland and they do this also, I find it pointless now as you can just visit a UK news website where their full name is published

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

I had lived for far too long when I learned that cars have an arrow beside the gas gauge to tell you which side the filler cap is on.

Corninator Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently My car key remote isn’t broken, the battery died after nearly 10 years.

MykeCecc , Reinhart Julian / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely the battery would be the first thing to check

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently Don’t judge me. About a year ago I realized “salmon colored” means the inside of the salmon. I was always so confused because salmon are not pink on the outside.

No_Light_8871 , CA Creative / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
simon-s94 avatar
Monstarr the Divisive
Monstarr the Divisive
Community Member
33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They actually most salmon isn't naturally pink on the inside either. Unless you get wild salmon, but who can afford that...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

I'm 50 ish. For the last couple years I kept feeling that I'm getting close to retirement and I'm only going to have a few years to do what I want... Then I realized I could only be halfway there! What if I live till I'm 90? That's 40 more years! I have time to do absolutely anything I want to! It was just this crazy sort of epiphany that went you're looking at this all wrong! Life isn't over at 60 or 65, you still have a lot of time!

La_Murano Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Except I'm not sure I will ever be able to retire, and I think the same will go for many my age. At the same time, AI will take over lots of jobs and, where the industrial revolution replaced hard manual work with machines, this revolution will put people out of work who enjoy using their brains, leaving us all poorer and stupider.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently I can't eat any type of nut. It messes with my stomach lining. I genuinely thought nuts just made everyone sick after eating them. Like salsa. Edit: I've discovered something about salsa today.

h3lls1ng3r , Maksim Shutov / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

The word "bed" actually looks like a bed.

Sad_Dentist_8730 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
hannaekb avatar
Spannidandoolar
Spannidandoolar
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is how you teach kids to get their b's and d's the correct way around

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

I learned where "Pulling out all the stops" came from a couple of years ago (watching a documentary on Interstellar's music).

It's from playing organs...air is blown thru the organ's pipes to play notes - and you have "stops" in there if you don't want a particular pipe to play. So when you pull out all the stops, you get all the pipes playing...

tallpaleandwholesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

That sometimes things are just the way they are, you can't change the situation you're in, only your actions and your emotions and how you react to them.
I guess I realized that certain situations sometimes feel unfair or are not favourable to your needs and you have to find happiness in the best way you can and live your life. Sometimes you gotta make sacrificies because that's the only option.

_BibiGirl_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently I didn't know there are two little bumps on the F and J keys so your hands know where to center while typing. I only learned this when my kids wanted to try typing and it's the first lesson!

YosemiteDaisy , Tom Swinnen / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And years of gaming make me ignore proper placement when I'm typing so my left hand can cover WASD.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

I was 39 when I realised the pointy bit on a the lid of a tube of something, for example tomato puree.. Was for braking the foil seal. For years I used a fork to break the seal until I watched someone remove the lid , turn it around and place it over the seal. Mind blown.

villaclarkie1982 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same for medicinal creams and ointments, the first time I came across it I was stumped on how to get the foil off. My wife showed me.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently That the best time to start saving for my future really was all those years ago.

eggmayonnaise , Towfiqu barbhuiya / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently When I was 15 I realized rice isn’t pasta chopped in small pieces.

Auguw , Mgg Vitchakorn / unsplash ( not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently I should take this to the grave but somehow thought Mickey Mouse was a dog until I was 17 (I’m 24 now) one day I just saw a Mickey Mouse somewhere and went “Why does he have such a skinny little tail??? It looks like a ra-…..wait….”

Extra_Complaint_2208 , Taha / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently That Loch - as in Loch Ness - is the Gaelic word for lake.

Catsacademy , User:Paste / wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Loch means "hole" in German so it always made sort of sense to me to name lakes that.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

Learned I was allergic to latex from talking to my friend. She told me that since I’m allergic to some citrus I may be allergic to latex and asked me if condoms bothered me. I responded and said yes but they bother everyone who uses them.

