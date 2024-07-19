Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Don’t Want To”: Woman Is Berated For Not Watching Neighbor’s Kids While She Works From Home
Parenting

“I Don’t Want To”: Woman Is Berated For Not Watching Neighbor’s Kids While She Works From Home

It can be hard for parents to find someone to babysit their kids. In fact, 84% of parents say that finding childcare is a constant battle. If family members and friends are off the table, they might turn to neighbors. There’s one condition, though: pressuring them to agree is never a good strategy.

This woman asked people online whether she was a jerk for saying ‘no’ to watching her neighbor’s kids while working from home. As other neighbors started guilt-tripping her in the group chat, she started doubting her decision. However, many people sided with the woman, saying she didn’t need any excuses: “‘No’ is a complete sentence,” one netizen wrote.

    Working from home doesn’t mean a person automatically has time to look after kids

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)

    This woman refused to babysit the neighbor’s kids, but for some reason, she had to explain herself thoroughly

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: PolkaDotPenguins1945

    The author gave more information about the neighborhood and the family’s circumstances in the comments

    People in the comments agreed unanimously: the neighbors shouldn’t force the author to be a babysitter

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Plenty Pineapples
    Plenty Pineapples
    Plenty Pineapples
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    How are some people this entitled?! I WFH and I can't even work properly with MY OWN kids at home 🤦‍♀️

    Alejandra Lima
    Alejandra Lima
    Alejandra Lima
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    Why are people always making weak excuses? What's wrong in saying "I don't like kids" in the first place? You have to say it only once and that's it... nobody is going to ask you why. When people ask me why I don't have kids I always say "I hate them", and they never ask anything else

    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Wrote it previously and will write it again: Work from home is Work. Simple as that. It's NOT sitting at home having time to do other stuff, it's work.

