There are different treatments for scars, such as dermabrasion (removing the top layer of skin to soften and smooth scars), injections, laser treatments, pressure therapy, scar-revision surgery, and using creams and ointments.

In the meantime, if you get injured, there are some simple ways that you can reduce the risk of scarring. It’s important that you speak with your doctor about caring for your wound first, though.

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But broadly speaking, you should clean your wound to wash out the germs, and change your bandages often. You should keep your wound moist, for example, with petroleum jelly, to prevent it from becoming dry and scabbing over. Moreover, protect your injury from the sun, as it can darken your scar.

Meanwhile, your diet matters, too. If your body lacks protein and vitamins C and D, your scarring can worsen.