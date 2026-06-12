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If we were to base our perceptions on pop culture alone, we would expect people who work in sales to be as cutthroat and ruthless as Blake from Glengarry Glen Ross, or as flashy and calculated as Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street.

But as those in the industry would likely assert, the reality isn’t as glamorous and cinematic. They have their fair share of struggles and difficulties that can sometimes cause stress and overwhelm. 

To express those plights in a lighthearted, relatable way, here are memes and posts from the Sales Humor Instagram page. If you’re in this line of work, these should resonate with you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comparison meme showing working in sales in 2021 with cash and now with coins

Sales Humor Report

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    #2

    Funny sales career trajectory meme showing experience from business development to sales to goose farmer

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    #3

    Ultrasound image representing lazy sales pipeline building meme from 1983

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    So, how spot-on are these memes? According to Monica Panait, CMO of website-building platform Brizy, they are quite accurate. As she tells Bored Panda, working in sales can be emotionally demanding because you’re constantly putting yourself out there and hearing “no” more often than “yes.”

    “Behind every joke about getting ghosted after five follow-ups or missing quota by a tiny margin is a real experience that salespeople deal with every day,” she said.

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    #4

    Sales manager claims comp plan is easy but actual compensation plan is tangled wires

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    #5

    Sales team reacts to hiring manager's claim about work-life balance

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    #6

    Marketing and sales out-of-office message comparison meme

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    Kris Yankov, co-founder and growth marketer of Above Apex, says humorous sales memes reveal how the job can be an emotional rollercoaster. As he explained, they capture how starting a week can feel great because a big deal is closed, only to lose it by Friday. 

    “Humor helps people deal with that reality. When someone laughs at a meme about getting rejected after six follow-ups, it's because they've lived it themselves,” Yankov said, noting that memes create a sense of connection that reminds sales professionals that the challenges are normal, not personal failures.

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    #7

    Salesperson struggles to avoid swearing during a workday meme

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    #8

    Sales rep laughing about fake interest from potential client

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    #9

    Sales managers claiming no micromanaging yet constantly spying daily meme about salespeople

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    Many of these memes poke fun at the harsh realities of being in sales, such as unrealistic targets and expectations from managers. From an organizational perspective, it helps when co-owners can distinguish between high-performance expectations and workplace practices that harm morale and productivity. 

    According to Yankov, the problems begin when targets are disconnected from reality, or when managers focus more on monitoring productivity than helping people to improve.

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    #10

    Funny sales meme showing smug baby goat after a good sales month

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    #11

    Funny sales meme with unbalanced plates representing saleswork

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    #12

    Salespeople on day off realizing they work too much to have hobbies

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    “Great sales organizations challenge people, but they also invest in training, coaching, and removing obstacles. If employees feel trusted and supported, they'll often push themselves harder than any manager can,” Yankov said. 
    #13

    Sales meme sarcastically quoting a salesperson about the quarter

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    #14

    Funny sales meme with broken train tracks representing pipeline status

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    #15

    Hand pressing a sales button representing no plan after graduation with a non-specialized degree

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    Meanwhile, Panait says high-performing sales teams need both trust and accountability. And when talented salespeople become disengaged, stressed, or spend more time updating dashboards, that’s when the system may need adjustment. 

    “Sustainable performance comes from empowering people, not constantly monitoring them,” she said.

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    #16

    House perched precariously on a cliff illustrating challenges salespeople face with doors opening

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    #17

    Man looking out car window stressed about sales deals meme

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    #18

    Meme showing sales burnout with characters asking what happened and answer sales started late 2022

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    So how can managers reduce burnout? Panait recommends focusing on controllable actions rather than obsessing over outcomes. 

    “Burnout prevention starts with creating an environment where people can learn from losses rather than fear them,” she said, stating that regular coaching, having realistic goals, and recognition for progress can have a huge impact on motivation.
    #19

    Salesperson ready to make painful cold calls in sales meme

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    #20

    New sales hires signing job offers unaware of future stress and challenges meme for salespeople

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    #21

    Sales meme with astronauts illustrating long sales hours equals more time than on earth

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    Yankov shared a similar sentiment, but also emphasized the importance of managers recognizing that sales is a long game. 

