ADVERTISEMENT

If we were to base our perceptions on pop culture alone, we would expect people who work in sales to be as cutthroat and ruthless as Blake from Glengarry Glen Ross, or as flashy and calculated as Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street.

But as those in the industry would likely assert, the reality isn’t as glamorous and cinematic. They have their fair share of struggles and difficulties that can sometimes cause stress and overwhelm.

To express those plights in a lighthearted, relatable way, here are memes and posts from the Sales Humor Instagram page. If you’re in this line of work, these should resonate with you.