That’s how I learned that burning and itching and a road rash are not normal after coitus with a condom. 🙃 (I’m 26).

sydneyyasmine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently That sign you see near schools with the two people crossing holding books? I was stuck in traffic a few weeks ago and suddenly realized it wasn't two women with purses.

JumboDakotaSmoke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jackyselis avatar
Jacky Newman
Jacky Newman
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We don't have that sign in Germany but I had the same thought like OP had 🙈🤣

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#37

I know "felix" is the Latin word for "happy," but only recently did I discover the name Felix is also known to mean "lucky."

Now I'm getting the irony of naming a *black cat* "Felix the Cat."

(For those who don't know, Felix is an old cartoon, and there's a superstition that a black cat crossing your path is very *un*lucky.)

ThePurityPixel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
charlotte_11 avatar
Charl Marx
Charl Marx
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Black cats are actually considered good luck in the UK and many other cultures too.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently I was 50. FIFTY F*****G YEARS OLD, when I learned that bats are not, in fact, blind. Evidently, I'm an idiot.

So, if being oblivious to something so basic for literally half a century counts: yeah, that.

Eclectophile , René Riegal / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People do say "blind as a bat" though, so I think you can be forgiven on that one!

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

It took me way too long to realize that you could just not answer a question. I always felt the need to either tell what I know or lie. As I got older lies felt tedious so if you asked me you would probably get (my version of) the truth. Sometimes this would lead to ugly truths being told. After watching politicians and actually paying attention to what they say I realized you never HAVE to answer the question that was asked of you. Listen to any reporter interview any politician. The reporter will ask a question, then the politician will just start talking about whatever they want to talk about. If they're nice they will start with the question and lean into what they want to say. This isn't a polite thing to do though so I wouldn't recommend doing it to anyone you care about.

smartguy05 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
pass_nad avatar
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know, or I don't want to answer, or the question makes me feel uncomfortable are correct answers.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#40

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently That cows have to get pregnant before they can make milk.

burgerbob272 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fact so many people are so out of touch with nature and food is what makes me think we are all going to hell in a handcart. We are part of the ecosystem. We are mammals. When do we make milk? For feeding our babies! So it's the same with all mammals. If we poison the ecosystem, we poison ourselves.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

Probably a fairly obvious one but 50/50 raffles. 50% goes to whoever runs it, winner gets the other 50% 🤦‍♂️

Doitlikethis23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

When putting flannel sheets on a bed, Put the top sheet on facing down. It doesn't look as nice but it is cozy as f**k. Plus, the other blankets cover it up anyway. Don't know if I'm the first guy to this party or the last, but I love that I figured it out.

Spodson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
christinekenney avatar
Christine Kenney
Christine Kenney
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was taught to put the top sheet on upside down so it looked nice when folded over the blanket. My mother didn't use comforters, just bedspreads.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#43

Colonoscopies aren’t just for looking for cancer and other issues. It’s preventative for cancer because they remove the polyps where it starts. I’m pretty up on medical stuff, didn’t know that.

Bitter-Basket Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

I just found out yesterday that I have aphantasia, meaning I can't visualize images in my mind. When I think about an object I just know that I'm thinking about it, but I don't see anything when I close my eyes.

LewieDrewie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

In the song “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper, the line “We’ve got no class, and we’ve got no principals (principles)” is a play on words. Both of those phrases mean we’re uncivilized and lack values and discipline that we would’ve learned going to school.

I didn’t pick up on that when I was 6, and I never thought about the lyrics on a deeper level because it was always one of those songs that was just on in the background for me. Only noticed it last year, and I’m 31.

peanutsandfuck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
charlotte_11 avatar
Charl Marx
Charl Marx
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure many kids would notice this at 6 to be fair

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently Slim Shady and Eminem are the same person 😭

Red_Android , Brendan_linden Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

I was an adult before I realized "happy birthday to you, and many mooooore" at the end of the Happy Birthday song meant many more happy birthdays and not other people whose birthday is today.

2_Close_2_The_Sun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

I am 27yo and just realized libraries are free!