    “The healthiest sales teams I've worked with were the ones where people felt challenged but not constantly stressed. When people have the right support system, they tend to perform better and stay in the profession much longer,” he said.
    #22

    Meme about sales career showing man crying with money

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    #23

    Sales commission check losing value to IRS and taxes meme from salespeople perspective

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    #24

    Reaction meme of excitement over base pay, commission, and sales manager giftcard

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    #25

    Salesperson ignoring leads advice from sales manager by pretending to use mic on trash

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    #26

    Sales meme about new quota with smirking man smiling face

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    #27

    Sales meme comparing a sales manager silencing employee ready to tell workplace truth

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    #28

    Dentist telling patient sales deals reset on January first with patient in dental chair

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    #29

    Meme showing losing soul from sales but blocking it with money as sales humor

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    #30

    Man in pool with otters labeled caffeine, morbid humor, and dread symbolizing salespeople traits

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    #31

    Sales meme about missing Q2 sales goals and a lame sales manager joke in team chat

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    #32

    Spongebob meme of salespeople struggling to balance work success and relationships

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    #33

    007 sales meme about zero calls zero deals and tacos delivery

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    #34

    Photo of worn pants mocking sales manager pay and benefits in sales

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    #35

    Sales meme showing man in a coffin working on CRM while out sick, relatable salesperson meme

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    #36

    Two trains colliding labeled my sales career and my mental health

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    #37

    Couple hugging with labels salespeople and unbelievable stress in sales meme

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    #38

    Container ship blocking canal illustrating stalled sales deals in pipeline meme

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    #39

    Emotional meme about salespeople deals not mattering anymore with comforting scene

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    #40

    Sales rejection meme with character expressing polite refusal in sales industry humor

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    #41

    Sales success possible without motivational quotes meme

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    #42

    Sales manager looking at sales pipeline after an employee leaves for competitor company meme

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    #43

    Sales managers impatiently asking about January sales goals at midnight new year

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    #44

    Sales base pay versus commission check reaction meme

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    #45

    Sales rep smiling on zoom profile then serious when camera turns on

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    #46

    Man looking stressed while sharing that he works in sales with comforting colleagues

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    #47

    Sales career meme showing a man whispering his sales progression plan to an uninterested woman

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    #48

    Funny meme of a kid showing mixed feelings about sales quota with captions congrats, happy for you, nice

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    #49

    Sales meme with shocked dog after quoting wrong price to prospect

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    #50

    Futuristic utopia representing society if prospects returned salespeople's calls

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    #51

    Sales meme listing impressive personal achievements but only third place in company sales

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    #52

    Sales meme about unhelpful sales manager advice to keep plugging away

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    #53

    Sales meme showing two emotions salespeople feel: overly excited and depressed

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    #54

    Salesperson reacting from laughing to crying back to laughing with caption you wouldnt get it

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    #55

    Sales meme showing man watching a kitchen fire labeled my pipeline

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    #56

    Lion king scene meme about sales employees not getting days off

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    #57

    Sales manager reaction meme about closing deals with text overlay demanding more

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    #58

    Sales reps meme showing clown driving to make calls and send emails to unresponsive leads

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    #59

    Text message meme showing slow replies in sales communication

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    #60

    Comic showing sales rep dreaming of beach but working on laptop at office

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    #61

    Comparison of normal people relaxing and salespeople stressed Sunday night

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    #62

    Sales perks infographic showing no happiness work-life balance or respect in sales jobs

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    #63

    Frustrated reaction meme to a prospect not moving forward with a sale

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    #64

    Sales meme about persistence after many calls and messages to reach a prospect

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    #65

    Tired elderly man captioned as young sales rep after three years in sales

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    #66

    Puzzle man missing one piece labeled massive commission check sales meme

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    #67

    Father and son smiling in car with sales commission joke

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    #68

    Blurry sponge character running in sales prospect meme

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    #69

    Person angrily correcting salesman to account executive

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    #70

    Excited marketing team reacting wildly after a single lead converts into a closed sales deal

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    #71

    Sales meme showing person holding colored cards in new sales job

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    #72

    Sales meme depicting frustration of constantly refreshing for a signed DocuSign

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    #73

    Salesperson surprised when uninterested prospect decides to move forward

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    #74

    Salesperson regret with college degree meme saying years of academy training wasted

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    #75

    Confused man meme about sales manager accusing no calls when none made

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    #76

    Salesperson costume packaging with Patagonia vest and Airpods

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    #77

    Sales trainers depicted as clown getting ready to motivate closing deals in last weeks

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    #78

    Tearful expression representing stress of working in sales during Q4

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    #79

    Salespeople overthink sales calls and tasks in contrast to normal people relaxing

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    #80

    Cute puzzle piece comic about working in sales, huge pay cut, and returning to sales

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    #81

    Stressed salesperson crying on Sunday night, salespeople meme

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