Even Engineering Degrees Didn’t Stop These Hilariously Dumb Mistakes From Happening (New Pics)
Safety should always come first, no matter what you’re doing: whether you’re planning a dip in the ocean on your vacation or fixing a leaky roof at home. There’s simply no good reason to cut corners when it comes to protecting yourself and others.
But if you’re curious about what can go wrong when people throw caution (and common sense) out the window, you don’t have to look far. One scroll through the Engineer Zamora Facebook page will show you exactly how hilariously (and terrifyingly) reckless some people can be. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most jaw-dropping safety fails shared on the page. Get ready to shake your head, laugh nervously, and maybe double-check your own toolbox.
American toilets are hilarious but at least this one you can't see the face, you can see everything else tho
Oh yes, let me just go outside and– (falling) aaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhh
When you go the toilet at night your pet can watch from the door gap and keep you safe
Most of us spend a huge chunk of our lives at work, whether it’s at a bustling office, a factory floor, or a cozy little shop. And while we all get caught up in meetings, deadlines, and to-do lists, safety often takes a backseat. But it shouldn’t, because understanding why workplace accidents happen is the first step to stopping them. Sometimes, it’s the simplest oversight that leads to the biggest trouble.
I hope you didn't buy that jumper in penny's cos it's gonna rip any min
If your job keeps you glued to a desk, you might think you’re safe, but repetitive tasks can quietly take a toll. Repetitive Strain Injury is exactly what it sounds like: tiny, repeated movements that slowly cause pain in your wrists, shoulders, neck, or back. Typing all day, clicking a mouse, or sitting in a bad posture for hours can do real damage over time. Even people on assembly lines or in packaging face this, so switching things up and taking breaks really does help!
This is lack of maintenance, not poor engineering/construction. There's a vertical pipe under that grating, and that's not going to settle while the rest of the area inevitable does. You have to periodically go in and cut a few inches off the top of the pipe with a stone saw and replace the grating slab. If you started with it recessed it would just get buried.
Electricity is another everyday thing that can turn dangerous in seconds. Sure, we expect electrical hazards on big construction sites, but faulty plugs, frayed wires, or overloaded outlets in an office can shock, burn, or worse. A buzzing socket isn’t a quirky office feature; it’s a warning sign! So if you see dodgy cords or exposed wires, say something. Better to fix it now than wish you had later.
Horrific! What a terrible job! Everyone knows you need some duct tape on that as well!
Next up is the office kitchen, the unofficial workplace social hub and a surprisingly common accident zone. Coffee spills, dripping mugs, and water splashes around the sink can create slippery floors in no time. Add smooth tile or linoleum; one wrong step can mean a twisted ankle. A quick mop, a clear sign, and good shoes can keep everyone on their feet and out of the ER.
I can see the problem! Nothing to cover the eyes right?
Walkways and corridors can be booby traps if people get careless. One forgotten box, a tangled extension cord, or frayed carpet corners can trip up even the most careful coworker. And when lights are too dim, the danger doubles. A well-lit hallway, tidy floors, and secured cables can spare your shins from unnecessary bruises.
Safe bet that panel above the tank removes to provide access to the workings. I've seen worse.
This happens a lot I’ve seen driving around aus, rural properties mainly too 😂 I just assume they are in a financial halt or pickle to finish it and then just never bother
Sometimes, our hurried habits cause accidents. We swing doors open without a glance, turn corners at full speed, or bump into each other near the printer. Most of the time, it’s just awkward, but add hot coffee, sharp scissors, or heavy files, and you have a recipe for real injuries. Leaving file drawers pulled all the way out is another classic hazard. Nobody wants a surprise shin collision on a Monday morning.
Just in case you are wondering why health and safety departments were ever created.
Machines and tools can be a huge help or a hidden threat if they’re not cared for. A missing guard, a dull blade, or loose parts can cause nasty injuries before you even realize what happened. Regular maintenance, safety checks, and using machines the way they’re meant to be used aren’t about being picky; it’s about getting home safe with all your fingers intact.
One major reason accidents happen? Not enough training. It’s easy to assume everyone knows how to lift a heavy box or safely operate new equipment, but if they don’t, mistakes can happen fast. Good training shouldn’t be a boring formality. Refresher sessions help remind everyone how to do their jobs safely, whether they’re new or have been around for years.
And finally, even the best safety plans fail if nobody’s watching. Lack of supervision can lead to shortcuts, risky habits, or missed red flags. A good supervisor isn’t just a boss; they’re someone who keeps an eye out, sets an example, and makes sure safety rules don’t gather dust in a binder.
No matter where you work, safety should always come first. These posts give you a glimpse of just how risky things can get when it doesn’t. Which one of these near-misses made your heart skip a beat? Tell us below!
One *does* wonder at the amount of effort required to fit the ceiling drywall so neatly around the pipe...
I mean, if you add rails and powder coat it, it’ll make a fun slide I guess 😂
When faced with a problem, use your head. Or someone else's.
Just seeing this picture exacerbates my fear of ladders/heights. NOPE!