50 Of The Most Interesting Things People Ever Found On The Beach (New Pics)
Oceans are the most unexplored spaces on our planet. According to National Geographic, more than 80% of the ocean has never been mapped, explored, or even seen by humans. The deep waters are a treasure trove of unique-looking rocks, glass, shells and many more things. That’s why there’s a hobby for people who like searching for unusual items on the seashores – beachcombing.
This time, we’re inviting you to look at some strange and interesting things people have found at the beach. To know more about what kinds of treasures one can find at the beach, Bored Panda reached out to expert mudlarkers Nicole and Craig Lind. They told us more about their hobby and shared some tips for aspiring beachcombers.
This post may include affiliate links.
You Never Know What You Will Find When You Pick Up A Shell At Honeymoon Beach, Florida. Little Dude Was Put Safely Back In The Water
Craig and Nicole are masters in mudlarking – searching for hidden treasures in sand, stones, mud and rivers. Their hobby started during one of their first dates. Nicole picked up a few pieces of driftwood, a couple of shells and sea glass as reminders of their time together at the beach in Portobello, just outside Edinburgh. “It all started there!” the couple says.
You can follow Craig & Nicole on Youtube, Instagram, etsy, KoFi, where you can learn about the history of the things they find and watch the items be transformed from beach finds into beautiful jewelry – check out Tilia By The Sea to see Nicole’s sea glass jewelry collection.
Beachcombing can be a real treat for history lovers. “Most of the sea glass that you find is around 100 years old – so every little piece has a story to tell,” the Linds tell us. “It is fascinating to think that tiny details on the sea glass and pottery we find can open up a window on history.”
This Rock I Found At The Beach When I Was Seven Is Full Of Fossilized Shells
Found A Rock That Looks Like A Shark
Some pieces could be storytellers in their own right. “It can be possible to find out where and when these things were made, and, every now and then, we find a piece that tells a much more personal story about the maker, their life and philanthropic works. Of course, some of the stories we uncover are a little darker,” the mudlarkers admit.
Another reason to love beachcombing is the aesthetic element. "It really sparks our creativity – we love the Japanese idea of Wabi Sabi – the beauty in broken and imperfect things – it's why sea glass makes such beautiful jewelry," say Craig and Nicole.
"Plus, it is just amazing to think about how this glass was shaped by countless tides – how it was transformed from a broken bottle into the beautiful gems we find in the sand!"
January Sea Glass Haul. I May Have A Problem
Beach Find, Possibly Perfume Bottle
After My Polar Plunge This Morning, We Found This Massive Mussel Onshore With 28 Freshwater Pearls Inside In Atwater Beach
So what exactly can people find when beachcombing? Most people just look for pretty rocks and sea glass when they walk around the beach, but real enthusiasts can find some real treasures. “We find all sorts of things – nice and nasty – when we’re beachcombing,” Craig says.
“One of Nicole's most interesting and cherished finds is a 1920s Art Deco Czech-made Christmas cracker charm – it's a sausage dog, but very sea worn and smooth, so more like a sausage than a dog these days, but a very rare and special find.”
A Stone I Found At The Beach
It’s A Rock Star
I Think I Just Found A Shell With An Ancient Language On It
Great. Now mollusks want to ask about your car's extended warranty.
However, these seasoned enthusiasts also enjoy a pretty rock or two – the simpler finds. “Nicole also really loves to find marbles – especially, so-called Codd Marbles,” the Scottish mudlarkers tell us.
“These were used as a kind of stopper, inside bottles, made to withstand the pressure of fizzy drinks. The truly fascinating thing about them is that children used to break these bottles so they could play with the marbles!”
“That was over 100 years ago and we still find these wee treasures on the beach today, though they are now really rare. It’s just amazing to think that the marble you find on a beach was once at the center of a game played by children over 100 years ago!” the couple marvels at the possibilities of the hobby.
Megalodon Teeth I Found Diving In 90 FSW Off The Coast Of North Carolina
A Washed Up Angler Fish
This species is so hard to get a hold of for scientific research. I hope if was given to a research organisation as this would be gold to them
Driftwood Art Found At A Local Beach Near My House
Nicole and Craig list some other items that people can find at the beach: colorful buttons; beautiful glass beads; shards of Uranium glass (it glows under UV light); Victorian Pudding dolls, known as Frozen Charlottes; sometimes people even find intricately patterned pottery.
There’s all manner of bottle stoppers beachcombers come across: glass ones, ceramic ones, and some made with an early type of plastic, called vulcanite. The couple says that all of these are only scratching the surface of possibilities of what one can find when beachcombing!
Picasso Pebble
Washed Up Whale Spine
Old Pirate Tower Hidden Somewhere On The Beach
However, not all finds are winners. “I guess plastics are the most obvious nasty thing to find on a beach,” the mudlarkers say. “We’d encourage everyone to pick up and recycle what they can… But even plastic can be a kind of treasure!”
Nicole says she’s been making beach art from the plastic she and Craig find at the beach. “It is really remarkable how you can take something that is so damaging to the environment and transform it into something beautiful that you can hang in your home and take joy from,” she says.
