In the age of the camera, we have all seemingly become more skeptical than many of our ancestors. After all, people lie for clout, photoshop images and now even employ AI to create entirely fake scenarios. 

The “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen” Facebook group is dedicated to moments that would sound made up if there wasn’t photographic evidence. We also got in touch with Morten Repsdorph Husfeldt, one of the founders of the group to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below. 

More info: Facebook

#1

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Two years ago CNN released a photo taken by the photographer Anil Prabhakar in the forest in Indonesia. The image shows an orangutan, currently under threat of extinction, while stretching out his hand to help a geologist who fell into a mud pool during his search. When the photographer uploaded the photo, he wrote this as a caption: “In a time when the concept of humanity dies, animals lead us to the principles of humanity.”

Souljah Antonio Report

#2

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Asad Srwar Report

#3

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Scienetics Curry Report

Bored Panda got in touch with Morten Repsdorph Husfeldt, one of the founders of, one of the founders and current admins of “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen” and he was kind enough to share the backstory of this photo-group.

“We started just about 4 years ago. Tess [another administrator] ]and I were members of a group called Crazy Stuff Caught in Pictures (about 10k members) alongside Trevor Roach. Unfortunately, the group went downhill... A new admin had joined and posted both vaginas and other weird stuff and the group was partially suspended by Facebook.”
#4

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

86 year old grandma. Finishes her hand stitched chair after 25 years.

Cheryl Andersen Report

kamooh avatar
Tomato Smudge
Tomato Smudge
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ohh I read about how she picked up roadkill to compare thread colours and even owned peafowl for colour accuracy. 14 threads per inch.

#5

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Mike Thomas Report

#6

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Tornado meets fire

Tony Thorpe Report

“As we could not post, I created this group. First with the name "Crazy Stuff Caught In Pictures 2". I tried to reach out to the admins of the old group to invite them over. But I heard nothing… Then I began inviting members over by commenting on the posts in the old group. Many joined. As we were talking off, the old admins suddenly got interested and angry. They started to block anyone who had joined me,” he shared. It would appear that they had realized the value of a picture-based Facebook page. 
#7

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

My uncle got the job y‘all!! he just finished his last zoom interview

Lamar Lamar Report

#8

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Rainbow Grapes 🍇🌈

"It is not a hybrid of grapes. They get their colors during a process called Veraison, which occurs when they start making sugar and are known for their incredible delicious flavour."

Asif Bin Hussain Report

#9

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Elena Kraynik Report

“As they wanted no part in this group, we decided to change the name and leave the old group behind.Thus, “Pics or it never happened” was born. The first admins were Tess, Trevor (who had moderated in the old group) and I started out,” he shared with Bored Panda. For those who are curious, he and this core group are still running it to this day. 
#10

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Fen's Ariom Report

#11

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Butterfly number 80

Tony Thorpe Report

glowworm2 avatar
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually, this type of butterfly is known as an 88 butterfly. Apparently, this one’s a little bit off by 8.

#12

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Mike Thomas Report

“People can be better at remembering certain types of information because they have practiced techniques in how to encode the information in a richer way by using associations or thinking of memory triggers.” In this sense, visual learners do benefit from the ease of taking pictures we possess these days. 
#13

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

It's a Chemistree!

Sardar Usman Report

#14

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Turtle Uber

Pete Erickson Report

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Photo of an ironworker during construction of the Columbia Tower, Seattle, 1984

Omar Djaknoun Report

“The group has grown ever since. I have from the start sought to make a funny and engaging group. Post approval is off. I want people to be able to post and get feedback right away. I have engaged a diverse team with moderators and admins from around the globe to ensure it is moderated throughout the day.”
#16

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

A gigantic crocodile swimming in a sacred river with not one, not ten, but a hundred baby crocodiles perched on his back.

Asif Bin Hussain Report

#17

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Nature's sea saw.

Tony Thorpe Report

#18

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Omar Djaknoun Report

He also shared a bit more about the group of people who help run the page. “We are moderators of different cultures, genders and races. I do what I can to ensure fairness for all. Avoid politics and religion as these subjects tend to lead to conflicts.”
#19

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Me and my daughter
1993/2016

Jennifer Leach Report

#20

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

A fire sprite

Tony Thorpe Report

#21

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Tha look on his face.

Simon Banda Report

We also wanted to hear his thoughts on what made the page so popular among users. “That must be the choice of focus on funny, interesting and beautiful pictures as opposed to the many meme groups: Only photos are allowed. Also, the very active group of moderators that are ready to step in ensure that profanity, harassment and personal attacks are dealt with without delays.”
#22

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

The largest horse ever recorded, Sampson (later Mammoth), born in 1846, Bedfordshire, UK, measured 21.2½ hands (7 ft 2.5 in or 2.19 m) in 1850. He weighed 1,524 kg (3,359 lb), more than an average midsize sedan.

Dan Detoni Report

#23

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Ishawn Arana Report

#24

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Mike Thomas Report

#25

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

David Rhymer Report

#26

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

In 2016 Jade Hameister became the youngest person to ever ski to the North Pole. After achieving this incredible feat Hamesiter gave a TEDX Talk, there were a number of misogynistic comments on the video of her talk, including “make me a sandwich”.

