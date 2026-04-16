“Just To Prove I Was Tough”: Everyone Makes Mistakes, But These 47 People’s Stupid Injury Stories Hurt To Read
We all have scars. Some of them represent our survival through the toughest moments in our lives. Others are embarrassing reminders that we can get hurt in the dumbest ways possible. And we’re definitely not alone. Some internet users find it cathartic to open up about their silliest failures online.
Bored Panda has collected people’s funniest stories about the stupid ways they got injured, and they are all incredibly relatable. Read on for a good laugh and a whole lot of empathy.
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I have sent all of my siblings to the emergency room for stitches as children. It wasn't anything malicious but I had my sister hold the basket while I threw the wood blocks in (not my fault her face got in the way), I told my other sister I could "definitely" throw a rock over her as she rode her bike past me (spoiler, I could not), and my brother learned the hard way that if we race up the cement steps and he starts winning...things may happen. We all laugh now but they love telling my kids how evil I was.
Scars themselves are part of your body’s natural healing process after your skin has been damaged. In a nutshell, your skin grows new tissue, mainly using collagen, to fill in the gaps caused by your injuries.
The vast majority of people have some type of scars. However, not all scars are equal. As the Cleveland Clinic points out, some scars can fade away over time. Others, however, can look aesthetically displeasing, might make it difficult for you to move, can cause pain, and may require treatment.
I remember that game... I also remember the one where it was done with fingernails...
As a child I had a dachshund latch on to my upper lip while attempting to smooch him. Luckily no stitches and we made up later!
Lazy me likes to not iron clothes at all. My entire adult life I've not ironed one single piece of clothing and it has literally never caused an issue at all.
There are different treatments for scars, such as dermabrasion (removing the top layer of skin to soften and smooth scars), injections, laser treatments, pressure therapy, scar-revision surgery, and using creams and ointments.
In the meantime, if you get injured, there are some simple ways that you can reduce the risk of scarring. It’s important that you speak with your doctor about caring for your wound first, though.
But broadly speaking, you should clean your wound to wash out the germs, and change your bandages often. You should keep your wound moist, for example, with petroleum jelly, to prevent it from becoming dry and scabbing over. Moreover, protect your injury from the sun, as it can darken your scar.
Meanwhile, your diet matters, too. If your body lacks protein and vitamins C and D, your scarring can worsen.
Everyone makes mistakes. They are an absolutely unavoidable part of life! While you can’t control everything that happens to you and around you, there are two areas where you do have at least some control.
For one, you can control how you respond to difficult situations and major setbacks. You can either ruminate and beat yourself up over messing up or accept and embrace what has happened. The healthy thing to do is to process your emotions. The unhealthy thing to do is to ignore your feelings and allow your embarrassment to turn into deep-seated shame.
But that’s easier said than done. Many of us have been in situations where we can’t stop blaming ourselves for doing something stupid, even if we did the best that we could with the information we had at the time.
Secondly, you decide what lessons to take away from your mistakes. If you have a growth-oriented mindset, you can view your failures as learning opportunities that will, hopefully, help you be better prepared to tackle similar challenges next time.
In a nutshell, someone with a growth mindset believes that their skills, talents, and capacities can be improved over time. This leads to more success in life.
Not sure making in their mouth would've turned out much better
Meanwhile, individuals with a fixed mindset believe the opposite. They think that they can’t meaningfully learn, improve, and develop, no matter how hard they try.
According to Psychology Today, people with a fixed mindset tend to get stuck thinking the same difficult thoughts, like “I’m not good at anything. I always strike out. Everyone else does better than I do.” From their perspective, it’s “too late” for them to try to learn anything new because they will “fail anyway.”
What’s more, they feel inferior to other people and envy them for achieving success easily.
The reality is that we all have the capacity to grow and improve as human beings. And putting good or bad luck aside, success isn’t ‘easy.’ It requires long-term effort and dedication, something strangers might not notice when they focus just on the result in front of them.
No matter what you do, you will face setbacks, big or small, along the way. It’s up to you to decide whether you allow them to stop you from your goals or if you choose to persevere, adapt, and overcome them.
