Mom Thinks “Adults Only” Doesn’t Apply To Her Kids, Gets Removed By Resort Pool Staff

Summer’s finally here, and for many people that means planning a trip to the beach, barbecuing with friends and taking some much needed time off work. If you book a week-long vacation at a 5-star resort, you’re likely looking forward to a very relaxing time. But unfortunately, it can be challenging to sip piña coladas and melt away your stress when there are children constantly splashing around in the pool.

Below, you’ll find a story that one woman recently shared on the Entitled Parents subreddit, detailing how some of the families she encountered on a recent vacation assumed that the rules didn’t apply to them.

This woman wanted nothing more than to relax and unwind by the pool while on vacation

So when the adult-only area started attracting children, she didn’t hesitate to speak up

Later, the woman shared some updates on the situation, noting that it didn’t happen just once

Many families enjoy taking vacations during the summer, so it’s usually expected to encounter children at hotels

Everyone deserves to enjoy a nice vacation. Whether you’re an exhausted parent of young children, a childfree couple, a retired husband and wife in your 70s or a 12-year-old stressed about the pressures of middle school. According to Condor Ferries, two thirds of families in the UK plan vacations during their summer holidays, and over half of traveling families plan to take a road trip this year. 44% of people between the ages of 18 and 35 take their kids along with them when they go on vacation, and 62% of parents even take their kids who are under the age of five. 60% of families who travel stay in hotels, and 70% note that the destination having amenities for their children is an important factor they consider when deciding where to go.

While 95% of parents reported that keeping their kids entertained and happy is their priority while on holiday, it can’t always be easy to keep children occupied when traveling. Especially when kids are very young, some parents find that it’s not even worth it to take them along on their trips. According to one study, nearly a quarter of American parents with young children say that it’s best to leave their little ones with grandparents or another family member, so they can fully enjoy their trips. Many noted that they likely wouldn’t bring their kids along until they’re at least three-years-old. But even older children are likely to be left behind, parents say, because they might be old enough to pay for themselves or stay home alone, they might not want to go on family vacations anyway, or they might not appreciate it enough.

But not everyone can relax while there are kids around, so adult-only hotels have become a growing trend

Considering the fact that even some parents choose not to bring their children along with them on holiday, it should come as no surprise that plenty of childfree individuals and couples prefer to avoid kids while on vacation too. In fact, adult-only hotels have been a growing trend for years now. According to IHCS Hotel Consulting, these kid-free hotels began in Spain over a decade ago but have since spread worldwide. Today, it’s estimated that there are about 600 establishments globally where individuals and couples can enjoy child-free vacations, with the average ages of guests falling between 30-50 years old.

If you’re looking to book your next holiday somewhere you won’t be splashed by a child with a water gun when tanning by the pool or have to hear screaming babies when you’re trying to sleep, websites like Childfree Places can help you find the perfect vacation spot. They have a comprehensive list of various hotels, resorts, restaurants and more where adults can rest assured that they won’t be disturbed by kids while enjoying a relaxing vacation. Even if you have children at home whom your entire world revolves around, you might need some time away to reconnect with your partner or enjoy not having to cook and clean for an entire week.

Taking a kid-free vacation can even be beneficial for parents and their little ones

As challenging as it may be to send your little ones off to Grandma’s or go a week, some of the benefits of taking a kid-free vacation are having a refreshing and relaxing break, having the chance to focus on your relationship with your partner, and being able to do things you enjoy rather than worrying about keeping the kids entertained. “Despite all the joys of parenting, having children can constrict a relationship, making it hard to even have basic conversations with one’s partner. Going away is the ultimate antidote,” couples therapist Anna Hiatt Nicholaides, PsyD, told Verywell Family.

In fact, it can even be beneficial for our children to be able to exercise their autonomy in a healthy way. “The mentality that you need to be with your child at all times conveys a kind of fragility to them, which they can internalize,” Nicholaides noted. “Leaving your child with the confidence that they are strong and resilient enough to be without you for chunks of time helps them believe in themselves, which is a belief they can take into adulthood.”

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever had issues with parents or children trying to skirt the rules in a hotel or resort? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing drama while on vacation, look no further than right here.