Background_Yellow760 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
gusgallifrey avatar
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

GET IN THERE LADDIE/LASSIE, AND READ AND READ AND READ UNTIL YER HEAD EXPLODES!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

It’s called a “funny bone” bc it’s a humerus.

zoitberg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently To fill the ice tray, you use DRINKABLE water. I don´t know why I never made that connection. My family has been drinking tap water ice cubes for 15 years (for clarification, this is in México city where you should not drink the tap water).

Sexy-Guanabana , RYNA studio / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

In the song ‘I saw mommy kissing Santa Clause’ it’s the husband dressed up as Santa and kissing his wife. Mommy is not having an affair with Santa.

Stevemachinehk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless it was down the local shopping centre, in which case your suspicions were confirmed.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

That an "Amber Alert" was named after a child and not the colour of amber. (I thought it was like a code red or code blue type of thing)

Tinmanproudfoot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
stephanieafernando avatar
Say No to Downvoting
Say No to Downvoting
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, is this person saying they thought it was the colour then discovered it was the name of a kid? Or the other way around.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently Swedish Meatballs - always thought they were Sweet-ish Meatballs. Could never figure out the Ikea connection...

Here_4_the_INFO , Emanuel Ekström / unsplash (not the actual pohto) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

I'm Norwegian, and was at least thirty before I realized that the tomatoes crossing the road schoolyard joke (two tomatoes cross the road, one gets run over, the other says "Come on, catch up") has, in what I assume is the original English, a punchline. Well, for a schoolyard joke, anyway.

Norwegian kids tell the same joke, but there's no catch up/ketchup pun in Norwegian, so they just tell a joke where the squashed tomato is now ketchup. At some point a kid who knew enough English to have heard the joke but not enough for the pun told it to younger kids, who assumed it was funny because an older kid was telling it, and it has been repeated between children for generations.

Kjeik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently That the sound of a snap is your finger hitting your hand, not rubbing off your thumb.

ProfessionalYear9265 , jom jakkid / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

I am not responsible for other people's lives. Feels a little better accepting that I don't have to stress too much over supporting my family. I shouldn't feel too overwhelmed to the point of having suicidal ideations just from the stress alone. Edit : No, I don't have kids. I'm single, been supporting my family (parents, siblings) for 10 years.

AdventurousSort3250 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

I used to always think “Est.” Next to years on buildings and other things meant “estimated” and not “established” lol

atrain1189 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

That the drummer for Nirvana really was Dave Grohl, and not just a guy that looks really similar.

kristenrockwell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

I am 19 and I have had ADHD and a sleeping disorder my whole life. I decided to go to the doctor and figure out wtf was wrong with me after I turned 18. Turned out I wasn’t stupid just undiagnosed going without meds. So now just about every adult looks at me like a lazy bum that fell asleep in every class and couldn’t pay attention or understand assignments. When I got on meds (senior year) I was #16 of my class in the top 20%.

Excellent_War5193 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

I was Well into my late 40s when someone pointed out to me what apparently everyone else knows… Arby’s is phonetically saying R.B. aka…Roast Beef They serve roast beef, the name is RB (Arby) Never made the connection.

West-Supermarket-860 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

“I Should Take This To The Grave”: People Reveal Obvious Things They Didn’t Know Until Recently The numbers on the toaster dial are not "power levels"; instead, it is the cooking time in minutes. Blew my mind.

imjmo , Charlotte May / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not on my toaster. The numbers do not correspond to minutes.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

That the phrase mint condition means like new because it's the condition coins leave the mint in.

xtremecute Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

When cartoons have a character say "i'm ok!!" after ANYTHING, it's so they don't get into trouble with the network.

Background-Ad-1958 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just like in the A-Team show. Nobody ever gets hurt if a car, plane or helicopter crashes and to show that every passenger immediatly jumps out of the wreck

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#64

I only realized recently, at 40 years old, that a "fortnight" is called that because it's like "fourteen nights"...

