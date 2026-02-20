Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Tries To Warn Other Couple Not To Have Kids, Comically Forgets How Many Kids He Has
Man interacting with children, humorously forgetting how many kids he has while warning another couple about parenting.
Guy Tries To Warn Other Couple Not To Have Kids, Comically Forgets How Many Kids He Has

Parenting can be exhausting. There’s so much going on on any given day that it’s only natural you might forget a few things now and again. Wednesday is soccer, next Monday a project is due, there are two birthday parties to attend on the 28th, plus a swimming lesson wedged in between. And so on and so forth.

Some memory lapses are forgivable; others get publicly shamed. Like forgetting how many children you have… That’s exactly what happened to one dad momentarily, while he was chatting to some friends at a Bar Mitzvah. The child-free couple has told how he advised them not to have 3 kids in a row “like [he] did.” They had to remind him that he actually has 4. It’s opened up yet another debate on how many kids is one too many.

    If you think you’re absent-minded now, wait until you have children

    Man warns couple about having kids while forgetting how many children he has, seen interacting with two young children outdoors.

    Image credits: egrigorovich/Envato (not the actual photo)

    A dad has gotten people talking after forgetting that he has 4 children and not 3

    Man comically forgets how many kids he has while trying to warn another couple about having children outdoors.

    Text discussing a man comically forgetting how many kids he has while trying to warn another couple about having children.

    Man comically warns couple about having kids while forgetting how many children he actually has.

    Text showing a man forgetting how many kids he has while trying to warn another couple, reacting with frustration.

    Text showing a couple sharing household chores while reflecting on life and parenting in a comical family setting.

    Couple laughing together in casual clothes, highlighting a guy trying to warn another couple about having kids.

    Image credits: Rawpixel/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text discussing men’s obligation to have children, pregnancy sacrifices, and women's choice in child-rearing decisions.

    Text excerpt highlighting cultural and legal views on family size before marriage, related to kids and couples.

    Image credits: Pink_Beeb85

    How many children are enough? Here’s what Americans think…

    $23,000 per year. That’s the average annual cost of raising just one child, with most of that money going towards housing, food, and childcare or education. Given that you’re responsible for your kids (at least) until they turn 18, you’re looking at a total spend of around $414,000 per child. Bear in mind that the figure can increase dramatically depending on where and how you live. Now imagine having 4 of them.

    It’s no wonder that families are not as big as they once were. In 1960, there was an average of 2.33 children under 18 per American family. Now, that figure stands closer to 1.6 kids.

    When Gallup asked Americans what the ideal number of children for a family to have is, 44% of them said 2, while 3% of those polled felt that having a single child is best. 2% said no kids at all is the way to go.

    Interestingly, many Americans still think larger families rock. The survey results showed that 29% believe having three children is ideal, and 12% think four is best. And while many would stop there, 2% of those polled said they prefer having five… or six… or more children. Woah!

    Two young boys playing near a small pool outdoors, capturing a playful moment related to kids and family life.

    Image credits: Ashton Bingham/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But it’s not just about the money… The more children you have, the less time you have to spend on each of them individually – and on yourself.

    Mom of four, Allison Slater Tate, says space can also become an issue.

    “We rarely fit into one restaurant booth. When we need to stay in a hotel, we need two rooms… because six people in one room is a fire hazard,” she wrote, before quipping that at times, four kids don’t fit into her brain.

    “I have had to forgive myself for all sorts of parenting transgressions… perhaps the worst of which was when we accidentally left child #3 in a Savannah, Georgia, hotel lobby, pulled out of the parking lot, and were already driving toward the highway when we realized that the din in the back of the minivan was a little less ridiculous than usual,” recalls the mom.

    So, how many kids is one too many?

    “When you have left a child somewhere, ‘Home Alone‘-style, that’s when you know you have enough offspring,” says Slater Tate, only half-jokingly.

    She later reiterated how lucky she was to be part of a community that understands

    Reddit comments showing a guy comically forgetting how many kids he has while warning another couple not to have kids.

    Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing community politeness and luck, related to a guy forgetting his kids while warning a couple.

    Man humorously forgetting how many kids he has while trying to warn another couple about having kids.

    People weren’t surprised, and many had similar stories to share

    Screenshot of a humorous online comment where a guy tries to warn a couple about kids but forgets how many he has.

    Text post with a humorous quote about having multiple kids, highlighting the irony of forgetting the number of children.

    Man humorously admits forgetting how many kids he has while trying to warn couple about having children.

    Commenter sharing opinion on parenting capacity and attention related to number of kids in a discussion about having children.

    Man humorously trying to warn a couple about having kids while forgetting how many children he has.

    Man awkwardly warns couple about having kids while forgetting how many children he actually has in a humorous moment.

    Man awkwardly warns couple about having kids while forgetting how many children he actually has in a humorous moment.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a guy humorously shares his experience warning a couple not to have kids.

    Comment expressing concern about parents having multiple kids close in age and recovery recommendations between pregnancies.

    Man humorously tries to warn couple about having kids but forgets how many children he has while talking.

    Man humorously warning couple about having kids, forgetting how many children he has in a lighthearted conversation.

    Comment on Reddit post with 28 points, humorously reflecting on life choices and personal satisfaction with results.

    Man warns couple humorously about having kids but comically forgets how many children he has himself.

    Man comically forgets how many kids he has while trying to warn another couple about having children.

    Commenter discusses irony of a woman with six kids asking for money, linked to the theme of forgetting number of kids.

    Man humorously warns couple against having kids while forgetting how many children he actually has in a casual chat.

    Comment discussing a guy comically forgetting how many kids he has while warning another couple not to have children.

    Screenshot of an online comment where a user congratulates OP for humor related to warning couples not to have kids.

    Reddit comment discussing a guy who tries to warn a couple about having kids but forgets how many kids he has.

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

