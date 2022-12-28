Personal safety is something to take seriously. It’s important to take the right precautions. A recent Ipsos poll revealed that 84% of interviewed Americans are concerned about their online safety. Yet only 63% take time to regularly check their accounts to ensure it. Taking action to establish online security is as important as looking after yourself out in the open. In addition to that, it is essential to properly protect your home, too. The Pew Research Center uncovered that property crime is the most common type of felony in the US. There is no need for the kind of preparation you saw on Home Alone, however, some safety measures are definitely worth following.

TikTok user @jadeesavv is a private investigator who covers two of her interests—makeup and solving crime. In a few of her latest uploads, she shares tips on personal safety, from using reliable door stops and carrying self-defense equipment to proper handling of one’s social media accounts. Jade uses the platform to spread awareness about safety among her followers. Nearly 95k people follow her account on TikTok. Scroll down to find her insights and make sure you pay attention—you might learn something useful!

A private investigator discusses tips and precautionary measures for ensuring your safety

@jadeesavv Pla stop doing theae things and be safe! #privateinvestigator #privateinvestigation #safetytips ♬ Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) [2018 Remaster] - Kate Bush

14 Safety Tips From A Private Investigator Stop tagging yourself in places when you're still there. Save the photo or the video, post it after you've left. I can't explain how many times I've been sitting outside of somebody's house. I can't figure out why they're not there. Where are they at? Go to Instagram. They've tagged themselves at the café across the street, and sure enough, there they are. It's not safe to do. When you are out, stop leaving a footprint of where people can find you. Piggybacking off of that, don't tag places that you frequent. Don't tag your gym, don't tag the coffee shop that you go to every Tuesday at 2:00 PM. People can start understanding your patterns and your habits, and that's not good. You don't want people who don't know you to start to know you.

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
35 minutes ago

There's an easier way, however more hardcore to some - don't post on Instagram at all.

14 Safety Tips From A Private Investigator When you're going outta town for a week, don't post about it on social media. Don't tell the internet that your house is gonna be unsupervised for seven whole days while you're on vacation. It's very much giving Home Alone. It's very much giving McCauley Culkin. You're giving people an invitation to break into your home.

jadeesavv , Pixabay Report

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Here the police says it is a urban myth and that they havent seen any burglary connected to social media post. Cant rule it out, if anyone have a reliable source.

14 Safety Tips From A Private Investigator I hope the moms don't come for me for this one, but stop posting your kids' school online. Just in general, it's not safe. But piggybacking off of what I just said, if I've gone to your work and you're not there, and I know that you pick up your kid from school and I know where your kid goes to school, my next stop is your kid's school. You're quite literally leaving a footprint, a pattern on the internet for people to find you and your kids.

jadeesavv , note thanun Report

AnnaRachelle
AnnaRachelle
Community Member
23 minutes ago

And please don't personalise children's backpacks. Not safe in my opinion. I am a mam with 3 children.2 grown, and a toddler

In her TikTok videos, Jade emphasizes several simple yet crucial things to do around the house for safety reasons. These include locking the windows and the garage doors and closing the blinds. She also expands on using social networks without leaving a footprint that might potentially harm you.

TikTok is a video hosting service allowing users to upload content of up to 10 minutes long. It might not seem like a lot. However, some TikTokers manage to squeeze in plenty of information in just a few minutes. The snippets are mostly entertaining, yet some are educational and might even help you in times of danger.
14 Safety Tips From A Private Investigator I feel like I shouldn't have to say this but, unfortunately, I do. Stop leaving your blinds open. Close your blinds. When I go out on surveillance, I can see everything inside of your house. And I zoom in on my little camera and I can see what you're watching on TV. I can see everything. It's like a gold mine. Stop leaving your blinds open.

jadeesavv , Andrew Neel Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Tell that to my family who insist on letting in the sunlight to “kill germs”

14 Safety Tips From A Private Investigator If you're walking through a parking lot, please don't be looking down at your phone. Please, please, please make sure that you're aware of your surroundings. That's so, so important, especially when you're in big parking lots like a mall or Target or something like that. Always make sure that you have both hands free and just don't be distracted when you're in a parking lot. If you ever feel like someone is following you, drive straight to the police station. Don't go near your neighborhood. Don't go to your mom's house. Go straight to the police station. It'll spook whoever's following you, and if not, at least you're at the police.

jadeesavv , Anna Shvets Report

Fantastic Mr Fox
Fantastic Mr Fox
Community Member
42 minutes ago

My insurance company sent sound advice: Park where there's light. Before going to your car, have your keys ready. Have a quick look at the backseat nobody is there. Lock the doors as soon as you get into the car.

