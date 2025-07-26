ADVERTISEMENT

Safety should always come first, no matter what you’re doing: whether you’re planning a dip in the ocean on your vacation or fixing a leaky roof at home. There’s simply no good reason to cut corners when it comes to protecting yourself and others.

But if you’re curious about what can go wrong when people throw caution (and common sense) out the window, you don’t have to look far. One scroll through the Engineer Zamora Facebook page will show you exactly how hilariously (and terrifyingly) reckless some people can be. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most jaw-dropping safety fails shared on the page. Get ready to shake your head, laugh nervously, and maybe double-check your own toolbox. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Toilet with swinging wooden doors that prevent proper privacy, an example of hilariously dumb engineering mistakes.

engrjezamora Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

American toilets are hilarious but at least this one you can't see the face, you can see everything else tho

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Spiral staircase with no access points on a brick building wall illustrating engineering mistakes humorously.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    abbeygolder09 avatar
    Silly Dino
    Silly Dino
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh yes, let me just go outside and– (falling) aaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhh

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Bathroom door with a toilet cutout design, illustrating hilariously dumb engineering mistakes in a small space.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you go the toilet at night your pet can watch from the door gap and keep you safe

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Most of us spend a huge chunk of our lives at work, whether it’s at a bustling office, a factory floor, or a cozy little shop. And while we all get caught up in meetings, deadlines, and to-do lists, safety often takes a backseat. But it shouldn’t, because understanding why workplace accidents happen is the first step to stopping them. Sometimes, it’s the simplest oversight that leads to the biggest trouble.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Construction workers making hilariously dumb mistakes on a high-rise building site despite engineering degrees.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope you didn't buy that jumper in penny's cos it's gonna rip any min

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Plumbing engineering mistake with faucet installed backwards causing water to miss the sink and damage the wall and floor below.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Poor stadium seating design showing hilariously dumb mistakes despite engineering degrees in public venue.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    If your job keeps you glued to a desk, you might think you’re safe, but repetitive tasks can quietly take a toll. Repetitive Strain Injury is exactly what it sounds like: tiny, repeated movements that slowly cause pain in your wrists, shoulders, neck, or back. Typing all day, clicking a mouse, or sitting in a bad posture for hours can do real damage over time. Even people on assembly lines or in packaging face this, so switching things up and taking breaks really does help!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Flooded park pathway contrasted with a raised drainage grate highlighting hilariously dumb engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is lack of maintenance, not poor engineering/construction. There's a vertical pipe under that grating, and that's not going to settle while the rest of the area inevitable does. You have to periodically go in and cut a few inches off the top of the pipe with a stone saw and replace the grating slab. If you started with it recessed it would just get buried.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Faucet installed directly above electrical outlets illustrating hilariously dumb engineering mistakes in home design.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Office desk with misaligned drawer and computer tower underneath showcasing hilariously dumb engineering mistakes and design errors.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Electricity is another everyday thing that can turn dangerous in seconds. Sure, we expect electrical hazards on big construction sites, but faulty plugs, frayed wires, or overloaded outlets in an office can shock, burn, or worse. A buzzing socket isn’t a quirky office feature; it’s a warning sign! So if you see dodgy cords or exposed wires, say something. Better to fix it now than wish you had later.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Wooden door with a vertical window showing a toilet inside, highlighting hilariously dumb engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Door with a triangular top cutout fitting oddly under a slanted ceiling showing funny engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Wooden braces fixed at odd angles on a cracked concrete wall showing engineering mistakes outdoors.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Horrific! What a terrible job! Everyone knows you need some duct tape on that as well!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Next up is the office kitchen, the unofficial workplace social hub and a surprisingly common accident zone. Coffee spills, dripping mugs, and water splashes around the sink can create slippery floors in no time. Add smooth tile or linoleum; one wrong step can mean a twisted ankle. A quick mop, a clear sign, and good shoes can keep everyone on their feet and out of the ER.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Worker welding steel beams with a red box on their head, showcasing hilariously dumb engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Concrete stairs leading to a window instead of a door, showcasing hilariously dumb engineering mistakes outdoors.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Two men attempting a risky air conditioner repair, illustrating hilariously dumb engineering mistakes in progress.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Walkways and corridors can be booby traps if people get careless. One forgotten box, a tangled extension cord, or frayed carpet corners can trip up even the most careful coworker. And when lights are too dim, the danger doubles. A well-lit hallway, tidy floors, and secured cables can spare your shins from unnecessary bruises.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Toilet cistern installation showing a hilariously dumb engineering mistake with tiles cut incorrectly around it in a bathroom.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Safe bet that panel above the tank removes to provide access to the workings. I've seen worse.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Concrete ramp with steps at the bottom showing a hilarious dumb engineering mistake in design and construction.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    A gate installed in the middle of a field without any fencing, highlighting engineering mistakes in design.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This happens a lot I’ve seen driving around aus, rural properties mainly too 😂 I just assume they are in a financial halt or pickle to finish it and then just never bother