Nicole also thinks of the ecosystems of the places they visit so often. “It's also really rewarding to know that every piece of plastic that I use to make art can no longer do any harm to the wildlife we love to see when we’re off beachcombing.”
Conch Shell I Found At My Local Beach After The Storm. Carolina Beach, NC
It Was A Little Over 4 Years Ago That I Found This Small Marine Ecosystem Living On A Glass Ball
Glass balls like this were used as floats to mark where lobster pots had been put down, before plastic became ubiquitous.
This Seashell I Found Looks Like A Human Heart
Do you feel like beachcombing is starting to grow on you? Craig and Nicole have lots of tips for people who are wanting to get into the hobby of looking for treasures at the beach. “Our first tip would be to check your tide times – both to avoid disappointment and for safety!”
“Also, look out for regular shapes – nature doesn’t make straight lines, so anything like that is probably made by human hands – clay pipe stems, marbles, old tiles, all have regular features!”
Whale Spine Found Lying On The Beach In Iceland
Someone Left A Door On The Beach
Found A Sea Turtle Skull While Kayaking In Florida (And Left It)
Although it may seem counterintuitive – after all, you’re probably looking to spend some time away from screens – Craig and Nicole say that technology is your friend. “Always take your phone,” they advise. “You never know when you might need it – not least for taking pictures of wonderfully rare finds!”
Message In A Bottle I Found Floating Off Of Solomons Island, MD
I Found Glacier Water So Clear You Can Barely See It
Found This Weird Rock On The Lyme Regis Beach, United Kingdom
Lyme Regis beach is part of the Jurassic Coast and famous for being rich in fossils. Visiting after a storm is always an adventure, and it's free to anyone.
"But, again, safety first," Craig and Nicole say. "In some places, the tide can come in near to shore, leaving you stranded on a sandbank! It’s never happened to us, but we know that the coast guards are called out regularly to rescue unwary visitors to a beach in a neighboring town."
Safety is also extremely important when looking for items in the mud. "Stay away from the mud unless you really know what you are doing," the Linds warn us. “"It can be very deep and extremely difficult to get out of without several strong companions and a long rope."
I Found This Fossil On A Beach In Portugal Near Lisbon
Unopened Can Of Coke From Japan I Found At The Beach In Alaska
This Rock I Found Looks Like A Miniature Moon
Gru, you better put that back. The Nefario Effect could kick in at any moment now!
The mudlarking couple encourages new enthusiasts to prioritize themselves. “Pick up what you fancy, and just relax and enjoy yourself surrounded by the beauty of nature! Beachcombing is about the experience, breathing the sea air, listening to the waves and focusing your mind, and it's good for the soul!”
I Found A Palm Tree On The Beach
Clam-Covered Mannequin Head That Washed Up On Shore
The Serrated Edges On This Shark Tooth I Found Today. Carolina Beach, NC
The golden rule less is more can also be applied here. “Beachcombing is fun because there are lots of interesting things to find, so try to take what you really want and not just everything you can see,” Nicole and Craig say.
“That way, there will always be more to find when you come back and there will be things for others to enjoy too. Unless it's plastic, feel free to take as much of that as you can!”
Found This Fossil At The Beach In Northern England
Ammonite fossil. I bought one not far from there.
This Sand Art Found At The Beach
Conspiracy sand art. Illuminati symbol on top of a Coronavirus.
My Brother Found These Lobster Tails At A Beach In Kauai
Biggest Megalodon Fossil I Have Found. Found While Diving Off The Coast Of NC
DANG! NC got all the MEGLADONS! Maybe they still exist and are hiding there...
14k Gold Ring Found At The Beach Today
So I Found This On The Beach At A Low Tide. Feels Like I Should Be Doing Something
Take it to a safe tech, and get it opened. You may be able to ID the owner via something inside, and contact them so you can give them their stuff back.
A Shocked Rock On The Beach In Whitby, UK
Poison Bottle I Found On The Beach
I was all like 'how would you know it's poison?' Until i scrolled further down 😆
I Found What Appears To Be A Human Jaw With Teeth At The Point In Emerald Isles
easily the most interesting thing here. Must be records nearby of who went missing.
My Wife Found A Starfish On The Beach
Found This Bell With Engraved Dragon On It On The Coast Of Arabian Sea
Found This Leopard Crab Shell
I Found A Washed Up Ship's Figurehead On My Walk
This Geocache Is Indeed In A Crevice Among Some Large Rocks By The Atlantic Ocean In Reykjavík
Found This Perfectly-Round Rock At The Beach
I must be craving biscuits (or cookies) cause I legitimately thought this was one at first. 😅
This Iguana Carcass I Found On A Beach In The Galápagos Islands
Found This Under A Rock At A Beach
I Found This Ring Washed Up On A Beach In Northern Scotland
Found A GoPro That's Been In The Ocean For Roughly 2 Months, It Still Works
It's quite common for people to put a GoPro on a shark cage when go cage diving. The cameras get knocked off by the sharks. The Shark Week team found one in Guadeloupe with footage of a huge Great White.
Beach Finds, Including Marbles
Note: this post originally had 120 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.