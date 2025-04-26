First responders on Reddit have been sharing safety advice to help others avoid the most common, fatal mistakes they see people (and fellow emergency workers) make. From removing trip hazards from your home to simply staying out of the way in a dangerous situation, be sure to take note of any advice that’s news to you. And keep reading to find conversations with the Reddit user who started this thread and retired Fire Lieutenant and host of Responder Resilience , David Dachinger!

Many of us like to think that we’re prepared to handle emergencies , but when tragedy strikes, it’s easy to forget everything you’ve ever been told. So if you need a reminder of what to do in stressful, life-threatening situations , we’ve got you covered, pandas.

#1 When your doctor prescribes meds, you should use them accordingly.

To learn more about this topic, we got in touch with Reddit user Zapinsure. They were kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and reveal what inspired them to start this conversation. "The abundance of wrong or bad advice currently circulating on the internet and in cinema," the author noted. "I've heard tidbits of survival myths being debunked by first responders, firefighters, policemen, etc., and I wanted more insight on what NOT to do in a nasty situation. And I knew the answers would be thought-provoking."

#2 Don’t put your legs up on the dashboard. Unless you want bilateral femur fractures.

#3 Don’t stick your hands places into places you can’t see.

The OP also shared some safety tips that they think everyone should know. "Don't be a hero. Too many people want to save a dog from a burning building or zap someone with a defibrillator because they saw Ryan Reynolds do it on TV," Zapinsure says. "Firefighters have had to save 2 bodies instead of just 1 from a burning building because Joe Superman collapsed from heat exposure and smoke inhalation after diving into a literal inferno. Leave it to the professionals." ADVERTISEMENT "The best place to store water is inside your body," the author continued. "If you've seen 127 hours, it's based on a true story. A man gets trapped under a rock for several days and forces himself to ration his water. This likely didn't help his chances of survival. If you're down to your last bottle, and you're parched as a beached whale, then drink it all. This will stave off the effects of dehydration and help you to better devise a plan. Rationing is for food, not water." ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Moving a person who has been in a serious auto accident could cause further injury. Let the professionals do it.

#5 Call 911 as soon as you think there's an emergency. It's better to have us rolling out and it turn out to be nothing...than have you waffling on whether or not to call. We don't get mad/care/complain when people call 911 in good faith...even if it turns out you were mistaken. It's what we're here for.

Zapinsure also says that, if you're lost, it's best to simply stay put. "People that are reported missing are often rescued within 24 hours, provided they don't leave their last known location," they noted. "Make sure your last known location is known to someone. Tell a friend where you're going and when they can expect you back."

#6 Long hair always pulled up and wrapped tight, especially in children. I worked in an ER and was surprised by how many injuries were from hair getting caught in a motor, belt, pool, etc. ALWAYS at carnivals/fairs, biking, any outdoor event have hair up and wrapped. Saw some terrible injuries.

#7 Keeping area rugs/carpet runners/other trip hazards on the floor of your elderly parents/grandparents home.



A broken hip is often the beginning of the end for folks over 70.

We also asked the OP what they thought of the replies to their post. "[They] were variable and somewhat helpful. Some of them I have had to apply to a degree, and some of them I hope I never have to apply," they shared. "Here is an example of one. This is the reply of a 16 year firefighter: 'If there's a fire and you get out... Don't. Go. Back. Inside." "Here is another reply by a user with unknown professional background: 'Going into the water to save another person without an appropriate kit and training... Seriously, just NO. Do not do it, doesn't much matter how strong a swimmer you think you are!'" Zapinsure says they've actually applied this advice to a degree. "I've been a Divemaster since 2023, and panicked divers are unpredictable at best. As part of my training, if a panicked diver latches onto you, we are trained to descend into the water because the LAST place a panicked diver wants to go is back under water. They will release you, so that you can re-access them from the rear."

#8 Believe it or not there are still some that swear seatbelts take more lives than they save and absolutely refuse to wear them.

#9 Not wearing a helmet. On a bike? Wear your helmet. On a scooter? Wear a helmet! Motorcycle? You guessed it, helmet. Got a passenger? Insist they wear one too.



During my time as an EMT, I responded to too many incidents with victims who might have been able to walk away from the scene with only minor injuries *if* they had worn adequate head protection (and worn it correctly).



And as long as I've got you here reading this, please also *wear a seatbelt every single time you're in a moving vehicle* .

"Lastly, trust your gut," the author told Bored Panda. "This is huge. I'm sure this has saved my bacon without even realizing it. People are dangerous, and we are well adapted to this. I've crossed busy streets just to avoid one person. I have violated the terms of social conventions just to distance myself from a single individual who just ain't right. That yucky feeling in your stomach will save your life." ADVERTISEMENT Finally, Zapinsure added, "It is a fascinating world we live in, and it's best to be ready for it."

#10 If someone “isn’t acting right” the time to call 911 is right now. I can’t tell you how many times someone has had a full blown stroke the night before and their family wanted to “wait and see what would happen”. The answer to that question is “well, last night we had a good chance of stopping or even reversing this but now your mom will be like this forever. That’s what happened “. When someone is having a stroke time is absolutely critical. Stroke care has made amazing progress over the years but all of the amazing things that can be done have a pretty short time frame for when they can be done.