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Sometimes, our hurried habits cause accidents. We swing doors open without a glance, turn corners at full speed, or bump into each other near the printer. Most of the time, it’s just awkward, but add hot coffee, sharp scissors, or heavy files, and you have a recipe for real injuries. Leaving file drawers pulled all the way out is another classic hazard. Nobody wants a surprise shin collision on a Monday morning.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Bike lane with a utility pole in the middle, showcasing one of the hilariously dumb engineering mistakes on a city street.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Man dangerously leaning backward on a ladder over a stairwell, showcasing hilariously dumb mistakes despite engineering degrees.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just in case you are wondering why health and safety departments were ever created.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Confusing staircase design showing hilariously dumb mistakes despite engineering degrees, with broken steps and awkward rail placement.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Machines and tools can be a huge help or a hidden threat if they’re not cared for. A missing guard, a dull blade, or loose parts can cause nasty injuries before you even realize what happened. Regular maintenance, safety checks, and using machines the way they’re meant to be used aren’t about being picky; it’s about getting home safe with all your fingers intact.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Staircase with a handrail improperly ending at a wall, illustrating engineering mistakes despite degrees and knowledge.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Two construction workers in orange shirts making hilariously dumb mistakes while smoothing concrete at a building site.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Modern kitchen stove with oven that highlights hilariously dumb engineering mistakes in design or installation.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One major reason accidents happen? Not enough training. It’s easy to assume everyone knows how to lift a heavy box or safely operate new equipment, but if they don’t, mistakes can happen fast. Good training shouldn’t be a boring formality. Refresher sessions help remind everyone how to do their jobs safely, whether they’re new or have been around for years.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Bathroom stalls with frosted glass doors showing a person sitting inside, illustrating hilariously dumb engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Wooden cabinet door installed with hinges inside the cabinet, a funny engineering mistake in construction.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Toilet paper roll installed too high on bathroom wall illustrating hilariously dumb engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    And finally, even the best safety plans fail if nobody’s watching. Lack of supervision can lead to shortcuts, risky habits, or missed red flags. A good supervisor isn’t just a boss; they’re someone who keeps an eye out, sets an example, and makes sure safety rules don’t gather dust in a binder. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    No matter where you work, safety should always come first. These posts give you a glimpse of just how risky things can get when it doesn’t. Which one of these near-misses made your heart skip a beat? Tell us below!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Stairs with a design flaw leading directly to a raised wooden floor, illustrating engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Narrow curved staircase with poorly designed steps and railing causing a hazard in engineering construction.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Shower setup with two showerheads pointing away from the shower space, showing an engineering mistake in plumbing installation.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One *does* wonder at the amount of effort required to fit the ceiling drywall so neatly around the pipe...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Toilet stall made of bricks leaning and collapsing outdoors showing engineering fails and dumb mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Man doing an extreme split between wall and cabinet while painting a wall, showing hilariously dumb engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    Narrow, unstable building with poorly designed stairs showing hilariously dumb engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Men’s restroom urinals with transparent glass dividers, showcasing hilariously dumb engineering mistakes in design.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Man standing dangerously on a digger bucket fixing window frame, showing hilariously dumb engineering mistakes in construction work.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Incomplete concrete spiral staircase under construction with a temporary support pole, showing engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, if you add rails and powder coat it, it’ll make a fun slide I guess 😂

