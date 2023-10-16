Craig and Nicole are masters in mudlarking – searching for hidden treasures in sand, stones, mud and rivers. Their hobby started during one of their first dates. Nicole picked up a few pieces of driftwood, a couple of shells and sea glass as reminders of their time together at the beach in Portobello, just outside Edinburgh. “It all started there!” the couple says.

You can follow Craig & Nicole on Youtube, Instagram, etsy, KoFi, where you can learn about the history of the things they find and watch the items be transformed from beach finds into beautiful jewelry – check out Tilia By The Sea to see Nicole’s sea glass jewelry collection.

Beachcombing can be a real treat for history lovers. “Most of the sea glass that you find is around 100 years old – so every little piece has a story to tell,” the Linds tell us. “It is fascinating to think that tiny details on the sea glass and pottery we find can open up a window on history.”