With enough dedicated effort, you can improve many things in your life, from your emotional intelligence to developing new, healthier habits.
When it comes to developing a growth mindset, however, Psychology Today notes that your efforts may yield mixed results. Broadly speaking, if you want to shift your behavior from a fixed mindset, you should focus on persistence, a positive attitude, and reframing challenges and obstacles as opportunities. Something else that helps is changing your perspective on failure and seeing it as an inevitable part of the learning process rather than something to be avoided. It’s also helpful to accept constructive criticism rather than shy away from it.
Of course, it’s easy to tell someone to be ‘more positive,’ but real change doesn’t happen overnight. Changing your behavior and thought patterns takes weeks, months, and sometimes even years of repetition. So, it’s important to be realistic about this.
If you currently have a mixed mindset and tend to ruminate about all the things that went wrong for you, it will take a while before you develop a healthier relationship with failure. You can’t and shouldn’t criticize yourself for not changing ‘fast enough.’
The language that you use when talking to yourself about yourself matters a lot. “If you cling to words such as always, never, or forever, you are possibly an all-or-nothing thinker. Things always go wrong for me. I will never get the right equations. I am forever a failure. These are typical thoughts of a person with a fixed mindset,” Psychology Today warns.
You should try to shift away from this perfectionistic, all-or-nothing thinking. Something that you can try out is adding the word ‘yet’ to your vocabulary. The idea is that you remind yourself that you haven’t reached your goals yet, but you will, soon.
In general, when you’re more open to new challenges, learning, and development, you can live a higher-quality, more purposeful, and more meaningful everyday life. It’s difficult to accept your failures and regrets about the past, but if you can accomplish this, you’re opening yourself up to new opportunities in the future.
We’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments down below, Pandas!
What are the silliest injuries you’ve suffered and dumbest ways that you’ve gotten scars? On the other hand, what are the most serious events that led to you getting hurt?
What advice would you give anyone who continues to beat themselves up for their failures? Are there any mistakes that you’ve made that continue to haunt you throughout the years?
I've got one on my forehead, just at the start of my hairline, from when I was 9 or 10. Was at the garage that sponsored my brother's dirt track racecar. This other kid and I were in the back with the totaled cars looking for some speakers for his truck. Sun starts to go down, so I go get a flashlight. I get the flash light and start to run back. THUNK! Ran head first into a tailpipe that had been thrown in the truck bed and been hanging out at a weird angle. The owner of the racecar called me 'Tailpipe' even after my brother went to a different racing team.
As a pre-teen, I put a sharp pencil into my jeans pocket, which seemed perfectly reasonable until I was walking on uneven log steps in the woods, slipped a little, and jammed the top of the pencil, through the thin pocket fabric, into my leg. Following this experience, I figured it would be safer to carry pencils tip up, until the day shortly thereafter when I moved my arm suddenly and ended up with the tip of a sharp pencil in my palm. Which is why, 35 years later, I still have permanent marks from graphite under the skin of one upper thigh and at the base of my right thumb.
I've got one on my forehead, just at the start of my hairline, from when I was 9 or 10. Was at the garage that sponsored my brother's dirt track racecar. This other kid and I were in the back with the totaled cars looking for some speakers for his truck. Sun starts to go down, so I go get a flashlight. I get the flash light and start to run back. THUNK! Ran head first into a tailpipe that had been thrown in the truck bed and been hanging out at a weird angle. The owner of the racecar called me 'Tailpipe' even after my brother went to a different racing team.
As a pre-teen, I put a sharp pencil into my jeans pocket, which seemed perfectly reasonable until I was walking on uneven log steps in the woods, slipped a little, and jammed the top of the pencil, through the thin pocket fabric, into my leg. Following this experience, I figured it would be safer to carry pencils tip up, until the day shortly thereafter when I moved my arm suddenly and ended up with the tip of a sharp pencil in my palm. Which is why, 35 years later, I still have permanent marks from graphite under the skin of one upper thigh and at the base of my right thumb.