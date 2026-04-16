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We all have scars. Some of them represent our survival through the toughest moments in our lives. Others are embarrassing reminders that we can get hurt in the dumbest ways possible. And we’re definitely not alone. Some internet users find it cathartic to open up about their silliest failures online.

Bored Panda has collected people’s funniest stories about the stupid ways they got injured, and they are all incredibly relatable. Read on for a good laugh and a whole lot of empathy.

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#1

Text post showing a personal story about a stupid injury where a CD thrown like a frisbee caused a scar between the eyes.

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    #2

    Man in camouflage holding a paper airplane with razor blades attached, illustrating a tough injury story.

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    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see a safety brief in this airman's future

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    #3

    Three siblings share the same eyebrow scar from separate accidental injuries, highlighting common stupid injury stories.

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    Bananaramamama
    Bananaramamama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have sent all of my siblings to the emergency room for stitches as children. It wasn't anything malicious but I had my sister hold the basket while I threw the wood blocks in (not my fault her face got in the way), I told my other sister I could "definitely" throw a rock over her as she rode her bike past me (spoiler, I could not), and my brother learned the hard way that if we race up the cement steps and he starts winning...things may happen. We all laugh now but they love telling my kids how evil I was.

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    Scars themselves are part of your body’s natural healing process after your skin has been damaged. In a nutshell, your skin grows new tissue, mainly using collagen, to fill in the gaps caused by your injuries.

    The vast majority of people have some type of scars. However, not all scars are equal. As the Cleveland Clinic points out, some scars can fade away over time. Others, however, can look aesthetically displeasing, might make it difficult for you to move, can cause pain, and may require treatment.

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    #4

    User comment about a stupid injury from rubbing skin off with a pencil eraser, illustrating painful injury stories.

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    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember that game... I also remember the one where it was done with fingernails...

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    #5

    Text post describing a painful stupid injury story involving 27 stitches after a dog bite on the nose.

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    Bananaramamama
    Bananaramamama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a child I had a dachshund latch on to my upper lip while attempting to smooch him. Luckily no stitches and we made up later!

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    #6

    Screenshot of a personal story describing a stupid injury involving ironing clothes while wearing them.

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    Display Name
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lazy me likes to not iron clothes at all. My entire adult life I've not ironed one single piece of clothing and it has literally never caused an issue at all.

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    There are different treatments for scars, such as dermabrasion (removing the top layer of skin to soften and smooth scars), injections, laser treatments, pressure therapy, scar-revision surgery, and using creams and ointments.

    In the meantime, if you get injured, there are some simple ways that you can reduce the risk of scarring. It’s important that you speak with your doctor about caring for your wound first, though.

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    But broadly speaking, you should clean your wound to wash out the germs, and change your bandages often. You should keep your wound moist, for example, with petroleum jelly, to prevent it from becoming dry and scabbing over. Moreover, protect your injury from the sun, as it can darken your scar.

    Meanwhile, your diet matters, too. If your body lacks protein and vitamins C and D, your scarring can worsen.
    #7

    Alt text: Reader shares a painful burn injury story highlighting mistakes and tough experiences from everyday life.

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    #8

    Text post about a person getting a scar after ignoring advice, part of stupid injury stories that show everyone makes mistakes.

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    Fenouille
    Fenouille
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    By the time you realized those scars will go nowhere, you had time to pop a dozen pimples or two!

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    #9

    Comments about pressure washer injuries, sharing stories of people making tough but painful mistakes.

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    Everyone makes mistakes. They are an absolutely unavoidable part of life! While you can’t control everything that happens to you and around you, there are two areas where you do have at least some control.

    For one, you can control how you respond to difficult situations and major setbacks. You can either ruminate and beat yourself up over messing up or accept and embrace what has happened. The healthy thing to do is to process your emotions. The unhealthy thing to do is to ignore your feelings and allow your embarrassment to turn into deep-seated shame.

    But that’s easier said than done. Many of us have been in situations where we can’t stop blaming ourselves for doing something stupid, even if we did the best that we could with the information we had at the time.
    #10

    Text post describing a stupid injury story where a cousin scratched the face out of jealousy during illness recovery.

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    #11

    User story about a stupid injury where a sharp knife caused a cut requiring 14 stitches on foot.

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    #12

    Text post describing a painful injury story where the person fell into a hole while playing tag with siblings.

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    Secondly, you decide what lessons to take away from your mistakes. If you have a growth-oriented mindset, you can view your failures as learning opportunities that will, hopefully, help you be better prepared to tackle similar challenges next time.

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    In a nutshell, someone with a growth mindset believes that their skills, talents, and capacities can be improved over time. This leads to more success in life.
    #13

    User’s story about a stupid injury from a bonfire-cooked marshmallow that melted skin and healed weeks later.

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    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure making in their mouth would've turned out much better

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    #14

    Text post warning against putting fingers in boiling sugar, illustrating a stupid injury story from everyday mistakes.

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    #15

    Text post describing a person’s stupid injury story about cutting their hand while opening a walnut with a knife.

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    Meanwhile, individuals with a fixed mindset believe the opposite. They think that they can’t meaningfully learn, improve, and develop, no matter how hard they try.

    According to Psychology Today, people with a fixed mindset tend to get stuck thinking the same difficult thoughts, like “I’m not good at anything. I always strike out. Everyone else does better than I do.” From their perspective, it’s “too late” for them to try to learn anything new because they will “fail anyway.”

    What’s more, they feel inferior to other people and envy them for achieving success easily.

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    #16

    Middle schooler attempts push ups, slips, and suffers a painful face injury, illustrating a tough but stupid injury story.

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    #17

    Text excerpt showing a stupid injury story about a leg gash caused by squeezing between cars.

