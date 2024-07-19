“I Don’t Want To”: Woman Is Berated For Not Watching Neighbor’s Kids While She Works From Home

ADVERTISEMENT

It can be hard for parents to find someone to babysit their kids. In fact, 84% of parents say that finding childcare is a constant battle. If family members and friends are off the table, they might turn to neighbors. There’s one condition, though: pressuring them to agree is never a good strategy.

This woman asked people online whether she was a jerk for saying ‘no’ to watching her neighbor’s kids while working from home. As other neighbors started guilt-tripping her in the group chat, she started doubting her decision. However, many people sided with the woman, saying she didn’t need any excuses: “‘No’ is a complete sentence,” one netizen wrote.

Working from home doesn’t mean a person automatically has time to look after kids

This woman refused to babysit the neighbor’s kids, but for some reason, she had to explain herself thoroughly

The author gave more information about the neighborhood and the family’s circumstances in the comments

People in the comments agreed unanimously: the neighbors shouldn’t force the author to be a babysitter