Two years later in 2018 Jade became the youngest person to achieve a polar hat-trick, having reached both the North and South poles as well as crossing Greenland.

On her South Pole Trek which she completed on January 10 2018 she posted to her social media this photo of her with the sandwich and wrote: “Tonight (it never gets dark this time of year) I skied back to the Pole again... to take this photo for all those men who commented, 'Make me a sandwich', on my TEDX Talk. I made you a sandwich (ham & cheese), now ski 37 days and 600km to the South Pole and you can eat it xx,"

[via smh Image via X the_female_lead]
Story from The Female Athlete Stor

Tess Smith Report

#27

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Lan Cut heart-shaped lake, Vietnam

Tony Thorpe Report

#28

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Naing Lin Htut Report

#29

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

McDonald’s drive-thru in a little town in southeast Michigan, not Texas

Barb McNett Wielfaert Report

#30

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Paradise Flying Snake is a species of snake found in southeastern Asia. It can, like all species of its genus Chrysopelea, glide by stretching the body into a flattened strip using its ribs. Can be mostly found in moist forests and can cover a horizontal distance of 10 meters or more in a glide from the top of a tree.

Ramadhani Mussa Tamimu Report

#31

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Amanda Solther Contreras Report

#32

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Meet her pet sluggy

Tony Thorpe Report

#33

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Morten Repsdorph Husfeldt Report

#34

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Elsa Klara Report

#35

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Pete Erickson Report

#36

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Bucky Perry Report

jacobbabashoff avatar
Jacob B.
Jacob B.
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, you know what I'm going to do next, just don't freak out.

#37

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Ramadhani Mussa Tamimu Report

#38

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

In 1959, a coffee maker was an optional extra in Volkswagen cars.
The Hertella Auto Kaffeemachine was the first and only known dashboard-mounted coffee maker. Manufactured in 1959 specifically for the Volkswagen Beetle, it came with porcelain cups which could stick to the machine magnetically.

Pete Erickson Report

#39

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

This zorse -- a hybrid between a female Chapmann's zebra and a male horse,
Zorse’s mother is a zebra and her father is a horse.
Additionally, this hybrid is unusual because most zorses are the product of a female horse and a male zebra.

Pete Erickson Report

#40

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Jonathan T Jackson Report

#41

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Fingers crossed nothing bad happens.

Sadhbh Johannes Iesuldt Fjörthr Report

#42

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Erica May Report

jacobbabashoff avatar
Jacob B.
Jacob B.
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I baptize you in the great Cat, ruler of the world.....

#43

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Clearly not made for the Texas heat.

Patrick Heidenreich Report

#44

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Anthony Sastre Report

#45

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Ravia Leone Report

#46

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Washing the dishes and this just happened

Chels Cooper Report

#47

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

A Chinese March

Tony Thorpe Report

#48

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Pete Erickson Report

krisis avatar
Kris
Kris
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine having your own eco system growing from your head

#49

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Never park your car near a dragon!

David Evans Report

#50

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Jérémy Schalkwijk Report

#51

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Eliza Beth Report

#52

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Azi Degeaba Report

#53

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

David A Thomas Report

#54

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Listen... Common knowledge isn't always so common!

KH McDowell Report

kamooh avatar
Tomato Smudge
Tomato Smudge
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a neighbour who keeps making a mad dash for the bus AFTER it moves from the stop which so happens to be outside his frickin' house.

#55

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Shubham Kamble Report

#56

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Pete Erickson Report

#57

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

John Mangilaya Report

#58

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

David Rhymer Report

#59

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Takeo's Okusu Tree ✨
Over 3000 years old, this camphor tree is the 7th largest tree in Japan. It is 30m tall with a trunk circumference of 20m, its branches span 30m wide from east to west, and 33m wide from north to south. This is the sacred tree of Takeo Shrine, which was built in the Nara period (735 CE). The roots of the tree resemble the feet of elephants and are wrapped in rough bark, with their central section split open near the surface of the ground. Inside is a gaping cavity with an area of 12 tatami mats, which houses a stone shrine deep within.

R.J. Baynum Report

#60

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Sean Milczewski Report

#61

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Jonathan T Jackson Report

#62

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Illuminate ィ B Report

#63

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Pete Erickson Report

#64

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Julia Harris Report

#65

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Asif Bin Hussain Report

#66

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Priyanshu Das Report

#67

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Jonathan T Jackson Report

#68

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Jonathan T Jackson Report

#69

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Jonathan T Jackson Report

#70

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Lamar Lamar Report

#71

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

As I was searching on Amazon for Chocolate Toast Crunch this came up

Joy Harvey Wilson Report

#72

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Nidhika Report

#73

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Jonathan T Jackson Report

#74

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

A road trip is calling

Tim Tim Report

#75

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Linda Duif Report

#76

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Iwally Man Report

#77

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Robert Cecere Report

#78

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Bilal Maroof Report

#79

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

Jonathan T Jackson Report

#80

Pics-Or-It-Never-Happened

So many questions ran through my head after seeing this on my way to work earlier this week.

Shopping spree? Fan mail? Forgetful? Prank? Dead?

*It's all unopened deliveries*

Rachel LeeAnna Report