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    #18

    Text post describing a user sharing a stupid injury story about headbanging hair dry and hitting a bathroom counter.

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    The reality is that we all have the capacity to grow and improve as human beings. And putting good or bad luck aside, success isn’t ‘easy.’ It requires long-term effort and dedication, something strangers might not notice when they focus just on the result in front of them.

    No matter what you do, you will face setbacks, big or small, along the way. It’s up to you to decide whether you allow them to stop you from your goals or if you choose to persevere, adapt, and overcome them.
    #19

    Text post describing a silly injury story where someone gave themselves an eye scar while drunk watching a movie.

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    #20

    Comment from a user sharing a painful and funny stupid injury story involving a fork slipping into their hand.

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    #21

    Text post about a cooking accident with boiling oil causing a painful injury, an example of stupid injury stories.

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    With enough dedicated effort, you can improve many things in your life, from your emotional intelligence to developing new, healthier habits.

    When it comes to developing a growth mindset, however, Psychology Today notes that your efforts may yield mixed results. Broadly speaking, if you want to shift your behavior from a fixed mindset, you should focus on persistence, a positive attitude, and reframing challenges and obstacles as opportunities. Something else that helps is changing your perspective on failure and seeing it as an inevitable part of the learning process rather than something to be avoided. It’s also helpful to accept constructive criticism rather than shy away from it.
    #22

    Screenshot of a social media post describing a stupid injury story involving a fall and lasting scar.

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    #23

    Text screenshot of a story about a plastic bag sealer causing a finger burn, part of stupid injury stories collection.

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    #24

    Screenshot of a personal story describing multiple scars on thumbs from slicing open cans, illustrating stupid injury stories.

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    Of course, it’s easy to tell someone to be ‘more positive,’ but real change doesn’t happen overnight. Changing your behavior and thought patterns takes weeks, months, and sometimes even years of repetition. So, it’s important to be realistic about this.

    If you currently have a mixed mindset and tend to ruminate about all the things that went wrong for you, it will take a while before you develop a healthier relationship with failure. You can’t and shouldn’t criticize yourself for not changing ‘fast enough.’
    #25

    User comment describing a story of a stupid injury involving a cigarette burn and a lasting scar.

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    #26

    Child accidentally injured by iron cord, resulting in a lasting scar above the eye in a stupid injury story.

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    #27

    User comment sharing childhood injury stories describing running on a roof, hand injury, and knee nail wound from stupid injury experiences.

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    The language that you use when talking to yourself about yourself matters a lot. “If you cling to words such as always, never, or forever, you are possibly an all-or-nothing thinker. Things always go wrong for me. I will never get the right equations. I am forever a failure. These are typical thoughts of a person with a fixed mindset,” Psychology Today warns.

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    You should try to shift away from this perfectionistic, all-or-nothing thinking. Something that you can try out is adding the word ‘yet’ to your vocabulary. The idea is that you remind yourself that you haven’t reached your goals yet, but you will, soon.

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    In general, when you’re more open to new challenges, learning, and development, you can live a higher-quality, more purposeful, and more meaningful everyday life. It’s difficult to accept your failures and regrets about the past, but if you can accomplish this, you’re opening yourself up to new opportunities in the future.
    #28

    Text post describing a stupid injury story where a fir needle cut the wrist while playing hide and seek outdoors.

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    #29

    Comment about cutting a pretzel open to put butter in and accidentally cutting the right ring finger, illustrating a stupid injury story.

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    #30

    Text post describing a painful injury story involving a car jack slipping and hand being pinned, illustrating stupid injury stories.

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    We’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments down below, Pandas!

    What are the silliest injuries you’ve suffered and dumbest ways that you’ve gotten scars? On the other hand, what are the most serious events that led to you getting hurt?

    What advice would you give anyone who continues to beat themselves up for their failures? Are there any mistakes that you’ve made that continue to haunt you throughout the years?

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    #31

    Reddit user shares a stupid injury story about heating jelly beans that resulted in a painful scar from a mistake.

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    #32

    User comment describing a painful injury story involving a pen stuck under a cast causing infection and a scar.

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    #33

    Reddit user shares a story about a stupid injury from falling face-first into a coffee table as a child.

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    #34

    User story about slipping in bathtub and on sidewalk leading to painful stupid injuries shared online.

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    #35

    Text story about a stupid injury where someone ran into a doorknob and needed stitches between fingers.

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    #36

    Text post showing a person describing a stupid injury story about impaling their thumb on a zipline.

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    #37

    Screenshot of a personal story describing a painful and stupid injury while playing manhunt involving burns and a fire.

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    #38

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a story about a stupid injury involving breaking a glass jar and sitting on it.

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    #39

    Text excerpt about a cat causing an injury leading to infection and scars, illustrating a stupid injury story.

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    #40

    Text post about a person’s tough and painful injury story involving knife cuts on their fingers from childhood.

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    #41

    Person sharing a funny and painful stupid injury story involving a jealous bulldog bite to the ear.

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    #42

    Text post describing a coin spin game where failing results in others shooting the coin against your knuckles, related to stupid injury stories.

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    #43

    Text post describing a stupid injury story where someone hurt their own hand to prove they were tough.

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    #44

    Text story of a childhood injury involving a homemade stalagmite kit causing sharp cuts and permanent fingerprints.

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    #45

    Screenshot of a funny injury story about whittling gone wrong, illustrating stupid injury stories that hurt to read.

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    #46

    Alt text: User story of a stupid injury from testing a sharpened kitchen knife causing a deep cut and leaving a scar.

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    #47

    Child disobeys teacher's warning, walks backward to lunch, and ends up with a head injury from colliding with a piano.

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