14 Safety Tips From A Private Investigator It is a door wedge. These are perfect for if you're traveling, especially if you're a female traveling alone. It has an alarm on it. So, you wedge it in the door. If somebody opens the door, the pedal goes down and sets an alarm off. You're alarmed that somebody is trying to enter the hotel room or the Airbnb that you're in, or your home. And these are absolutely great, you can buy these in packs of like 2, 4, or whatever. Here's a little photo of what that looks like in the door in case anybody needs the visual.

jadeesavv Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
15 minutes ago

This is a handy gadget to have! Never knew they had an alarm.

14 Safety Tips From A Private Investigator Having one of these birdy alarms is great. You can attach it to your key chain. If you feel like you're in danger and you're in a public place, you hit the alarm. It makes a scene, everybody's looking, and it really can save your life.

jadeesavv Report

14 Safety Tips From A Private Investigator Don't forget to lock your windows. We have a tendency to open our windows and then we'll close them and walk away. We forget to lock them. This leaves yourself really vulnerable for if people are walking around trying to look for open windows.

jadeesavv , Alistair MacRobert Report

14 Safety Tips From A Private Investigator It may sound silly to some, but please lock your garage door. Please, it's another entrance into your home. Please make sure your garage door is locked.

jadeesavv , Sean Foster Report

King K.Rool
King K.Rool
Community Member
1 minute ago

Our garage isn't connect to our house

14 Safety Tips From A Private Investigator Stop posting where you work on Facebook. Your aunt doesn't need to know you just got hired at the bank. Just call her and tell her that. If you're out at the bar and somebody thinks you're really cute, they find out your name, they find your social media, they don't know your address, but they know where you work. Now they can sit outside of your work and wait for you to come out. They can lurk in the distance and they can follow you home. And now they do know where you live.

jadeesavv , Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas Report

BluEyedSeoulite
BluEyedSeoulite
Community Member
29 minutes ago

I learned this the hard way in college, when FB was just beginning. Posted I worked at Subway, made a comment about working at the mall. Also had posted my phone number. Weird guy had a crush, kept calling me at 1am then showed up at my work. He waited over 30min while I was slammed with customers. Told me he got my info off of FB and he wanted to date. Super creepy vibes, turned him down and luckily he didn't go psycho. Took everything offline after that

14 Safety Tips From A Private Investigator For my girlies, anything that looks inconspicuous but can be used as a weapon, I absolutely love.

This looks like a glittery lipstick tube, but it actually has a flashlight and a little zapper. It's multipurpose and it's great because it's inconspicuous and nobody would really know you had it on you. And I know that not everybody in every state is allowed to have these, but if you are, these are great to have.

jadeesavv Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
46 minutes ago

And where can we get one of these?

14 Safety Tips From A Private Investigator This is another great option, especially if you're traveling. It's very compact, yet very effective. And it's again, just a kind of another variation of a door stopper.

jadeesavv Report

14 Safety Tips From A Private Investigator I saw some comments saying, "I don't have a lock on my garage door" or "I'm a college student, what do you suggest for safety?"

A tool like this is great. Essentially it's a door stopper. You put it underneath the doorknob, and if somebody tries to open the door, it stops the door and doesn't allow anybody in. This is great even if you have a lock on your door. I love to use these on my front door as well, because you can never be too careful in this world. Here's a little diagram on how it works. You can see it has a stopper and it's sitting underneath the doorknob so nobody can open the door.

jadeesavv Report

14 Safety Tips From A Private Investigator A tactical pen is always a good idea. It's quite literally a pen you can write with, but it also has multipurpose. It has a sharp end that can break glass. It has a flashlight and other uses as well.

jadeesavv Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Sorry, I read tactical penis. I do think that would be quite a good idea, to be fair

Jade's TikTok followers appreciated the advice and shared their personal experiences

They also shared their own safety tips with their fellow TikTok users

