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After Female Athletes’ Controversial Wardrobe Malfunction, Sprint Star Blasts Rule That May Be Benefit Rivals
A male sprint star in a yellow Australia singlet, mid-race, his expression focused. Female athletes' wardrobe malfunction controversy.
Entertainment, Sports

After Female Athletes’ Controversial Wardrobe Malfunction, Sprint Star Blasts Rule That May Be Benefit Rivals

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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The 2026 Commonwealth Games have attracted as much attention for their controversies as it has for their sporting action. 

Days after the Australia vs Tonga netball clash sparked debate over female athletes’ outfits, Australian sprinter Rohan Browning has questioned a new qualification system for the men’s 100-meter heats.

Under the previous rules, athletes advanced based on their finishing positions in their respective heats. However, the revised format allows the 17 fastest runners across all heats to qualify for the semi-finals, regardless of where they finished in their individual races.

Highlights
  • Rohan Browning questioned the Commonwealth Games’ new 100m qualification format, calling the system “unfair.”
  • The Australian sprinter raised concerns over the direct semi-final spots awarded to elite runners.
  • Australia’s netball team also faced scrutiny over their uniforms, though players defended the design.

“It’s not fair. Clearly, it’s not fair,” Browning said about the change.

RELATED:

    Australian sprinter Rohan Browning criticized the Commonwealth Games’ new 100m heat qualification system

    Male sprint star Rohan Browning mid-race. His intensity reflects the controversial rule affecting female athletes.

    Image credits: Michael Steele/Getty Images

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    Browning advanced to the semi-finals on Monday, July 27 by securing the 16th position among runners across 11 heats with the time of 10.24 seconds.

    Instead of celebrating his progression, Browning raised concerns over the new qualification system, which overlooks variations in tailwind (the wind blowing from behind that can assist runners and improve their times) across different heats. 

    Sprint star Rohan Browning competes on a track, emphasizing the controversial rule that may benefit rivals.

    Image credits: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

    “It’s unheard of. It’s extremely weird,” Browning said, alleging, “It’s clearly been engineered to try to achieve a desired outcome.” 

    “I think everyone would agree with that,” he added.

    Male sprint star Nketia mid-run, showing the athletic focus despite the controversial rule affecting athletes.

    Image credits: Michael Steele/Getty Images

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    Fellow Australian Eddie Nketia, who also advanced to the semi-finals, was quick to dismiss Browning’s assumption that there was widespread discontent with the new qualification format. 

    After finishing his race in 10.7 seconds, Nketia said he preferred to focus on “what I can do and not what I can’t do.” 

    Browning raised further concerns over the revised rule that ensured a semi-final spot for elite runners without heat participation

    Sprint star Rohan Browning speaks to a microphone, addressing the controversial rule and its impact on athletes.

    Image credits: News AU

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    Eight runners with the fastest times in the first half of this year, including Australia’s national champion Lachie Kennedy, did not have to run on Monday.

    Addressing the same, Browning said, “Whatever motivated that decision, I don’t know if it’s reasonable.”

    A tweet about sprint star Rohan Browning and the controversial rules of the 100m race at Glasgow.

    Image credits: TonyTannousTRBA

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    “Look, at the end of the day, this sport is meritocracy at its finest. If you’re quick enough, you go through.

    “So I suppose you could say those guys have earned their place through the season. In all likelihood, they’re probably the guys who are going to make the final, regardless,” Browning said, however, he quickly added, “But you just don’t know.”

    “Some guys might be injured, some guys might be out of shape,” he explained.

    A sprint star discusses controversial wardrobe malfunction rules benefiting rivals.

    Image credits: Steve Christo – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

    Kennedy, for the record, ran 9.96 seconds twice at the Australian Athletics Championships in Sydney this April to claim his maiden national 100m title.

    The 100m final at the Commonwealth Games is set for Wednesday, July 29.

    Australia’s netball stars, meanwhile, had viewers hypothesizing their uniforms were “uncomfortable”

    Female athletes in a sprint race, highlighting controversial wardrobe malfunction rules.

    Image credits: Commonwealth Games | Glasgow 2026

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    While the Australians scored a breezy victory against Tonga over the weekend with a 99-38 score, viewers watching the girls on TV felt they were struggling with their uniforms.

    “The cut of these Australian dresses is terrible. They keep riding up as soon as the players move,” one wrote on X, while a second said, “Such a shame that they ran out of material before they could finish the dress.”

    “Some girls looked uncomfortable af,” the latter added.

    Sprint star female athletes reacting to controversial wardrobe malfunction rules.

    Image credits: aussiediamonds

    The team’s Instagram handle also received similar comments.

    “They’re constantly having to pull down their dresses. I hope it’s not as annoying as it looks like,” one said.

    “Gaahh, the dress colors are amazing, but the style of the dress is so bad. They keep riding up. They need new ones ASAP. They spend a second after every pass pulling them down,” another wrote.

    Players dismissed the concerns surrounding their uniform, saying it doesn’t affect their game

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    Female athlete sprint star addressing controversial wardrobe malfunction rule.

    Image credits: aussiediamonds

    “I feel like as a netballer, I’m always tugging my dress down,” she told CODE Sports.

    Garbin said she and her teammates have “noticed” comments about their dresses riding up.

    “But I feel like on court, we’re used to dresses coming up and down, and I don’t think it’s affecting our performance, so it’s okay,” she added.

    Female athlete sprint star holding a ball, posing against a backdrop of seats.

    Image credits: aussiediamonds

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    She gave credit to apparel company Valor for their uniforms, especially praising the “pattern and the fabric”, and said players “love” them.

    Nevertheless, the team might consider making changes if necessary, she noted.

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    “Run better,” several advised Browning

    A comment stating everyone who attends track knows about the female athletes' controversial rule.

    A comment advising to forget about what is out of control regarding female athletes and the rule.

    A detailed comment criticizing the unfair rule for female athletes and how it benefits rivals.

    A concise comment suggesting to run faster in response to the controversial rule for female athletes.

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    A comment calling the qualification rule bizarre, despite opinions on a sprint star complaining.

    A comment about Rohan getting into the team from an unfair decision, sparking debate on female athletes' controversial wardrobe rules.

    A comment agreeing that the field should be even, supporting fairness in rules for female athletes after wardrobe malfunction controversy.

    A comment questioning an unusual grading method for athletes, linking to the controversial rules affecting female athletes.

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    A comment calling the qualifying rules amateur hour and embarrassing, referencing the controversial rules affecting female athletes.

    A comment arguing against an individual spot given to an athlete, questioning the fairness of rules and qualification after wardrobe malfunction.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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