I think because I always remembered it as two weeks, and not 14 days.

jaxonfairfield Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
seanalammers avatar
seana lammers
seana lammers
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you for the explanation… I never knew that until now - age 53

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#65

There is a local plumbing company call “Abacus” with a tag line “you can count on us”. After 20 years I realized their logo was an abacus.

whatyoucallmetoday Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Heard this on a podcast yesterday, Fes from that 70s show, FES= foreign exchange student.

DadEoh75 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

My wife and I are both in our 50's. She told me recently that she just realized the song Black Velvet, by Allanah Myles, is about Elvis. 

StillN0tATony Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
nicole_43 avatar
Nicole
Nicole
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's Allaynis,and no,she's not the singer. It's a one-hit-wonder from the 90's whose name I forgot.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#68

It is a wheelbarrow and not a wheelbarrel. Came as a huge surprise.

Doitlikethis23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Frigidaire the refrigerator company?


"Frigid air!" Blew my mind.

TiredMold Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
janrosier avatar
Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Frigidaire is an actual French word, meaning... refrigerator... althoug more common are 'réfrigérateur' or 'frigo'

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#70

That the hunter in Jumanji is also the dad.

ajollygoodyarn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

I was brought up poor, I just realized that I didn't have to wear clothes until they were worn out or too small.

Register-Honest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

However, wearing clothes until they are worn out, or too small, is hugely better for the environment. A quick Google says "The number of times the average piece of clothing is worn happens to be about 120 times globally. " and it goes on to say this is has been reducing drastically over the last 15 years. Wear your clothes, and help the planet.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#72

A banana split is called a banana split because you get one banana that’s split down the middle! 🤦🏻‍♀️ Never thought of that until my husband was certain you get 2 whole bananas.

That1Chick04 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

That the name 'Circle K', gas stations all over the US, is just another way to say OK.

They're OK gas stations.

Moon_Strikes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Ray Ban is not an actual person.

Bigstar976 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

A while back I realized that “airport” is exactly what it says it is. It is a port. For the air.

lameguy13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You should learn German ;-) Flugzeug = flying thing (plane); Werkzeug = working thing (tool); Fahrzeug = travelling thing (vehicle)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

Living in the suburbs, it took me until high school to realize that double parking wasn’t taking up two parking spaces. 

stevie1der328 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the UK, it's getting your next drink on the table before you've finished your first one ;-)

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#77

I've been a Weird Al fan for my entire life. I've listen to I Want A New Duck endless times for decades. Only recently did it occur to me when he says "And show me how to get down.... GET IT?" he is referring to down feathers.

OhTheHueManatee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

That Hill Street Blues was named for the uniforms, not for how down in the dumps they got about crime.

Happy_Armadillo_553 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

That the opposite of a aboard is all ashore, learned this yesterday and I was surprised.

ExpressMap9774 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

It's called a "windshield" because it shields you from the wind.

DingoMcPhee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've always known it as a windscreen. Same idea I guess.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#81

That chameleons don’t actually change colour to a whole new colour they can only change shade and intensity of the base colour they actually are.

pickleboyalex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Not everyone keeps their tongue touched to upper pad naturally.It's called mewing I just learned about it 😂

MathematicianFar2970 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

I was in my late thirties when it occurred to me that "for attention" is a perfectly valid motivation for people to do things. Which led to the realization that attention is a form of social currency. At that point I wished somebody had explained this truly basic thing to me when I was young and single.

Smyley12345 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember an advert for children's services that said "he needs a good listening to"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#84

TMZ's name came from The Thirty Mile Zone. it's a thirty-mile radius from the center of Los Angeles. Outside of this particular zone, producers must pay transportation costs to cast and crew.

amacgree Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

It’s “sherbet”, not “sherbert”. I’m 56.

DeathGrover Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is incorrect. https://www.merriam-webster.com/grammar/sherbet-vs-sherbert

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#86

You dice food by cutting it into little cubes: about the size of dice.

DigNitty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The shape of a dice, not the size. You can have a large, dice, medium dice, or fine dice. It's shape not size.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#87

In my 30s I finally realized the Bon Jovi lyrics “on a steel horse I ride” was a motorcycle. 🤦🏼‍♀️

cleopatrasleeps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!