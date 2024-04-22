ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a trip to the beach is the highlight of many people’s summers. Finally, a weekend to relax in the sunshine with sand between your toes and a great book by your side. Whether your favorite part of a beach trip is swimming in the ocean or getting a nice tan, you should feel relaxed and rejuvenated by the time you head home.

But just like anywhere else that you’ll go on vacation, it’s important to keep your eye out for theft when at the beach. One woman shared a story on the Entitled Parent subreddit detailing how she spotted a couple taking the opportunity to move her things while she got up for a swim. So below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies readers have shared.

This woman refused to move when a mom told her to find a new spot on the beach

But when she noticed the parents decided to relocate her things without permission, she didn’t hesitate to get the cops involved

Later, the woman provided a couple more details about the situation

Most of us love how relaxing the beach is

While not everyone is a fan of shaking sand out of their clothes for a week or spending time close to sea creatures, the majority of us are usually thrilled to go on a beach getaway. According to Travel Weekly, 72% of Americans say they would love to take a vacation to the beach, and it’s understandable why. The warmth of the sun and the sand, the peaceful sounds that come from waves crashing on the shore and the opportunity to simply lay down and relax come together to form many people’s ideal week off.

In fact, according to marine biologist Wallace Nichols, humans have a natural connection to the beach. In his book Blue Mind, Nichols explains that being close to water makes us much more calm. Blue is also the world’s favorite color, and nearly 80% of the world’s population lives within 60 miles of a beach because we’re drawn to them.

Clinical psychologist Richard Shuster, PsyD, even told NBC News that staring at the ocean actually “changes our brain waves’ frequency and puts us into a mild meditative state.” The smell of the ocean breeze, the sensation of feeling warm, soft sand and the mindset that most of us are in when we finally get to go on vacation at the beach all come together to form a wonderful experience. We’re all at the beach to have a good time, so why ruin someone else’s fun by messing with their belongings?

But unfortunately, theft is very common on beaches

One of the most unfortunate aspects of taking a trip to the beach, especially in a particularly touristy city, is the risk of theft. Nothing will ruin a beach day more than realizing that your cell phone, keys and wallet were swiped while you went for a dip in the sea. And while most of us probably assume that everyone at the beach is keeping to themselves and wouldn’t dare touch another person’s things, that’s sadly just not the case.

The Actuarial Post reports that a third of people in the UK say they’ve had something stolen from them at the beach, and the average claim for items lost at the beach is $1,100. The insurance company Aviva says they’ve settled over 1,700 claims between 2016-2022 for lost, damaged or stolen items at beaches. Some of the most common items that don’t make their way home from the beach are wedding or engagement rings, cash, phones, watches, cameras and sunglasses.

We’ve all been warned not to leave valuables unattended at the beach, but we should probably be teaching everyone not to touch anyone else’s things either. While the parents in this story probably didn’t actually intend to steal the woman’s items, moving them without permission is incredibly rude and definitely violates beach etiquette as well. We know it’s not wise to leave items unattended, but as humans, we could actually try to look out for one another instead of forcing others to feel unsafe while enjoying a day at the beach.

Take precautions while at the beach to ensure your valuables make it home with you

If you’re looking for ways to keep your belongings from getting snatched at the beach, and you don’t want to simply be the designated friend who has to keep watch while everyone else enjoys the water, SafeWise has some tips for making sure you go home with everything you arrived with. First, they recommend getting a waterproof pouch for your phone, camera, watch and any other electronic devices.

This way, you can actually keep your items on you the entire time. Bringing a lockable bag is wise as well, for anything that must be kept on your beach towel or in the sand. A thief might opt to simply take the whole bag, but they’re less likely to go through that hassle, and you might spot them before they have a chance to.

It’s always wise to leave most valuables at home too. Unless you really need your cell phone while on the beach, don’t even bother bringing it. Nothing beats the peace of mind of knowing it’s waiting for you back in the hotel room. And if you have the chance, try to sit close to a lifeguard while on the beach. Thieves will be much less likely to blatantly steal valuables in front of lifeguards or security. And if you see others sitting nearby, don’t hesitate to ask someone else to keep an eye on your belongings while you take a swim.

