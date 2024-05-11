80 Things That Would Be Hard To Believe If There Weren’t ImagesInterview
In the age of the camera, we have all seemingly become more skeptical than many of our ancestors. After all, people lie for clout, photoshop images and now even employ AI to create entirely fake scenarios.
The “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen” Facebook group is dedicated to moments that would sound made up if there wasn’t photographic evidence. We also got in touch with Morten Repsdorph Husfeldt, one of the founders of the group to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.
Two years ago CNN released a photo taken by the photographer Anil Prabhakar in the forest in Indonesia. The image shows an orangutan, currently under threat of extinction, while stretching out his hand to help a geologist who fell into a mud pool during his search. When the photographer uploaded the photo, he wrote this as a caption: “In a time when the concept of humanity dies, animals lead us to the principles of humanity.”
Bored Panda got in touch with Morten Repsdorph Husfeldt, one of the founders of, one of the founders and current admins of “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen” and he was kind enough to share the backstory of this photo-group.
“We started just about 4 years ago. Tess [another administrator] ]and I were members of a group called Crazy Stuff Caught in Pictures (about 10k members) alongside Trevor Roach. Unfortunately, the group went downhill... A new admin had joined and posted both vaginas and other weird stuff and the group was partially suspended by Facebook.”
86 year old grandma. Finishes her hand stitched chair after 25 years.
Ohh I read about how she picked up roadkill to compare thread colours and even owned peafowl for colour accuracy. 14 threads per inch.
Tornado meets fire
That's gonna be the next Hollywood disaster film.
“As we could not post, I created this group. First with the name "Crazy Stuff Caught In Pictures 2". I tried to reach out to the admins of the old group to invite them over. But I heard nothing… Then I began inviting members over by commenting on the posts in the old group. Many joined. As we were talking off, the old admins suddenly got interested and angry. They started to block anyone who had joined me,” he shared. It would appear that they had realized the value of a picture-based Facebook page.
My uncle got the job y‘all!! he just finished his last zoom interview
Rainbow Grapes 🍇🌈
"It is not a hybrid of grapes. They get their colors during a process called Veraison, which occurs when they start making sugar and are known for their incredible delicious flavour."
“As they wanted no part in this group, we decided to change the name and leave the old group behind.Thus, “Pics or it never happened” was born. The first admins were Tess, Trevor (who had moderated in the old group) and I started out,” he shared with Bored Panda. For those who are curious, he and this core group are still running it to this day.
Butterfly number 80
Turtle Uber
Photo of an ironworker during construction of the Columbia Tower, Seattle, 1984
“The group has grown ever since. I have from the start sought to make a funny and engaging group. Post approval is off. I want people to be able to post and get feedback right away. I have engaged a diverse team with moderators and admins from around the globe to ensure it is moderated throughout the day.”
A gigantic crocodile swimming in a sacred river with not one, not ten, but a hundred baby crocodiles perched on his back.
Nature's sea saw.
He also shared a bit more about the group of people who help run the page. “We are moderators of different cultures, genders and races. I do what I can to ensure fairness for all. Avoid politics and religion as these subjects tend to lead to conflicts.”
Me and my daughter
1993/2016
A fire sprite
Tha look on his face.
We also wanted to hear his thoughts on what made the page so popular among users. “That must be the choice of focus on funny, interesting and beautiful pictures as opposed to the many meme groups: Only photos are allowed. Also, the very active group of moderators that are ready to step in ensure that profanity, harassment and personal attacks are dealt with without delays.”
The largest horse ever recorded, Sampson (later Mammoth), born in 1846, Bedfordshire, UK, measured 21.2½ hands (7 ft 2.5 in or 2.19 m) in 1850. He weighed 1,524 kg (3,359 lb), more than an average midsize sedan.
“People can feel safe in the group. The team of great volunteers are the true heros of the group. I have invested a lot in finding a strong team of moderators to support the community. And that is the key to our success,” he shared with Bored Panda. So if you are looking for a great community of lovely folks to share cool and interesting photos with, check out “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen.”
In 2016 Jade Hameister became the youngest person to ever ski to the North Pole. After achieving this incredible feat Hamesiter gave a TEDX Talk, there were a number of misogynistic comments on the video of her talk, including “make me a sandwich”.
Two years later in 2018 Jade became the youngest person to achieve a polar hat-trick, having reached both the North and South poles as well as crossing Greenland.
On her South Pole Trek which she completed on January 10 2018 she posted to her social media this photo of her with the sandwich and wrote: “Tonight (it never gets dark this time of year) I skied back to the Pole again... to take this photo for all those men who commented, 'Make me a sandwich', on my TEDX Talk. I made you a sandwich (ham & cheese), now ski 37 days and 600km to the South Pole and you can eat it xx,"
[via smh Image via X the_female_lead]
Story from The Female Athlete Stor
Lan Cut heart-shaped lake, Vietnam
McDonald’s drive-thru in a little town in southeast Michigan, not Texas
Paradise Flying Snake is a species of snake found in southeastern Asia. It can, like all species of its genus Chrysopelea, glide by stretching the body into a flattened strip using its ribs. Can be mostly found in moist forests and can cover a horizontal distance of 10 meters or more in a glide from the top of a tree.
Well hello there little guy. Keeping warm on the car?
Meet her pet sluggy
In 1959, a coffee maker was an optional extra in Volkswagen cars.
The Hertella Auto Kaffeemachine was the first and only known dashboard-mounted coffee maker. Manufactured in 1959 specifically for the Volkswagen Beetle, it came with porcelain cups which could stick to the machine magnetically.
This zorse -- a hybrid between a female Chapmann's zebra and a male horse,
Zorse’s mother is a zebra and her father is a horse.
Additionally, this hybrid is unusual because most zorses are the product of a female horse and a male zebra.
Fingers crossed nothing bad happens.
Clearly not made for the Texas heat.
Made it all the way to the Land of Giants.
Washing the dishes and this just happened
A Chinese March
Never park your car near a dragon!
Listen... Common knowledge isn't always so common!
I have a neighbour who keeps making a mad dash for the bus AFTER it moves from the stop which so happens to be outside his frickin' house.
A solution to the ice cream headache problem?
Takeo's Okusu Tree ✨
Over 3000 years old, this camphor tree is the 7th largest tree in Japan. It is 30m tall with a trunk circumference of 20m, its branches span 30m wide from east to west, and 33m wide from north to south. This is the sacred tree of Takeo Shrine, which was built in the Nara period (735 CE). The roots of the tree resemble the feet of elephants and are wrapped in rough bark, with their central section split open near the surface of the ground. Inside is a gaping cavity with an area of 12 tatami mats, which houses a stone shrine deep within.
Jokes on you. I'm not wearing any underwear.
As I was searching on Amazon for Chocolate Toast Crunch this came up
A road trip is calling
So many questions ran through my head after seeing this on my way to work earlier this week.
Shopping spree? Fan mail? Forgetful? Prank? Dead?
*It's all unopened deliveries*