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #37

    Ceiling fan blades hitting a structural beam, showcasing one of the hilariously dumb engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Stairs leading directly to a toilet with handrails, illustrating hilariously dumb engineering mistakes in design.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Narrow wooden door with a handle in a hallway, showcasing a hilariously dumb engineering mistake in design.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Man standing on another person's shoulders painting a wall, illustrating hilariously dumb engineering mistakes at home.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    Woman facing a large pillar blocking the path, highlighting engineering mistakes in design and construction.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Worker standing unsafely on top of a wooden ladder making a hilariously dumb engineering mistake indoors.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    carolynlively avatar
    Georgia Ireland
    Georgia Ireland
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just seeing this picture exacerbates my fear of ladders/heights. NOPE!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Building with an engineering design fail showing a door opening to an empty drop outside instead of a balcony.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Restroom with a urinal and toilet separated by a short, ineffective privacy divider in an engineering design fail.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Pipe installed through a brick wall and a door, showcasing hilariously dumb engineering mistakes despite degrees.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Digital clock screen mounted incorrectly high on a wall, showing a hilariously dumb engineering mistake.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    Sidewalk with hexagonal tiles featuring an engineering design mistake with mismatched tile shapes and colors.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Narrow and uneven stairs with improper landing area inside a small wooden door, showcasing engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Toilet with a garden hose awkwardly running through a door and inserted inside the bowl, a hilarious engineering mistake.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    Security camera mounted directly behind a large TV screen, illustrating engineering mistakes despite degrees.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Public bathroom stall with a door that blocks the urinal, highlighting hilariously dumb engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Worker performing welding in an unsafe, awkward position showing hilariously dumb engineering mistakes in a workshop.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Poorly designed engineering mistake showing broken stairs leaning on an unfinished porch structure outside a house.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Stone staircase blocked by a metal gate, an example of hilariously dumb engineering mistakes in construction.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Wooden stairs with an inaccessible ramp labeled for wheelchair access, illustrating hilariously dumb engineering mistakes outdoors.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Utility pole placed directly in front of a gate, showcasing hilariously dumb engineering mistakes outdoors.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Parking lines painted over two manhole covers on brick pavement, illustrating engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Incorrectly installed wooden trim showing a hilariously dumb mistake despite engineering degrees and construction effort.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Green metal gate with a lock that leads to an empty space, illustrating hilariously dumb engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Bathtub faucet installed too far from tub edge, showing a hilariously dumb engineering mistake in plumbing setup.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Car bumper patched with shoelaces in a hilariously dumb engineering degree mistake repair.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #62

    Plumbing engineering mistake showing water flowing outside the sink while the faucet is incorrectly installed.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Toilet with bucket installed as a tank replacement, showcasing hilariously dumb engineering mistakes despite engineering degrees.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Construction site with hilariously dumb engineering mistakes involving tools embedded in concrete and misplaced equipment.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Public restroom with a toilet placed outside the stall, showcasing hilariously dumb engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Small door with a handle and railing blocking it, showcasing hilariously dumb engineering mistakes and design flaws.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Rusty basketball hoop bent awkwardly with shadow showing a proper hoop shape, a funny engineering mistake outdoors.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Staircase with missing safety railings creating a hazardous design error despite engineering knowledge.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Ramp with metal railing leading to a platform but missing connection, showcasing hilariously dumb engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Pipe installed through a window on a brick building, illustrating a hilariously dumb engineering mistake.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Bathroom with tiled shelf above toilet holding a single toilet paper roll, showcasing engineering degree mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Staircase with red handrails leading directly into a wall, illustrating hilariously dumb engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Concrete stairs with broken bottom step and poor engineering mistakes in construction causing safety hazards outside a building

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Man trapped inside steel rebar cage at construction site showing hilariously dumb engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Car wheel rim mistakenly installed on the exterior wall of a house, highlighting engineering design mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Bathroom sink cabinet with toilet paper holder installed inside the cabinet in a hilariously dumb engineering mistake.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Narrow bathroom with a toilet placed in a cramped space showing hilariously dumb engineering mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Workers in scaffolding painting a house incorrectly compared to the engineering design plan, showcasing construction mistakes.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Showerhead with two plastic bags tied to it, a humorous engineering mistake causing water to flow unusually.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Bathroom with an unusual engineering design showing a long counter obstructing space above the toilet area.

    engrjezamora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!