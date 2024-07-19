“I Don’t Want To”: Woman Is Berated For Not Watching Neighbor’s Kids While She Works From Home
It can be hard for parents to find someone to babysit their kids. In fact, 84% of parents say that finding childcare is a constant battle. If family members and friends are off the table, they might turn to neighbors. There’s one condition, though: pressuring them to agree is never a good strategy.
This woman asked people online whether she was a jerk for saying ‘no’ to watching her neighbor’s kids while working from home. As other neighbors started guilt-tripping her in the group chat, she started doubting her decision. However, many people sided with the woman, saying she didn’t need any excuses: “‘No’ is a complete sentence,” one netizen wrote.
Working from home doesn’t mean a person automatically has time to look after kids
Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)
This woman refused to babysit the neighbor’s kids, but for some reason, she had to explain herself thoroughly
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: PolkaDotPenguins1945
The author gave more information about the neighborhood and the family’s circumstances in the comments
People in the comments agreed unanimously: the neighbors shouldn’t force the author to be a babysitter
How are some people this entitled?! I WFH and I can't even work properly with MY OWN kids at home 🤦♀️
Why are people always making weak excuses? What's wrong in saying "I don't like kids" in the first place? You have to say it only once and that's it... nobody is going to ask you why. When people ask me why I don't have kids I always say "I hate them", and they never ask anything else
Wrote it previously and will write it again: Work from home is Work. Simple as that. It's NOT sitting at home having time to do other stuff, it's work.