I bet you’ve never apologized for bothering a McDonald’s employee when you’ve wanted a hamburger. You’re not “bothering” us either. Please call and let us help you.



Edit: The most common fatal mistake people make is not calling 911 soon enough.

#11 I'm a firefighter with 16 years on the job. If your carbon monoxide detectors are going off, get everyone out of the house and stay out. Don't try to figure it out yourself. If the weather is bad, go to a neighbor's house or your vehicle.

#12 If you don't know what to do...please don't try to 'help'. You're going to cause more confusion and/or delay. Getting out of the way is going to help a lot more.

We were also lucky enough to get in touch with David Dachinger, retired Fire Lieutenant and Executive Producer and Host of the Responder Resilience podcast, to hear his thoughts on this topic. First, he shared some of the most important safety tips that we should all know. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT "These are simple, logistical ways to make it easier for first responders to help you in an emergency," he noted. First, make sure that your home has a visible house number. "Ensure your house number is clearly visible from the road, especially at night. If needed, direct responders with lights or have someone flag them down."

#13 I've spent eight years in rural rescue. Keep an eye on your kids when you’re out in nature. Look away for a second or two, and the next time you see them may be in a coffin.

#14 If you need to call an ambulance, go to the ER, or go to urgent care, bring a list of your (or the patient's) medications. I don't care if 'they should have them in the computer.



And if you take medications for something, it's something you should report when asked if you have any medical problems (aka medical history). I can't tell you how many times I've asked someone that question, and they've said they have no medical problems, only to find out they take 10 medications every day. If you take medications for high blood pressure (hypertension), that is a condition that you have, regardless of how well your blood pressure is currently controlled. Conversely, just because you don't take medications for a condition doesn't mean you shouldn't still report that condition. Yes, it can make a difference. Sometimes, a very life-altering difference.

It's also key to make sure that first responders have clear access to your house. "Move vehicles blocking access to your home and secure pets to avoid complications," David says. "Clear a path for stretchers, and ensure the entrance is unobstructed for ambulance and crew access." Patient information is also important. "Have the patient’s medical information ready, including Do Not Resuscitate paperwork, medical history, medications, and allergies," the expert continued. "This speeds up care and helps with decision-making." Finally, David says, "Keep a 'File of Life' form with current contact and health care information on your fridge. Know where medications are located for quick access during emergencies."

#15 Old cars are death traps. Burnouts are fun and all, but if it catches unexpectedly, you may be the crumple zone.

#16 Mowers



I have transported people who defeated the dead man switch on their riding mower and then rolled the mower into a ditch. Dont do that.



I have transported children who were trying to get mom's attention while she was mowing only to slip on the loose grass and end up under the mower



I have transported children who have penetrating face and neck wounds from dad hitting a rock while mowing.



Don't have children on or around operating lawnmowers.

David also says that, if you're ever in doubt, don't hesitate to just call 911. "One important thing that many civilians may not know is that, once we arrive on the scene, we evaluate the patient's condition," he shared. "If the patient is over 18, not experiencing a medical emergency, and can clearly communicate their wishes, we cannot force them to go to the hospital." ADVERTISEMENT "In such cases, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) will have the patient sign a 'refusal' form, allowing them to seek care on their own," David continued. "However, if a patient is unconscious, has a severe injury, or is unable to communicate due to their condition, consent for treatment and transport is implied, since a reasonable person would acknowledge that treatment is necessary."

#17 Going into the water to save another person without appropriate kit and training, seriously, just NO, do not do it, doesn't much matter how strong a swimmer you think you are!



Three bodies instead of one is not an uncommon outcome here, and three bodies, the first of them a dog is not at all unheard of.



The inshore lifeboat coxswain knows the tidal flows, knows where the hidden hazards are and drills for this s**t, and that crew are also (critical) used to pulling panicking people out of the sea, they know how to do it in such a way as the rescue does not end up with the rescuee grabbing on in a way that prevents anyone actually managing to swim.



Oh on the subject of water, a foot of fast flowing water will easily carry a big car away, don't try it.

#18 I know these points are made a lot, but don't drink and drive. Don't get high and drive. Don't text and drive. It is repeated over and over but yet we constantly see accidents and fatalities because of this. It is so easy to avoid. If you are drinking or using d***s, have a sober driver/taxi/Uber drive you, or stay at your home. If you need to text, like it is a true emergency, find a safe place to pull over and park to send the message, otherwise just wait.

Next, we asked David what first responders want everyone to understand. "Your safety is our top priority. We take pride in responding to calls with our fire trucks and ambulances to assist those in need," he shared. "Please don’t hesitate to call us when you have an emergency; it's better to let us check it out instead of trying to handle it on your own. We have the training, experience, and specialized tools to address nearly any situation." ADVERTISEMENT

#19 My dad is an EMT, and he says people will call, give him an address, but then move somewhere else. He says it's as if purple think he will just sense that they move.

#20 Fire extinguishers are great to have. They work great for what they are intended to do. But if your house is on fire, and the fire extinguisher doesn't put it out immediately, get out of there and call 911 from a safe place. We have more, bigger, and better fire extinguishers...and hoses...with engines that have big water tanks

